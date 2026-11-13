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DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Week 10 Main Slate (Premium)

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Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 10 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.

Injuries, big-game totals, and heavy favorites rule the day and will shape how we approach this week’s slate. One game stands out: the tilt in Dallas between the Cowboys and the 49ers, and how you handle it will shape your roster. Do you attack this game and find differentiation elsewhere, or do you fade the chalk and hope it underwhelms?

If you take the fade approach, where can we expect to find points? Of course, if you’re building a cash lineup, you’ll want to identify the rest of the chalk pieces and decide whether it’s chalk worth eating or Chase Brown chalk (i.e., bad chalk). The answers to all of these questions lie within the RotoBaller suite of content, and your Week 10 research starts below.

Jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have so many different channels devoted to whatever you're playing in fantasy football. We also have plenty of great NFL DFS articles and tools to help you win MORE this season! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 10 slate together!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 10 DFS Picks

TOP Play: Trevor Lawrence, JAX at IND ($6,600)

Few teams have been more generous to opposing quarterbacks than the Tennessee Titans. The team has allowed 258 passing yards per game and more than 300 yards in back-to-back games. Doing so against Joe Burrow and the Bengals is one thing, but allowing Deshaun Watson and the Browns to torch them through the air is another. 

It speaks to how bad this defense is, and they traded their best defensive back, Amani Hooker, just this week. Without him in the defensive backfield, the Titans will be even more vulnerable to opposing pass offenses. People may shy away from the Jaguars' passing game for fear the team will build a big lead and salt the game away on the ground, but they tend to forget the team needs to score a lot of points to get that big lead. 

Trevor Lawrence has played like an MVP candidate this season, throwing at least three touchdowns in half of his eight games, and has scored at least 20 DraftKings points in five of eight games. He’s got a condensed target tree, making a Jaguars stack very simple: Lawrence, Parker Washington, and one of Bhayshul Tuten, Brenton Strange, or Jakobi Meyers

 

If Meyers is out, then a punt with Brian Thomas Jr. should be plenty unique and could pay off huge if the team decides to acclimate him back into their offense. The threat of a blowout via the running game keeps me off Lawrence in cash games, but he’s one of my favorite tournament quarterbacks, and I will pivot off the chalk Dallas/San Francisco tilt. 

VALUE PLAY: Tyler Shough, NO vs CAR ($5,600)

The Saints-Panthers game is one of the best for tournaments: it will carry smaller ownership than Dallas/San Francisco, but it has the potential to match that game’s ceiling. I will play both sides in tournaments, but New Orleans' lack of a running game pushes me toward the Saints side for cash games. 

Tyler Shough continues to be the Blake Bortles of our time, producing consistent fantasy excellence despite playing for a bad team. He’s averaging over 19 fantasy points per game, and has scored at least that many points in five of eight starts. Shough has rushed for at least 20 yards in half his starts, a nice bonus to his passing production. This game has the third-highest total on the slate, and the Saints have the fifth-highest team total. 

The difference between the Saints and a couple of the other teams, the Jaguars and Bills in particular, is that this game is expected to be close while those other teams are favorites by well more than a touchdown. The Panthers' offense is stout enough to put up points on a poor Saints defense, and if this game stays close, it could be the most fantasy-friendly of the day. I love Shough as my cash game quarterback for just $5,600, since that price point lets me spend up at other positions like tight end and defense. 

Other options - Josh Allen, Bryce Young, Brock Purdy, Deshaun Watson

 

DraftKings Running Backs - Week 10 DFS Picks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
Pelle Larsson

Questionable Against Cleveland
Klay Thompson

Iffy for Friday Against Cleveland
T.J. Hockenson

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Caleb Wilson

Out 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Hand
Morez Johnson Jr.

Cleared to Play Against Minnesota
Puka Nacua

Placed on Injured Reserve
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Garrett Wilson

Remains Limited on Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Cam Skattebo

Giants Would Like Cam Skattebo to Get 15-20 Carries Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Jared Goff

Upgrades to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Mike Evans

Does Not Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Thursday
Grant Williams

Set to Make Season Debut
Carnell Tate

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Jonathon Brooks

Completes Full Practice on Thursday
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Set to Suit Up Thursday
LeBron James

Sidelined on Thursday
Bam Knight

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Practice
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
George Pickens

Participating in Practice on Thursday
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Woody Marks

Not Practicing on Thursday
David Montgomery

Back at Practice, Week 10 Status Unclear
Rhamondre Stevenson

Trying to Play in Week 10
Josh Jacobs

to Have Finger Surgery Friday, Timetable Remains Unclear
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Address Brandon Aiyuk's Repayment Dispute
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
Davante Adams

Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Josh Jacobs

Packers Hope Josh Jacobs Won't Land on Injured Reserve
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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