Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 11/9/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Vikings.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 9 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is already entering November, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.
This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay.
This week's Monday night slate features a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 9 of Monday Night Football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Monday Night Football Odds and Spread
Buffalo Bills (-180 ML) at Minnesota Vikings (+3.5)
Over/Under (45.5)
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Monday Night Football Game Picks
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
We have a fun matchup on Monday Night Football with the Buffalo Bills traveling to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings. This matchup pits two teams against each other that have stark differences in terms of strengths and weaknesses, which should make for some fun props.
Let's start with the Buffalo Bills, who have one of the better offenses in the NFL. Overall, they rank first in the league by averaging over 33 points per game. They have a strong rushing and passing attack, as they rank inside the top 10 in terms of both passing and rushing yards per game. They also rank second overall by averaging over 393 total yards of offense per game.
The Bills' defense is a different story, however. They currently rank 24th in the league by allowing an average of nearly 26 points per game. They have also struggled mightily in the secondary by allowing an average of nearly 255 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the league.
The Vikings, on the other hand, are backed by a very strong defense. Overall, they rank first in the league in terms of points allowed per game, allowing just over 13 points. They also have the top-ranked pass defense, allowing an average of just under 155 passing yards per game.
The Vikings' offense has not been as strong, scoring an average of just 20 points per game, ranking 27th overall. The biggest weakness in their offense has been the passing attack, averaging just under 166 passing yards per game and ranking 31st in the league.
The question becomes whether or not this Vikings defense is capable of slowing down this high-powered Bills offense, and I think they can. The Bills team total is currently set to 24.5, which is a number that Minnesota has not allowed any team to score thus far in 2026.
Minnesota has also faced some formidable offenses in the Packers, Saints, and Lions, none of which scored more than the Packers' 22 points back in Week 1. Just last week, the Vikings held the Lions to just 19 points on the road, so there is reason to think they could hold the Bills to under 25 points in this matchup at home.
The Pick: Bills team total UNDER 24.5 (-125), 55% (NOVIG)
Monday Night Football Player Props
Josh Allen UNDER 231.5 passing yards (-113), 52% (NOVIG)
It may be a good idea to wait around on this prop until we get closer to game time, as folks will often bet these types of props up throughout the week, leaving us an opportunity to get a better number on the under.
While this is a number Allen has eclipsed in five of seven games this season, he has done so against some lackluster pass defenses, and when he faced a difficult pass defense in the Rams back in Week 5, he managed to throw for just 210 passing yards. I could see a similar situation unfolding here against Minnesota.
The Vikings have allowed an average of just over 180 passing yards per game to the quarterback position, which ranks second overall in the league. They have also allowed just one quarterback to eclipse this total, and that was back in Week 1 against Jordan Love. Since then, no quarterback has thrown for more than 217 passing yards.
James Cook III OVER 79.5 rushing yards (-136), 57% (NOVIG)
While the Vikings have been stout against the pass this season, they have leaked a little bit to running backs. Overall, they allow an average of 103 rushing yards per game to running backs, which ranks 21st in the league. They have also allowed a running back to eclipse the 80-yard mark in three of the previous four weeks.
This number on Cook also seems a bit low, as he has rushed for 80 or more yards in five of his previous six games. Over that span, he has averaged nearly 21 rushing attempts for just over 108 rushing yards per game. This should be a good spot for him to keep it rolling, especially when you consider how strong the Vikings' pass defense has been.
James Cook runs it in himself for a Bills touchdown 🗣️
@BUFvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/UZYZukud9o
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026
Justin Jefferson ANYTIME touchdown (+155), 39% (NOVIG)
I am digging a little deep on this prop, as I wanted to find at least one Vikings offensive prop to include. In all honesty, the matchup points to attacking the Bills' defense with a running back, especially a receiving running back, but I just cannot trust this Vikings backfield at the moment.
Jefferson has been a major red zone target in this Vikings offense, as he has now seen at least one red zone target in all but one game this season. This has resulted in him scoring four total touchdowns despite the receiving yards and receptions not being where we would normally expect.
The Bills have also given up touchdown production to wide receivers this season, as they have allowed an average of over 1.5 receiving touchdowns per game, which ranks dead last in the league.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON OH MY
MINvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DUTDY0f59E
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay
This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:
- Bills ML
- Will Reichard OVER 1.5 field goals made
- Total odds: +213
We are going to get a little creative with tonight's same-game parlay, as we are taking a look at the Vikings' kicker, Will Reichard, to kick at least two field goals. Pairing that with the Bills to win the game boosts the parlay a bit since they are non-correlated legs.
I think the Bills have enough offense to essentially get the job done here and pick up the win. Minnesota's offense has not shown me enough to suggest they can put enough points up to win this game, and now that Carson Wentz is starting for them, I feel a bit better about this angle.
The Bills defense has also been so bad that I think the Vikings will at least be able to get into field goal range on several drives, and the fact that we are indoors is always something I appreciate when selecting a kicker prop.
Reichard has kicked two or more field goals in five of his previous six games and in two of his three home games this season. He has also been accurate overall this season, going 18-for-20 on his attempts. He also has an absolute boot, as noted by this 62-yarder he kicked last season.
Will Reichard from 62!
CINvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/YWSP6TFHnJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025
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