Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Bills vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, November 9, 2026.
Welcome back, RotoBallers! Thursday Night was about as good as most expected; the Jaguars were always in for a blowout, and thanks to a late Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Justice Hill TD, I was able to sneak into the green in most lineups. Hopefully we can keep up some momentum in what should be a crazy Monday Night Football game.
We have a great matchup between two of the NFL's top teams: the Buffalo Bills (6-1) travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings (6-1). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 9, Bills vs. Vikings on November 9, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks range from higher-priced, elite options to lower-priced value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Justin Jefferson - WR, $14.7K (DK), $17.1K (FD)
Justin Jefferson had a couple of solid outings alongside Carson Wentz this season. In the first game of the season, Jettas had eight receptions on nine targets to go with 92 yards and two touchdowns! Jefferson really looked much better with Wentz compared to Kyler Murray, and now they are going against a very pass-funnel defense. The Bills have given up the third most receiving yards to opposing teams this season.
If the Vikings find themselves in the red zone too, there are going to be two guys Wentz is going to look for. Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, both guys account for a combined 67% of all red zone targets this season. Jefferson has four touchdowns this season, and going against a Bills defense that has given up the most touchdowns to opposing WRs. I really like Jefferson's chances to have one of his best games of the season.
James Cook III - RB, $15.6K (DK), $17.7K (FD)
The obvious play is to just roll with Josh Allen, who is having an MVP-type season, but I'll take slightly lower ownership on Cook in a tough spot. The Vikings defense has been dominant this season, so I'm really curious to see how this Bills offense does against it. The one spot that has been an opening, however, has been the run game. The Vikings defense has given up the 11th most rushing yards to opposing RBs.
Cook has been having a great season; he has all but one game of at least 15 fantasy points, and four games with 22+ fantasy points. He has relatively no competition in the backfield, which allows him to see 20+ rushing attempts per game. He has also been quite active in the red zone, with at least one touchdown in all but one game this season. He hasn't been as active in the receiving game this season, but I still like Cook to see over 15+ fantasy points for the seventh game in a row.
Other Captains/MVPs: Josh Allen
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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Khalil Shakir - WR, $7.2K (DK), $8.6K (FD)
This Minnesota secondary has been lights out this season, so finding a WR to roll out here was a bit tough, but looking at matchups, the one spot that looks good is Khalil Shakir. Shakir has started to see more opportunities after such a slow start to the season. In the last four games, he has at least nine fantasy points. Which, in reality, is not a lot, but I think along with the matchup and his recent production increase, it makes for a good spot.
Khalil Shakir runs it in for a Bills TD 🦬
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CZZukM94EL
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Shakir lines up in the slot 65% of the time, so that should have him lined up against Byron Murphy, who is giving up .18 fantasy points per route run this season. That is the most on the team compared to the other CBs. Shakir is also leading the team in red zone target share as well at 28.6%. Shakir has burned me on multiple occasions, but I think against this tough Minnesota defense, he should have the most success.
Will Reichard - K, $5K (DK), $6.8K (FD)
I wanted to get a Viking player in here that was kind of middle of the pack, but I can't fully trust the running back committee between Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr., and Jordan Addison has been all over the place this season. The matchup is good for Addison, so stacking up the receivers is a good route to go. If you want to get a bit different, though, Will Reichard is averaging more fantasy points per game than Addison and Mason, and is on par with Jones for so much less!
The Bills defense is going to allow this team to drive down the field multiple times per game, but if they do stop them across midfield, then they are right in Reichard territory. Reichard has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football this season; he is accurate, has only missed two field goals this season, and has a career-long of 62! He gets the benefit of playing in a dome as well, so no weather factors to mess with his kicking either.
While everyone else focuses on the offensive weapons, take a peek at Reichard, because his near 12 fantasy points per game could be a difference maker.
Other Flex Options: Jordan Addison, DJ Moore, Vikings Defense
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
T.J. Hockenson - TE, $5.4K (DK), $5.8K (FD)
I don't understand the pricing here on Hockenson on FanDuel; we are getting legitimate value on him in this spot. He has 11+ fantasy points in four games this season and has been a threat in the red zone. As I mentioned earlier, he alone has a 30% red zone target share. In the first game of the season, Hockenson saw five targets alongside Wentz. The Vikings have shown they will use him quite a bit in this offense, and I expect that to continue after back-to-back weeks with five targets and a touchdown.
The Bills have kept TEs at bay when it comes to touchdowns, but they are giving up the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs this season. There isn't a ton of good value on this slate, so I'll have a lot of Hockenson at this price.
TJ Hockenson for the lead!
MINvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/cPj2oQQZzU
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Tai Felton - WR, $1K (DK), $1.8K (FD)
This is a bit of a long shot, but with Jauan Jennings out, Tai Felton should see an uptick in usage. In the last two games where he was WR3, he was on the field for 60% of the snaps. Now I don't expect a ton of targets to go his way, but it wouldn't be a long shot without there being some sort of risk. Sometimes you have to take risks if you want to take a tournament down. If he somehow ends up with a touchdown, that is going to make for a ton of value.
This Buffalo secondary has been torched this season, so there is always a chance he could have a solid game. Plus, at his price, it allows us to pay up for an extra stud, and fitting multiple of them on this slate is going to be big. Even if he doesn't do much, just having him as a punt option could be enough for us to cash on this slate.
Other Value Options: Keon Coleman
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
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