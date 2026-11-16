Several NFL players underwhelmed in Week 10 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Andersen Pickard identifies busts at each position and if they'll bounce back.
Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season delivered a little bit of everything, including the Colts' and Dolphins' battle for draft position, Fernando Mendoza's first start, and Kirk Cousins' grand return to Minnesota. We continued to see several big performances from top players, as well as some huge bounce-back showings from players who disappointed last week.
However, there are certainly some players who would like to forget Week 10. A common trend this week was that many notable NFL players drastically underperformed. These "busts" failed to meet their fantasy expectations and may have cost their managers an opportunity to win their matchups in Week 10.
Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 10, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who were limited due to injury are exempt from being featured.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
Bryce Young, 8.1 FPTS
Just when it seemed like Young was turning the corner, he turned in a subpar outing with 200 yards and zero touchdowns on Sunday. The good news is that Young played turnover-free football for the first time since Week 6. The bad news is that this was his first game of the year without a touchdown. He's dropping to the QB2 tier for Week 11 as the Panthers become more of a run-heavy offense.
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
Javonte Williams, 7.7 FPTS
Williams had just 63 rushing yards on Sunday, plus a four-yard reception. Not only was this a modest outing by Williams' standards, but it was also frustrating relative to the Cowboys' performance (40 points) as a whole. Williams has eight or fewer points in two of his last three games, but he still ranks as a mid-to-low RB1 with 10 touchdowns to his name this season.
Kyren Williams, 5.2 FPTS
This seemed like a smash spot for Williams. All signs pointed to the Rams' offense running through the 26-year-old with Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve. He ended up finishing with fewer carries than running backs Ronnie Rivers and Blake Corum. However, we expect him to bounce back as an RB1 on the other side of Los Angeles' Week 11 bye.
#Rams Week 10 RB Usage
- Kyren Williams: 51% snaps, 12 carries, 22 routes, 5 targets (32 yds)
- Blake Corum: 50% snaps, 17 carries, 13 routes, 4 targets (119 yds, TD)
- Ronnie Rivers: 23% snaps, 15 carries, 0 routes (81 yds)
Corrum has 11+ touches in 5 straight, TD in last 6
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 15, 2026
Tyler Allgeier, 1.4 FPTS
Allgeier couldn't get anything going against a strong Rams run defense. He had just 14 rushing yards on five carries, and he failed to haul in his lone target. The 26-year-old has now been held to fewer than seven fantasy points in each of his last two games, even with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined. Allgeier is an RB3 with a low floor heading into Week 11 against a strong Chiefs defense.
Rachaad White, 6.2 FPTS
White had 47 rushing yards and just one catch in the Commanders' comeback win over the Giants. He and Austin Ekeler each had 52 scrimmage yards, but Ekeler led the backfield in fantasy points. It seems like the two will continue to form a committee while Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is sidelined, and Ekeler naturally has more fantasy appeal because of his pass-catching upside.
Travis Etienne Jr., 6.4 FPTS
Etienne was relatively quiet in his return from injured reserve, totaling a modest 14 rushing yards, three catches, and 20 receiving yards. He shared rushing volume with Audric Estime, and he ceded a pair of touchdowns to Alvin Kamara. Etienne is a high-end RB3 with a low floor heading into Week 11 against a very strong Bears run defense.
Travis Etienne Jr Week 10
- 34% snaps
- 8 carries, 14 yards
- 11 routes, 5 targets, 3 rec, 20 yds
- 6.4 fantasy points
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 15, 2026
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
Germie Bernard, 1.0 FPTS
Bernard didn't catch any of his three targets on Sunday, and he added just 10 rushing yards. The rookie initially took on an expanded role earlier this season with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) sidelined, but he now has just eight catches, 57 yards, and 14.7 fantasy points over his last three games combined. He ranks outside the top 36 fantasy receivers for Week 11 against the Eagles.
Tetairoa McMillan, 6.5 FPTS
The Panthers did not get much going in the passing game on Sunday. McMillan caught just three of seven targets for 35 yards. This was his second-lowest reception and yardage total of the 2026 season. He's still in the WR2 mix for Week 11 against an iffy Ravens defense.
Malik Nabers, 7.4 FPTS
Nabers certainly isn't the biggest bust on this list, but he still deserves to be highlighted for his disappointing performance. The former first-round pick caught just five passes for 44 yards, and he also lost a pivotal fumble. The 23-year-old has been a mid-to-low WR1 despite quarterback inconsistency, and he should bounce back as a top-12 option for Week 11 against Jacksonville.
Christian Watson, 6.7 FPTS
Watson caught just three passes for 37 yards in the Packers' ugly 30-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. Even in a negative game script environment, the former first-round pick was held to just three receptions, which tied a season-low mark. He should still bounce back as a mid-to-low WR1 on the other side of Green Bay's Week 11 bye.
Tre Tucker, 1.9 FPTS
Tucker exploded for 200 yards and two touchdowns from Weeks 6-7, but he has come crashing back down to earth in recent weeks. He has single-digit fantasy points in each of his last three games, and he finished with one or fewer receptions in two of those three. His time as a must-start receiver was short-lived. He can be benched in most leagues for Week 11 against Denver.
Chris Olave, 6.0 FPTS
Olave's four targets, three catches, and 30 yards on Sunday all represented new season-low marks. He was drastically outproduced by Jordyn Tyson, who had 11 catches on 13 targets. Olave is still a low-end WR1 in fantasy football, but he admittedly does have a lower floor now that the rookie Tyson is healthy and emerging as a weekly weapon.
Travis Etienne Jr Week 10
- 34% snaps
- 8 carries, 14 yards
- 11 routes, 5 targets, 3 rec, 20 yds
- 6.4 fantasy points
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 15, 2026
DeMario Douglas, 1.4 FPTS
Douglas ranked as the overall WR9 in PPR leagues from Weeks 5-9, but he turned in an extremely frustrating performance Sunday morning with just one catch for four yards. A large part of the blame can be placed on the quarterback situation, as New England replaced Drake Maye (ankle) with Tommy DeVito. Douglas will rank outside the top 36 receivers as long as DeVito is the Patriots' quarterback.
Jalen Coker, 0.30 FPTS
It was another dud outing for Coker, who caught zero of his four targets. He also rushed for three yards. This was Coker's first game of the year with zero receptions, as well as his fourth consecutive game with single-digit fantasy points. The 25-year-old was a fringe WR1 early in the season, but he has quickly fallen outside the top 36 fantasy receivers and can be benched in most leagues.
Wan'Dale Robinson, 4.0 FPTS
Robinson had a high ceiling this week with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, but he finished with just 10 yards on three receptions. He's a low-yardage option with an iffy floor heading into Week 11 against the Cowboys. Plus, it looks like Tate is trending toward playing next Sunday, which could bump Robinson to the WR4 tier in fantasy football.
Xavier Worthy, 0.0 FPTS
Worthy finished with zero catches on three targets. This was his first time catching zero passes this season, but it was also his fifth game with fewer than five fantasy points. Now that he is stuck behind both Rashee Rice and Josh Downs, Worthy can be dropped to waivers in fantasy leagues with 10 or fewer teams.
Denzel Boston, 2.6 FPTS
Boston comes with an asterisk because he played through a toe injury on Sunday. He's still eligible for this list because it didn't force him out of the game against Houston, but it does help to explain why he caught just one pass in the victory. He gets a much-needed Week 11 bye, which should allow him to recover in time for the back half of the season.
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
Kenyon Sadiq, 1.3 FPTS
Sadiq had just one catch for three yards on Sunday. The rookie from Oregon hasn't posted double-digit fantasy points since Week 3. He remains a very intriguing dynasty buy-low candidate, but he can be left on waivers in most redraft leagues with 14 or fewer teams.
Tyler Warren, 2.4 FPTS
It seemed like Warren was due for a huge game with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen traded away. Instead, the Dolphins held him to just two catches for one receiving yard, plus three rushing yards. The 24-year-old has posted single-digit fantasy points in each of his last three games, but he's still a mid-to-low TE1 for Thursday night against the Texans in Houston.
Daniel Jones has thrown it 13 times in the first half, SURELY Tyler Warren has like 6-7 of those targets… https://t.co/xBU78bFmw8
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 15, 2026
Hunter Henry, 4.2 FPTS
Henry caught just two passes for 22 yards on Sunday morning. He has now been held to three or fewer catches in each of his last three games. The 31-year-old has fallen back off the fantasy radar with DeVito likely installed as the Patriots' starting quarterback for an extended period of time.
Sam LaPorta, 2.6 FPTS
LaPorta took a backseat on Sunday morning as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs stole the show in Germany. The 25-year-old finished with just one reception for the second time in the last four weeks. He also has single-digit fantasy points in each of his last four games. Managers can justify leaving LaPorta on the bench in leagues with 10 or fewer teams ahead of Week 11 vs. Tampa Bay.
Tucker Kraft, 2.9 FPTS
Kraft seemed to have no answer for the Vikings' defense, which held him to just one catch for 19 yards. He now has just one catch and fewer than 3.0 fantasy points in each of his last two games. He has the talent of a mid-range TE1, but his back-to-back bust performances make him a riskier play in leagues with 10 or fewer teams on the other side of Green Bay's Week 11 bye.
Colby Parkinson, 3.1 FPTS
It seemed like there might be a path to Parkinson leading the Rams in catches with Nacua and Adams on IR. Instead, he was held to a modest two receptions for 11 yards. This was his first game since Week 5 with fewer than four catches. Notably, he was out-produced by teammate Tyler Higbee. Parkinson is a low-end TE2 heading into the bye week.
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