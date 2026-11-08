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Bills vs. Vikings Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Monday Night Football - Carson Wentz, Aaron Jones Sr., DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid, T.J. Hockenson, and more

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Justin Jefferson - Fantasy Football rankings, NFL DFS, Injury News

Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.

Week 9 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night battle between two of the best teams in the league.

The 6-1 Bills travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to face a Vikings group that sports a matching 6-1 record. Both squads have looked like serious postseason contenders so far, and this MNF matchup features several impactful fantasy football players.

We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 9, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings

Monday, November 8, 8:15 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love

QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz will take over for the injured Kyler Murray this week. Wentz will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB2 in Superflex formats in a favorable matchup. The Bills have allowed a top-10 fantasy QB in four of the last six weeks, which included letting Maye and Stafford score over 27 fantasy points in back-to-back games. Wentz is no Maye or Stafford, but he can still be trusted as a QB2.

Vikings RBs 

Both Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason get a nice matchup against the Bills in Week 9. Buffalo has given up the third-most fantasy points, fourth-most rushing touchdowns, and second-most receptions to opposing RBs this season. That obviously benefits both RBs. However, after both Jones (40%) and Mason (28%) saw limited snaps last week, both are more RB3 plays on Monday.

Vikings WRs

Justin Jefferson will almost always be a must-start WR1. He gets a good matchup on the outside against the Bills, and Wentz starting could actually help his fantasy value. As for Jordan Addison, he will come in as a high-end WR4/potential flex play. The Vikings will likely need to keep up with the Bills by throwing, and Addison will face a Buffalo secondary that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to WRs.

 

Matchups We Hate

QB Josh Allen

No, you aren't sitting Josh Allen because he's in this section. While the Vikings have given up the fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, Allen will still be a must-start QB1.

RB James Cook III

James Cook is another player you're starting no matter the matchup. The Vikings have no doubt done a good job at limiting RBs in fantasy this year. They have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points, ninth-fewest rushing touchdowns, and second-fewest receptions to the position. But Minnesota ranks 21st in rush yards allowed per game, making Cook a high-end RB2.

Bills WRs

It's really hard to trust any Bills WR this week. The only WR to possibly trust is DJ Moore. Moore has scored over 16.5 PPR fantasy points in two of his three games this season, and Jameson Williams just had a four-catch, 70-yard, one-touchdown performance on the outside against this Vikings defense last week. That puts Moore as a WR3 this week.

Khalil Shakir should be sat in most cases. The Vikings are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing slot WRs in 2026.

TE Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid has been more involved in the passing game in his past two games. He caught seven passes for 38 yards against the Raiders in Week 6 and totaled four catches for 86 yards and one touchdown against the Ravens last week. Unfortunately, Kincaid will be more of a TE2 this week in a tough matchup. Minnesota has allowed the fewest fantasy points, receptions, and touchdowns to TEs through eight weeks.

 

Other Notable Matchups

TE T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson has put together back-to-back solid fantasy performances. He finished as the overall TE10 in Week 7 and as the overall TE7 in Week 8. For this week, Hockenson will be a lower-end TE1. The Bills have given up the seventh-most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs through the first eight weeks.

 

Buffalo Bills Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
James Cook III Start 116.1 RB BUF MIN
Tyler Bass Start 112.8 K BUF MIN
Josh Allen Start 108 QB BUF MIN
DJ Moore Start 106 WR BUF MIN
Dalton Kincaid Start 104.8 TE BUF MIN
Khalil Shakir Risky Start 103.4 WR BUF MIN
Buffalo Bills Risky Start 102.4 DEF BUF MIN
Keon Coleman Sit 101.8 WR BUF MIN
Joshua Palmer Sit 100.1 WR BUF MIN
Ty Johnson Sit 99.3 RB BUF MIN
Ray Davis Sit 95.9 RB BUF MIN
Dawson Knox Sit 94.6 TE BUF MIN
Skyler Bell Sit 92.9 WR BUF MIN
Jackson Hawes Sit 91.9 TE BUF MIN
Greg Dortch Sit 89.2 WR BUF MIN
Keleki Latu Sit 89.2 TE BUF MIN
Kyle Allen Sit 87.6 QB BUF MIN

 

Minnesota Vikings Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Will Reichard Start 112.2 K MIN BUF
Justin Jefferson Start 110.7 WR MIN BUF
Minnesota Vikings Start 107.9 DEF MIN BUF
Aaron Jones Sr. Risky Start 103.1 RB MIN BUF
Jordan Mason Risky Start 102.3 RB MIN BUF
Jordan Addison Risky Start 102.1 WR MIN BUF
Carson Wentz Sit 101.7 QB MIN BUF
T.J. Hockenson Sit 101.6 TE MIN BUF
Ben Yurosek Sit 97.7 TE MIN BUF
Tai Felton Sit 97 WR MIN BUF
Myles Price Sit 96.7 WR MIN BUF
Gavin Bartholomew Sit 96.2 TE MIN BUF
Demond Claiborne Sit 96 RB MIN BUF
Max Brosmer Sit 89.7 QB MIN BUF

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jordan Addison, Khalil Shakir, DJ Moore. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9.

Week 9 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Jordan Addison
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordan Addison
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Addison
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Addison
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Addison
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordan Addison
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Addison
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jordan Addison
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Addison
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordan Addison
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Addison
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jordan Addison
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordan Addison
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Addison
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Addison
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Addison
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Addison
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Addison
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Addison
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordan Addison
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Addison
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Addison
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordan Addison
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Addison
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordan Addison
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Addison
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Addison
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Addison
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Addison
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Addison
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jordan Addison
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Addison
vs
Eli Raridon
Jordan Addison
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Addison
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Addison
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordan Addison
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordan Addison
vs
Mack Hollins
Jordan Addison
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jordan Addison
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Addison
vs
Cade Otton
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
AJ Barner
Jordan Addison
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordan Addison
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Addison
vs
Mason Taylor
Jordan Addison
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jordan Addison
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Addison
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordan Addison
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Addison
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Addison
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Addison
vs
Darren Waller
Jordan Addison
vs
Trey McBride
Jordan Addison
vs
Justice Hill
Jordan Addison
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Addison
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Addison
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordan Addison
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Bell
Jordan Addison
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Addison
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jordan Addison
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Addison
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Addison
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Addison
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Addison
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Addison
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Addison
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Addison
vs
Drake London
Jordan Addison
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Addison
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Addison
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Addison
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Addison
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Addison
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Addison
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jordan Addison
vs
Malachi Fields
Jordan Addison
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jordan Addison
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Addison
vs
Darius Cooper
Jordan Addison
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Savion Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Tre Harris
Jordan Addison
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jordan Addison
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jordan Addison
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jordan Addison
vs
Kyle Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jordan Addison
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Efton Chism III
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordan Addison
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jordan Addison
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jordan Addison
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jordan Addison
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jordan Addison
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jordan Addison
vs
Tank Dell
Jordan Addison
vs
Pat Bryant
Khalil Shakir
vs
Makai Lemon
Khalil Shakir
vs
Demario Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Higbee
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Schultz
Khalil Shakir
vs
Hunter Henry
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devaughn Vele
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Worthy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Greg Dulcich
Khalil Shakir
vs
Juwan Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brenton Strange
Khalil Shakir
vs
Austin Ekeler
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Gesicki
Khalil Shakir
vs
Eli Raridon
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Courtland Sutton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Mayer
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mack Hollins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dallas Goedert
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Travis Kelce
Khalil Shakir
vs
Cade Otton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Khalil Shakir
vs
AJ Barner
Khalil Shakir
vs
Josh Downs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Cam Skattebo
Khalil Shakir
vs
Braelon Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mason Taylor
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordan Addison
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kimani Vidal
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dylan Sampson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kaelon Black
Khalil Shakir
vs
Antonio Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Samaje Perine
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Darren Waller
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keenan Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Justice Hill
Khalil Shakir
vs
KC Concepcion
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emmett Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordan Mason
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keon Coleman
Khalil Shakir
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Bell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Omarion Hampton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Cooper Kupp
Khalil Shakir
vs
Caleb Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Roschon Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rome Odunze
Khalil Shakir
vs
Seth McGowan
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mark Andrews
Khalil Shakir
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Warren
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kalif Raymond
Khalil Shakir
vs
Breece Hall
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malachi Fields
Khalil Shakir
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brandin Cooks
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Khalil Shakir
vs
Quentin Johnston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Khalil Shakir
vs
Audric Estime
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zay Flowers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Goodson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Alvin Kamara
Khalil Shakir
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Khalil Shakir
vs
Denzel Boston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Darius Cooper
Khalil Shakir
vs
Blake Corum
Khalil Shakir
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tucker Kraft
Khalil Shakir
vs
Savion Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Harris
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jahan Dotson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ty Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rachaad White
Khalil Shakir
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Khalil Shakir
vs
DJ Moore
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Khalil Shakir
vs
Puka Nacua
Khalil Shakir
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Khalil Shakir
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Nabers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Justin Jefferson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Olave
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tee Higgins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Drake London
Khalil Shakir
vs
Luther Burden III
Khalil Shakir
vs
Nico Collins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Christian Watson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Matthew Golden
Khalil Shakir
vs
George Pickens
Khalil Shakir
vs
Parker Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashee Rice
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jameson Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Khalil Shakir
vs
Stefon Diggs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ladd McConkey
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordan Watkins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Efton Chism III
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Khalil Shakir
vs
Reggie Virgil
Khalil Shakir
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashod Bateman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tank Dell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Pat Bryant
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ted Hurst
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tory Horton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Rachaad White
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Isaiah Likely
DJ Moore
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Devin Singletary
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Alvin Kamara
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Zach Charbonnet
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Allgeier
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Woody Marks
DJ Moore
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
T.J. Hockenson
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Mason
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
George Kittle
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Antonio Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DJ Moore
vs
Dylan Sampson
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
James Cook III
DJ Moore
vs
Braelon Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DJ Moore
vs
Jonah Coleman
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Kelce
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Dallas Goedert
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Gesicki
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Brenton Strange
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Moore
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Greg Dulcich
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Chig Okonkwo
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Hunter Henry
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Higbee
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Demario Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Demarcus Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Mack Hollins
DJ Moore
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
vs
Keon Coleman
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Bell
DJ Moore
vs
Cooper Kupp
DJ Moore
vs
Kalif Raymond
DJ Moore
vs
Malachi Fields
DJ Moore
vs
Brandin Cooks
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Darius Cooper
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Savion Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Harris
DJ Moore
vs
Jahan Dotson
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
DJ Moore
vs
Konata Mumpfield
DJ Moore
vs
Kyle Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Watkins
DJ Moore
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Efton Chism III
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
DJ Moore
vs
Reggie Virgil
DJ Moore
vs
Laquon Treadwell
DJ Moore
vs
Rashod Bateman
DJ Moore
vs
Jerry Jeudy
DJ Moore
vs
Dohnte Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Tank Dell
DJ Moore
vs
Pat Bryant
DJ Moore
vs
Ted Hurst
DJ Moore
vs
Tory Horton
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Isaac TeSlaa

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Sam Darnold

in Jeopardy of Missing Week 10
Morgan Rielly

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
William Carrier

Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Exits Early Saturday
Deshaun Watson

Expected to be Inactive Sunday, Should Return in Week 10
Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Drake Powell

Called Up by Brooklyn on Saturday
Yves Missi

Remains Out for Sunday
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
Nic Claxton

Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Jalen Smith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Kyle Monangai

Won't Play Sunday, Expected to Return in Week 11
Joel Embiid

Expected to Play Sunday in Chicago
Keegan Murray

Carries Questionable Tag Versus Miami
Lamar Jackson

Out 6-9 Weeks, Plans to Return Later This Season
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Will Play in Week 9
Emeka Egbuka

Expected to Play in Week 9
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Still Sidelined Sunday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Ruled Out Versus Mavericks
Ja Morant

Hamstring Injury Might Not be as Bad as Feared
Brandon Ingram

Remains Out for Sunday
Isaiah Jackson

Won't Suit Up Sunday
Egor Demin

Ruled Out Sunday Against Dallas
Deandre Ayton

Exits Saturday with Lower-Leg Injury
Brandon Aiyuk

Reinstatment Being Delayed Over Bonus Dispute
Onyeka Okongwu

(throat contusion) Questionable to Return Saturday vs. Nets
Gary Payton II

Good to Go on Saturday
Gui Santos

Back in the Lineup Saturday
Draymond Green

Cleared to Play Saturday Versus Orlando
Anthony Davis

Ruled Out Again on Saturday
Jaylon Tyson

Misses Fifth Straight Game
Cam Skattebo

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 9 Against Eagles
Sam Merrill

Misses First Game of the Season
Christian Kirk

Placed on Injured Reserve with Knee Injury
Jarrett Allen

Ruled Out Again Saturday Versus Knicks
Demarcus Robinson

Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Pat Bryant

Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Mack Hollins

Activated From Injured Reserve Ahead of Week 9
Elijah Mitchell

Eagles Elevate Elijah Mitchell for Week 9
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Kailer Yamamoto

Moved to Injured Reserve
Sam Steel

Available Against Sharks
Josh Anderson

Won't Play Saturday
Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Brian Robinson

Jr. Placed on Injured Reserve With Hamstring Injury
DJ Moore

Cleared for Week 9 Matchup Against Vikings
Jordyn Tyson

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kendre Miller

Saints Release Kendre Miller
A.J. Brown

Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Breece Hall

Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Daniel Jones

Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Jonathan Taylor

Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Joonas Korpisalo

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kevin Bahl

Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Michael McCarron

Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Dmitri Voronkov

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Sean Monahan

Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
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