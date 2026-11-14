RotoBaller's updated Week 10 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.
The weekend is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated rankings now that most NFL teams' injury reports are out. Fantasy managers will have to deal with bye weeks as the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are off this week. Now that the trade deadline has passed, Kirk Cousins is back with Minnesota, while Jacoby Brissett will start for the Ravens. If you are looking for a bye week replacement or streamer, check our Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, you will find where Cousins, Brissett, Jared Goff, Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud, Fernando Mendoza, and Cam Ward are listed.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 10 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|1
|3
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|4
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|5
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|6
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|7
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|3
|8
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|9
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|10
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|3
|11
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|12
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|4
|13
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|15
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|16
|Geno Smith
|QB
|4
|17
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|18
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|5
|19
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|20
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|5
|21
|Drew Lock
|QB
|5
|22
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|5
|23
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|24
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|25
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|26
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|6
|27
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|6
|28
|Carson Beck
|QB
|6
|29
|Max Brosmer
|QB
|6
|30
|Josh Johnson
|QB
Week 10 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 21-of-35 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown while adding 50 rushing yards on 10 attempts in the win over the Browns. Shough's passing volume was relatively low through the first three quarters, as he attempted just 15 passes during that span. However, the Browns began moving the ball more effectively as the game progressed, forcing Shough and the Saints' offense to increase their pace and throw more often.
He eventually connected with tight end Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime. Shough has now surpassed 250 passing yards in six of eight games this season, though he has thrown multiple passing touchdowns just three times. He should see plenty of volume again in Week 10 against the Panthers and ranks at QB7 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward enters Week 10 coming off easily his best performance of the season, and quite possibly his career, completing 26 of 40 passes for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati before the bye. Ward also added a career-high 41 rushing yards, becoming the first Titans quarterback with 300 passing yards and 40 rushing yards in a game since Marcus Mariota in 2018. It was an encouraging step forward after an inconsistent first half of the season, but Ward is still averaging just 185 passing yards per game with six touchdowns and five interceptions through eight starts.
Jacksonville presents a much tougher challenge than Cincinnati. The Jaguars have allowed only eight passing touchdowns against 11 interceptions, the third-best mark in the NFL, and also rank second in points allowed. They have been more vulnerable in terms of yardage, giving up 229 passing yards per game, but opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 13.9 fantasy points per game against them in standard scoring due to their ability to keep folks out of the end zone. Ward's encouraging performance before the bye gives him a tinge of upside, but this is not the matchup to chase last week's breakout. He remains a lower-end QB2 in Superflex formats and should stay on the bench in standard one-quarterback leagues
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return from a bye to take on the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. When Rodgers last faced Cincinnati in Week 3, he finished as a top-10 fantasy QB with 292 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Although he'll be on the road this time, the Bengals remain a relatively favorable matchup, surrendering 229 passing yards and over 28 points per game to opposing offenses at home.
Unlike most AFC North battles, this contest is expected to be high-scoring, with a projected point total of around 49.5. The Steelers have won their last few games behind a strong running game, but Rodgers will likely need to throw more in this one to keep pace with Cincinnati's high-powered offense. While the 42-year-old isn't necessarily a must-start, he profiles as a high-end QB2 with plenty of streaming appeal on Sunday night.
Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be tested in his first career start in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. There is plenty of excitement for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and first overall draft pick to get his first NFL start after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline. However, Mendoza has played in just one game this season, completing six of eight pass attempts for 48 yards with no touchdowns. He now faces the top-ranked defense in the league, which has held opposing quarterbacks to 155.1 passing yards per game.
The Seahawks have also allowed just nine touchdowns in the air this season, holding two of their last three opponents (the Chiefs and the Cardinals) without a passing touchdown. Mendoza may have a lot going for him in Klint Kubiak's system, but fantasy managers shouldn't rush to start him in standard leagues until he gets more games under his belt. He is a solid deep-league stash and a viable superflex in 2-QB formats, but still a risky asset given his limited track record.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young rebounded on Sunday in a matchup against the Broncos that was tough on paper, finishing as the QB6 after posting QB18 and QB24 finishes the previous two weeks. Young finished the day with 28 completions for 276 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his passing touchdown total to 17 on the year. This performance makes Young all the more intriguing in his Week 10 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, whose defense ranks 14th in fantasy points per game given up to opposing QBs and has allowed 255.6 passing yards per game.
They have also allowed 18 or more fantasy points to QBs in three of their last four matchups. The Panthers' offensive line has been struggling with injuries, but it still enabled Young to perform well last week. The Saints' defense has a lower pressure rate than their previous opponent, sitting at 19th in the league, which could once again give Young room to make plays. He is a borderline top-12 QB play this week and can be comfortably started as RotoBaller's QB13.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Shough, Bryce Young, Cam Ward, Fernando Mendoza, and Aaron Rodgers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jared Goff, Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud, Fernando Mendoza, Bryce Young, Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, and Cam Ward:
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