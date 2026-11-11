Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.
The NFL trade deadline is over, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated waiver wire advice. We saw Kirk Cousins return to Minnesota, and Josh Downs is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With Week 10, fantasy managers will have to deal with bye weeks as the Broncos, Eagles, Buccaneers, and the Bears are off this week. Our updated Week 10 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season help you prioritize pickups, regardless of league size.
Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. Will Corey Kiner be New England's primary running back with Rhamondre Stevenson set to miss time with a knee injury? Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt worth stashing as he is set to return from the IR soon? Is Konata Mumpfield or Tutu Atwell the Rams' de facto No. 1 wide receiver with both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined?
These Week 10 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 10 on the waiver wire!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 10?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|31
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|39
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|17
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|54
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|30
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|11
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|44
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Tank Dell
|WR
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|13
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|50
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Audric Estime
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Malik Washington
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|25
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|34
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Darren Waller
|TE
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|54
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Bam Knight
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Justice Hill
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|47
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|48
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Deion Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|61
|Lan Larison
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Geno Smith
|QB
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Joe Milton
|QB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Drew Lock
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|69
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|42
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|70
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|24
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Carson Beck
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|New York Giants
|DST
|19
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Corey Kiner, Konata Mumpfield, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Tutu Atwell, and Mike Gesicki. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 10.
Corey Kiner, RB, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner carried eight times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-27 loss to Green Bay. Kiner took on a larger role after Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) left in the second half, finishing with a team-high 6.9 yards per carry. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was also unavailable, leaving New England thin at running back. Kiner did much of his damage late in the loss, so his workload is still something to watch. Lan Larison could also see touches, especially on passing downs. With the Patriots facing Detroit in Week 10, Kiner could be in line for a starting role if Stevenson and Henderson remain out. That possibility makes him one of the more interesting running backs to target on waivers this week.
Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has played a limited role in his team's offense so far this season, recording 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets across nine games. However, Mumpfield could soon be in for a significant increase in his target share. The Rams are already without wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), who is on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.
The team may also have lost star wideout Puka Nacua (knee), who suffered a knee injury in the Rams' win over the Washington Commanders and is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday. If Nacua is out for any extended stretch, Mumpfield could emerge as the WR1 in Los Angeles. Pending further updates on Nacua's status, Mumpfield profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers ahead of Week 10.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders
While the Washington Commanders have not offered a recent update on injured running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), he's still worth holding in redraft leagues. Croskey-Merritt was coming off his best outing of the campaign in a tie with the Giants in Week 5. Unfortunately, he aggravated a nagging pre-season groin injury in the draw and was placed on injured reserve later that week. In the two games since, backfield mate Rachaad White has led the charge, but he isn't nearly as effective as Croskey-Merritt.
Furthermore, White has never profiled as an efficient early-down grinder, a role the latter appeared to be settling into nicely before he was shelved. For now, the second-year pro won't be back until at least Week 11, which is unideal for fantasy. However, he is expected to lead the backfield in rushing upon his return, and Washington's offense has been gaining momentum under quarterback Jayden Daniels' direction. Croskey-Merritt is a worthwhile hold.
Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has seen nine targets over his last two games, and his volume could continue to surge heading into Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Atwell has seen increased opportunities on offense with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, and now, Puka Nacua (knee) and Jordan Whittington (back) are both headed for an extended absence. Nacua is averaging a whopping 13.3 targets per game this season, so that's a lot of vacated targets that will now be distributed among the Rams' other receivers, including Atwell.
Historically, the 27-year-old has been more of a deep threat, but we would not be surprised if the Rams get him more involved in the intermediate passing game to make up for the loss of Adams and Nacua. Matthew Stafford has a long track record of supporting fantasy-relevant receivers, so Atwell has a decent chance to get on the WR3/flex radar, especially if he can establish himself as a preferred option ahead of Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels. Fantasy managers in leagues with at least 12-14 teams should strongly consider adding Atwell off waivers, as he's likely headed for at least four or five weeks of fantasy relevance.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki had a poor performance against Atlanta, but he still holds standard league streaming appeal at a weak fantasy tight end position going forward. Gesicki finished with 11 receiving yards on two catches and targets in London. He had caught a touchdown in five straight games coming in, but those scores were masking some otherwise down fantasy showings. Gesicki has just 252 yards on 19 receptions and 26 targets overall this season, but his six scores really propped him up as a fantasy option. Gesicki is still a solid deep-league option, with standard league-streaming appeal because of the weak tight end position overall.
Running Backs - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|31
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|39
|Add in All Leagues
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|17
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Audric Estime
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|54
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Bam Knight
|RB
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Justice Hill
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Lan Larison
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|54
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|30
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|43
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|50
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|55
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Deion Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tight Ends- Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Joe Milton
|QB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Drew Lock
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|42
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|24
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Carson Beck
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 10 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 10:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|19
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 10 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 10 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 10 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 10 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 10 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 10 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 10 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Corey Kiner, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Mike Gesicki, Konata Mumpfield, Audric Estime, Tutu Atwell, Dylan Sampson, Samaje Perine, Mack Hollins, Darren Waller, Terrance Ferguson, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, Daniel Jones, Fernando Mendoza, and Carson Beck. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Corey Kiner, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaleb Johnson, Antonio Williams, Tank Dell, Keon Coleman, Wan'Dale Robinson, Mike Gesicki, Konata Mumpfield, Audric Estime, Tutu Atwell, Dylan Sampson, Samaje Perine, Mack Hollins, Darren Waller, Terrance Ferguson, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, Daniel Jones, Fernando Mendoza, and Carson Beck:
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