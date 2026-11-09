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Quarterback Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Top QB Adds for Week 10 Include Jacoby Brissett, Malik Willis, Cam Ward, and more

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Dan's top quarterback Week 10 fantasy pickups (2026). The best QB fantasy waiver wire pickups to add and Week 10 QB streamers for 1QB, 2QB and superflex leagues.

Week 9 was a feast-or-famine week at quarterback heading into Sunday night. Three quarterbacks (C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, and Joe Burrow) were game changers, scoring 30.0+ fantasy points and throwing for three touchdowns, or, in Stroud's case, five. Unfortunately, only four other signal callers managed 20+ fantasy points on the week.

Week 10 will deprive us of several starting fantasy options, with the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers getting the week off. Being aggressive on the waiver wire will be crucial with the fantasy playoffs on the horizon.

In this article, I will focus on players under 65% rostered in fantasy leagues while adding a couple of deep sleepers for two-quarterback leagues (less than 25% rostered). Let’s look at who you should consider picking up for Week 3 below. All roster percentages will be from Yahoo fantasy leagues.

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Single-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers

Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens

Yahoo: 21% rostered

Just when it looked like the Jacoby Brissett experience was ending in 2026, the veteran quarterback (and his fantasy managers) got an opportunity for new life after he was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Baltimore Ravens as a replacement for Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe).

Fantasy managers mostly got what they expected from Brissett over the first eight weeks of the season. The veteran quarterback averaged 38.1 pass attempts per game with four games over 250 passing yards and 16.0 or more fantasy points. However, his weekly fantasy production was volatile thanks to a lack of consistent passing touchdown production (five games with 1 or fewer touchdowns). Despite the struggles, there were still plenty of highlight-worthy plays.

Brissett was ultimately benched and replaced in the starting lineup by Gardner Minshew after a subpar game (43.5% completion rate for 119 yards and one interception). However, the trade to Baltimore is intriguing for his fantasy production going forward.

The Ravens have a good offensive line, a solid rushing attack, and weapons like Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Ja’Kobi Lane in the passing attack. Baltimore’s passing attack has also had moments of brilliance under young, first-time play-caller Declan Doyle.

There is still a chance Lamar Jackson returns this season, but he’s expected to miss a minimum of six weeks, so Brissett has long-term fantasy appeal into the fantasy playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yahoo: 33% rostered

Aaron Rodgers entered the bye week on a low note (for fantasy), completing 13 of 25 passes for 172 yards and an interception in a 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers offense was able to control the game on the ground with Jaylen Warren (143 rushing yards and a touchdown) and Rico Dowdle (56 yards and a touchdown), eliminating the need to throw the ball.

Rodgers has cooled off over his last three games, averaging just 11.2 fantasy points per game after a three-game stretch from Weeks 3 to 5 where he averaged 22.8 points per game.

Pittsburgh is coming off their bye week and expecting to get wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back from injured reserve. His presence will be needed in a Week 10 matchup against an explosive Bengals offense.

The Steelers and Bengals previously played in Week 3, combining for 57 points in a Steelers’ win. Rodgers threw for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 22.6-point fantasy performance in that game.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Yahoo: 34% rostered

Malik Willis’s upward trajectory came to a screeching halt in what should have been an excellent matchup against the Lions secondary in Week 9.

Miami’s passing attack never got going against the Lions in a 19-9 loss, thanks to Willis constantly being under duress from the Lions’ defensive front. The veteran quarterback completed just 52% of his passes for 128 yards and an interception. Even worse, he once again fell short of our expectations as a rusher, handling two carries for seven yards.

When Malik Willis rushes, he scores fantasy points. He has scored at least 10.0 fantasy points in all four games he’s had six or more carries. He has just two double-digit performances in the four games with six or fewer carries.

The Dolphins will continue to have exploitable matchups, so Willis will remain on the fantasy radar for the foreseeable future, even if his production is tied to inconsistent rushing volume.

 

Two-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Yahoo: 8% rostered

Week 8 was arguably the best game of Cam Ward’s young career. The second-year quarterback completed 65% of his passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was his first game of his career with 300 passing yards and the first time this season that he threw multiple touchdown passes. It was also the first time since Week 2 that he didn’t throw an interception.

The 26.2 fantasy points Ward scored was his highest of the year and just his fourth double-digit fantasy day.

On the surface, the 2026 season has been a disappointment for Titans fans who were hoping that Ward would show significant growth in Brian Daboll’s offense. However, the offense has started leaning into a no-huddle passing attack in recent weeks, which has helped Ward look comfortable under center.

The Titans are coming off their bye week in Week 9 and will hopefully have taken the time to figure out how to continue to stack good performances for their young quarterback. Getting back rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate back should also help elevate the ceiling of this offense.

Tennessee has a tough matchup in Weeks 10 and 12 (Jacksonville), but they also face off against quarterback-friendly defenses in Week 11 (Dallas), 13 (Washington), 14 (Detroit), 15 (Indianapolis), and 16 (Las Vegas).

Joe Milton, Philadelphia Eagles

Yahoo: 6% rostered

The Joe Milton experience had its fair share of highs and lows in Week 9. Milton completed just 52.9% of his passes for 169 yards, but was able to salvage a respectable fantasy performance (13.1 points) thanks to nine carries for 64 yards.

Milton isn’t a priority add this week since the Eagles are on bye in Week 10, but he’s flashed enough mobility to make him fantasy relevant. His passing could improve after the bye week, especially if DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are able to return to the lineup after missing time with injuries.

Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

Yahoo: 1% rostered

Gardner Minshew is currently the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals. But the recent trade of Jacoby Brissett (listed above) cleared the way for Carson Beck to become the QB2 in Arizona and potentially log meaningful snaps going forward.

Beck was impressive in his lone preseason game, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown and forcing fantasy managers and football analysts to consider him a potential starter at some point this season. Unfortunately, a back injury suffered in that game sidelined Beck for the rest of the preseason and relegated him to emergency QB3 status to begin the 2026 season.

The Cardinals won’t be competitive in 2026, so they should be working to get a look at any and all young players on their roster to try and establish their core going forward. At this point, it seems like a matter of when, not if, we will see Beck under center in an offense that features one of the best tight ends in football (Trey McBride) and a talented pass catcher (Michael Wilson).

Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis Colts

Yahoo: 1% rostered

Daniel Jones was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy in 2025, completing 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 13 games before breaking a bone in his leg and eventually suffering a torn Achilles. The Colts rewarded that production with a two-year, $88 million contract to see if he could replicate that play.

So far, the 2026 version of Daniel Jones (and the offense in general) has been far less fun.

Through eight games, Jones is completing just 60.4% of his passes for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Colts have started to jettison veterans with expiring contracts (Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner) and are rumored to be shopping additional pieces, including offensive weapons like Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs.

At a certain point, the Colts should consider seeing if Anthony Richardson can give the offense a spark. It’s hard to see a path to him fixing the team’s array of problems (especially if Downs, Taylor, and Alec Pierce aren’t on the field), but at least his rushing production would be intriguing for fantasy.

Richardson is not a priority (especially because he’s an expiring deal and may not even replace Jones), but his upside is worth stashing if you’ve got the bench space and need a home run swing at quarterback.

 

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