👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Bills vs. Vikings Monday Night Showdown

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Khalil Shakir - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Bills vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, November 9, 2026.

Welcome back, RotoBallers! Thursday Night was about as good as most expected; the Jaguars were always in for a blowout, and thanks to a late Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Justice Hill TD, I was able to sneak into the green in most lineups. Hopefully we can keep up some momentum in what should be a crazy Monday Night Football game.

We have a great matchup between two of the NFL's top teams: the Buffalo Bills (6-1) travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings (6-1). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 9, Bills vs. Vikings on November 9, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks range from higher-priced, elite options to lower-priced value picks. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Justin Jefferson - WR, $14.7K (DK), $17.1K (FD)

Justin Jefferson had a couple of solid outings alongside Carson Wentz this season. In the first game of the season, Jettas had eight receptions on nine targets to go with 92 yards and two touchdowns! Jefferson really looked much better with Wentz compared to Kyler Murray, and now they are going against a very pass-funnel defense. The Bills have given up the third most receiving yards to opposing teams this season.

If the Vikings find themselves in the red zone too, there are going to be two guys Wentz is going to look for. Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, both guys account for a combined 67% of all red zone targets this season. Jefferson has four touchdowns this season, and going against a Bills defense that has given up the most touchdowns to opposing WRs. I really like Jefferson's chances to have one of his best games of the season.

James Cook III - RB, $15.6K (DK), $17.7K (FD)

The obvious play is to just roll with Josh Allen, who is having an MVP-type season, but I'll take slightly lower ownership on Cook in a tough spot. The Vikings defense has been dominant this season, so I'm really curious to see how this Bills offense does against it. The one spot that has been an opening, however, has been the run game. The Vikings defense has given up the 11th most rushing yards to opposing RBs.

Cook has been having a great season; he has all but one game of at least 15 fantasy points, and four games with 22+ fantasy points. He has relatively no competition in the backfield, which allows him to see 20+ rushing attempts per game. He has also been quite active in the red zone, with at least one touchdown in all but one game this season. He hasn't been as active in the receiving game this season, but I still like Cook to see over 15+ fantasy points for the seventh game in a row.

Other Captains/MVPs: Josh Allen

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Khalil Shakir - WR, $7.2K (DK), $8.6K (FD)

This Minnesota secondary has been lights out this season, so finding a WR to roll out here was a bit tough, but looking at matchups, the one spot that looks good is Khalil Shakir. Shakir has started to see more opportunities after such a slow start to the season. In the last four games, he has at least nine fantasy points. Which, in reality, is not a lot, but I think along with the matchup and his recent production increase, it makes for a good spot.

Shakir lines up in the slot 65% of the time, so that should have him lined up against Byron Murphy, who is giving up .18 fantasy points per route run this season. That is the most on the team compared to the other CBs. Shakir is also leading the team in red zone target share as well at 28.6%. Shakir has burned me on multiple occasions, but I think against this tough Minnesota defense, he should have the most success.

Will Reichard - K, $5K (DK), $6.8K (FD)

I wanted to get a Viking player in here that was kind of middle of the pack, but I can't fully trust the running back committee between Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr., and Jordan Addison has been all over the place this season. The matchup is good for Addison, so stacking up the receivers is a good route to go. If you want to get a bit different, though, Will Reichard is averaging more fantasy points per game than Addison and Mason, and is on par with Jones for so much less!

The Bills defense is going to allow this team to drive down the field multiple times per game, but if they do stop them across midfield, then they are right in Reichard territory. Reichard has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football this season; he is accurate, has only missed two field goals this season, and has a career-long of 62! He gets the benefit of playing in a dome as well, so no weather factors to mess with his kicking either.

While everyone else focuses on the offensive weapons, take a peek at Reichard, because his near 12 fantasy points per game could be a difference maker.

Other Flex Options: Jordan Addison, DJ Moore, Vikings Defense

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

T.J. Hockenson - TE, $5.4K (DK), $5.8K (FD)

I don't understand the pricing here on Hockenson on FanDuel; we are getting legitimate value on him in this spot. He has 11+ fantasy points in four games this season and has been a threat in the red zone. As I mentioned earlier, he alone has a 30% red zone target share. In the first game of the season, Hockenson saw five targets alongside Wentz. The Vikings have shown they will use him quite a bit in this offense, and I expect that to continue after back-to-back weeks with five targets and a touchdown.

The Bills have kept TEs at bay when it comes to touchdowns, but they are giving up the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs this season. There isn't a ton of good value on this slate, so I'll have a lot of Hockenson at this price.

Tai Felton - WR, $1K (DK), $1.8K (FD)

This is a bit of a long shot, but with Jauan Jennings out, Tai Felton should see an uptick in usage. In the last two games where he was WR3, he was on the field for 60% of the snaps. Now I don't expect a ton of targets to go his way, but it wouldn't be a long shot without there being some sort of risk. Sometimes you have to take risks if you want to take a tournament down. If he somehow ends up with a touchdown, that is going to make for a ton of value.

This Buffalo secondary has been torched this season, so there is always a chance he could have a solid game. Plus, at his price, it allows us to pay up for an extra stud, and fitting multiple of them on this slate is going to be big. Even if he doesn't do much, just having him as a punt option could be enough for us to cash on this slate.

Other Value Options: Keon Coleman

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
NFL Week 9 Same Game Parlays (2026)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Aaron Gordon

Questionable Monday Against Rockets
Christian Braun

Listed as Questionable Versus Houston
Jamal Murray

Iffy for Monday at Houston
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Questionable for Monday's Game Against Houston
Tobias Harris

Set to Miss 11th Straight Game
Devin Vassell

Questionable for Monday Against Suns
Will Richard

Out Indefinitely with Torn UCL
Brock Purdy

Rebounds in Rout of Raiders
Rome Odunze

Finds the End Zone, Could be Headed for Larger Role
Luther Burden III

Diagnosed with a Concussion
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Could Receive "11th-Hour Offer" for Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving

Continues to Produce as a Strong RB1 Despite Buccaneers' Loss
Drew Lock

Says He'll Play Next Week vs. Raiders
Ryan Conwell

Ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Rotation
Keon Ellis

Receives Minutes After Sitting Out on Saturday
Pelle Larsson

Starts in Place of Andrew Wiggins
Domantas Sabonis

(left knee) Out vs. Heat
Jaylen Waddle

is Quiet, Exits Early With Concussion
Matthew Golden

Delivers Career-Best Fantasy Performance in New England
Christian McCaffrey

is a Dual Threat in Win
Tank Dell

Makes a Statement in Second Game Back on Sunday
C.J. Stroud

Lights Up the Stat Sheet in Week 9 Win
Brock Bowers

Continues to Produce at High Level
Ladd McConkey

Doesn't End Up Playing After Pregame Back Spasms
Christian Watson

Lights Up New England's Secondary
Jordan Love

The Patriots Were No Match for Jordan Love in Week 9
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Monday Versus Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen

Questionable Monday Against Charlotte
Ashton Jeanty

Struggles Continue in Loss to 49ers
Jacoby Brissett

Named Ravens' Starter for Week 10
Nique Clifford

Traded to the Thunder
Josh Jacobs

Suffers Finger Fracture in Win Over Patriots
Domantas Sabonis

Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
Patrick Mahomes

' MRI Reveals No Significant Elbow Injury
Jock Landale

Questionable Monday Against Lakers
Daniel Jones

Won't be Traded at the Deadline
Egor Demin

Progressing Toward Return From Leg Injury
Justin Herbert

Could be Dealing With Fractured Finger
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Monday's Game Against Detroit
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy Against Memphis
Scottie Barnes

Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Kawhi Leonard

Back in Toronto for Conditioning Work
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Morgan Rielly

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
William Carrier

Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Exits Early Saturday
Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Kailer Yamamoto

Moved to Injured Reserve
Sam Steel

Available Against Sharks
Josh Anderson

Won't Play Saturday
Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Biggest Week 9 Fantasy Football Busts
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Monday Night Football Betting Picks Week 9