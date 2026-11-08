Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.
Week 9 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night battle between two of the best teams in the league.
The 6-1 Bills travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to face a Vikings group that sports a matching 6-1 record. Both squads have looked like serious postseason contenders so far, and this MNF matchup features several impactful fantasy football players.
We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 9, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings
Monday, November 8, 8:15 PM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
- Kyler Murray - Out (Hamstring)
- Jauan Jennings - Out (Calf)
Matchups We Love
QB Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz will take over for the injured Kyler Murray this week. Wentz will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB2 in Superflex formats in a favorable matchup. The Bills have allowed a top-10 fantasy QB in four of the last six weeks, which included letting Maye and Stafford score over 27 fantasy points in back-to-back games. Wentz is no Maye or Stafford, but he can still be trusted as a QB2.
How are we feeling about Carson Wentz starting on Monday? https://t.co/3UDPyiqSex
— VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 5, 2026
Vikings RBs
Both Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason get a nice matchup against the Bills in Week 9. Buffalo has given up the third-most fantasy points, fourth-most rushing touchdowns, and second-most receptions to opposing RBs this season. That obviously benefits both RBs. However, after both Jones (40%) and Mason (28%) saw limited snaps last week, both are more RB3 plays on Monday.
Vikings WRs
Justin Jefferson will almost always be a must-start WR1. He gets a good matchup on the outside against the Bills, and Wentz starting could actually help his fantasy value. As for Jordan Addison, he will come in as a high-end WR4/potential flex play. The Vikings will likely need to keep up with the Bills by throwing, and Addison will face a Buffalo secondary that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to WRs.
Matchups We Hate
QB Josh Allen
No, you aren't sitting Josh Allen because he's in this section. While the Vikings have given up the fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, Allen will still be a must-start QB1.
James Cook is another player you're starting no matter the matchup. The Vikings have no doubt done a good job at limiting RBs in fantasy this year. They have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points, ninth-fewest rushing touchdowns, and second-fewest receptions to the position. But Minnesota ranks 21st in rush yards allowed per game, making Cook a high-end RB2.
Bills WRs
It's really hard to trust any Bills WR this week. The only WR to possibly trust is DJ Moore. Moore has scored over 16.5 PPR fantasy points in two of his three games this season, and Jameson Williams just had a four-catch, 70-yard, one-touchdown performance on the outside against this Vikings defense last week. That puts Moore as a WR3 this week.
DJ Moore in three full games:
15 Catches - 25 Targets
249 Yards & 2 Touchdowns
17 Game Pace:
85 - 141 Targets
1,411 Yards & 11 Touchdowns
WR1‼️ #BillsMafia https://t.co/0m5KNdQxlN
— Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) November 2, 2026
Khalil Shakir should be sat in most cases. The Vikings are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing slot WRs in 2026.
Dalton Kincaid has been more involved in the passing game in his past two games. He caught seven passes for 38 yards against the Raiders in Week 6 and totaled four catches for 86 yards and one touchdown against the Ravens last week. Unfortunately, Kincaid will be more of a TE2 this week in a tough matchup. Minnesota has allowed the fewest fantasy points, receptions, and touchdowns to TEs through eight weeks.
Other Notable Matchups
T.J. Hockenson has put together back-to-back solid fantasy performances. He finished as the overall TE10 in Week 7 and as the overall TE7 in Week 8. For this week, Hockenson will be a lower-end TE1. The Bills have given up the seventh-most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs through the first eight weeks.
Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|James Cook III
|Start
|116.1
|RB
|BUF
|MIN
|Tyler Bass
|Start
|112.8
|K
|BUF
|MIN
|Josh Allen
|Start
|108
|QB
|BUF
|MIN
|DJ Moore
|Start
|106
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Dalton Kincaid
|Start
|104.8
|TE
|BUF
|MIN
|Khalil Shakir
|Risky Start
|103.4
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Buffalo Bills
|Risky Start
|102.4
|DEF
|BUF
|MIN
|Keon Coleman
|Sit
|101.8
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Joshua Palmer
|Sit
|100.1
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Ty Johnson
|Sit
|99.3
|RB
|BUF
|MIN
|Ray Davis
|Sit
|95.9
|RB
|BUF
|MIN
|Dawson Knox
|Sit
|94.6
|TE
|BUF
|MIN
|Skyler Bell
|Sit
|92.9
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Jackson Hawes
|Sit
|91.9
|TE
|BUF
|MIN
|Greg Dortch
|Sit
|89.2
|WR
|BUF
|MIN
|Keleki Latu
|Sit
|89.2
|TE
|BUF
|MIN
|Kyle Allen
|Sit
|87.6
|QB
|BUF
|MIN
Minnesota Vikings Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Will Reichard
|Start
|112.2
|K
|MIN
|BUF
|Justin Jefferson
|Start
|110.7
|WR
|MIN
|BUF
|Minnesota Vikings
|Start
|107.9
|DEF
|MIN
|BUF
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|Risky Start
|103.1
|RB
|MIN
|BUF
|Jordan Mason
|Risky Start
|102.3
|RB
|MIN
|BUF
|Jordan Addison
|Risky Start
|102.1
|WR
|MIN
|BUF
|Carson Wentz
|Sit
|101.7
|QB
|MIN
|BUF
|T.J. Hockenson
|Sit
|101.6
|TE
|MIN
|BUF
|Ben Yurosek
|Sit
|97.7
|TE
|MIN
|BUF
|Tai Felton
|Sit
|97
|WR
|MIN
|BUF
|Myles Price
|Sit
|96.7
|WR
|MIN
|BUF
|Gavin Bartholomew
|Sit
|96.2
|TE
|MIN
|BUF
|Demond Claiborne
|Sit
|96
|RB
|MIN
|BUF
|Max Brosmer
|Sit
|89.7
|QB
|MIN
|BUF
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jordan Addison, Khalil Shakir, DJ Moore. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9.
Week 9 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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