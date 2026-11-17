Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 11 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
Howdy RotoBallers! The FLEX position could be the most important factor in whether your team wins or loses its league matchup. Fantasy managers will have some tough decisions to make as six teams have a bye this week. The Rams, Patriots, Seahawks, Browns, Falcons, and Packers are off in Week 11. Whether you need an injury or bye-week replacement, our early Week 11 fantasy football FLEX rankings give managers a head start. Below, you will find our rankings of key FLEX options such as Antonio Williams, Aaron Jones Sr., Keenan Allen, Keon Coleman, Mark Andrews, Pat Bryant, Seth McGowan, Tre' Harris, Omar Cooper Jr., Tyjae Spears, Alvin Kamara, Laquon Treadwell, Bam Knight, Darren Waller, and Dalton Schultz.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 11 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 11 FLEX Rankings News
Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris recorded five catches and 86 yards on five targets in a 23-20 road win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Harris stepped up in the absence of teammate Ladd McConkey (back) to lead the team in each significant receiving category on a night when LA recorded its first win of the season. It's by no means a week-winning output, but strong production considering quarterback Justin Herbert tossed for a mere 129 yards on 18 pass attempts.
Harris' highlight of the contest was a slick 31-yard play in which he barely managed to cradle the ball without it touching the grass on a sliding catch. With McConkey's status up in the air for now, managers will want to keep an eye on the situation in LA, as the Ole Miss product has primarily led the WR corps in snaps when the former has missed time this season. If that's the case again, Harris could be poised for another solid outing in Week 11 against the New York Jets.
Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell had an impressive performance on Sunday as he ascended into a larger role. As a result, he has emerged as one of the more appealing wide receiver targets on the waiver wire heading into Week 11 against the Houston Texans. Treadwell stepped into the de facto No. 1 receiver role this past weekend after the Colts traded away Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. Against Miami on Sunday, the veteran receiver caught all three of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown. Equally notable was Treadwell's 88% snap share, which reaffirms our expectations about the 31-year-old ascending into an enormous role on offense.
He has established himself as one of Daniel Jones' favorite targets, which bodes well for his production as the Colts continue to find themselves in pass-heavy scenarios with recurring negative game scripts. The Colts are 11.5-point underdogs for Thursday Night Football against the Texans, which means they'll likely have to throw the ball a lot again this week and beyond. As a result, Treadwell has WR3/flex intrigue in 14+ team fantasy leagues, and even some 12-team formats. Receiver-needy fantasy managers should strongly consider placing a claim for Treadwell heading into the back half of the season.
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
It is almost impossible to predict when Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller's big games will come, especially as he works in a tight end committee in Carolina. The 34-year-old veteran blew up for his best game of the season in the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos, catching eight of his 10 targets for 90 yards and his fourth touchdown of the year, but he followed it up with another quiet performance in Sunday's 20-17 win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints by catching two of his four targets for just 24 yards. The former Pro Bowler does have a decent 12.9-yard-per-catch average through nine games in his first year in Carolina, and he remains a strong red-zone target for quarterback Bryce Young.
Fantasy managers will always be running the risk that Waller will produce a dud if they throw him into their lineup, but he will have some waiver-wire appeal going into a Week 11 matchup with the fading Baltimore Ravens this week. Going into the Ravens' Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, they ranked as the 12th-best matchup for tight ends in terms of half-PPR points allowed per game in 2026, and it will be a revenge game for Waller against the organization that drafted him in the sixth round in 2015 out of Georgia Tech. With bye weeks still in effect in Week 11, there will be plenty of TE2 options with much less upside.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has carved out RB3/flex appeal in recent years due to his pass-catching upside, but he has fallen off the fantasy radar in most leagues due to a reduction in overall volume (including pass-catching opportunities) in 2026. Across seven games this year, Spears has just 16 catches, and nine of those catches came in a single game. He has just five carries and two catches in his last two contests, failing to carve out consistent fantasy value, even in PPR leagues.
At this point, he's not worth rostering for any additional pass-catching intrigue, and most of his value merely comes from the fact that he's the handcuff to Tony Pollard. Therefore, Spears can be left on waivers in most fantasy leagues with 12 or fewer teams. Even in 14-team formats, he's really only an appealing waiver wire target for managers who have Pollard and want a little extra security in case the veteran starter gets hurt.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Antonio Williams, Aaron Jones Sr., Keenan Allen, Keon Coleman, Mark Andrews, Pat Bryant, Seth McGowan, Tre' Harris, Omar Cooper Jr., Tyjae Spears, Alvin Kamara, Laquon Treadwell, Bam Knight, Darren Waller, and Dalton Schultz. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Antonio Williams, Aaron Jones Sr., Keenan Allen, Keon Coleman, Mark Andrews, Pat Bryant, Seth McGowan, Tre' Harris, Omar Cooper Jr., Tyjae Spears, Alvin Kamara, Laquon Treadwell, Bam Knight, Darren Waller, and Dalton Schultz:
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