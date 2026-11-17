Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 11 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.
When you watch Aidan Hutchinson lose his entire season on a celebration, an injury we sympathize with and wish him the best on, it is hard not to contemplate on other… well, “dumb decisions” feels like a harsh characterization. Let’s call it “ill-advised” choices. It is hard not to contemplate on other ill-advised choices we’ve seen in football recently.
As we will note below, the Colts are arguably the most ill-advised organization in sports right now. The failure to trade Jonathan Taylor is a key example of this. Reports say multiple teams offered Indy a second-round-plus trade package for Taylor, an RB about to turn 28 with 2,911 (college and pro) on his body. Not bad value for a bad team that Taylor won’t help.
While beat writers make excuses for Indy’s choices, it is worth remembering NFL teams rarely value running backs in trade more than at the deadline, in the heat of a playoff run. The fact that the Colts refused to trade Taylor and are now subjecting him to a 50/50 timeshare tells us Indy operates with little logic right now. Fantasy managers must be cautious, as a result.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Defensive Linemen to Add
TJ Parker, Buffalo Bills
Rostered in 0.2% of IDP leagues
Parker entered the NFL as a raw but talented pass rusher, with the length and power to control the edge, but his final season at Clemson was a step back from the previous year. He landed in a strong spot, with the Bills' depth and veteran leadership to help him grow. That growth is already showing on the field.
The Bills have increased Parker’s usage significantly in recent weeks, with his snap rate tripling since a Week 6 matchup with the Raiders. Since then, he has averaged over 52% of the defensive snaps and 5.5 Standard IDP points per game. While that usage and production isn’t roster-worthy in shallow leagues, it signals growth for a talented edge.
Parker is a must-add in deeper leagues and dynasty formats, especially if you have a long bench. As a prospect, he had double-digit sack potential, and the Bills offense offers him more pass-rush opportunities than usual. However, shallow-league managers should monitor his performance and be ready to pounce if his two-sack game against the Jets is the start of his breakout.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Derrick Moore, Detroit Lions
Rostered in 0.2% of IDP leagues
Moore is another edge prospect from this rookie class who has been climbing the rankings over the past few weeks, a trend exacerbated by Aidan Hutchinson's injury. Moore’s production and playing time were already trending up in Week 9, but Week 10 saw the rookie’s largest snap share to date, and Hutchinson's absence should only increase the need for Moore reps.
With four sacks in his past two games, Moore now faces a Buccaneers offense surrendering the seventh most sacks per game. That is noteworthy considering Tampa is averaging the fewest pass attempts in the NFL. No team is giving up sacks at a higher percentage than the Bucs, who are sacked on 11% of their pass attempts.
A third-down SACK for Derrick Moore!! https://t.co/xfk49zju6f
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2026
With the Lions offense scoring the sixth most points in the league per game, they should force Tampa to throw more than usual to stay competitive. That means that Moore should get more chances to take advantage of that high sack surrender rate.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Jaelan Phillips, Carolina Panthers
Rostered in 1.0% of IDP leagues
Phillips was a pre-season sleeper for us, as his strong metrics combined with an improved opportunity share as he joined Carolina. He was slow to start the season for fantasy purposes, making our call look questionable, but his pass rush metrics have remained strong all season. Then Phillips broke out against the Saints, looking fully healthy for the first time all year.
Against New Orleans, Phillips was dominant, collecting a sack and losing another to a penalty on another defender. Despite losing stats to penalties out of his control, he pressured Tyler Shough eight times and collected four stops as well. This kind of pressure should be enough to roster Phillips in more than 1% of leagues.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Linebackers to Add
CJ Allen, LB, Indianapolis Colts
Rostered in 3.8% of IDP leagues
Allen debuted at #38 overall in my positionless summer IDP Rankings, meaning he projected to be the 38th most valuable defender in IDP leagues this season… but that was before the Colts showed what they really are. Rather than lean into the heady tackler regarded as their best draft pick, Indianapolis let the former Bulldog ride the bench behind waiver wire additions.
Luckily for him, Allen has found his way onto the field because of injuries, leading the rookie to see over 80% of the defensive snaps in each of Indy’s past three games. In that span, he has averaged 11.17 fantasy points per game. While the sample size is small, that rate would make Allen fantasy’s LB2 overall across a full season.
CJ ALLEN INCOMING
📺 CBS https://t.co/7wGDIa7aCO
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 15, 2026
You would think Allen is so young and productive that the Colts couldn’t ever take him off the field, even when their vets are healthy, but this is a team that also refused to sell Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones despite ample reason to. So, you should bake the potential for a dumb Colts move into how much you bid on Allen this week, even if he’s worth a lot in a vacuum.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 4%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 15%
Cedric Gray, Tennessee Titans
Rostered in 2.6% of IDP leagues
Gray was a top-five fantasy LB in Standard IDP ppg last year and one of our favorite pre-season assets. Unfortunately, we warned you his value was tanking as early as Week 2. Gray went from playing 100% of the defensive snaps last year to averaging just 48% of the snaps under Robert Saleh’s crew once healthy.
That said, Gray leaped up our rankings last week when injuries to Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton were announced late in the week. We knew that would produce if given the chance, because he did it all last season, and he did just that in Week 10. Against the Jaguars, the North Carolina alum played 91% of the snaps and totaled 15.5 Standard IDP points.
Whether or not Gray is worth adding in shallow leagues will depend on the health of Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton… for now. However, Gray was dominant in a closer-than-anticipated game against the Jaguars with strong film/metrics in coverage, support, and as a pass rusher. This may have been what it took to break him out of the doghouse and make him a true starter again.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Philadelphia Eagles
Rostered in 4.4% of IDP leagues
Trotter is the 60th most-rostered LB in fantasy, partly because he is coming off a bye and his competition for snaps with Jihaad Campbell could limit his usage soon. That said, he has three starts this season and has notched double-digit tackles in each. Better yet, beat writers have reported that Trotter has pushed Campbell aside… for now.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Defensive Backs to Add
M.J. Stewart, Houston Texans
Rostered in 0.2% of IDP leagues
Stewart has stepped up big in the absence of Reed Blankenship, whose concussion has lingered past Houston’s bye week. While stepping in for Blankenship, Stewart has averaged 9.5 Standard IDP ppg, which is DB1 caliber production. Since he is available in 99.8% of IDP leagues, Stewart is worth paying attention to as long as Blankenship is out.
While Blankenship's return could render Stewart unusable, a result that could happen as soon as this week, the Texans may also notice their pass defense has improved with Stewart on the field and keep him out there. Don’t invest too heavily in Stewart, even in deeper leagues, but do keep him in mind as a streamer if Blankenship is ruled out again.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs
Rostered in 4.3% of IDP leagues
Delane remains on this list because his fantasy usage still doesn't match his fantasy efficiency. Delane came into Week 10 averaging the most points per snap of any DB in fantasy, and his matchup with Atlanta didn’t change that. In just 55% of the snaps of a non-competitive game, the rookie collected 6.5 Standard IDP fantasy points despite resting for a chunk of the contest.
One shouldn’t start Delane this week just because he faces a Broncos offense that handed him an interception in only three defensive snaps earlier this year. The rookie’s production has earned our trust so far, with tackles and deflections both coming in bunches. It also helps that Patrick Mahomes’s short-area passing game has improved, a weakness of Denver’s.
The fact that the Chiefs project to perform well against a strong Denver defense keeps Delane in the DB1 conversation, even though the Broncos don't have a receiver worth the rookie shadowing. Do not be surprised if Bo Nix and company need to throw more than usual in this one, including plenty of dump-offs that Delane will be involved in.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Michael Taaffe, Miami Dolphins
Rostered in 1.6% of IDP leagues
Taaffe is a deep league prospect, but he’s been consistent enough to put him in the DB3 tier for the rest of this year. The rookie routinely plays 100% of snaps, faces plenty of run-support scenarios that raise his fantasy floor, and has already collected three interceptions despite facing minimal passing volume.
.@MichaelTaaffe4 snags it for his 3rd pick of the season 👏👏👏
📺 @NFLonCBS https://t.co/2qZ9M2vfJR
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 15, 2026
The Texas alum is 37th in roster rate as of this writing, but is the 92nd most rostered DB in fantasy. That shows there is a gap between his production and his usage so far.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
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