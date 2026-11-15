Chuba Hubbard Carries an Enormous Workload Sunday
Nov 15, 2026, 10:26 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard totaled 27 carries, 92 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints. He also converted five targets into five catches for 80 receiving yards. Hubbard had a remarkable game as he led the Panthers in carries, rushing yards, catches, and receiving yards. He was also responsible for both of the team's touchdowns. The 27-year-old continued to produce like a true workhorse back, and he solidified himself as a strong RB1 option in fantasy football. As players like Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker continue to turn in modest performances, Hubbard is proving that the entire offense runs through him. He has posted double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in all nine of his games this season. Even if Jonathon Brooks (core) returns from injured reserve in the next few days, Hubbard should continue to be started in 100% of leagues heading into another favorable matchup against the Ravens in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Ashton Jeanty Remains Insufficient in Defeat
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:20 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty continued his lackluster performance on the ground during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jeanty carried the ball nine times for 18 yards as he continues to find no room to run. This marks the sixth straight game that Jeanty has finished with fewer than 30 rushing yards. He was able to somewhat salvage his fantasy value with four receptions for 46 yards through the air in the loss. Due to Jeanty's lack of success, Mike Washington Jr. has seen a bigger role in the offense lately. The expectation is that the two of them will continue to split up the duties going forward. Jeanty will remain a frustrating fantasy option ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Justin Jefferson Posts Season High in Receptions in Win Over Packers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 10:18 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned 13 targets and recorded nine receptions for 74 yards (8.2 yards per catch) in a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. In Jefferson's first game in 2026 in which he played with newly-acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins, Jefferson set new season highs in both targets and receptions, while the 74 yards were his third-most of the season. Of course, Cousins and Jefferson already have a strong connection after playing together in Minnesota from 2020 until 2023. Jefferson and the Vikings are hoping that Cousins is the answer to the team's quarterback woes, and he was strong on Sunday, completing 21 out of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Packers. It's been a frustrating year for Jefferson, individually, due to subpar quarterback play from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, but Jefferson remains one of the most talented wide receivers in the league, and Cousins raises his ceiling significantly. The Vikings are now 7-2 in the 2026 season, thanks in large part to their defense, and Minnesota may have found the solution on offense.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Makes Minimal Impact in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 10:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier was hopeful for better results after struggling last week, but he actually did worse this weekend. On Sunday, Allgeier carried the ball five times for 14 yards and failed to haul in his lone target in the loss. The five touches in the backfield were the fewest for Allgeier since Week 5. Fellow back Bam Knight returned this weekend, but he didn't do much better with five carries for 19 yards. The Cardinals offense couldn't get anything going at all with quarterback Carson Beck making his first career start. The hope is that Allgeier and this Cardinals' offense can rebound against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tetairoa McMillan Held to 35 Yards Versus Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 10:00 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan recorded three receptions (on seven targets) for 35 yards (11.7 yards per reception) and no touchdowns in a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. While McMillan led the team in targets, he finished third in receptions and third in receiving yards behind running back Chuba Hubbard (five receptions for 80 yards) and tight end Tommy Tremble (four catches for 48 yards). Quarterback Bryce Young was held to 200 passing yards against the New Orleans defense, so McMillan's low production is not a surprise. Still, the three catches and 35 yards marked the lowest totals for McMillan since Week 3 (two catches for 17 yards versus the Cleveland Browns). McMillan will continue to operate as Carolina's WR1, and there should not be many concerns about his production or usage moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Patrick Mahomes Logs Vintage Performance in Week 10 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:58 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together a vintage performance in his team's Week 10 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons, completing 22 of 35 pass attempts for 348 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Across nine games this season, the 31-year-old has now thrown for 2,385 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Mahomes has quietly played some of his best football of the season lately, throwing for 911 yards, 10 touchdowns, and zero interceptions over his last three games. The Chiefs also added a legitimate pass-catching weapon at the trade deadline in wide receiver Josh Downs, who had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on five targets in his first game with Kansas City. Mahomes profiles as a must-start fantasy quarterback heading into a favorable Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Javonte Williams Has Limited Impact in High-Scoring Affair Vs. 49ers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 9:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams rushed 16 times for 63 yards (3.9 yards per carry), while catching his lone target for four yards in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Williams did not find the end zone. The game was high-scoring throughout, and the Cowboys were down 38-19 early in the fourth quarter, so the game script called for 51 passing attempts from Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, and Williams had fewer opportunities in the running game. Williams was coming off a Week 9 performance of 20 carries for 101 yards (5.05 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 23 yards (5.8 yards per catch) in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. While it wasn't the most efficient or productive performance for Williams in Week 10, fantasy managers do not need to worry, as he remains a high-volume RB1.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Zach Charbonnet Leads Seahawks Backfield in Week 10 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:47 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was his team's leading rusher in their Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, recording 20 carries for 94 yards. The 25-year-old was held out of the end zone, which led to an underwhelming day for fantasy managers. Still, Charbonnet appears to be the clear lead back in Seattle, as he out-touched Seahawks rookie rusher Jadarian Price 20 to 10 against Las Vegas. Across three games since returning from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign, Charbonnet has recorded 42 carries for 194 yards and hauled in four catches for 15 yards on six targets. If Charbonnet can start scoring touchdowns, he could move into top-24 running back territory for fantasy managers following Seattle's Week 11 bye.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Parker Washington Bounces Back with Huge Week 10 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:40 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington was one of the stars of his team's 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, recording seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Entering Week 10, Washington had been held under 65 receiving yards and five receptions in three straight games. Still, the 24-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season. Across nine games, Washington has hauled in 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns on 64 targets. The Jaguars offense also looks like one of the best units in the NFL, as Jacksonville has averaged 36.5 points per game in their last four contests. Washington profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers heading into his Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jordyn Tyson Plays High-Volume Role in Loss to Panthers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 9:36 PM ETRookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded 11 receptions (on 13 targets) for 80 yards in the New Orleans Saints' 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, led the Saints in targets, receptions and receiving yards against the Panthers, while, unsurprisingly, recording new career highs in each category. After missing the first seven games of the 2026 season, Tyson made his debut in a Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns and recorded four receptions (on five targets) for 30 yards (7.5 yards per catch). After playing just 18 offensive snaps last week against the Browns, Tyson saw a large increase in Week 10, playing 45 snaps against the Panthers. Tyson is currently rostered in just 58% of Yahoo leagues and is certainly worth picking up if available. Tyson has WR3 or flex appeal in a Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears next week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Brock Bowers Will be Re-Evaluated on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 9:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) will be re-evaluated on Monday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers injured his ankle early in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-13 loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks before attempting to re-enter the game, but he eventually headed to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. In rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start, Bowers caught only two passes for 18 yards. Running back Ashton Jeanty was the Raiders' leading receiver with four catches (four targets) for 46 yards. Until we know more about the 23-year-old Bowers' ankle injury, fantasy managers should consider him questionable to play in a Week 11 divisional matchup on the road in Denver against the first-place Broncos. With Bowers banged up, tight end Michael Mayer will be a popular waiver-wire target going into Week 11. Mayer caught two of his three targets from Mendoza against Seattle for 16 yards. Bowers is a must-start in all fantasy football leagues if healthy, but managers need to prepare for the possibility that he will not be available next Sunday against the Broncos, which would be bad news for Mendoza's value in two-QB superflex leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Dak Prescott Posts Massive Numbers in Week 10 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did everything he could in his team's 46-40 Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, completing 30 of 51 pass attempts for 343 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Across 10 games in 2026, Prescott has thrown for 2,724 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The 33-year-old has topped 330 passing yards in back-to-back games, and he's thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of the last four weeks. With the Cowboys' defense looking as vulnerable as ever in Week 10, Prescott appears likely to continue playing in games with pass-heavy game scripts. He's averaged 38.7 pass attempts per game in 2026 and 38.0 pass attempts per game since the start of 2025. As long as Prescott remains healthy, he profiles as a high-upside QB1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Woody Marks Unlikely to Play on Thursday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 9:24 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns due to a head injury and is in the league's concussion protocol, according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game that Marks is unlikely to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 on Thursday night. "Just not enough time for him to turn it around that quickly," Ryans said after Houston's 27-24 loss to the Browns. With David Montgomery (groin) out again this week -- he has not played since Week 4 -- the Texans were down to Emari Demercado (seven carries for 16 yards) and Dare Ogunbowale (one carry for two yards) in their backfield on Sunday after Marks was forced out. Before leaving with trainers, Marks led the team with 12 carries for 50 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) while catching his only target in the passing game for a gain of 15 yards. When asked if Montgomery would return for the Week 11 matchup against the Colts, Ryans said he was "not certain." Marks, a second-year back from USC, has been a bit of a disappointment as Houston's lead back with Monty sidelined, as he came into Sunday's Week 10 game in Cleveland with less than 4.0 yards per carry and zero touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts (254 yards) in four starts with his backfield mate sidelined. When Marks returns, there is a good chance that Montgomery will be back splitting the touches with him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
Kyren Williams Loses Touches in Inefficient Effort Vs. Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 9:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had an inefficient performance in a 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Williams carried the ball 12 times for a season-low 23 yards, averaging just 1.9 yards per attempt against the Cardinals. He was targeted five times in the passing game, but only recorded two receptions for nine yards (4.5 yards per catch). While Williams tied fellow running back Blake Corum in offensive snaps played with 39, he ceded touches to both Corum and tailback Ronnie Rivers, and was significantly out-produced by both players. Corum led the Rams with 17 carries for 100 yards (5.9 yards per rush) and a touchdown, while adding three receptions (on four targets) for 19 yards (6.3 yards per catch). Meanwhile, Rivers amassed 15 carries for 81 yards (5.4 yards per attempt), which, remarkably, all came on L.A.'s final possession of the game that took the final 12:15 off the game clock. There should not be too much concern, as Williams remains the Rams' RB1, and he is going to have much more productive days than this in the future, but Corum continues to cut into his workload.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Continues Monster Season with Electric Week 10
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:21 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a huge game in his team's Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, recording eight catches for 171 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. The 24-year-old is making a bid to win his second straight Offensive Player of the Year award in 2026, as he's hauled in 79 receptions for 1,197 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 targets across 10 games. Smith-Njigba appears to be impervious to Seattle's quarterback question marks as well, posting monster numbers whether he's catching passes from Drew Lock or Sam Darnold (quad), who missed Week 10 with a quad injury. The Seahawks have their bye in Week 11, so fantasy managers will have to survive without the superstar wideout until his Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Patriots Expect Drake Maye to be Out for "a While"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 9:13 PM ETPro Football Talk's Mike Florio said on NBC Sports on Sunday night that the New England Patriots expect quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) to be out for "a while" after he injured his ankle in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, in Week 10. Maye was injured early in the first quarter and was not cleared to return. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, but it sounds like the young signal-caller will not be ready to return when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 12. The 24-year-old former third overall pick in 2024 will likely undergo further testing once the Patriots return home, but for now, fantasy managers should start making backup plans going forward if they do not already have one on their roster. Before hurting his ankle, Maye went 3-for-4 passing for 48 yards against the Lions in a matchup that was a great one on paper for the former North Carolina product. Tommy DeVito entered the game in place of Maye and struggled to move the offense effectively, going 12-for-24 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In addition to Maye's injury, top receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) went down with a hamstring injury late in the second half and did not return. It was more frustration for Brown and his fantasy managers in just his fourth game of the season. New England could be without both Maye and Brown when they return from their bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Brock Purdy Dominates in Week 10 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 15, 2026, 9:12 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy put together a monster performance in his team's 46-40 Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys, completing 22 of 28 pass attempts for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Purdy also added 21 rushing yards, pushing him over 400 total yards for the day. The 26-year-old has played at an MVP level so far in 2026, throwing for 2,369 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions across nine games. The weapons around Purdy in San Francisco are also improving, as the 49ers traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen at the deadline, got wideout Deebo Samuel Sr. back from injury in Week 10, and should get wideout Mike Evans (Achilles) back from injury down the stretch. The 49ers will have tougher matchups than Dallas going forward, but as long as he stays healthy, Purdy profiles as a must-start quarterback for fantasy managers every week.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
DJ Moore Bounces Back with Big Performance in Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 9:01 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore was able to post a strong bounce-back performance against the New York Jets on Sunday. Last week, Moore struggled with only 25 receiving yards against the Minnesota Vikings. He was much better this weekend, when he hauled in four of his six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jets. The veteran wideout hauled in a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which accounted for half of his yardage in this game. This was his best performance since his team debut against the Houston Texans in Week 1. The hope is that Moore will remain a consistent option during next week's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
George Pickens Puts up Unbelievable Numbers in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:53 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was seemingly unstoppable during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Pickens missed last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to injury, but he returned with a bang this weekend. The 25-year-old hauled in 11 of his 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Pickens couldn't be kept out of the end zone, but sadly, it still wasn't enough to get his team the win. Pickens set a new season-high in receptions and yardage with this excellent performance. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Pickens to continue putting up video game numbers every week. Pickens should still be able to have plenty of success in a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey has Massive Performance in Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was a tough man to keep out of the end zone on Sunday. The veteran back wouldn't be slowed down during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. He carried the ball 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also hauled in all four of his targets for an additional 161 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Cowboys' defense had no answers for McCaffrey, who nearly had 230 yards this weekend. The 30-year-old has now extended his touchdown streak to eight straight games after his three-touchdown performance. This was an amazing day for fantasy managers, but they should expect the superstar back to come back down to Earth against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Blake Corum Raises Fantasy Stock with Stellar Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 15, 2026, 8:29 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum was a man who wouldn't be stopped on the ground during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Corum continued his hot stretch of play during this divisional contest. He carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards and scored a touchdown in the win. Corum also added three receptions on four targets for an additional 19 yards through the air. The 25-year-old has now found the end zone in four straight games. He also set a new season-high in rushing yards with his 100 yards during Sunday's victory. Corum has been much more efficient than Kyren Williams in recent weeks. The expectation is that Corum will continue eating away at Williams' playing time going forward. The Rams are now heading into a bye week before taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN