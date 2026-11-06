Keith's Week 9 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 9 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 9 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
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Week 9 Passing Prop Bets
Joe Burrow OVER 276.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
Burrow smashed this prop by nearly 200 yards for us last week, so we're going right back to him in another fantastic spot. He's thrown for more than 280 yards in four of his last five games, and he's averaging over 302 passing yards per game this season.
The matchup sets up as another high-volume spot for Burrow, as the Bengals rank first in PROE (Pass Rate Over Expected). Cincinnati struggles to run the football, and they are comfortable putting the ball in the hands of their elite quarterback.
The game will be played in Madrid, Spain, which adds an element of risk. However, Burrow and his pass catchers are in excellent form, and they should have another big week.
Compare at 53% on Novig.
Brock Purdy OVER 241.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
San Francisco is again dealing with several injuries, as none of Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, or Deebo Samuel have practiced yet this week. Evans and Samuel are unlikely to play, but Purdy has had success no matter who has been available this season. He averages more than 249 yards per game and gets a dream matchup against the Raiders.
Las Vegas struggles to contain opposing passing attacks, allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game and ranking 30th in EPA per pass allowed.
The Niners enter as 10-point home favorites and boast the highest team total of the week. If McCaffrey is out or limited, the Niners could lean heavily on Purdy and the passing game. But regardless of McCaffrey's status, I like Purdy to go over 241.5 yards.
Compare at 54% on Novig.