Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 10 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
Injuries, big-game totals, and heavy favorites rule the day and will shape how we approach this week’s slate. One game stands out: the tilt in Dallas between the Cowboys and the 49ers, and how you handle it will shape your roster. Do you attack this game and find differentiation elsewhere, or do you fade the chalk and hope it underwhelms?
If you take the fade approach, where can we expect to find points? Of course, if you’re building a cash lineup, you’ll want to identify the rest of the chalk pieces and decide whether it’s chalk worth eating or Chase Brown chalk (i.e., bad chalk). The answers to all of these questions lie within the RotoBaller suite of content, and your Week 10 research starts below.
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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 10 DFS Picks
TOP Play: Trevor Lawrence, JAX at IND ($6,600)
Few teams have been more generous to opposing quarterbacks than the Tennessee Titans. The team has allowed 258 passing yards per game and more than 300 yards in back-to-back games. Doing so against Joe Burrow and the Bengals is one thing, but allowing Deshaun Watson and the Browns to torch them through the air is another.
It speaks to how bad this defense is, and they traded their best defensive back, Amani Hooker, just this week. Without him in the defensive backfield, the Titans will be even more vulnerable to opposing pass offenses. People may shy away from the Jaguars' passing game for fear the team will build a big lead and salt the game away on the ground, but they tend to forget the team needs to score a lot of points to get that big lead.
Trevor Lawrence has played like an MVP candidate this season, throwing at least three touchdowns in half of his eight games, and has scored at least 20 DraftKings points in five of eight games. He’s got a condensed target tree, making a Jaguars stack very simple: Lawrence, Parker Washington, and one of Bhayshul Tuten, Brenton Strange, or Jakobi Meyers.
2026 Trevor Lawrence through 7 games.
1,690 PASS YDS, 17 TD, 4 INT, 65.7 CMP%, 112.6 RTG
Year 6 MVP? 👀 https://t.co/nbVpmUZL2u
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 4, 2026
If Meyers is out, then a punt with Brian Thomas Jr. should be plenty unique and could pay off huge if the team decides to acclimate him back into their offense. The threat of a blowout via the running game keeps me off Lawrence in cash games, but he’s one of my favorite tournament quarterbacks, and I will pivot off the chalk Dallas/San Francisco tilt.
VALUE PLAY: Tyler Shough, NO vs CAR ($5,600)
The Saints-Panthers game is one of the best for tournaments: it will carry smaller ownership than Dallas/San Francisco, but it has the potential to match that game’s ceiling. I will play both sides in tournaments, but New Orleans' lack of a running game pushes me toward the Saints side for cash games.
Tyler Shough continues to be the Blake Bortles of our time, producing consistent fantasy excellence despite playing for a bad team. He’s averaging over 19 fantasy points per game, and has scored at least that many points in five of eight starts. Shough has rushed for at least 20 yards in half his starts, a nice bonus to his passing production. This game has the third-highest total on the slate, and the Saints have the fifth-highest team total.
The difference between the Saints and a couple of the other teams, the Jaguars and Bills in particular, is that this game is expected to be close while those other teams are favorites by well more than a touchdown. The Panthers' offense is stout enough to put up points on a poor Saints defense, and if this game stays close, it could be the most fantasy-friendly of the day. I love Shough as my cash game quarterback for just $5,600, since that price point lets me spend up at other positions like tight end and defense.
Other options - Josh Allen, Bryce Young, Brock Purdy, Deshaun Watson