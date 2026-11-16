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Players To Cut Before Week 11 Fantasy Football? Germie Bernard, Ladd McConkey, Tre Tucker, DeMario Douglas, Kaleb Johnson, Bryce Young

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Germie Bernard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 11 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Ladd McConkey, A.J. Brown, and more?

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. With another slate of NFL action ahead of us and the fantasy playoffs quickly approaching, managers may find themselves in a roster crunch.

Below, we will look at some of the most dropped players across Yahoo leagues and decide whether managers should stash them or send them to the waiver wire.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 11?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Michael Wilson WR 43 Drop in All Leagues
2 Indianapolis Colts DEF 43 Drop in All Leagues
3 New York Giants DEF 18 Drop in All Leagues
4 New Orleans Saints DEF 33 Drop in All Leagues
5 Chris Boswell K 33 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Devin Singletary RB 31 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Audric Estime RB 34 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Kaleb Johnson RB 18 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Corey Kiner RB 59 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Green Bay Packers DEF 73 Drop in Most Leagues
11 TreVeyon Henderson RB 50 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
12 Mike Gesicki TE 40 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
13 Bryce Young QB 78 Hold in 12+Team Superflex Leagues
14 Tutu Atwell WR 27 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
15 Tre Tucker WR 61 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
16 DeMario Douglas WR 64 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
17 Germie Bernard WR 69 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
18 Tyler Higbee TE 33 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
19 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 59 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
20 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 37 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
21 Tank Dell WR 51 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
22 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 60 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
23 RJ Harvey RB 52 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
24 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 52 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
25 Jeremiyah Love RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
26 T.J. Hockenson TE 69 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
27 Drake Maye QB 99 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
28 Lamar Jackson QB 70 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
29 David Montgomery RB 76 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
30 Devaughn Vele WR 40 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
31 Xavier Worthy WR 56 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
32 Hunter Henry TE 67 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
33 Ladd McConkey WR 84 Injury Stash in All Leagues
34 A.J. Brown WR 94 Injury Stash in All Leagues
35 Woody Marks RB 88 Injury Stash in All Leagues
36 Davante Adams WR 86 Injury Stash in All Leagues
37 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 76 Hold in All Leagues
38 Tyler Allgeier RB 81 Hold in All Leagues
39 Braelon Allen RB 79 Hold in All Leagues
40 Jaylen Waddle WR 90 Hold in All Leagues
41 Denzel Boston WR 80 Hold in All Leagues
42 Jalen Coker WR 92 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 27)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is believed to have fractured his ankle in Week 10's loss to the Detroit Lions. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Maye remained in Germany for further testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, Maye is expected to miss significant time, possibly the entire season. Maye was sacked on the opening drive, walked off the field with a limp, and headed to the locker room briefly afterward.

With Maye expected to miss an extended period, backup Tommy DeVito will be the Patriots' starting quarterback. DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, in the 35-10 loss to Detroit. Moving forward, DeVito is a low-end QB3, and the entire offense takes a significant hit without its star quarterback.

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers (Cut List Ranking No. 42)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was a non-factor in a Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints, failing to catch any of his four targets on the day. It's a season low for the 25-year-old, whose production and efficiency have declined over the 2026 campaign.

Carolina's receiving corps as a whole failed to score a touchdown in Sunday's game, but Coker's lack of production was emblematic of his season-long struggles. The Panthers' receiving room is healthy right now, including tight ends Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller, and starting running back Chuba Hubbard has contributed to the passing game, which challenges Coker's target share going forward. Coker has fallen to WR21 in RotoBaller's position standings.

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (Cut List Ranking No. 17)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard had an apparent 23-yard catch overturned on a Cincinnati challenge in the second quarter of Sunday's 38-18 loss to the Bengals. Replay showed he landed out of bounds on Aaron Rodgers' third-and-15 throw. Bernard picked up a first down on a 10-yard run on Pittsburgh's next drive, his only touch of the night. He finished with one PPR point in his first catchless game since Week 1, when he went without a target against Atlanta. Bernard played 95% of the offensive snaps, up from 85% in Week 8, and drew three targets.

Only one came after halftime, even with Pittsburgh trailing 31-3 entering the fourth quarter. Bernard belongs on the bench in 12-team PPR leagues for Week 11 at Philadelphia. He has eight catches for 57 yards in his last three games combined. Over that stretch, he drew 13 targets, just one more than the 12 he saw when he caught 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in Week 6.

A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 34)

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was spotted leaving the locker room with a limp and did not speak with media members following a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. Brown left the game against the Lions in the second half with a hamstring injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but he eventually ended up being ruled out for the game.

Brown played 28 offensive snaps in Week 10, according to Pro Football Focus, and recorded two receptions (on six targets) for 27 yards. Brown trailed only Mack Hollins in receiving yards (48) on a day that New England quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) exited the game in the first quarter.

Brown missed the two contests prior to Week 10 due to lingering ankle and knee issues, and has only appeared in four games total in 2026. The Patriots have a bye week in Week 11, and Brown's next opportunity to get back on the field will be in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

 

Week 11 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 11 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 11?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Kaelon Black, Antonio Williams:

Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Jordyn Tyson
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Kyle Monangai
Jordyn Tyson
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Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordyn Tyson
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Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
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Antonio Williams
Jordyn Tyson
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Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
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Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
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Adonai Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
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Pat Bryant
Jordyn Tyson
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Caleb Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
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Tank Dell
Jordyn Tyson
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Xavier Hutchinson
Jordyn Tyson
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Jonathon Brooks
Jordyn Tyson
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RJ Harvey
Jordyn Tyson
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Malik Washington
Jordyn Tyson
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Elic Ayomanor
Jordyn Tyson
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Chig Okonkwo
Jordyn Tyson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Alvin Kamara
Jordyn Tyson
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Pat Freiermuth
Jordyn Tyson
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Keon Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
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Samaje Perine
Jordyn Tyson
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Konata Mumpfield
Jordyn Tyson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordyn Tyson
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Quentin Johnston
Jordyn Tyson
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Jordan Watkins
Jordyn Tyson
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Laquon Treadwell
Jordyn Tyson
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Malachi Fields
Jordyn Tyson
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Chimere Dike
Jordyn Tyson
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Tutu Atwell
Jordyn Tyson
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Cyrus Allen
Jordyn Tyson
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Devin DuVernay
Kaelon Black
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaelon Black
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Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
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Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
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Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
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Kyle Monangai
Kaelon Black
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Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
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Kenny Gainwell
Kaelon Black
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Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
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Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
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Pat Bryant
Kaelon Black
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Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
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Tank Dell
Kaelon Black
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Xavier Hutchinson
Kaelon Black
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Jonathon Brooks
Kaelon Black
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RJ Harvey
Kaelon Black
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Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
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Elic Ayomanor
Kaelon Black
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Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Alvin Kamara
Kaelon Black
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Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
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Keon Coleman
Kaelon Black
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Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
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Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Austin Ekeler
Kaelon Black
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Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
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Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
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Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
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Justice Hill
Kaelon Black
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Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
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Salvon Ahmed
Antonio Williams
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Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Antonio Williams
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Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
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Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
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Kyle Monangai
Antonio Williams
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Pat Bryant
Antonio Williams
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Kenny Gainwell
Antonio Williams
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Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
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Tank Dell
Antonio Williams
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Xavier Hutchinson
Antonio Williams
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Jonathon Brooks
Antonio Williams
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RJ Harvey
Antonio Williams
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Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
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Elic Ayomanor
Antonio Williams
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Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
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Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
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Alvin Kamara
Antonio Williams
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Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
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Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
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Samaje Perine
Antonio Williams
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Konata Mumpfield
Antonio Williams
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
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Quentin Johnston
Antonio Williams
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Jordan Watkins
Antonio Williams
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Laquon Treadwell
Antonio Williams
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Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
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Chimere Dike
Antonio Williams
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Tutu Atwell
Antonio Williams
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Cyrus Allen
Antonio Williams
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Devin DuVernay

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 11)
Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 11)


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tee Higgins

' Knee Injury is Considered "Fine"
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined on Monday
Aidan Hutchinson

Out for the Year with Torn ACL
GG Jackson

to Undergo Foot Surgery
Sam Darnold

Expected to Start vs. 49ers After Bye Week
Dailyn Swain

Recalled from G League
Ryan Flournoy

Continues to Rise as Fantasy Asset After Week 10
Kaelon Black

Gaining Value Heading Into Week 11
Beckett Sennecke

Tallies Three Points in Sunday's Win
Geno Smith

Will Remain Jets Starter if Healthy
Jason Robertson

Pushes Stars Past Panthers
Drake Maye

Feared to Have Suffered an Ankle Fracture, Out Indefinitely
Carnell Tate

Titans Hope to Have Carnell Tate Back in Week 11
Connor McDavid

Collects Three Points Against Flyers
Will Smith

Leads Sharks to Victory Sunday
Aidan Hutchinson

Likely Suffered a Torn ACL While Celebrating a Sack
Tyler Myers

Exits With Upper-Body Injury Sunday
Brock Bowers

Avoids Major Ankle Injury, Considered Day-to-Day
Kiefer Sherwood

Suffers Apparent Arm Injury Sunday
Baker Mayfield

Dealing With a Foot Sprain, Questionable in Week 11
Pelle Larsson

Listed as Questionable for Monday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Monday with Illness
Quinten Post

Questionable for Monday Against Wizards
GG Jackson

Ruled Out Monday
Zach Edey

Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Peyton Watson

Uncertain to Face Bulls on Monday
Jaylon Tyson

Questionable Against Bulls on Monday
Drake Maye

Suffers Signifcant Lower-Leg Injury, "Out an Extended Period"
Tony Pollard

Keeps His Momentum with Another Strong Outing
Chase Brown

Plays an Enormous Role as a Receiver on Sunday
Nico Collins

Back in the Spotlight After Busy Day Against Browns
Ja'Marr Chase

Delivers a Remarkable Performance on Sunday Night
Trey McBride

Flounders Amid QB Change
Joe Burrow

Rewrites History Books with Four More Touchdowns on Sunday
Garrett Wilson

Enjoys a Grand Return from Injury
Trevor Lawrence

Airs the Ball Out in Week 10 Win
CeeDee Lamb

Shakes Off Quiet First Half, Turns in a Top Performance
Ty Jerome

Ruled Out Again on Monday
Trey Murphy III

Out Again Monday Against Warriors
Evan Mobley

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Patrick Williams

Earns Steady Minutes Off the Bench
De'Andre Hunter

Downgraded to Out Against Thunder
Zach LaVine

Unavailable as Kings Host Thunder
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Against the Kings
Keegan Murray

Suits Up Against Oklahoma City
Precious Achiuwa

Ruled Out Sunday Against Thunder
Jericho Sims

Starts for Bucks
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Expected to Start for Bucks
Denver Barkey

Out Against Oilers
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Sits Out Sunday's Action
Josh Anderson

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Mike Matheson

to Miss 2-3 Weeks
Philip Broberg

Listed as Day-to-Day
Jake Neighbours

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Devon Levi

Records First Career Shutout Against Maple Leafs
Simon Holmstrom

Nets First Career Hat Trick Saturday Night
Mark Scheifele

Becomes Jets' All-Time Leading Scorer
Tyler Bertuzzi

Hurt Versus Jets After Scoring
Philip Broberg

Makes Precautionary Exit Versus Panthers
Logan Stanley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Saturday
Bo Horvat

Exits Early Versus Ducks
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
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