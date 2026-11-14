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Week 10 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Tyler Shough - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, QB Streamers, DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 10 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.

The weekend is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated rankings now that most NFL teams' injury reports are out. Fantasy managers will have to deal with bye weeks as the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are off this week. Now that the trade deadline has passed, Kirk Cousins is back with Minnesota, while Jacoby Brissett will start for the Ravens. If you are looking for a bye week replacement or streamer, check our Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, you will find where Cousins, Brissett, Jared Goff, Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud, Fernando Mendoza, and Cam Ward are listed.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Brock Purdy QB
1 3 Joe Burrow QB
2 4 Drake Maye QB
2 5 Dak Prescott QB
2 6 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 7 Tyler Shough QB
3 8 Jared Goff QB
3 9 Patrick Mahomes II QB
3 10 Jayden Daniels QB
3 11 Jordan Love QB
3 12 C.J. Stroud QB
4 13 Bryce Young QB
4 14 Kirk Cousins QB
4 15 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 16 Geno Smith QB
4 17 Deshaun Watson QB
5 18 Matthew Stafford QB
5 19 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 20 J.J. McCarthy QB
5 21 Drew Lock QB
5 22 Daniel Jones QB
5 23 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 24 Justin Herbert QB
6 25 Cam Ward QB
6 26 Fernando Mendoza QB
6 27 Kyle McCord QB
6 28 Carson Beck QB
6 29 Max Brosmer QB
6 30 Josh Johnson QB

 

Week 10 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 21-of-35 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown while adding 50 rushing yards on 10 attempts in the win over the Browns. Shough's passing volume was relatively low through the first three quarters, as he attempted just 15 passes during that span. However, the Browns began moving the ball more effectively as the game progressed, forcing Shough and the Saints' offense to increase their pace and throw more often.

He eventually connected with tight end Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime. Shough has now surpassed 250 passing yards in six of eight games this season, though he has thrown multiple passing touchdowns just three times. He should see plenty of volume again in Week 10 against the Panthers and ranks at QB7 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.

 

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward enters Week 10 coming off easily his best performance of the season, and quite possibly his career, completing 26 of 40 passes for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati before the bye. Ward also added a career-high 41 rushing yards, becoming the first Titans quarterback with 300 passing yards and 40 rushing yards in a game since Marcus Mariota in 2018. It was an encouraging step forward after an inconsistent first half of the season, but Ward is still averaging just 185 passing yards per game with six touchdowns and five interceptions through eight starts.

Jacksonville presents a much tougher challenge than Cincinnati. The Jaguars have allowed only eight passing touchdowns against 11 interceptions, the third-best mark in the NFL, and also rank second in points allowed. They have been more vulnerable in terms of yardage, giving up 229 passing yards per game, but opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 13.9 fantasy points per game against them in standard scoring due to their ability to keep folks out of the end zone. Ward's encouraging performance before the bye gives him a tinge of upside, but this is not the matchup to chase last week's breakout. He remains a lower-end QB2 in Superflex formats and should stay on the bench in standard one-quarterback leagues

 

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return from a bye to take on the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. When Rodgers last faced Cincinnati in Week 3, he finished as a top-10 fantasy QB with 292 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Although he'll be on the road this time, the Bengals remain a relatively favorable matchup, surrendering 229 passing yards and over 28 points per game to opposing offenses at home.

Unlike most AFC North battles, this contest is expected to be high-scoring, with a projected point total of around 49.5. The Steelers have won their last few games behind a strong running game, but Rodgers will likely need to throw more in this one to keep pace with Cincinnati's high-powered offense. While the 42-year-old isn't necessarily a must-start, he profiles as a high-end QB2 with plenty of streaming appeal on Sunday night.


Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be tested in his first career start in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. There is plenty of excitement for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and first overall draft pick to get his first NFL start after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline. However, Mendoza has played in just one game this season, completing six of eight pass attempts for 48 yards with no touchdowns. He now faces the top-ranked defense in the league, which has held opposing quarterbacks to 155.1 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks have also allowed just nine touchdowns in the air this season, holding two of their last three opponents (the Chiefs and the Cardinals) without a passing touchdown. Mendoza may have a lot going for him in Klint Kubiak's system, but fantasy managers shouldn't rush to start him in standard leagues until he gets more games under his belt. He is a solid deep-league stash and a viable superflex in 2-QB formats, but still a risky asset given his limited track record.

 

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young rebounded on Sunday in a matchup against the Broncos that was tough on paper, finishing as the QB6 after posting QB18 and QB24 finishes the previous two weeks. Young finished the day with 28 completions for 276 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his passing touchdown total to 17 on the year. This performance makes Young all the more intriguing in his Week 10 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, whose defense ranks 14th in fantasy points per game given up to opposing QBs and has allowed 255.6 passing yards per game.

They have also allowed 18 or more fantasy points to QBs in three of their last four matchups. The Panthers' offensive line has been struggling with injuries, but it still enabled Young to perform well last week. The Saints' defense has a lower pressure rate than their previous opponent, sitting at 19th in the league, which could once again give Young room to make plays. He is a borderline top-12 QB play this week and can be comfortably started as RotoBaller's QB13.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Shough, Bryce Young, Cam Ward, Fernando Mendoza, and Aaron Rodgers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Jared Goff, Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud, Fernando Mendoza, Bryce Young, Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, and Cam Ward:

Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Shough
Jared Goff
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jared Goff
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jared Goff
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Bryce Young
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jared Goff
vs
Geno Smith
Jared Goff
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jared Goff
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jared Goff
vs
Drew Lock
Jared Goff
vs
Daniel Jones
Jared Goff
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jared Goff
vs
Justin Herbert
Jared Goff
vs
Kyle McCord
Jared Goff
vs
Carson Beck
Jared Goff
vs
Max Brosmer
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Johnson
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Drake Maye
vs
Drew Lock
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Kyle McCord
Drake Maye
vs
Carson Beck
Drake Maye
vs
Max Brosmer
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Johnson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bryce Young
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drew Lock
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jared Goff
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Dak Prescott
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Cam Ward
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drake Maye
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Burrow
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Josh Allen
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Brock Purdy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyle McCord
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Carson Beck
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Max Brosmer
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Josh Johnson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Cam Ward
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kyle McCord
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Carson Beck
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Max Brosmer
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Daniel Jones
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Josh Johnson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Drew Lock
Fernando Mendoza
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Matthew Stafford
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Deshaun Watson
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Geno Smith
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Bryce Young
Fernando Mendoza
vs
C.J. Stroud
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jordan Love
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jayden Daniels
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Jared Goff
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Tyler Shough
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Josh Allen
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Brock Purdy
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Joe Burrow
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Dak Prescott
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Drew Lock
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Kyle McCord
Bryce Young
vs
Carson Beck
Bryce Young
vs
Max Brosmer
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Johnson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
J.J. McCarthy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drew Lock
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyle McCord
C.J. Stroud
vs
Carson Beck
C.J. Stroud
vs
Max Brosmer
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Johnson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drew Lock
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bryce Young
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cam Ward
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Love
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyle McCord
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Carson Beck
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Max Brosmer
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jared Goff
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Johnson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Burrow
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyle McCord
Kirk Cousins
vs
Carson Beck
Kirk Cousins
vs
Max Brosmer
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Johnson
Cam Ward
vs
Justin Herbert
Cam Ward
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Cam Ward
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Cam Ward
vs
Kyle McCord
Cam Ward
vs
Daniel Jones
Cam Ward
vs
Carson Beck
Cam Ward
vs
Drew Lock
Cam Ward
vs
Max Brosmer
Cam Ward
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Cam Ward
vs
Josh Johnson
Cam Ward
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cam Ward
vs
Matthew Stafford
Cam Ward
vs
Deshaun Watson
Cam Ward
vs
Geno Smith
Cam Ward
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cam Ward
vs
Kirk Cousins
Cam Ward
vs
Bryce Young
Cam Ward
vs
C.J. Stroud
Cam Ward
vs
Jordan Love
Cam Ward
vs
Jayden Daniels
Cam Ward
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Cam Ward
vs
Jared Goff
Cam Ward
vs
Tyler Shough
Cam Ward
vs
Josh Allen
Cam Ward
vs
Brock Purdy
Cam Ward
vs
Joe Burrow
Cam Ward
vs
Dak Prescott
Cam Ward
vs
Trevor Lawrence

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 10 Best NFL Player Props
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 10
Jamie Calandro's Week 10 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
NFL Week 10 Same Game Parlays (2026)


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Klay Thompson

Sidelined on Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
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Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
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Still Out Saturday
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Ruled Out for Sunday
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a Game-Time Call Saturday
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Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
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Could Return Saturday
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Available Against Rangers
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Expected to Return Friday
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Remains Out Friday
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Officially Questionable to Play in Week 10
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Ruled Out for Week 10
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Logs Full Practice on Friday, Officially Questionable
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Ruled Out for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Questionable Against Atlanta
Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
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Questionable for Week 10
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Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
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Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
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Listed as Questionable
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Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
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Listed as Questionable for Friday
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Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
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Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
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Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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