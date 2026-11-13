Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 10 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 10 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Marvin Harrison Jr., J.K. Dobbins, and more?
Hey RotoBallers! With another full slate of NFL action just days away, managers may be forced to cut underperforming players, especially with bye weeks in full swing.
In this piece, we will look at four underperforming players who are viable cut candidates ahead of Week 10.
Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 10 slate begins? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Players to Consider Cutting for Week 10
Marvin Harrison Jr., HOU - 55% Rostered
Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Texans earlier this season and wasted little time to make an impact, catching his first pass for a six-yard touchdown. However, his fantasy stock took a sharp decline this past Sunday.
During their rout of the Chargers, Harrison caught only two passes for 30 yards. Instead, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, and Xaver Hutchinson all saw a much more prominent role while Nico Collins continued to operate as the No. 1.
Earlier this week, the Texans also noted that Dell will continue to see a larger allotment of snaps as he works his way back from a lengthy knee injury. With a crowded WR room and inconsistent targets, Harrison is a safe drop in all standard formats. His weekly floor remains very low.
J.K. Dobbins, DEN - 65% Rostered
Dobbins opened the season as the team's starting option but has seen his role decline significantly over the past two weeks. Even with RJ Harvey on the IR, Dobbins has fallen into a change-of-pace role as rookie Jonah Coleman has taken the bulk of the snaps. Over the last two weeks, Dobbins has taken just 11 total rushing attempts.
On the season, he has averaged a low 3.3 YPC, compared to the sharp 5.0 YPC he posted last season. During this two-game stretch, Coleman has seen 14.0 attempts per game. Dobbins is now a low-end handcuff going forward with minimal standalone value.
Devaughn Vele, NO - 43% Rostered
Vele was a near must-start option through much of the first half, but with Jordyn Tyson back in action, Vele's fantasy outlook is in question. Last weekend, Vele caught just two passes, which marked his lowest output of the season. While Tyson logged only 18 snaps in this game, he drew five targets, suggesting he was a focus of the game plan when on the field.
As we noted for Harrison, Vele will face even more competition, as the Saints have made it clear Tyson should see more snaps as the second half progresses. While he is still a hold in deeper 3-WR leagues, managers in shallower formats can cite ties.
Justin Herbert, LAC - 40% Rostered
Despite his disastrous first half, Justin Herbert is still rostered in 40% of leagues. However, after his Week 10 effort, managers should cut ties in all standard formats. Last weekend, Herbert threw for only 193 yards with a 1:1 TD:INT. On the season, Herbert is averaging just 198.3 yards per game with a 6:11 TD:INT.
Brandon Jones in the right place at the right time 🗣️
@DENvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/iZZSY0BYw1
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Given his poor decision-making and difficult postseason schedule (facing the 49ers in Week 15 and the Chiefs in Week 17), managers should instead pivot to options like Jacoby Brissett who are more widely available.
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 10?
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|49
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Tyler Loop
|K
|28
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|39
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|15
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DEF
|32
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|43
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|New Orleans Saints
|DEF
|35
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|New England Patriots
|DEF
|53
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Chicago Bears
|DEF
|39
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Cairo Santos
|K
|32
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|26
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|36
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|53
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|58
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Detroit Lions
|DEF
|35
|Drop in Most Leagues
|16
|Malik Willis
|QB
|18
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
|17
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|32
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
|18
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|29
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|19
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|11
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|20
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|20
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|21
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|64
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|22
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|24
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|23
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|24
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|64
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|25
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|37
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|26
|Josh Downs
|WR
|85
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|27
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|35
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|28
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|55
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|54
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|85
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|34
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|72
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|35
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|58
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Mark Andrews
|WR
|54
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|58
|Hold in All Leagues
|38
|Denver Broncos
|DEF
|74
|Hold in All Leagues
|39
|Rachaad White
|RB
|80
|Hold in All Leagues
|40
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|61
|Hold in All Leagues
|41
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|63
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|78
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|88
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|86
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|95
|Hold in All Leagues
|46
|Davante Adams
|WR
|84
|Hold in All Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaleb Johnson, Corey Kiner, Darren Waller:
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