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NFL Betting Picks: Player Props for Novig (Week 10)

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Jaylen Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 10 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.

Another week in the NFL brings us another opportunity to profit on prop bets! I tend to go where the best matchups are, so this week I am a little heavier on running back props because that's where I think some of the best angles are on this slate!

If you're new here, I'd like to introduce you to one of the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites - Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig for this weekend's games.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs.  Now here are some of my favorite NFL player props for Week 10 on Novig!

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NFL Passing Prop Bets

All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Trevor Lawrence OVER 247.5 passing yards (51%)

The game script is the only real concern here, as the Jags are 10-point favorites in this one. However, this is such a great spot for Lawrence and a relatively low number for a QB of his caliber.

Lawrence has eclipsed this mark only twice this season, but the Jags simply haven't needed him to air it out as they've been leaning heavily on their running game and Bhayshul Tuten. But I think this is Lawrence's week to go off, as he'll face a Titans secondary that has been shredded lately.

Tennessee has allowed passers to throw for 260 or more yards in four consecutive weeks, including a whopping 462 through the air allowed to Joe Burrow two weeks ago.

T-Law threw for 255 yards the last time he faced Tennessee at the end of last season. He did that on only 30 attempts, too.

The Titans just need to slow down the running game just enough to force the Jags to air it out. I think they will, and that Lawrence can get there with another efficient day.

C.J. Stroud OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (51%)

The Browns haven't allowed a passer to throw for two touchdowns in five straight weeks. But Stroud has tossed 10 TD passes over his last three games, so something has to give here!

The Texans are throwing the ball 59% of the time this season, and that number shrinks to only 54.7% in the red zone. I think they'll move the ball at will here against a Browns defense that continues to be a subpar unit this year. Houston is implied for 22.5 points in this game and is coming off their best offensive production of the season last week.

If they score three TDs, I think C.J. tosses two of them; it's that simple. We don't get QBs on good teams with a 2-TD passing prop this close to even money that often.

 

NFL Rushing Prop Bets

All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Jaylen Warren OVER 64.5 rushing yards (52%)

How in the world do we keep getting such soft props for Warren? In the great words of Will Ferrell in the 2001 classic Zoolander, "I feel like I am taking crazy pills!"

Warren has 90 or more rushing yards in five of his last six games. Even with Rico Dowdle returning the last two weeks, Warren has still gone over 100 yards. The Steelers' run game IS their offense, and I expect Warren to be featured heavily in this one.

He had 127 yards on the ground last time he faced the Bengals, and he had a long 80+ yard touchdown run called back, too. He's awesome, and the Bengals defense is pretty darn bad.

Chuba Hubbard OVER 79.5 rushing yards (50%)

Hubbard is a core DFS play on the Sunday main slate, and I'm slamming his rushing props in this matchup against the Saints, too.

He's been a workhorse for this Carolina offense, handling 15+ carries in five of their last six games. In those games, he's cleared this bar four times and just narrowly missed this bar last week with 79 yards.

The Saints' run defense ranks near the bottom of the league, and I expect the Panthers to attempt to exploit that this week with a steady dose of Hubbard.

Zach Charbonnet OVER 62.5 rushing yards (51%)

You know that I love to attack the Vegas run defense, so I am going to be smashing the button on Charbonnet in DFS and props this week.

In only his second game back from injury, Charbs handled 16 rushing attempts last week and turned them into 77 yards rushing. He should burst and broke plenty of tackles. He looked fantastic and should continue to lead this backfield, along with Jadarian Price, this season.

This is a low bar to clear for Charbonnet if he sees a similar workload this week. The Raiders are dead last in EPA per attempt, yards before contact per attempt, and explosive run rate. With Drew Lock having to make another start for Seattle, I expect we will see another run-heavy approach from the Seahawks.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get a FREE YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

NFL Receiving Prop Bets

All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Ja'Marr Chase OVER 7.5 receptions (50%)

Chase has been simply unstoppable lately, piling up 22 catches on 28 targets in Cincy's last two games.

He had 9 catches for 98 yards (on 12 targets) the first time these teams met, and a 49.5-point game total tells us that Vegas expects a lot of scoring in this one again.

The Steelers are a pass-funnel defense, which plays right into the Bengals' strength. I expect Chase to see double-digit targets in this one and secure at least eight of those for receptions.

 

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

 

Anytime Touchdown Bets

All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Tyler Warren Anytime Touchdown (30%)

This one doesn't need too much of a case, does it? The Colts traded away both Keenan Allen and Josh Downs this week, leaving Warren in line for a ton of targets. He was already the top target-earner in the red zone with a 23.8% red zone target rate, and the Dolphins have allowed the 6th-most touchdowns to the tight end position.

There might not be too many TDs scored in this one, but I like Indy to punch at least one of their drives in, and I think Warren is a good bet to be the guy who scores. Don't forget he also has a chance at a rushing touchdown on a sneak!

Good luck if you're tailing these props this week. Thanks for reading. Let's crush!

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable for Week 10
A.J. Brown

Questionable for Week 10
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Sunday
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Jaguars
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Omar Cooper Jr.

"Good to Go" for Week 10
Garrett Wilson

has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
Bhayshul Tuten

"Good to Go" for Sunday Against Titans
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Rest of Fantasy Season
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Cameron Thomas

Signs Three-Year Extension With Falcons
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Kirk Cousins

Expected to Start Sunday for Vikings
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Present, But Not in Uniform at Friday's Practice
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Rhamondre Stevenson

Has a Real Shot to Play Against the Lions in Munich
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

Questionable vs Bulls
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Stefon Diggs

Leads Commanders in Narrow Win
Jayden Daniels

Survives Giants in Week 10
Isaiah Likely

Torments Commanders' Secondary on TNF
Cam Skattebo

Excels in Loss
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Thursday's Practice
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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