Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.
Week 11 is going to be a bloodbath for fantasy football managers. It will test the depth of fantasy rosters from coast to coast, from sea to shining sea.
A half-dozen teams are on bye this week, the largest total of the season. The tight end position is decimated for fantasy footballers. Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts Sr., Cleveland’s Harold Fannin Jr., Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft, and New England’s Hunter Henry are all taking a breather. Yet even with it being past the halfway point of the season, there are still viable options on the fantasy waiver wire.
Yes, the free-agent crop at tight end is weak compared to most weeks due to the bye. But these guys below are better than playing the Invisible Man at TE this week. Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end for Week 11, starting with Washington’s top tight end with the fun name:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 11 Waiver Wire
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Chig Okonkwo is turning into the poor man’s Brenton Strange. The man has been catching plenty of passes (23 receptions over the last five games) and has been getting targeted more than any other Commander other than WR1 Stefon Diggs (32 targets over the last five games), but the poor guy never catches a pass in the end zone (zero touchdowns in 2026).
Fear no, fantasy footballers. I think Okonkwo will reach the promised land in the next game or two, and the receptions and yardage should keep coming. He is battling a back injury, so you have to monitor his status leading up to his home game versus Cincinnati. The good news is since he played last Thursday and his next game is next Monday night, he has plenty of time to recover.
Analysis: Chig Okonkwo is Questionable to Return
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 13, 2026
I know backup tight end Ben Sinnott has four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Washington’s win over the NY Giants, but I would not worry about him taking Okonkwo’s targets. Sinnott had one catch in eight games before his shocking emergence. Okonkwo is no danger of losing his spot and should be good for five catches for 50 yards on Monday – and maybe finally scoring his elusive first TD of the season.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson has proven that he can still produce decent fantasy numbers if the quarterback throwing to him is not decent. Now he has a decent quarterback throwing to him in Kirk Cousins, so the sky is the limit from here on out for him.
Hockenson did not get the chance to hook up with Cousins in the quarterback’s comeback game against Green Bay because he was sidelined with chest and wrist injuries. That opened the door for TE2 Gavin Bartholomew and reserve receiver Myles Price to score touchdowns thanks to Cousins’ pinpoint passes.
Let’s hope Hockenson can get on the field in Mexico City for Minnesota’s Sunday night tilt against San Francisco in a battle to see who the best team in the NFC might be. The 49ers' pass defense was just ripped to shreds by Dallas’ Dak Prescott (five TD passes) and could be exploited by Cousins and Hockenson if the latter half can get healthy.
Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Mayer is in the same spot other tight ends like Tyler Conklin and Cade Otton have been in the past when it comes to my column. He always gets listed in the middle portion or bottom part of the column, but not enough fantasy players pick him up. So I keep recycling his name over and over in the hopes he finds more fantasy rosters to be a part of.
This might be the week millions pick Mayer up, though. With teammate Brock Bowers injuring his ankle early against Seattle on Sunday, the door is wide open for Mayer to produce mondo numbers if Bowers cannot suit up Sunday. Mayer has 82 and 95-yard games to his credit this year, and that was when he shared the field with Bowers. He could have more games like that if Bowers is out for an extended period.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
I am getting a little tired of spelling out Pat Freiermuth’s name in this column on a weekly basis. Thank goodness he does not go by Patrick. After being listed as questionable for Pittsburgh’s Sunday night game against division rival Cincinnati, Freiermuth went sick instead of getting sick.
Freiermuth scored his fifth touchdown of the season and continues to be a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs. He has a nice matchup against Philadelphia’s overrated secondary this Sunday. The one worry with Freiermuth has been his recent reception total, though. He has four straight two-catch games over the past month, which does not cut the mustard unless he keeps scoring touchdowns.
Aaron Rodgers with a strike to Pat Freiermuth for the TD!
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fn9ix7L8qf
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
Darren Waller continues to show that if he is afforded the right amount of targets per game, he can be a fantastic fantasy force. That was evident again this past Sunday when he was targeted just four times by Bryce Young and finished with a pair of grabs for 24 uninspiring yards.
Can we find a way to keep Tommy Tremble off the field or have him as the starting tight end on another team? While Waller and Tremble make for a terrific tight-end twosome, it does not help either player’s fantasy value as they cannot be consistent providers of fantasy points when they are splitting targets and playing time.
Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow’s favorite tight end scores more touchdowns than most tight ends (six in nine games). The problem is he has more duds than most tight ends, too. Mike Gesicki has now had five games in 2026 where he had 11 receiving yards or less. In four of those games, he had less than 10 yards. That is unacceptable. Gesicki is the walking billboard for a touchdown-dependent tight end.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Mark Andrews has lost a step, and he has lost his quarterback. That is a terrible combination. Can veteran game manager Jacoby Brissett step in and start getting the ball to Andrews better than Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano did? No doubt. That is why Andrews should remain on your radar, and one of the reasons to tune in to Monday’s Chargers-Ravens debacle.
Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
One of these days Terrance Ferguson is going to get back onto the field. Just when it looked like he would return this week from his ankle injury, he hurt his hamstring in practice and will not be back until after the Rams bye.
That is why you should pounce on him now before Week 12 rolls around. The recent Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen touchdowns might dissuade you, but Ferguson will be Matthew Stafford’s favorite tight end by year's end and beyond.
Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
I feel like the receiver room in Tennessee is getting a little sparse due to injuries and ineffectiveness. Meanwhile, Helm has strung together a solid three-game stretch where he has caught a dozen passes for 123 yards; and guess what? His next game is against Dallas’ defense! That is a cause for celebration if you pick him up this week and play him.
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, Mark Andrews, Terrance Ferguson, and Gunnar Helm. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, Mark Andrews, Terrance Ferguson, and Gunnar Helm. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, Mark Andrews, Terrance Ferguson, and Gunnar Helm:
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