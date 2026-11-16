Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 11 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Ladd McConkey, A.J. Brown, and more?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. With another slate of NFL action ahead of us and the fantasy playoffs quickly approaching, managers may find themselves in a roster crunch.
Below, we will look at some of the most dropped players across Yahoo leagues and decide whether managers should stash them or send them to the waiver wire.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 11?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|43
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Indianapolis Colts
|DEF
|43
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|New York Giants
|DEF
|18
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|New Orleans Saints
|DEF
|33
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Chris Boswell
|K
|33
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|31
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Audric Estime
|RB
|34
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|18
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|59
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Green Bay Packers
|DEF
|73
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|50
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|12
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|40
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|13
|Bryce Young
|QB
|78
|Hold in 12+Team Superflex Leagues
|14
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|27
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|15
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|61
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|16
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|64
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|17
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|69
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|33
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|19
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|59
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|20
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|37
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|21
|Tank Dell
|WR
|51
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|22
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|60
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|23
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|52
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|24
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|52
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|25
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|26
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|69
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|27
|Drake Maye
|QB
|99
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|David Montgomery
|RB
|76
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|40
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|31
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|56
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|32
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|67
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|33
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|84
|Injury Stash in All Leagues
|34
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|94
|Injury Stash in All Leagues
|35
|Woody Marks
|RB
|88
|Injury Stash in All Leagues
|36
|Davante Adams
|WR
|86
|Injury Stash in All Leagues
|37
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|76
|Hold in All Leagues
|38
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|81
|Hold in All Leagues
|39
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|79
|Hold in All Leagues
|40
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|90
|Hold in All Leagues
|41
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|80
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|92
|Hold in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 27)
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is believed to have fractured his ankle in Week 10's loss to the Detroit Lions. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Maye remained in Germany for further testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, Maye is expected to miss significant time, possibly the entire season. Maye was sacked on the opening drive, walked off the field with a limp, and headed to the locker room briefly afterward.
With Maye expected to miss an extended period, backup Tommy DeVito will be the Patriots' starting quarterback. DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, in the 35-10 loss to Detroit. Moving forward, DeVito is a low-end QB3, and the entire offense takes a significant hit without its star quarterback.
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers (Cut List Ranking No. 42)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was a non-factor in a Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints, failing to catch any of his four targets on the day. It's a season low for the 25-year-old, whose production and efficiency have declined over the 2026 campaign.
Carolina's receiving corps as a whole failed to score a touchdown in Sunday's game, but Coker's lack of production was emblematic of his season-long struggles. The Panthers' receiving room is healthy right now, including tight ends Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller, and starting running back Chuba Hubbard has contributed to the passing game, which challenges Coker's target share going forward. Coker has fallen to WR21 in RotoBaller's position standings.
Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (Cut List Ranking No. 17)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard had an apparent 23-yard catch overturned on a Cincinnati challenge in the second quarter of Sunday's 38-18 loss to the Bengals. Replay showed he landed out of bounds on Aaron Rodgers' third-and-15 throw. Bernard picked up a first down on a 10-yard run on Pittsburgh's next drive, his only touch of the night. He finished with one PPR point in his first catchless game since Week 1, when he went without a target against Atlanta. Bernard played 95% of the offensive snaps, up from 85% in Week 8, and drew three targets.
Only one came after halftime, even with Pittsburgh trailing 31-3 entering the fourth quarter. Bernard belongs on the bench in 12-team PPR leagues for Week 11 at Philadelphia. He has eight catches for 57 yards in his last three games combined. Over that stretch, he drew 13 targets, just one more than the 12 he saw when he caught 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in Week 6.
A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 34)
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was spotted leaving the locker room with a limp and did not speak with media members following a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. Brown left the game against the Lions in the second half with a hamstring injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but he eventually ended up being ruled out for the game.
Brown played 28 offensive snaps in Week 10, according to Pro Football Focus, and recorded two receptions (on six targets) for 27 yards. Brown trailed only Mack Hollins in receiving yards (48) on a day that New England quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) exited the game in the first quarter.
Brown missed the two contests prior to Week 10 due to lingering ankle and knee issues, and has only appeared in four games total in 2026. The Patriots have a bye week in Week 11, and Brown's next opportunity to get back on the field will be in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Week 11 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 11 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 11 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 11 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 11 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 11 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.