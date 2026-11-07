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Week 9 NFL Anytime Touchdown Bets and First TD Props (2026)

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Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Expert Week 9 NFL touchdown scorer predictions and anytime TD props. Get our best bets on first touchdown props, and anytime TD odds for Sunday's slate of games.

The 2026 NFL season heads into Week 9 with another full slate of intriguing touchdown opportunities. Rather than chasing the shortest prices, we're focusing on players whose roles, matchup, and usage create value at the number.

As always, the key with volatile markets like touchdown props is price sensitivity. A player can be a strong touchdown candidate and still a bad bet if the odds are too short. These picks are built around finding the right mix of opportunity and payout.

Each week, this column aims to pinpoint touchdown picks using a model that factors in usage rates, goal-line opportunities, and match-up tendencies. Results are tracked based on the proposed unit bet using the best available odds in the market at the time of publication. Let’s get into it.

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Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets

Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Jonah Coleman, RB - Denver Broncos (+105, BetMGM) (49% Novig)

Coleman dominated backfield touches for Denver last week, playing on 66% of snaps and handling 47.8% of the rushing share. The split was even more pronounced in the red zone, where Coleman handled all six team carries and ran in a touchdown from the five-yard line.

RJ Harvey is on Injured Reserve, and Coleman was clearly ahead of J.K. Dobbins last week. The rookie's role could grow even further this week against Carolina.

The Panthers have allowed seven rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown to opposing backfields through seven games this season. The 11 total touchdowns to running backs are the second-most in the league.

BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.05 units. 

Zach Charbonnet, RB - Seattle Seahawks (+145, BetMGM) (41% Novig)

Last week, Charbonnet was active for the first time since his ACL injury. He eased back in, handling 31.6% of the rushing share and playing 36.5% of snaps. Most encouraging, he handled two of the team's three red-zone carries.

Charbonnet scored 12 touchdowns in 2025 while sharing the Seattle backfield with Kenneth Walker. His snap share should keep growing as he moves further away from the devastating knee injury.

Seattle gets an elite home matchup against the Cardinals this week. They are 6.5-point favorites and should have multiple opportunities to find the end zone.

BET: 1.0 unit to win 1.45 units.

 

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More Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets

Odds from Novig are shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Kaelon Black, RB - San Francisco 49ers (+215, DraftKings), (32% Novig)

With Christian McCaffrey banged up last week, Black handled 52% of the rushing share and played 47% of snaps. He also carried the ball three times in the red zone.

McCaffrey is off the injury report this week, but Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are out. CMC and George Kittle still have plenty of touchdown equity, but those absences should open up some opportunities for Black.

Furthering the case for Black, San Francisco is a 10-point home favorite against Las Vegas. If they build a multi-score lead, the Niners will likely lean on Black to close the game and give McCaffrey some rest.  Las Vegas has allowed eight rushing touchdowns in eight games.

BET: 0.5 units to win 1.08 units. 

Harold Fannin, TE - Cleveland Browns (+250, Fanatics), (29% Novig)

Cleveland is turning to Shedeur Sanders at quarterback this week, and that is good news for Fannin. The tight end has a 20.6% target share this season, but he saw 28% of the targets with Sanders under center last season.

Fannin trails Denzel Boston 8-to-4 in red-zone targets for the team lead, but the usage is much closer when Cleveland gets inside the 10-yard line. Fannin has earned three targets inside the 10, compared to four targets for Boston. Both have three touchdowns this season.

New Orleans has struggled to defend tight ends, allowing the sixth-most yards and receptions to the position. They have also allowed four touchdowns in seven games to tight ends.

BET: 0.5 units to win 1.25 units. 

Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots (+340, FanDuel), (23% Novig)

Maye has rushed for three touchdowns this season, and they've all come in the last four games. He also has six red-zone carries, with four of them coming inside the 10-yard line.

Several of Maye's pass-catching weapons are banged up this week. A.J. Brown and TreVeyon Henderson have been ruled out, Hunter Henry is questionable, and Romeo Doubs remains on IR. His best option to score may very well be to do it himself.

We are getting a friendly price on Maye this week given his recent uptick in rushing production.

BET: 0.5 units to win 1.7 units. 

 

Bonus First Touchdown Scorer Bet

Greg Dulcich, TE - Miami Dolphins (+2200, FanDuel), (5% Novig)

The most exploitable matchup of the 2026 NFL season has been tight ends against Detroit. The Lions have allowed 61 receptions to the position, 12 more than any other team that has played only seven games. Tight ends have racked up 684 yards against Detroit in those seven contests, and their 11 touchdowns allowed are three more than any other team.

Dulcich benefits this week, and his usage in scoring position is encouraging. Miami's top tight doesn't have a touchdown yet this season, but he has a great opporunity to change that this week. Dulcich leads the Dolphins with four red-zone targets.

Detroit obviously has a great opportunity to score the game's first touchdown given their elite offense and Miami's leaky defense. But if Miami gets the opening kickoff, their odds of scoring first improve greatly.

This is a great longshot play this week that has a real chance to hit.

BET: 0.1 units to win 2.2 units. 

 

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