👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Corey Kiner, Kaleb Johnson, Konata Mumfield, Tutu Atwell, Mike Gesicki, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Konata Mumpfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, WR Waiver Wire Streamers

Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.

The NFL trade deadline is over, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated waiver wire advice. We saw Kirk Cousins return to Minnesota, and Josh Downs is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With Week 10, fantasy managers will have to deal with bye weeks as the Broncos, Eagles, Buccaneers, and the Bears are off this week. Our updated Week 10 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season help you prioritize pickups, regardless of league size. 

Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. Will Corey Kiner be New England's primary running back with Rhamondre Stevenson set to miss time with a knee injury? Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt worth stashing as he is set to return from the IR soon? Is Konata Mumpfield or Tutu Atwell the Rams' de facto No. 1 wide receiver with both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined?

These Week 10 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 10 on the waiver wire!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 10?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in All Leagues
2 Kaelon Black RB 39 Add in All Leagues
3 Jordyn Tyson WR 54 Add in All Leagues
4 Corey Kiner RB 17 Add in All Leagues
5 Keenan Allen WR 61 Add in All Leagues
6 Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Khalil Shakir WR 54 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Antonio Williams WR 30 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Adonai Mitchell WR 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Ryan Flournoy WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Tank Dell WR 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
13 Chig Okonkwo TE 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 DeMario Douglas WR 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Keon Coleman WR 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Konata Mumpfield WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Caleb Douglas WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Jonathon Brooks RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Tyler Higbee TE 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Audric Estime RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Mike Washington Jr. RB 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Malik Washington WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 MarShawn Lloyd RB 32 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Dylan Sampson RB 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Mike Gesicki TE 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Samaje Perine RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Pat Freiermuth TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Mack Hollins WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Quentin Johnston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Devaughn Vele WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
34 Pat Bryant WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Darren Waller TE 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Kayshon Boutte WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Juwan Johnson TE 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Seth McGowan RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Jordan Watkins WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Terrance Ferguson TE 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Devin Singletary RB 54 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Demarcus Robinson WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Bam Knight RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Justice Hill RB 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
48 Reggie Virgil WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Tutu Atwell WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Colby Parkinson TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Efton Chism III WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Travis Hunter WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 AJ Barner TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Kenyon Sadiq TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Jahan Dotson WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Van Jefferson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Ashton Dulin WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Deion Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Lan Larison RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Kirk Cousins QB 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Aaron Rodgers QB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Jacoby Brissett QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 J.J. McCarthy QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Joe Milton QB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Drew Lock QB 15 Add in 2QB Leagues
69 Justin Herbert QB 42 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Michael Penix Jr. QB 24 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Shedeur Sanders QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Fernando Mendoza QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Carson Beck QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Kyle McCord QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Baltimore Ravens DST 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Buffalo Bills DST 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 New Orleans Saints DST 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cincinnati Bengals DST 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Green Bay Packers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Indianapolis Colts DST 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 New York Giants DST 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Washington Commanders DST 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Miami Dolphins DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Corey Kiner, Konata Mumpfield, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Tutu Atwell, and Mike Gesicki. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 10.

Corey Kiner, RB, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner carried eight times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-27 loss to Green Bay. Kiner took on a larger role after Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left in the second half, finishing with a team-high 6.9 yards per carry. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was also unavailable, leaving New England thin at running back. Kiner did much of his damage late in the loss, so his workload is still something to watch. Lan Larison could also see touches, especially on passing downs. With the Patriots facing Detroit in Week 10, Kiner could be in line for a starting role if Stevenson and Henderson remain out. That possibility makes him one of the more interesting running backs to target on waivers this week.

 

Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has played a limited role in his team's offense so far this season, recording 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets across nine games. However, Mumpfield could soon be in for a significant increase in his target share. The Rams are already without wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), who is on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

The team may also have lost star wideout Puka Nacua (knee), who suffered a knee injury in the Rams' win over the Washington Commanders and is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday. If Nacua is out for any extended stretch, Mumpfield could emerge as the WR1 in Los Angeles. Pending further updates on Nacua's status, Mumpfield profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers ahead of Week 10.

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders

While the Washington Commanders have not offered a recent update on injured running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), he's still worth holding in redraft leagues. Croskey-Merritt was coming off his best outing of the campaign in a tie with the Giants in Week 5. Unfortunately, he aggravated a nagging pre-season groin injury in the draw and was placed on injured reserve later that week. In the two games since, backfield mate Rachaad White has led the charge, but he isn't nearly as effective as Croskey-Merritt.

Furthermore, White has never profiled as an efficient early-down grinder, a role the latter appeared to be settling into nicely before he was shelved. For now, the second-year pro won't be back until at least Week 11, which is unideal for fantasy. However, he is expected to lead the backfield in rushing upon his return, and Washington's offense has been gaining momentum under quarterback Jayden Daniels' direction. Croskey-Merritt is a worthwhile hold.

 

Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has seen nine targets over his last two games, and his volume could continue to surge heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has seen increased opportunities on offense with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, and now, Puka Nacua (knee) and Jordan Whittington (back) are both headed for an extended absence. Nacua is averaging a whopping 13.3 targets per game this season, so that's a lot of vacated targets that will now be distributed among the Rams' other receivers, including Atwell.

Historically, the 27-year-old has been more of a deep threat, but we would not be surprised if the Rams get him more involved in the intermediate passing game to make up for the loss of Adams and Nacua. Matthew Stafford has a long track record of supporting fantasy-relevant receivers, so Atwell has a decent chance to get on the WR3/flex radar, especially if he can establish himself as a preferred option ahead of Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Fantasy managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams should strongly consider adding Atwell off waivers, as he's likely headed for at least four or five weeks of fantasy relevance.

 

Mike Gesicki, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki had a poor performance against Atlanta, but he still holds standard league streaming appeal at a weak fantasy tight end position going forward. Gesicki finished with 11 receiving yards on two catches and targets in London. He had caught a touchdown in five straight games coming in, but those scores were masking some otherwise down fantasy showings. Gesicki has just 252 yards on 19 receptions and 26 targets overall this season, but his six scores really propped him up as a fantasy option. Gesicki is still a solid deep-league option, with standard league-streaming appeal because of the weak tight end position overall.

 

Running Backs - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Emmett Johnson RB 31 Add in All Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 39 Add in All Leagues
Corey Kiner RB 17 Add in All Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonathon Brooks RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Audric Estime RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
MarShawn Lloyd RB 32 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 54 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Bam Knight RB 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Justice Hill RB 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Lan Larison RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 54 Add in All Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 61 Add in All Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 54 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 30 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 43 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tank Dell WR 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 51 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 55 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Quentin Johnston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Demarcus Robinson WR 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Reggie Virgil WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tutu Atwell WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Devin Duvernay WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jahan Dotson WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Van Jefferson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ashton Dulin WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Deion Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends- Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Chig Okonkwo TE 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Juwan Johnson TE 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Colby Parkinson TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
AJ Barner TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Kirk Cousins QB 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Joe Milton QB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Drew Lock QB 15 Add in 2QB Leagues
Justin Herbert QB 42 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 24 Add in 2QB Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
Shedeur Sanders QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Fernando Mendoza QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
Carson Beck QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kyle McCord QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Anthony Richardson Sr. QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Baltimore Ravens DST 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Indianapolis Colts DST 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Washington Commanders DST 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Miami Dolphins DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 10 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Corey Kiner, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Mike Gesicki, Konata Mumpfield, Audric Estime, Tutu Atwell, Dylan Sampson, Samaje Perine, Mack Hollins, Darren Waller, Terrance Ferguson, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, Daniel Jones, Fernando Mendoza, and Carson Beck. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Corey Kiner, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Mike Gesicki, Konata Mumpfield, Audric Estime, Tutu Atwell, Dylan Sampson, Samaje Perine, Mack Hollins, Darren Waller, Terrance Ferguson, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, Daniel Jones, Fernando Mendoza, and Carson Beck:

Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Corey Kiner
vs
Keenan Allen
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaelon Black
Corey Kiner
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Emmett Johnson
Corey Kiner
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Corey Kiner
vs
Khalil Shakir
Corey Kiner
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Corey Kiner
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Corey Kiner
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keenan Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Antonio Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Corey Kiner
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Antonio Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Tank Dell
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Dell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tank Dell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Dell
vs
Demario Douglas
Tank Dell
vs
Antonio Williams
Tank Dell
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Dell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Dell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Dell
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Dell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Keon Coleman
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keon Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keon Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keon Coleman
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Demario Douglas
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tank Dell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keenan Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Gesicki
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Juwan Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Caleb Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Keon Coleman
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tyler Higbee
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Demario Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Keenan Allen
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Khalil Shakir
Audric Estime
vs
Tyler Higbee
Audric Estime
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Audric Estime
vs
Malik Washington
Audric Estime
vs
Caleb Douglas
Audric Estime
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Audric Estime
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Audric Estime
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Sione Vaki
Audric Estime
vs
Seth McGowan
Tutu Atwell
vs
Reggie Virgil
Tutu Atwell
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tutu Atwell
vs
Malachi Fields
Tutu Atwell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tutu Atwell
vs
Justice Hill
Tutu Atwell
vs
Efton Chism III
Tutu Atwell
vs
Bam Knight
Tutu Atwell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tutu Atwell
vs
Keenan Allen
Tutu Atwell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dylan Sampson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malik Washington
Dylan Sampson
vs
Samaje Perine
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dylan Sampson
vs
Audric Estime
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Sione Vaki
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Gesicki
Samaje Perine
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Samaje Perine
vs
Dylan Sampson
Samaje Perine
vs
Mack Hollins
Samaje Perine
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Samaje Perine
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
Malik Washington
Samaje Perine
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mack Hollins
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mack Hollins
vs
Samaje Perine
Mack Hollins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mack Hollins
vs
Keenan Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Bryant
Darren Waller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Darren Waller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Quentin Johnston
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devin Singletary
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Seth McGowan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sione Vaki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bam Knight
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lan Larison
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deion Burks
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Ashton Dulin
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Van Jefferson
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Milton
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Lan Larison
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deion Burks
Aaron Rodgers
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Ashton Dulin
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Milton
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drew Lock
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Milton
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drew Lock
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Lan Larison
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Daniel Jones
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Daniel Jones
vs
Justin Herbert
Daniel Jones
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Daniel Jones
vs
Drew Lock
Daniel Jones
vs
Carson Beck
Daniel Jones
vs
Joe Milton
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Daniel Jones
vs
Kyle McCord
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Carson Beck
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Daniel Jones
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Kyle McCord
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Geno Smith
Fernando Mendoza
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Fernando Mendoza
vs
Joe Milton
Carson Beck
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Carson Beck
vs
Kyle McCord
Carson Beck
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Carson Beck
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Carson Beck
vs
Daniel Jones
Carson Beck
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Carson Beck
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Carson Beck
vs
Geno Smith
Carson Beck
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Carson Beck
vs
Joe Milton

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top DST Streamers - Weeks 10, 11, 12, 13
RB Breakouts: Snap Count and Usage Risers
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 10 Waiver Wire
Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Joel Embiid

Limps to Locker Room After Fall
Yves Missi

Set to Miss 10th Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Probable for Wednesday Against Brooklyn
Tristan da Silva

Ruled Out Tuesday at Sacramento
Kawhi Leonard

Ruled Out for at Least Another Week
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Set to Play Tuesday
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jordan Walsh

Returns to Starting Lineup for Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Downgraded to Questionable for Tuesday
Rayan Rupert

Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive for 76ers vs. BOS
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable vs Denver
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Keegan Murray

Available For Tuesday's Matchup With Magic
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Domantas Sabonis

Available For Tuesday
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Zion Williamson

Set to Suit Up on Tuesday
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Kirk Cousins

Vikings Targeting Kirk Cousins Ahead of Trade Deadline
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Cam Skattebo

Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Ladd McConkey

Considered Day-to-Day
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top DST Streamers - Weeks 10, 11, 12, 13
RB Breakouts: Snap Count and Usage Risers
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 10 Waiver Wire
Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks