👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 10 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
JK Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 10 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Marvin Harrison Jr., J.K. Dobbins, and more?

Hey RotoBallers! With another full slate of NFL action just days away, managers may be forced to cut underperforming players, especially with bye weeks in full swing.

In this piece, we will look at four underperforming players who are viable cut candidates ahead of Week 10.

Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 10 slate begins? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Players to Consider Cutting for Week 10

Marvin Harrison Jr., HOU - 55% Rostered

Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Texans earlier this season and wasted little time to make an impact, catching his first pass for a six-yard touchdown. However, his fantasy stock took a sharp decline this past Sunday.

During their rout of the Chargers, Harrison caught only two passes for 30 yards. Instead, Tank Dell, Kayshon Boutte, and Xaver Hutchinson all saw a much more prominent role while Nico Collins continued to operate as the No. 1.

Earlier this week, the Texans also noted that Dell will continue to see a larger allotment of snaps as he works his way back from a lengthy knee injury. With a crowded WR room and inconsistent targets, Harrison is a safe drop in all standard formats. His weekly floor remains very low.

J.K. Dobbins, DEN - 65% Rostered

Dobbins opened the season as the team's starting option but has seen his role decline significantly over the past two weeks. Even with RJ Harvey on the IR, Dobbins has fallen into a change-of-pace role as rookie Jonah Coleman has taken the bulk of the snaps. Over the last two weeks, Dobbins has taken just 11 total rushing attempts.

On the season, he has averaged a low 3.3 YPC, compared to the sharp 5.0 YPC he posted last season. During this two-game stretch, Coleman has seen 14.0 attempts per game. Dobbins is now a low-end handcuff going forward with minimal standalone value.

Devaughn Vele, NO - 43% Rostered

Vele was a near must-start option through much of the first half, but with Jordyn Tyson back in action, Vele's fantasy outlook is in question. Last weekend, Vele caught just two passes, which marked his lowest output of the season. While Tyson logged only 18 snaps in this game, he drew five targets, suggesting he was a focus of the game plan when on the field.

As we noted for Harrison, Vele will face even more competition, as the Saints have made it clear Tyson should see more snaps as the second half progresses. While he is still a hold in deeper 3-WR leagues, managers in shallower formats can cite ties.

Justin Herbert, LAC - 40% Rostered

Despite his disastrous first half, Justin Herbert is still rostered in 40% of leagues. However, after his Week 10 effort, managers should cut ties in all standard formats. Last weekend, Herbert threw for only 193 yards with a 1:1 TD:INT. On the season, Herbert is averaging just 198.3 yards per game with a 6:11 TD:INT.

Given his poor decision-making and difficult postseason schedule (facing the 49ers in Week 15 and the Chiefs in Week 17), managers should instead pivot to options like Jacoby Brissett who are more widely available.

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 10?

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Michael Wilson WR 49 Drop in All Leagues
2 Tyler Loop K 28 Drop in All Leagues
3 Kyler Murray QB 39 Drop in All Leagues
4 Emanuel Wilson RB 15 Drop in All Leagues
5 Philadelphia Eagles DEF 32 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 43 Drop in Most Leagues
7 New Orleans Saints DEF 35 Drop in Most Leagues
8 New England Patriots DEF 53 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Chicago Bears DEF 39 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Cairo Santos K 32 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Chase McLaughlin K 26 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 36 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 53 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 58 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Detroit Lions DEF 35 Drop in Most Leagues
16 Malik Willis QB 18 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
17 Sam Darnold QB 32 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Superflex Leagues
18 MarShawn Lloyd RB 29 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
19 Kendre Miller RB 11 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
20 Seth McGowan RB 20 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
21 J.K. Dobbins RB 64 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
22 Tyler Higbee TE 24 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
23 Devaughn Vele WR 42 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
24 Tre Tucker WR 64 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
25 Adonai Mitchell WR 37 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
26 Josh Downs WR 85 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
27 Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
28 TreVeyon Henderson RB 55 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
29 RJ Harvey RB 54 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
30 Jeremiyah Love RB 85 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
31 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
33 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
34 Lamar Jackson QB 72 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
35 Xavier Worthy WR 58 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
36 Mark Andrews WR 54 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
37 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 58 Hold in All Leagues
38 Denver Broncos DEF 74 Hold in All Leagues
39 Rachaad White RB 80 Hold in All Leagues
40 Keenan Allen WR 61 Hold in All Leagues
41 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 63 Hold in All Leagues
42 T.J. Hockenson TE 78 Hold in All Leagues
43 Braelon Allen RB 88 Hold in All Leagues
44 Ladd McConkey WR 86 Hold in All Leagues
45 Jaylen Waddle WR 95 Hold in All Leagues
46 Davante Adams WR 84 Hold in All Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaleb Johnson, Corey Kiner, Darren Waller. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaleb Johnson, Corey Kiner, Darren Waller. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaleb Johnson, Corey Kiner, Darren Waller:

Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Dell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Audric Estime
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bam Knight
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tutu Atwell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Efton Chism III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Travis Hunter
Kaleb Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Devin DuVernay
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Van Jefferson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ashton Dulin
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Lan Larison
Corey Kiner
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Corey Kiner
vs
Keenan Allen
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaelon Black
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Emmett Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Corey Kiner
vs
Khalil Shakir
Corey Kiner
vs
Antonio Williams
Corey Kiner
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Corey Kiner
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Corey Kiner
vs
Tank Dell
Corey Kiner
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Corey Kiner
vs
Demario Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Keon Coleman
Corey Kiner
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Corey Kiner
vs
Caleb Douglas
Corey Kiner
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Corey Kiner
vs
Tyler Higbee
Corey Kiner
vs
Audric Estime
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Malik Washington
Corey Kiner
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Corey Kiner
vs
Dylan Sampson
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Gesicki
Corey Kiner
vs
Samaje Perine
Corey Kiner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Corey Kiner
vs
Mack Hollins
Corey Kiner
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Corey Kiner
vs
Quentin Johnston
Corey Kiner
vs
Devaughn Vele
Corey Kiner
vs
Pat Bryant
Corey Kiner
vs
Darren Waller
Corey Kiner
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Corey Kiner
vs
Juwan Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Darnell Washington
Corey Kiner
vs
Sione Vaki
Corey Kiner
vs
Seth McGowan
Corey Kiner
vs
Jordan Watkins
Corey Kiner
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Corey Kiner
vs
Devin Singletary
Corey Kiner
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Corey Kiner
vs
Bam Knight
Corey Kiner
vs
Justice Hill
Corey Kiner
vs
Malachi Fields
Corey Kiner
vs
Reggie Virgil
Corey Kiner
vs
Tutu Atwell
Corey Kiner
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Corey Kiner
vs
Colby Parkinson
Corey Kiner
vs
Efton Chism III
Corey Kiner
vs
Travis Hunter
Corey Kiner
vs
AJ Barner
Corey Kiner
vs
Devin DuVernay
Corey Kiner
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Corey Kiner
vs
Jahan Dotson
Corey Kiner
vs
Van Jefferson
Corey Kiner
vs
Ashton Dulin
Corey Kiner
vs
Lan Larison
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Bryant
Darren Waller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Darren Waller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Quentin Johnston
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Darren Waller
vs
Sione Vaki
Darren Waller
vs
Mack Hollins
Darren Waller
vs
Seth McGowan
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Jordan Watkins
Darren Waller
vs
Samaje Perine
Darren Waller
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Devin Singletary
Darren Waller
vs
Dylan Sampson
Darren Waller
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Darren Waller
vs
Bam Knight
Darren Waller
vs
Malik Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Justice Hill
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Malachi Fields
Darren Waller
vs
Audric Estime
Darren Waller
vs
Reggie Virgil
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Tutu Atwell
Darren Waller
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Darren Waller
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Darren Waller
vs
Caleb Douglas
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Darren Waller
vs
Efton Chism III
Darren Waller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Hunter
Darren Waller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Keon Coleman
Darren Waller
vs
Devin DuVernay
Darren Waller
vs
Demario Douglas
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
Jahan Dotson
Darren Waller
vs
Tank Dell
Darren Waller
vs
Van Jefferson
Darren Waller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Darren Waller
vs
Ashton Dulin
Darren Waller
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darren Waller
vs
Deion Burks
Darren Waller
vs
Antonio Williams
Darren Waller
vs
Lan Larison
Darren Waller
vs
Khalil Shakir
Darren Waller
vs
Kirk Cousins
Darren Waller
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Darren Waller
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Darren Waller
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Geno Smith

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 10
Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 10
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bhayshul Tuten

"Good to Go" for Sunday Against Titans
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Rest of Fantasy Season
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Cameron Thomas

Signs Three-Year Extension With Falcons
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Kirk Cousins

Expected to Start Sunday for Vikings
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Present, But Not in Uniform at Friday's Practice
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Rhamondre Stevenson

Has a Real Shot to Play Against the Lions in Munich
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

Questionable vs Bulls
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Stefon Diggs

Leads Commanders in Narrow Win
Jayden Daniels

Survives Giants in Week 10
Isaiah Likely

Torments Commanders' Secondary on TNF
Cam Skattebo

Excels in Loss
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Thursday's Practice
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

is Limited on Thursday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
T.J. Hockenson

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Placed on Injured Reserve
David Montgomery

Limited on Thursday
George Pickens

Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Patrick Mahomes

Practices in Full on Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Garrett Wilson

Remains Limited on Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Second-Half Breakouts/League-Winners
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 10 Starts/Sits
Rest of Season Top 12 Tight Ends (2026)
Week 10 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em