Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Kaleb Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Tutu Atwell, Pat Bryant, and Tyler Higbee.
Howdy RotoBallers! The weekend has arrived, and it's time to scour the waiver wire for potential pickups to bolster your fantasy rosters. The Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are on a bye this week, leaving managers with fewer options to pick up and stream. Whether you are taking a chance on a high-upside player or an injury stash, or even finding a bye-week replacement, our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings will help managers prioritize pickups.
As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. Below, you will find key waiver wire pickups such as Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Chig Okonkwo, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Chimere Dike, Konata Mumpfield, Jonathon Brooks, Pat Bryant, Jordan Watkins, Chimere Dike, Reggie Virgil, Laquon Treadwell, and Travis Hunter, ranked below.
These Week 10 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 10!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 10?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|31
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|38
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|33
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|10
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|28
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Tank Dell
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|12
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|21
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|23
|Audric Estime
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Bam Knight
|RB
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Malik Washington
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|36
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|47
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Justice Hill
|RB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Lan Larison
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|62
|Deion Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Geno Smith
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Joe Milton
|QB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|70
|Drew Lock
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|23
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|41
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Carson Beck
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|37
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could see more carries Sunday against Minnesota with Josh Jacobs (finger) sidelined. Johnson stepped in after Jacobs exited last week's win over New England, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and his first career touchdown. Green Bay reportedly liked Johnson's performance and could give him an extended look against the Vikings. Head coach Matt LaFleur has yet to name a starter, and MarShawn Lloyd returns after missing last week with a knee injury.
Pierre Strong Jr. could also share carries, while Chris Brooks (ankle) remains a possibility if activated from injured reserve. Minnesota has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. RotoBaller ranks Johnson RB34 for Week 10, making him a desperation FLEX option until his role becomes clearer.
Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson could take on a much larger role this Sunday as the team heads to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Johnson rushed six times for 34 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets last week. The rookie has had at least six opportunities and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks and those opportunities could go up this week. Chiefs RB1 Kenneth Walker arrived at the practice facility on Friday complaining of groin tightness and did not practice.
While the move could be precautionary, Johnson could end up being the lead back this weekend if Walker is unable to go. As of Friday, Walker is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. The rookie has been electric in his limited opportunities this season, especially as a pass catcher, and he could have the opportunity to go off against a soft Falcons rush defense. Johnson is among the league leaders in forced missed tackles on a per-touch basis, a trait that he excelled at in college at Nebraska. If Walker is ruled out this Sunday, Johnson should be considered an absolute must-start and would likely rank as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2.
Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant handled substantial volume on Sunday, and he should continue to occupy a prominent role in Week 11 (after the team's bye week) if Jaylen Waddle (concussion) ends up missing time. Bryant finished last week with four catches, 56 yards, and one touchdown on a 68% snap share, operating as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton. Bryant's return from injured reserve came at a perfect time, as he immediately contributed on offense following his activation Saturday.
The Broncos' passing game showed some signs of struggle early in the season, but they have been operating at a much higher level lately. As mentioned, the Broncos are on a bye in Week 10, leaving extra time for Waddle to recover and clear concussion protocol. However, if Waddle is still sidelined when Denver returns to action in Week 11, Bryant should have legitimate WR3 value. He's still an intriguing waiver wire target and stash even if Waddle does play in Week 11.
Tutu Atwell, WR, Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has seen nine targets over his last two games, and his volume could continue to surge heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has seen increased opportunities on offense with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, and now, Puka Nacua (knee) and Jordan Whittington (back) are both headed for an extended absence. Nacua is averaging a whopping 13.3 targets per game this season, so that's a lot of vacated targets that will now be distributed among the Rams' other receivers, including Atwell. Historically, the 27-year-old has been more of a deep threat, but we would not be surprised if the Rams get him more involved in the intermediate passing game to make up for the loss of Adams and Nacua.
Matthew Stafford has a long track record of supporting fantasy-relevant receivers, so Atwell has a decent chance to get on the WR3/flex radar, especially if he can establish himself as a preferred option ahead of Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Fantasy managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams should strongly consider adding Atwell off waivers, as he's likely headed for at least four or five weeks of fantasy relevance.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) was limited in practice on Friday but has been removed from the Week 10 injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Higbee came down with an illness on Thursday and did not practice, but he is feeling better now and will be fine to suit up on Sunday in what should be an elevated pass-catching role for the banged-up Rams offense. Fellow tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) will also be active, while Davis Allen (oblique) is questionable.
The Rams now have receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) on Injured Reserve, so quarterback Matthew Stafford has run out of reliable targets in the passing game going into a very favorable matchup this weekend in the desert. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) also remains on IR. The 33-year-old Higbee has not had more than two receptions or 14 yards in any of the last three games, but with all of L.A.'s wideouts hurt, he will be on the TE1/2 borderline in fantasy football this weekend. In the first meeting with Arizona on Oct. 18, Higbee caught all four of his targets for 22 yards. His lone touchdown in 2026 came in the Sept. 27 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Running Backs - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|31
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|38
|Add in All Leagues
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|33
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|10
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Audric Estime
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bam Knight
|RB
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Justice Hill
|RB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Lan Larison
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|28
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Deion Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|21
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|22
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Joe Milton
|QB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Drew Lock
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|23
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|41
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Carson Beck
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|37
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 10 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 10 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 10 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 10 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 10 kicker streamers and pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Chig Okonkwo, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Konata Mumpfield, Jonathon Brooks, Pat Bryant, Jordan Watkins, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Higbee, Mike Gesicki, Juwan Johnson, Chimere Dike, Reggie Virgil, Laquon Treadwell, Travis Hunter, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Michael Penix Jr., Daniel Jones, and Fernando Mendoza. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kaleb Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Pat Bryant, Tutu Atwell, and Tyler Higbee. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Chig Okonkwo, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Konata Mumpfield, Jonathon Brooks, Pat Bryant, Jordan Watkins, Chimere Dike, Reggie Virgil, Tyler Higbee, Chimere Dike, Tutu Atwell, Juwan Johnson, Mike Gesicki, Laquon Treadwell, Travis Hunter, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Michael Penix Jr., Daniel Jones, and Fernando Mendoza.
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