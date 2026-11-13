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Jamie Calandro's Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-3 Industry Accuracy Ranker

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Ollie Gordon II - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football Week 10 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.

RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 10 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.

Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.

The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 10

Rank Name Team
1 Josh Allen BUF
2 Brock Purdy SF
3 Drake Maye NE
4 Joe Burrow CIN
5 Trevor Lawrence JAC
6 Patrick Mahomes II KC
7 Tyler Shough NO
8 Jared Goff DET
9 Dak Prescott DAL
10 Bryce Young CAR
11 C.J. Stroud HOU
12 Jayden Daniels WAS
13 Jordan Love GB
14 Matthew Stafford LAR
15 Aaron Rodgers PIT
16 Drew Lock SEA
17 J.J. McCarthy NYG
18 Geno Smith NYJ
19 Deshaun Watson CLE
20 Michael Penix Jr. ATL
21 Kirk Cousins MIN
22 Jacoby Brissett BAL
23 Justin Herbert LAC
24 Daniel Jones IND
25 Cam Ward TEN
26 Fernando Mendoza LV
27 Kyle McCord MIA
28 Carson Beck ARI
29 Anthony Richardson Sr. IND
30 Justin Fields KC
31 Jameis Winston NYG

Tyler Shough finally has his full arsenal of weapons with Jordyn Tyson back at his disposal. He's thrown 73 passes over his last two weeks, and is at home in his friendly domed environment. Carolina is down to their third-stringers at CB and LB, and rank 30th in the NFL in pressure rate and 29th in sack rate. I have Shough firmly in QB1 territory this week.

Matthew Stafford is not a "sit", per se, but it's time to put him below the top-12 with both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out for the foreseeable future. It's a great matchup against Arizona, who has allowed the most PPG this season, but the Rams are going to have to lean on their strong running game and defense until the top two WRs get back. Start Stafford for the matchup, but temper expectations on his ceiling.

Aaron Rodgers is someone you can consider starting over Stafford this week. His YPA has plummeted over the past two weeks, and he's finished QB21 and QB25 in those two games, but Rodgers already has a three-TD game against these same Bengals (en route to a QB8 finish) earlier in the season. Cincy has allowed the 10-most FPPG to opposing QBs.

Drew Lock, Jacoby Brissett, and even Daniel Jones can be utilized as streamers in 2QB or Superflex leagues. Jones is extremely difficult to trust now with Keenan Allen and Josh Downs both traded away, but the Dolphins have allowed the 11th-most FPPG to QBs despite allowing the third-fewest pass attempts. Just be mindful that Jones could be benched at any time.

 

Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 10

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Christian McCaffrey SF
3 Bijan Robinson ATL
4 Kenneth Walker III KC
5 James Cook III BUF
6 Chuba Hubbard CAR
7 Kyren Williams LAR
8 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
9 Jonathan Taylor IND
10 Derrick Henry BAL
11 Javonte Williams DAL
12 Jaylen Warren PIT
13 Chase Brown CIN
14 Zach Charbonnet SEA
15 Woody Marks HOU
16 Ollie Gordon II MIA
17 Ashton Jeanty LV
18 Breece Hall NYJ
19 Cam Skattebo NYG
20 Corey Kiner NE
21 Audric Estime NO
22 Blake Corum LAR
23 Tony Pollard TEN
24 Jordan Mason MIN
25 Rachaad White WAS
26 Jadarian Price SEA
27 Alvin Kamara NO
28 Quinshon Judkins CLE
29 Rico Dowdle PIT
30 Tyler Allgeier ARI
31 Bam Knight ARI
32 Braelon Allen NYJ
33 Dylan Sampson CLE
34 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
35 Kaleb Johnson GB
36 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
37 Omarion Hampton LAC
38 Devin Singletary NYG
39 Kaelon Black SF
40 Emmett Johnson KC
41 Justice Hill BAL
42 Austin Ekeler WAS
43 Seth McGowan IND
44 Mike Washington Jr. LV
45 Samaje Perine CIN
46 Keaton Mitchell LAC
47 Kimani Vidal LAC
48 Lan Larison NE
49 Ty Johnson BUF
50 MarShawn Lloyd GB
51 Pierre Strong Jr. GB
52 Sione Vaki DET
53 Tyjae Spears TEN
54 Ray Davis BUF
55 Kaytron Allen MIA
56 Trevor Etienne CAR
57 Khalil Herbert ATL
58 Emari Demercado HOU
59 George Holani SEA
60 Kyle Juszczyk SF
61 Jaylen Wright MIA
62 David Montgomery HOU
63 DJ Giddens IND
64 LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC
65 Nicholas Singleton TEN
66 Dylan Laube LV
67 Chris Brooks GB
68 Hunter Luepke DAL
69 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
70 Isaiah Davis NYJ
71 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE
72 Michael Carter TEN
73 Emanuel Wilson SEA
74 Rasheen Ali BAL
75 Evan Hull ARI
76 Ameer Abdullah JAC
77 DeeJay Dallas MIN
78 Zamir White NO
79 AJ Dillon CAR
80 Dare Ogunbowale FA
81 Tyler Goodson DAL
82 Gregory Desrosiers NYG
83 Tahj Brooks CIN
84 Jordan James SF
85 Travis Etienne Jr. NO
86 Kendre Miller DAL
87 Terrell Jennings NE
88 Jonathon Brooks CAR
89 Roman Hemby LV
90 Jaydn Ott KC
91 Anthony Tyus III CAR
92 James Conner ARI
93 Andrew Beck NYJ
94 Adam Randall BAL
95 Ronnie Rivers LAR
96 Robert Henry Jr. WAS

Zach Charbonnet took over as the lead back in Seattle last weekend and made the most of it with 86 yards on 17 touches. This week he gets the Raiders, who have been trucked by opposing RBs to the tune of 5.2 YPC, the fourth-most FPPG allowed, and the highest rushing success allowed. If his role remains static or even grows more, Charbonnet has top-12 upside.

Ollie Gordon II continues to be a bellcow with 62 touches over his last three games. The Colts have allowed the seventh-most FPPG to the position and traded away DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. Despite the overall grossness of the Dolphins, Gordon is a must-start this week.

Keep an eye on the Patriots' RB situation. Rhamondre Stevenson is amazingly practicing on a limited basis, indicating he has a chance to play in Munich. Every Patriot is on the radar against the awful Detroit defense. If Rhamondre sits (I mean, he should...), Corey Kiner would be in for a massive workload after dominating the touches out of the backfield last game.

Audric Estime is another backup RB that deserves attention (and a start) this week. Despite a 48% snap share last week, he had 16 touches for the Saints. The Panthers are an epic matchup for RBs, allowing the second-most FPPG and 11 rushing TDs. Just keep an eye on Travis Etienne Jr., who is practicing again.

The Cardinals have been much better against the run than the pass this year, but the Rams are going to ride Kyren Williams and Blake Corum with their WR injuries. Williams is an obvious play with top-five upside, but Blake Corum will get enough work that he's in my top-24 as well this week. You can even play both together if you own Corum as a handcuff.

I want no part of either Tyler Allgeier or Bam Knight. The split should be nearly even, and the Cardinals have a slate-low implied total of 15 points. They'll likely be forced to abandon the run quickly in this one. ... Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson have also devolved into an even backfield, so they'll both be on the bench for me this week as well. Sampson actually has a bit more appeal with the likely negative game script coming against a fierce Houston front.

The Bengals' defensive ranks against RBs are plummeting. Jaylen Warren is a top-10 play, but Rico Dowdle has FLEX appeal as well with a consistent role and ten RZ touches this season.

 

Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 10

Rank Name Team
1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
3 CeeDee Lamb DAL
4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
5 Justin Jefferson MIN
6 Chris Olave NO
7 Parker Washington JAC
8 Malik Nabers NYG
9 Christian Watson GB
10 Tee Higgins CIN
11 Matthew Golden GB
12 Drake London ATL
13 Zay Flowers BAL
14 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
15 Nico Collins HOU
16 Rashee Rice KC
17 A.J. Brown NE
18 George Pickens DAL
19 Garrett Wilson NYJ
20 Jalen Coker CAR
21 DJ Moore BUF
22 DK Metcalf PIT
23 Germie Bernard PIT
24 Jameson Williams DET
25 KC Concepcion Jr. CLE
26 Denzel Boston CLE
27 Stefon Diggs WAS
28 Jakobi Meyers JAC
29 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
30 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF
31 Jordan Addison MIN
32 Ladd McConkey LAC
33 Antonio Williams WAS
34 Demarcus Robinson SF
35 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ
36 Ryan Flournoy DAL
37 Jordyn Tyson NO
38 DeMario Douglas NE
39 Konata Mumpfield LAR
40 Adonai Mitchell NYJ
41 Caleb Douglas MIA
42 Malik Washington MIA
43 Tank Dell HOU
44 Devaughn Vele NO
45 Mack Hollins NE
46 Josh Downs KC
47 Keenan Allen SF
48 Tre Tucker LV
49 Malachi Fields NYG
50 Khalil Shakir BUF
51 Tutu Atwell LAR
52 Keon Coleman BUF
53 Jordan Watkins SF
54 Quentin Johnston LAC
55 Xavier Hutchinson HOU
56 Tre' Harris LAC
57 Kayshon Boutte HOU
58 Xavier Worthy KC
59 Efton Chism III NE
60 Devin Duvernay ARI
61 Jahan Dotson ATL
62 Savion Williams GB
63 Laquon Treadwell IND
64 Ashton Dulin IND
65 Cooper Kupp SEA
66 Simi Fehoko ARI
67 Reggie Virgil ARI
68 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
69 Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU
70 Jerry Jeudy CLE
71 Rashod Bateman BAL
72 Rashid Shaheed SEA
73 Kyle Williams NE
74 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL
75 Chris Bell MIA
76 Dohnte Meyers CIN
77 Darnell Mooney NYG
78 Treylon Burks WAS
79 Isaac TeSlaa DET
80 Jalen Nailor LV
81 Travis Hunter JAC
82 Elic Ayomanor TEN
83 John Metchie III CAR
84 Cyrus Allen KC
85 Chimere Dike TEN
86 Van Jefferson WAS
87 Tory Horton SEA
88 Josh Cameron JAC
89 Deion Burks IND
90 Calvin Ridley TEN
91 Brandin Cooks SF
92 Isaiah Williams NYJ
93 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
94 Jalen Royals KC
95 Bryce Lance NO
96 Jack Bech LV
97 Jacob Cowing SF
98 CJ Daniels LAR
99 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine IND
100 Jauan Jennings MIN
101 Bo Melton GB

A.J. Brown is looking more and more likely to return this weekend for the Patriots. It's been a nightmare season for him (and his fantasy owners), but there is no way you're sitting him against the Lions and their league-worst pass defense. If Brown does indeed miss another week, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins are both FLEX plays.

Carnell Tate was ruled out during the writing of this article. Last game, Wan'Dale Robinson went 6-57-1 on seven targets without Tate on the field (albeit against the Bengals). The Jaguars' overall defense is stout (especially after the trades they made last week), but they've allowed the 12th-most FPPG to WRs. In the expected negative game script, Robinson should be flush with PPR value.

The Texans' secondary has shockingly allowed the second-most FPPG to WRs. You'd think they'd be a shutdown perimeter duo, but it just hasn't happened. As such, KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston are both WR3/FLEX playable, especially with Deshaun Watson set to return.

The Titans have been a sieve to opposing WRs this season, allowing the second-most catches, third-most receiving yards, and the most FPPG to the position. Parker Washington is a shoo-in top-10 wideout, but I'm very into Jakobi Meyers as well. He's second on the team in targets, and the Titans' defense is (if possible) much worse after trading away Jeffrey Simmons and Amani Hooker. Jacksonville could put up 40+ this weekend.

Despite being traded to much better offenses, it's not yet the time to use Josh Downs or Keenan Allen. They figure to be eased in at first, so the snap share probably isn't enough to be FLEX-worthy yet. It's possible that's a bit different for Downs, who are really hurting for a WR2 with Xavier Worthy looking iffy to play.

No Dolphins' pass catchers need to be in your lineups this week. Kyle McCord has yet to throw an NFL pass, and the Colts' secondary (if nothing else) is still intact. They've allowed the tenth-fewest FPPG to WRs, and no one knows where McCord's first read will be. ... Tank Dell is a scary FLEX, but it at least bears mentioning that he had a 24.5% target share last week for a team that has been looking for a reliable WR2 for quite some time. Dell also probably doesn't get the Denzel Ward coverage.

Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell are set to lead the team in WR snaps, but I'm not actively looking to play any of them even against the Cardinals' pass defense. I have to imagine the Rams' game plan is RBs, TEs, and defense.

 

Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 10

Rank Name Team
1 George Kittle SF
2 Trey McBride ARI
3 Brock Bowers LV
4 Tyler Warren IND
5 Isaiah Likely NYG
6 Travis Kelce KC
7 Sam LaPorta DET
8 Dalton Kincaid BUF
9 T.J. Hockenson MIN
10 Hunter Henry NE
11 Tucker Kraft GB
12 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
13 Brenton Strange JAC
14 Tyler Higbee LAR
15 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
16 Chig Okonkwo WAS
17 Colby Parkinson LAR
18 Pat Freiermuth PIT
19 Darren Waller CAR
20 Greg Dulcich MIA
21 Darnell Washington PIT
22 Juwan Johnson NO
23 Mike Gesicki CIN
24 Mark Andrews BAL
25 AJ Barner SEA
26 Dalton Schultz HOU
27 Tommy Tremble CAR
28 Eli Raridon NE
29 Michael Mayer LV
30 Mason Taylor NYJ
31 Oronde Gadsden II LAC
32 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
33 Charlie Kolar LAC
34 Davis Allen LAR
35 Noah Gray KC

Hunter Henry will have to compete with A.J. Brown (et al.) for a target share, but the matchup couldn't be more pristine. Detroit has allowed the second-most FPPG to TEs, along with a whopping 11 receiving TDs to the position. Honestly, Eli Raridon is also in rare streaming air where both New England TEs can be used.

Harold Fannin Jr. finished TE4 and TE6 the past two weeks (with two different QBs). He's borderline top-12 for me, but bear in mind the matchup is brutal. The Texans have allowed the sixth-fewest FPPG and the fourth-fewest yards to the position. ... Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson are both streamable for a Rams team that should be running more 12- and 13-personnel with the absence of their WRs.

Higbee has led the TEs in snap share and route participation share by a wide margin.

Darnell Washington's stock is rising. The athletic TE matched Pat Friermuth in snap share and is a more dynamic player. I still say Friermuth has the floor, but Washington's ceiling is way higher. Both are streamable. ... Darren Waller is also on the radar against the Saints, who have allowed the ninth-most FPPG to TEs. His snap share is under 50%, but he's a red zone nightmare.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Patrick Mahomes

Set to Start Against Atlanta
Myles Garrett

Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Travis Etienne Jr.

Questionable for Week 10
Kenneth Walker

Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Yves Missi

Pelicans Rule Out Yves Missi, Trey Murphy on Friday
Dejounte Murray

Doubtful Friday Night with Left Ankle Sprain
Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable for Week 10
A.J. Brown

Questionable for Week 10
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Sunday
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Jaguars
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Omar Cooper Jr.

"Good to Go" for Week 10
Garrett Wilson

has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
Bhayshul Tuten

"Good to Go" for Sunday Against Titans
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Rest of Fantasy Season
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Cameron Thomas

Signs Three-Year Extension With Falcons
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Kirk Cousins

Expected to Start Sunday for Vikings
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

Questionable vs Bulls
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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