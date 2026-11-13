Fantasy football Week 10 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.
RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 10 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.
Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.
The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 10
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|2
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|3
|Drake Maye
|NE
|4
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|5
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|6
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|7
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|8
|Jared Goff
|DET
|9
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|10
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|11
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|12
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|13
|Jordan Love
|GB
|14
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|15
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|16
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|17
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|18
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|19
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|20
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|21
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|22
|Jacoby Brissett
|BAL
|23
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|24
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|25
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|26
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|27
|Kyle McCord
|MIA
|28
|Carson Beck
|ARI
|29
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|IND
|30
|Justin Fields
|KC
|31
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
Tyler Shough finally has his full arsenal of weapons with Jordyn Tyson back at his disposal. He's thrown 73 passes over his last two weeks, and is at home in his friendly domed environment. Carolina is down to their third-stringers at CB and LB, and rank 30th in the NFL in pressure rate and 29th in sack rate. I have Shough firmly in QB1 territory this week.
Matthew Stafford is not a "sit", per se, but it's time to put him below the top-12 with both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out for the foreseeable future. It's a great matchup against Arizona, who has allowed the most PPG this season, but the Rams are going to have to lean on their strong running game and defense until the top two WRs get back. Start Stafford for the matchup, but temper expectations on his ceiling.
Aaron Rodgers is someone you can consider starting over Stafford this week. His YPA has plummeted over the past two weeks, and he's finished QB21 and QB25 in those two games, but Rodgers already has a three-TD game against these same Bengals (en route to a QB8 finish) earlier in the season. Cincy has allowed the 10-most FPPG to opposing QBs.
Drew Lock, Jacoby Brissett, and even Daniel Jones can be utilized as streamers in 2QB or Superflex leagues. Jones is extremely difficult to trust now with Keenan Allen and Josh Downs both traded away, but the Dolphins have allowed the 11th-most FPPG to QBs despite allowing the third-fewest pass attempts. Just be mindful that Jones could be benched at any time.
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 10
Zach Charbonnet took over as the lead back in Seattle last weekend and made the most of it with 86 yards on 17 touches. This week he gets the Raiders, who have been trucked by opposing RBs to the tune of 5.2 YPC, the fourth-most FPPG allowed, and the highest rushing success allowed. If his role remains static or even grows more, Charbonnet has top-12 upside.
Ollie Gordon II continues to be a bellcow with 62 touches over his last three games. The Colts have allowed the seventh-most FPPG to the position and traded away DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. Despite the overall grossness of the Dolphins, Gordon is a must-start this week.
Keep an eye on the Patriots' RB situation. Rhamondre Stevenson is amazingly practicing on a limited basis, indicating he has a chance to play in Munich. Every Patriot is on the radar against the awful Detroit defense. If Rhamondre sits (I mean, he should...), Corey Kiner would be in for a massive workload after dominating the touches out of the backfield last game.
Audric Estime is another backup RB that deserves attention (and a start) this week. Despite a 48% snap share last week, he had 16 touches for the Saints. The Panthers are an epic matchup for RBs, allowing the second-most FPPG and 11 rushing TDs. Just keep an eye on Travis Etienne Jr., who is practicing again.
The Cardinals have been much better against the run than the pass this year, but the Rams are going to ride Kyren Williams and Blake Corum with their WR injuries. Williams is an obvious play with top-five upside, but Blake Corum will get enough work that he's in my top-24 as well this week. You can even play both together if you own Corum as a handcuff.
I want no part of either Tyler Allgeier or Bam Knight. The split should be nearly even, and the Cardinals have a slate-low implied total of 15 points. They'll likely be forced to abandon the run quickly in this one. ... Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson have also devolved into an even backfield, so they'll both be on the bench for me this week as well. Sampson actually has a bit more appeal with the likely negative game script coming against a fierce Houston front.
The Bengals' defensive ranks against RBs are plummeting. Jaylen Warren is a top-10 play, but Rico Dowdle has FLEX appeal as well with a consistent role and ten RZ touches this season.
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 10
A.J. Brown is looking more and more likely to return this weekend for the Patriots. It's been a nightmare season for him (and his fantasy owners), but there is no way you're sitting him against the Lions and their league-worst pass defense. If Brown does indeed miss another week, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins are both FLEX plays.
Carnell Tate was ruled out during the writing of this article. Last game, Wan'Dale Robinson went 6-57-1 on seven targets without Tate on the field (albeit against the Bengals). The Jaguars' overall defense is stout (especially after the trades they made last week), but they've allowed the 12th-most FPPG to WRs. In the expected negative game script, Robinson should be flush with PPR value.
The Texans' secondary has shockingly allowed the second-most FPPG to WRs. You'd think they'd be a shutdown perimeter duo, but it just hasn't happened. As such, KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston are both WR3/FLEX playable, especially with Deshaun Watson set to return.
The Titans have been a sieve to opposing WRs this season, allowing the second-most catches, third-most receiving yards, and the most FPPG to the position. Parker Washington is a shoo-in top-10 wideout, but I'm very into Jakobi Meyers as well. He's second on the team in targets, and the Titans' defense is (if possible) much worse after trading away Jeffrey Simmons and Amani Hooker. Jacksonville could put up 40+ this weekend.
Despite being traded to much better offenses, it's not yet the time to use Josh Downs or Keenan Allen. They figure to be eased in at first, so the snap share probably isn't enough to be FLEX-worthy yet. It's possible that's a bit different for Downs, who are really hurting for a WR2 with Xavier Worthy looking iffy to play.
No Dolphins' pass catchers need to be in your lineups this week. Kyle McCord has yet to throw an NFL pass, and the Colts' secondary (if nothing else) is still intact. They've allowed the tenth-fewest FPPG to WRs, and no one knows where McCord's first read will be. ... Tank Dell is a scary FLEX, but it at least bears mentioning that he had a 24.5% target share last week for a team that has been looking for a reliable WR2 for quite some time. Dell also probably doesn't get the Denzel Ward coverage.
Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell are set to lead the team in WR snaps, but I'm not actively looking to play any of them even against the Cardinals' pass defense. I have to imagine the Rams' game plan is RBs, TEs, and defense.
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 10
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|George Kittle
|SF
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|3
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|8
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|10
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|12
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|13
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|14
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|15
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|16
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|17
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|18
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|19
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|20
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|21
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|22
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|23
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|24
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|25
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|26
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|27
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|28
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|29
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|30
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|31
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|32
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|33
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|34
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|35
|Noah Gray
|KC
Hunter Henry will have to compete with A.J. Brown (et al.) for a target share, but the matchup couldn't be more pristine. Detroit has allowed the second-most FPPG to TEs, along with a whopping 11 receiving TDs to the position. Honestly, Eli Raridon is also in rare streaming air where both New England TEs can be used.
Harold Fannin Jr. finished TE4 and TE6 the past two weeks (with two different QBs). He's borderline top-12 for me, but bear in mind the matchup is brutal. The Texans have allowed the sixth-fewest FPPG and the fourth-fewest yards to the position. ... Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson are both streamable for a Rams team that should be running more 12- and 13-personnel with the absence of their WRs.
Higbee has led the TEs in snap share and route participation share by a wide margin.
Darnell Washington's stock is rising. The athletic TE matched Pat Friermuth in snap share and is a more dynamic player. I still say Friermuth has the floor, but Washington's ceiling is way higher. Both are streamable. ... Darren Waller is also on the radar against the Saints, who have allowed the ninth-most FPPG to TEs. His snap share is under 50%, but he's a red zone nightmare.
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