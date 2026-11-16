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Monday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 10 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

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Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 11/16/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Ravens.

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 10 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well into November, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to everyone interested in every slate each week.

This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay.

This week's Monday night slate features a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 10 of Monday Night Football!

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Monday Night Football Odds and Spread

Los Angeles Chargers (+4.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-220 ML)

Over/Under (38.5)

 

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Monday Night Football Game Picks

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

I can normally get pretty excited about these standalone slates and the matchups that they provide no matter what they may be, but in all honesty, we have a pretty lackluster matchup tonight when the 0-8 Los Angeles Chargers travel across the country to take on the 4-5 Baltimore Ravens.

To be fair, this matchup looked much more enticing before the season began, as we had no idea the Chargers would be this bad, and we also had no idea the Ravens would be rolling Jacoby Brissett out at quarterback after losing both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injury.

That being said, I am not going to sit here and bemoan this matchup any further, as there are still some solid betting angles to dig into after looking at how these two teams stack up.

Let's start with the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, who have struggled mightily on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Chargers rank dead last in the league by averaging just over 15 points scored per game. They have struggled the most moving the ball through the air, as they average just 202 passing yards per game.

On defense, the Chargers have not been much better, as they rank 29th in the league by allowing an average of over 27 points per game. They have struggled against the run, specifically, as they allow 122 rushing yards per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

Baltimore has had its own struggles defensively, as they are currently allowing an average of over 26 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league. They have struggled the most against the pass, however, as they currently allow nearly 242 passing yards per game, ranking 21st overall.

On offense, Baltimore is scoring just 21 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. That being said, they are averaging nearly 138 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth overall in the league.

The general makeup of this game has me leaning towards playing Baltimore's team total over. The reason is based on the fact that they should be able to move the ball on the ground rather effectively against this defense.

They also should see an upgrade to their offense with Jacoby Brissett at starting quarterback, as opposed to Joe Fagnano, so I could see them scoring above their season average, especially against a defense that allows over 27 points per game.

The Pick: Ravens team total OVER 21.5 (-125), 55% (NOVIG)

 

Monday Night Football Player Props

 

 

 

Derrick Henry OVER 76.5 rushing yards (-113), 53% (NOVIG)

I am going to start with Derrick Henry, as he will likely remain the focal point of this offense despite the Ravens trading for Jacoby Brissett. Henry has carried the ball 17 or more times in five of his previous six games, and this type of volume could provide a massive day for him against the Chargers.

Overall, the Chargers are allowing an average of nearly 105 rushing yards per game to the running back position, which ranks 23rd in the league. They have also allowed three of the previous six running backs they have faced to eclipse this total.

 

Zay Flowers ANYTIME touchdown (+160), 38% (NOVIG)

I try to avoid recommending the anytime touchdowns in these games for the most part, but in certain circumstances, they are warranted. I think a solid case for Zay Flowers to find paydirt can be made in this matchup.

The Chargers have given up massive production to wide receivers in the red zone, as noted by the fact that they allow 1.5 wide receiver touchdowns per game, which ranks dead last in the league.

Additionally, they have allowed a wide receiver to find the end zone in five of their previous seven games, including five touchdowns to wide receivers just last week against Houston.

Flowers has had unsteady quarterback play, to say the least, but he has still seen seven red zone targets on the season, and has seen multiple red zone targets in three different games.

Brissett will almost certainly want to start building a rapport with his number one wide receiver in his first game with the Ravens, so I can certainly see a scenario unfold where Flowers finds his way into the end zone here.

Justin Herbert OVER 206.5 passing yards (-112), 52% (NOVIG)

I think Herbert should be able to throw for over 206.5 passing yards in this matchup against the Ravens. The Ravens have been much stronger against the run, allowing just 82 rushing yards per game to the running back position, compared to allowing 242 passing yards per game to the quarterback position, which ranks 21st in the league.

While Herbert has failed to reach this total in four of his previous five games, he has gone against some difficult pass defenses in the Seahawks and the Chiefs, both of which rank inside the top 10 in passing yards allowed per game. Meanwhile, the Ravens have allowed seven of the nine quarterbacks they have faced to throw for at least 222 passing yards.

The Chargers are also road underdogs in this matchup, which could lead to some additional passing as the game progresses.

 

Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay

This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:

  • Chargers +10.5
  • Game total OVER 32.5
  • Derrick Henry ANYTIME touchdown
  • Total odds: +215

We are going with a standard six-point teaser on the spread and total in this one. While I think the Ravens should pull this game out, neither offense should be able to pull away in this game, despite the struggles of both defenses. That thought leads me to feel comfortable with the Chargers +10.5 here.

I also think we get at least a few points scored in this matchup based on the struggling defenses. Just based on the offensive scoring numbers, we could expect this total to land around 36, and that is before factoring in the fact that these teams allow a combined 53 points per game.

Derrick Henry also makes sense from a touchdown perspective, as the Chargers currently allow over a full touchdown per game to the running back position, while Henry has simultaneously scored nine total touchdowns this season.

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