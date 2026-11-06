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NFL Player Props: Expert Prop Bet Picks For Week 9 (2026)

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

Keith's Week 9 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 9 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.

We are back for the Week 9 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.

The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.

Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

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Week 9 Passing Prop Bets

Joe Burrow OVER 276.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook

Burrow smashed this prop by nearly 200 yards for us last week, so we're going right back to him in another fantastic spot. He's thrown for more than 280 yards in four of his last five games, and he's averaging over 302 passing yards per game this season.

The matchup sets up as another high-volume spot for Burrow, as the Bengals rank first in PROE (Pass Rate Over Expected).  Cincinnati struggles to run the football, and they are comfortable putting the ball in the hands of their elite quarterback.

The game will be played in Madrid, Spain, which adds an element of risk. However, Burrow and his pass catchers are in excellent form, and they should have another big week.

Compare at 53% on Novig.

Brock Purdy OVER 241.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook

San Francisco is again dealing with several injuries, as none of Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, or Deebo Samuel have practiced yet this week. Evans and Samuel are unlikely to play, but Purdy has had success no matter who has been available this season. He averages more than 249 yards per game and gets a dream matchup against the Raiders.

Las Vegas struggles to contain opposing passing attacks, allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game and ranking 30th in EPA per pass allowed.

The Niners enter as 10-point home favorites and boast the highest team total of the week. If McCaffrey is out or limited, the Niners could lean heavily on Purdy and the passing game. But regardless of McCaffrey's status, I like Purdy to go over 241.5 yards.

Compare at 54% on Novig.

 

Week 9 Rushing Prop Bets

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Brandon Aiyuk

Says He's "Feeling Great"
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Spencer Jones

(hamstring) Available Friday vs. Pacers
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Out Friday vs. Atlanta
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
Jalen Johnson

(ankle) Out Tonight vs. Wizards
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Good to Go for Week 9
Malik Nabers

Will Be a "Full-Go" on Sunday
Christian Watson

Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 9
George Pickens

Questionable for Week 9 Against Colts
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Questionable for Sunday Night
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Downgraded to Out Against Celtics
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Against Boston
Myles Garrett

Will Play vs. Commanders
Trey Murphy III

Available Versus Minnesota
Terrance Ferguson

Will Play vs. Commanders
Payton Pritchard

Good to Go Versus Charlotte
Jordyn Tyson

Questionable for Week 9
Harold Fannin Jr.

Will Play on Sunday
Shedeur Sanders

to Start Vs. Saints
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Week 9
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 9
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Davion Mitchell

Records 22 Points In Loss To Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Notches Double-Double In Loss To Warriors
Stephen Curry

Knocks Down Six Threes En Route To 29 Points
Wendell Carter Jr.

Records Double-Double In Loss To Suns
Isaiah Stewart

Ruled Out Against Thunder
Devin Booker

Pours In 30 Points In Win Over Magic
Scotty Pippen Jr.

Sidelined for Fourth Straight Game
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
Terrence Shannon Jr.

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Questionable Against Portland
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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