Rob's fantasy football players to drop when making waiver wire moves for Week 11 (2026). He helps fantasy football managers decide on who to cut from rosters.
This may as well be called the New England Patriots edition. With the recent news that Drake Maye is likely out for the season with a fractured ankle, this offense takes a monstrous hit, and many of their pass-catchers lose (almost) all of their appeal.
We're well past the halfway point of the fantasy football regular season, which means all those "what if this changes..." questions we may have been asking ourselves, we can most likely lay all those to rest. At this point, players and teams are who they are. Handcuffs continue to have value because we can't predict injuries, but don't expect teams and players to suddenly figure things out if they've been struggling all year.
Whenever we cut someone, we do have to add someone. This article will help guide you on who to drop, who to hang onto, and who is on their last legs. If you need help deciding who to add, check out my Week 11 waiver wire article.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Running Backs to Consider Cutting
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 80% Rostered
I'm completely over Allgeier. He had that big game against the Cowboys back in Week 11, but guess what? So did everyone else who played the Cowboys! Allgeier putting up 33.6 half-PPR points on Dallas says more about Dallas than it does about Allgeier.
That's only been cemented by the fact that Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight were both hurt in that contest. In the last two games since then, where Allgeier has largely had the Arizona backfield entirely to himself, he's only scored 7.0 half-PPR points total. He scored 5.6 in Week 9 and 1.4 this past weekend.
Knight returned in Week 10 and actually out-snapped Allgeier, 19 to 15. Knight also ran 14 routes to Allgeier's eight. Allgeier worked as the early-down back frequently, which fits his skill set better, but they both finished with just five rushing attempts.
The Cardinals ran just 34 snaps. With rookie Carson Beck now starting at quarterback and Michael Wilson out for the year, this offense has been decimated. They've also sustained several injuries along their offensive line. Allgeier can't be started with Knight back. He could barely be started when Love and Knight were both out. Soon enough, Love will be back.
J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos - 61% Rostered
R.J. Harvey is eligible to return in Week 13 against the Dolphins. That'll give Dobbins two more weeks operating as Denver's No. 2 running back. Given how unproductive Dobbins has been this year, that'll be all he gets. Dobbins has scored just 4.0 half-PPR points in his last two games. He's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry for the season.
He's been woefully ineffective. He is also averaging just one catch per game. Given how inefficient Dobbins has been, for him to rack up yardage, he needs volume. Volume he won't get, given how awesome Jonah Coleman has looked. Once Harvey gets back, I expect Coleman to remain the lead back, with Harvey subbing in for obvious pass-catching situations.
J.K. Dobbins Has Become Droppable After Losing Starting Job
https://t.co/e7rhSA5ibF
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 6, 2026
That'll leave Dobbins picking up the scraps. With how bad the Denver offense has played, scraps won't be good enough. Once Harvey returns, even if Coleman were to get hurt, Dobbins would be nothing more than a touchdown-dependent RB3.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots - 50%
Henderson was put on IR before their Week 10 game against the Lions. That means he'll have to miss the next three games. With a Week 11 bye, that means Henderson won't be eligible to return until Week 15, which is the first week of the fantasy football playoffs.
Analysis: TreVeyon Henderson Lands on Injured Reserve
https://t.co/PJKdqs2BHU
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 14, 2026
Even in the best of circumstances, that would make Henderson a very difficult player to hold. With Rhamondre Stevenson having already been the clear lead back before Henderson's IR stint, it makes it much more difficult. Given how well Corey Kiner has looked in Henderson's absence, that adds a whole other element. The nail in the coffin, however, is the fact that it sounds like Maye will miss the rest of the season.
Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Consider Cutting
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots - 94% Rostered
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 64% Rostered
Brown is the bigger name and the "better" talent, but Douglas has significantly outplayed him this year. You could make a case to hold both players. However, given the likely season-ending injury to Maye, fantasy managers probably need to be realistic about the floors and ceilings for both of these players.
The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources. Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season. https://t.co/54Znb8Xwug
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026
Brown, while he's struggled with injuries all year, has yet to score more than 7.0 half-PPR points in any of the four games he's appeared in. In Week 10, with Tommy DeVito, Douglas scored just 0.9 half-PPR points.
Brown has given us no reason to trust or believe in him this season. He's clearly not 100%. He's missed a bunch of time with a new team, and now he'll be catching passes from arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL.
Douglas has popped, but all of that production came with Maye under center and Brown not in the lineup. Also missing from the lineup were Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins. As these receivers return for the Patriots, the target competition will only increase, and the target efficiency is about to fall off a cliff.
The Patriots offense is likely to go very run-heavy in an attempt to slow games down. Limited volume, poor efficiency, and more target competition... sounds like a death sentence for any fantasy football receiver.
In the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, the Patriots will face the Chiefs. In fantasy football championships, New England will have to play the Denver Broncos. There's just no way you can start either of these two players in those matchups.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs - 56% Rostered
In Week 10, Worthy led Kansas City receivers in snaps and routes. That's the good thing. Unfortunately, he still finished tied for fourth in targets with three. Worthy has just two games this year with double-digit half-PPR points and zero with more than 11.
Since the Chiefs' Week 5 bye, Worthy has scored under three half-PPR points in three out of their last five games, including Week 10's goose egg. With the Chiefs trading for Josh Downs, Worthy now has more target competition.
Downs was very limited in his first appearance with the Chiefs, but solidly outplayed the long-time Kansas City receiver. With more practice time, it's a virtual guarantee that Downs' role is going to increase. That won't come at the expense of Rashee Rice or Travis Kelce. That's going to push Worthy further down the target hierarchy.
Other Receivers to Consider Cutting:
- Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 55% Rostered
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans - 49% Rostered
- Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints - 40% Rostered
- Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 42% Rostered
Tight Ends to Consider Cutting
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 66% Rostered
With Doubs and Brown banged up, Henry sustained a six-week stretch of solid fantasy production. From Weeks 4-9, he averaged 8.9 half-PPR PPG. He benefited from the lack of target competition and improved play from Maye after a brutal three-game stretch to start the season.
However, as previously mentioned, Henry will now face increased target competition with Brown and Hollins back in the lineup. Doubs is due back at any time, as well. With Doubs, Hollins, and Brown out of the lineup, Henry operated as Maye's 1A/1B target with Douglas. Once all those injured receivers are back, Henry will fall down to No. 2-4 on the target hierarchy on any given week.
You combine that with the fact that he'll be catching passes from DeVito for the foreseeable future, and there's simply no reason for fantasy managers to hold onto Henry.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints - 54% Rostered
Jordyn Tyson looks like the real deal. He had 13 targets, 11 receptions, and 80 yards in just his second game of his NFL season. The Saints still have star receiver Chris Olave. The Saints have also been using a tight end by committee approach with Noah Fant and Oscar Delp. That puts Johnson in an almost impossible spot to be productive for fantasy managers.
Speaking of Tyson's 13 targets, in Johnson's last four games, he has only 11 targets. Tyler Shough has not played well in recent weeks, and now Johnson has fallen to fourth on the target hierarchy in New Orleans behind Olave, Tyson, and Travis Etienne Jr.
Other Tight Ends to Consider Cutting:
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys- 32% Rostered
Hold
Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints - 83% Rostered
It's hard to know what the heck the Saints are doing with their backfield. They gave Etienne a bunch of money and refuse to use him. In Week 1, he only commanded 57% of the running back opportunities. That was his highest mark of the season. In Week 2, he had 40%, and 47% in Week 3. In his first game back last week, he received 46% of the running back opportunities.
This past weekend, Audric Estime finished with a snap share of 44%, which was 10 points higher than Etienne's (34%). Even more surprising, Estime had a higher route share (35%) compared to Etienne (28%). Etienne finished with eight carries to Estime's seven and five targets to Estime's one, but Etienne finished with just 4.9 half-PPR points.
In Weeks 1-3, he averaged 8.4 half-PPR PPG, which would make him, at the very least, an RB3. Fantasy managers should hold onto him, hoping that Week 10 was just their way of working him back in, but it was similar usage to what we saw earlier this season.
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