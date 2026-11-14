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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10: Fantasy Football Pickups for Kaleb Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Pat Bryant, Tank Dell, Tutu Atwell, Chimere Dike,Tyler Higbee, more

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Kaleb Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Kaleb Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Tutu Atwell, Pat Bryant, and Tyler Higbee.

Howdy RotoBallers! The weekend has arrived, and it's time to scour the waiver wire for potential pickups to bolster your fantasy rosters. The Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are on a bye this week, leaving managers with fewer options to pick up and stream. Whether you are taking a chance on a high-upside player or an injury stash, or even finding a bye-week replacement, our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings will help managers prioritize pickups.

As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. Below, you will find key waiver wire pickups such as Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Chig Okonkwo, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Chimere Dike, Konata Mumpfield, Jonathon Brooks, Pat Bryant, Jordan Watkins, Chimere Dike, Reggie Virgil, Laquon Treadwell, and Travis Hunter, ranked below.

These Week 10 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 10!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 10?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in All Leagues
2 Jordyn Tyson WR 54 Add in All Leagues
3 Kaelon Black RB 38 Add in All Leagues
4 Corey Kiner RB 33 Add in All Leagues
5 Keenan Allen WR 60 Add in All Leagues
6 Kaleb Johnson RB 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Khalil Shakir WR 55 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Antonio Williams WR 28 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Ryan Flournoy WR 46 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Tank Dell WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
12 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Adonai Mitchell WR 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
14 Chig Okonkwo TE 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Keon Coleman WR 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Konata Mumpfield WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Caleb Douglas WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Tyler Higbee TE 21 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Jonathon Brooks RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 DeMario Douglas WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Pat Bryant WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Audric Estime RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Bam Knight RB 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Mike Washington Jr. RB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Malik Washington WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Dylan Sampson RB 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Mike Gesicki TE 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Jordan Watkins WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Quentin Johnston WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 MarShawn Lloyd RB 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Samaje Perine RB 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Pat Freiermuth TE 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Mack Hollins WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Devaughn Vele WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Darren Waller TE 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Juwan Johnson TE 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Tutu Atwell WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Chimere Dike WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Darnell Washington TE 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Seth McGowan RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Kayshon Boutte WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Devin Singletary RB 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Demarcus Robinson WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Justice Hill RB 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Reggie Virgil WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Colby Parkinson TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Malachi Fields WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 CJ Daniels WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 AJ Barner TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Kenyon Sadiq TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Jahan Dotson WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Lan Larison RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Anthony Gould WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Ashton Dulin WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
62 Deion Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Kirk Cousins QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Aaron Rodgers QB 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Geno Smith QB 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Jacoby Brissett QB 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 J.J. McCarthy QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Joe Milton QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Deshaun Watson QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Drew Lock QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Michael Penix Jr. QB 23 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Justin Herbert QB 41 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Fernando Mendoza QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Carson Beck QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Kyle McCord QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Buffalo Bills DST 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Kansas City Chiefs DST 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 New Orleans Saints DST 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Cincinnati Bengals DST 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Indianapolis Colts DST 37 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Miami Dolphins DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Arizona Cardinals DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Los Angeles Chargers DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could see more carries Sunday against Minnesota with Josh Jacobs (finger) sidelined. Johnson stepped in after Jacobs exited last week's win over New England, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and his first career touchdown. Green Bay reportedly liked Johnson's performance and could give him an extended look against the Vikings. Head coach Matt LaFleur has yet to name a starter, and MarShawn Lloyd returns after missing last week with a knee injury.

Pierre Strong Jr. could also share carries, while Chris Brooks (ankle) remains a possibility if activated from injured reserve. Minnesota has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. RotoBaller ranks Johnson RB34 for Week 10, making him a desperation FLEX option until his role becomes clearer.


Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson could take on a much larger role this Sunday as the team heads to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Johnson rushed six times for 34 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets last week. The rookie has had at least six opportunities and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks and those opportunities could go up this week. Chiefs RB1 Kenneth Walker arrived at the practice facility on Friday complaining of groin tightness and did not practice.

While the move could be precautionary, Johnson could end up being the lead back this weekend if Walker is unable to go. As of Friday, Walker is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. The rookie has been electric in his limited opportunities this season, especially as a pass catcher, and he could have the opportunity to go off against a soft Falcons rush defense. Johnson is among the league leaders in forced missed tackles on a per-touch basis, a trait that he excelled at in college at Nebraska. If Walker is ruled out this Sunday, Johnson should be considered an absolute must-start and would likely rank as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2.

 

Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant handled substantial volume on Sunday, and he should continue to occupy a prominent role in Week 11 (after the team's bye week) if Jaylen Waddle (concussion) ends up missing time. Bryant finished last week with four catches, 56 yards, and one touchdown on a 68% snap share, operating as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton. Bryant's return from injured reserve came at a perfect time, as he immediately contributed on offense following his activation Saturday.

The Broncos' passing game showed some signs of struggle early in the season, but they have been operating at a much higher level lately. As mentioned, the Broncos are on a bye in Week 10, leaving extra time for Waddle to recover and clear concussion protocol. However, if Waddle is still sidelined when Denver returns to action in Week 11, Bryant should have legitimate WR3 value. He's still an intriguing waiver wire target and stash even if Waddle does play in Week 11.

 

Tutu Atwell, WR, Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has seen nine targets over his last two games, and his volume could continue to surge heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has seen increased opportunities on offense with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, and now, Puka Nacua (knee) and Jordan Whittington (back) are both headed for an extended absence. Nacua is averaging a whopping 13.3 targets per game this season, so that's a lot of vacated targets that will now be distributed among the Rams' other receivers, including Atwell. Historically, the 27-year-old has been more of a deep threat, but we would not be surprised if the Rams get him more involved in the intermediate passing game to make up for the loss of Adams and Nacua.

Matthew Stafford has a long track record of supporting fantasy-relevant receivers, so Atwell has a decent chance to get on the WR3/flex radar, especially if he can establish himself as a preferred option ahead of Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Fantasy managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams should strongly consider adding Atwell off waivers, as he's likely headed for at least four or five weeks of fantasy relevance.

 

Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) was limited in practice on Friday but has been removed from the Week 10 injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Higbee came down with an illness on Thursday and did not practice, but he is feeling better now and will be fine to suit up on Sunday in what should be an elevated pass-catching role for the banged-up Rams offense. Fellow tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) will also be active, while Davis Allen (oblique) is questionable.

The Rams now have receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) on Injured Reserve, so quarterback Matthew Stafford has run out of reliable targets in the passing game going into a very favorable matchup this weekend in the desert. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) also remains on IR. The 33-year-old Higbee has not had more than two receptions or 14 yards in any of the last three games, but with all of L.A.'s wideouts hurt, he will be on the TE1/2 borderline in fantasy football this weekend. In the first meeting with Arizona on Oct. 18, Higbee caught all four of his targets for 22 yards. His lone touchdown in 2026 came in the Sept. 27 loss to the Denver Broncos.

 

Running Backs - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in All Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 38 Add in All Leagues
Corey Kiner RB 33 Add in All Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Audric Estime RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bam Knight RB 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Justice Hill RB 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Lan Larison RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 54 Add in All Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 60 Add in All Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 55 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 28 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 46 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tank Dell WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Quentin Johnston WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tutu Atwell WR 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chimere Dike WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Demarcus Robinson WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reggie Virgil WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
CJ Daniels WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jahan Dotson WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Anthony Gould WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ashton Dulin WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Deion Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Chig Okonkwo TE 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 21 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Juwan Johnson TE 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Colby Parkinson TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
AJ Barner TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kirk Cousins QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Joe Milton QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
Drew Lock QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 23 Add in 2QB Leagues
Justin Herbert QB 41 Add in 2QB Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
Fernando Mendoza QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
Carson Beck QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kyle McCord QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
Anthony Richardson Sr. QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Buffalo Bills DST 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Indianapolis Colts DST 37 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Miami Dolphins DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Arizona Cardinals DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Los Angeles Chargers DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 10 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Chig Okonkwo, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Konata Mumpfield, Jonathon Brooks, Pat Bryant, Jordan Watkins, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Higbee, Mike Gesicki, Juwan Johnson, Chimere Dike, Reggie Virgil, Laquon Treadwell, Travis Hunter, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Michael Penix Jr., Daniel Jones, and Fernando Mendoza. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kaleb Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Pat Bryant, Tutu Atwell, and Tyler Higbee. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Chig Okonkwo, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Konata Mumpfield, Jonathon Brooks, Pat Bryant, Jordan Watkins, Chimere Dike, Reggie Virgil, Tyler Higbee, Chimere Dike, Tutu Atwell, Juwan Johnson, Mike Gesicki, Laquon Treadwell, Travis Hunter, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Michael Penix Jr., Daniel Jones, and Fernando Mendoza.

Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
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Corey Kiner
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emmett Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
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Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
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Tank Dell
Emmett Johnson
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Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
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Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
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Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Audric Estime
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
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Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
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Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
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Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaleb Johnson
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Corey Kiner
Kaleb Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Kaleb Johnson
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Jordyn Tyson
Kaleb Johnson
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Antonio Williams
Kaleb Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
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Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
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Emmett Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
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Ryan Flournoy
Kaleb Johnson
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Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
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Chig Okonkwo
Kaleb Johnson
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Demario Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
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Keon Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
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Audric Estime
Kaleb Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Kaleb Johnson
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Dylan Sampson
Kaleb Johnson
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Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
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Sione Vaki
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
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Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Antonio Williams
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Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
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Kaleb Johnson
Antonio Williams
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Tank Dell
Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
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Chig Okonkwo
Antonio Williams
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Corey Kiner
Antonio Williams
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Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
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Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
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Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
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Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
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Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
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Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
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Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
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Mack Hollins
Antonio Williams
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
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Quentin Johnston
Antonio Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Tank Dell
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Ryan Flournoy
Tank Dell
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Chig Okonkwo
Tank Dell
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Adonai Mitchell
Tank Dell
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Demario Douglas
Tank Dell
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Antonio Williams
Tank Dell
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Keon Coleman
Tank Dell
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Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Dell
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tank Dell
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Dell
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Kaleb Johnson
Tank Dell
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Konata Mumpfield
Tank Dell
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Keenan Allen
Tank Dell
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Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell
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Corey Kiner
Tank Dell
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Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
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Malik Washington
Tank Dell
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Mack Hollins
Tank Dell
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Tank Dell
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Quentin Johnston
Tank Dell
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Devaughn Vele
Chig Okonkwo
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Tank Dell
Chig Okonkwo
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Demario Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
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Ryan Flournoy
Chig Okonkwo
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Keon Coleman
Chig Okonkwo
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Adonai Mitchell
Chig Okonkwo
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Wan'dale Robinson
Chig Okonkwo
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Antonio Williams
Chig Okonkwo
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chig Okonkwo
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Khalil Shakir
Chig Okonkwo
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Konata Mumpfield
Chig Okonkwo
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chig Okonkwo
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Caleb Douglas
Chig Okonkwo
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Kaleb Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
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Jonathon Brooks
Chig Okonkwo
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Keenan Allen
Chig Okonkwo
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Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
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Darren Waller
Chig Okonkwo
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Darnell Washington
Chig Okonkwo
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Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
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Colby Parkinson
Chig Okonkwo
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AJ Barner
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Konata Mumpfield
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Keon Coleman
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Caleb Douglas
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Demario Douglas
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Jonathon Brooks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chig Okonkwo
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Tyler Higbee
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Tank Dell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Audric Estime
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Ryan Flournoy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Adonai Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Malik Washington
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Antonio Williams
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Corey Kiner
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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MarShawn Lloyd
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Dylan Sampson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Samaje Perine
Konata Mumpfield
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
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Caleb Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
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Wan'dale Robinson
Konata Mumpfield
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Jonathon Brooks
Konata Mumpfield
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Keon Coleman
Konata Mumpfield
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Tyler Higbee
Konata Mumpfield
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Demario Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
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Audric Estime
Konata Mumpfield
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Chig Okonkwo
Konata Mumpfield
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Mike Washington Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
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Tank Dell
Konata Mumpfield
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Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
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Ryan Flournoy
Konata Mumpfield
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MarShawn Lloyd
Konata Mumpfield
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Adonai Mitchell
Konata Mumpfield
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Jordyn Tyson
Konata Mumpfield
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Keenan Allen
Konata Mumpfield
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Khalil Shakir
Konata Mumpfield
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Mack Hollins
Konata Mumpfield
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Konata Mumpfield
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Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
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Caleb Douglas
Jonathon Brooks
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Tyler Higbee
Jonathon Brooks
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Konata Mumpfield
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Audric Estime
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Malik Washington
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Keon Coleman
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Demario Douglas
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tank Dell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Corey Kiner
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sione Vaki
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Seth McGowan
Pat Bryant
vs
Devaughn Vele
Pat Bryant
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Bryant
vs
Quentin Johnston
Pat Bryant
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Pat Bryant
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Pat Bryant
vs
Juwan Johnson
Pat Bryant
vs
Mack Hollins
Pat Bryant
vs
Darnell Washington
Pat Bryant
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Bryant
vs
Sione Vaki
Pat Bryant
vs
Samaje Perine
Pat Bryant
vs
Seth McGowan
Pat Bryant
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Bryant
vs
Jordan Watkins
Pat Bryant
vs
Dylan Sampson
Pat Bryant
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Pat Bryant
vs
Keenan Allen
Pat Bryant
vs
Khalil Shakir
Pat Bryant
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Pat Bryant
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Pat Bryant
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordan Watkins
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Watkins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Sione Vaki
Jordan Watkins
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordan Watkins
vs
Darnell Washington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Watkins
vs
Justice Hill
Jordan Watkins
vs
Darren Waller
Jordan Watkins
vs
Malachi Fields
Jordan Watkins
vs
Pat Bryant
Jordan Watkins
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jordan Watkins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Watkins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Watkins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Watkins
vs
Demario Douglas
Reggie Virgil
vs
Malachi Fields
Reggie Virgil
vs
Tutu Atwell
Reggie Virgil
vs
Justice Hill
Reggie Virgil
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Reggie Virgil
vs
Bam Knight
Reggie Virgil
vs
Colby Parkinson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Efton Chism III
Reggie Virgil
vs
Devin Singletary
Reggie Virgil
vs
Travis Hunter
Reggie Virgil
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Reggie Virgil
vs
AJ Barner
Reggie Virgil
vs
Jordan Watkins
Reggie Virgil
vs
Devin DuVernay
Reggie Virgil
vs
Seth McGowan
Reggie Virgil
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Reggie Virgil
vs
Keenan Allen
Reggie Virgil
vs
Khalil Shakir
Reggie Virgil
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Reggie Virgil
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Reggie Virgil
vs
Demario Douglas
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Tutu Atwell
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Reggie Virgil
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Efton Chism III
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Malachi Fields
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Travis Hunter
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Justice Hill
Laquon Treadwell
vs
AJ Barner
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Bam Knight
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Devin DuVernay
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Devin Singletary
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Keenan Allen
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Laquon Treadwell
vs
Demario Douglas
Travis Hunter
vs
Efton Chism III
Travis Hunter
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Hunter
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Hunter
vs
Devin DuVernay
Travis Hunter
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Travis Hunter
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Travis Hunter
vs
Tutu Atwell
Travis Hunter
vs
Jahan Dotson
Travis Hunter
vs
Reggie Virgil
Travis Hunter
vs
Van Jefferson
Travis Hunter
vs
Malachi Fields
Travis Hunter
vs
Ashton Dulin
Travis Hunter
vs
Justice Hill
Travis Hunter
vs
Deion Burks
Travis Hunter
vs
Bam Knight
Travis Hunter
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Travis Hunter
vs
Keenan Allen
Travis Hunter
vs
Khalil Shakir
Travis Hunter
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Travis Hunter
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Travis Hunter
vs
Demario Douglas
Tutu Atwell
vs
Reggie Virgil
Tutu Atwell
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tutu Atwell
vs
Malachi Fields
Tutu Atwell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tutu Atwell
vs
Justice Hill
Tutu Atwell
vs
Efton Chism III
Tutu Atwell
vs
Bam Knight
Tutu Atwell
vs
Travis Hunter
Tutu Atwell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tutu Atwell
vs
AJ Barner
Tutu Atwell
vs
Devin Singletary
Tutu Atwell
vs
Devin DuVernay
Tutu Atwell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tutu Atwell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tutu Atwell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tutu Atwell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tutu Atwell
vs
Keenan Allen
Tutu Atwell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tutu Atwell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tutu Atwell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tutu Atwell
vs
Demario Douglas
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tyler Higbee
vs
Audric Estime
Tyler Higbee
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Higbee
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Higbee
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Gesicki
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Gesicki
vs
Audric Estime
Mike Gesicki
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Bryant
Mike Gesicki
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Lan Larison
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deion Burks
Aaron Rodgers
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Ashton Dulin
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Milton
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Van Jefferson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jahan Dotson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drew Lock
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Devin DuVernay
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Carson Beck
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyle McCord
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Geno Smith
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Geno Smith
vs
Lan Larison
Geno Smith
vs
Joe Milton
Geno Smith
vs
Deion Burks
Geno Smith
vs
Deshaun Watson
Geno Smith
vs
Ashton Dulin
Geno Smith
vs
Drew Lock
Geno Smith
vs
Van Jefferson
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Jahan Dotson
Geno Smith
vs
Justin Herbert
Geno Smith
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Geno Smith
vs
Carson Beck
Geno Smith
vs
Kyle McCord
Geno Smith
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Milton
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Lan Larison
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drew Lock
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deion Burks
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Ashton Dulin
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Van Jefferson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Carson Beck
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyle McCord
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Drew Lock
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Joe Milton
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Carson Beck
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kyle McCord
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kirk Cousins
Daniel Jones
vs
Justin Herbert
Daniel Jones
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Daniel Jones
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Carson Beck
Daniel Jones
vs
Drew Lock
Daniel Jones
vs
Kyle McCord
Daniel Jones
vs
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Joe Milton
Daniel Jones
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Daniel Jones
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Daniel Jones
vs
Buffalo Bills
Daniel Jones
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Daniel Jones
vs
New Orleans Saints
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
vs
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Daniel Jones
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Carson Beck
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kyle McCord
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Drew Lock
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Deshaun Watson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Buffalo Bills
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Joe Milton
Fernando Mendoza
vs
New Orleans Saints
Fernando Mendoza
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kirk Cousins

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Klay Thompson

Sidelined on Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
George Pickens

Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jordan Addison

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out for Week 10
David Montgomery

Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

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