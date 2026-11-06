Fantasy football Week 9 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.
RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 9 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.
Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.
The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 9
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|3
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|4
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|5
|Drake Maye
|NE
|6
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|7
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|8
|Jared Goff
|DET
|9
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|10
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|11
|Jordan Love
|GB
|12
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|13
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|14
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|15
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|16
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|17
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|18
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|19
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|20
|Shedeur Sanders
|CLE
|21
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|22
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|23
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|24
|Carson Wentz
|MIN
|25
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|26
|Joe Milton III
|PHI
|27
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|28
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|29
|Joe Fagnano
|BAL
|30
|Gardner Minshew II
|ARI
Malik Willis is the biggest riser on the QB list this week. Generally in the early- to mid-20s, I have Willis all the way up to QB13, and I could be talked into going even higher. The Dolphins still only have one win, but they no longer represent the joke we thought they'd be this year, and Willis is a big part of that.
Over the past three games, he has two top-12 finishes (and one at QB4). The Lions have allowed by far the most passing yards and FPPG to QBs, and also the tenth-most QB rushing yards.
This is the week of quarterback changes, but are they useful ones? Drew Lock is automatically a streamer, as the Arizona Cardinals have allowed the most PPG in the league at 29.8. They've also given up the second-most FPPG to QBs along with the third-highest passer rating. Carson Wentz also gets a big boost against the pass-funnel Bills.
Joe Milton III is better left on the bench despite the fact that he could provide rushing upside. He has a cannon for an arm but is wildly inaccurate and makes poor decisions. I'd rather play the Giants' defense. ... Michael Penix Jr. is in a far better spot this weekend in Madrid. There's no torrential rain in the forecast, and CIN's defensive rankings against QBs are plummeting. He can be streamed.
With Deshaun Watson looking likely to miss, Shedeur Sanders is on the radar. The entire Browns' offense is still a bit tough to trust, but it's a good situation for Sanders. Cleveland will be playing in a domed environment in New Orleans, and the Saints rank 28th in the NFL in pressure rate.
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 9
If you picked up Jonah Coleman off waivers before he was activated, congratulations. You may have acquired a league-winner for free. Coleman has seemingly taken a stranglehold on the majority of Denver RB touches, and R.J. Harvey is now on IR. This week Coleman gets Carolina, who has allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing RBs and the most rushing TDs.
David Montgomery has been ruled out for another week, and Woody Marks has played 84% of snaps since Monty went down. This week he gets the hapless Chargers who have allowed the tenth-most FPPG to RBs, and Houston is favored. ... Ollie Gordon II's floor always worries me since he's not involved in the passing game at all, but any player against the Lions' defense is startable. Gordon has played 83% of snaps since Miami lost De'Von Achane.
Only the Saints have allowed more FPPG to RBs than the Panthers, so Quinshon Judkins is a confident RB2 this week. He's also not involved in the passing game, but this matchup is tailor-made for him. ... The Raiders' RB room is incredibly confusing now, as Mike Washington Jr. looks like he may be passing Ashton Jeanty. Both are tentatively FLEX-playable, and Jeanty still has some upside as the passing back (San Francisco has allowed the most catches to RBs).
Saquon Barkley is still startable, but the arrow is definitely pointing down as the injuries pile up and the Eagles' record gets worse. If you're able to move Barkley for something, I'd recommend it. ... On the other side of the field, Cam Skattebo's injury (doubtful) is one to watch. If he sits, Devin Singletary would become an every-down back and a very startable FLEX play against Philly.
Breece Hall looks likely to return this week, but it's anyone's guess how the Jets' RBs will be used. Braelon Allen has played too well to just be relegated to a backup again, so it's difficult to trust either one not to cannibalize the other's upside. I have them ranked back-to-back as tentative FLEX plays.
Omarion Hampton is "supposedly" getting more snaps this week, but I'll believe it when I see it. I guess you can hold him still to wait and see, but no Chargers' are to be trusted in fantasy anymore. ... Jordan Mason is technically the lead back, but he should continue to struggle against the Bills' run defense. Keep him on your bench.
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 9
Tetairoa McMillan has separated himself from Jalen Coker over the few games in target share. He's the better one of the two to start, but both have tough matchups against Denver's perimeter corners. ... Garrett Wilson has been ruled out with a concussion, so Adonai Mitchell will run a full game as the WR1. It's a tough matchup against the Chiefs (second-fewest FPPG allowed to WRs), but Mitchell had a 28% target share last week.
Jaylen Waddle SHOULD feast this weekend. Carolina is playing third-string CBs, and Jaelan Phillips is out as well. It hasn't happened for the Nix-Waddle connection this year, but maybe this is the week. I think Waddle needs to be started and prayed for. ... D.J. Moore is set for a tough outing against Minnesota, but if anyone can beat them, it's Josh Allen.
More Dolphins! Caleb Douglas seems to have taken over as the WR1 on that team, and this is the week for a ceiling game. Detroit has allowed the third-most receiving yards to wideouts along with the sixth-most FPPG. ... This isn't the week to play Denzel Boston. The rookie has had some exciting games, but now he likely gets a QB change and the Saints have been stingy on the perimeter.
The already-good Rams' defense gets a HUGE boost, as it looks like Myles Garrett will return this Sunday. That said, I still like Antonio Williams as a WR3/FLEX play. The rookie led his position in both snap share and targets last week, and could get even more if Trent McDuffie follows Stefon Diggs around.
The New England receiving corps is one of the key elements to watch this week as far as practice reports go. If they're severely undermanned again, Efton Chism III led the team in target share with a 25% rate last week. He'd be an interesting FLEX against the pass-funnel Packers.
The Colts are a dumpster fire now, and they may be trading away more key assets. However, Keenan Allen's target share should provide a rock-solid floor against the Cowboys who have allowed the fifth-most FPPG to WRs. If Josh Downs and/or Jonathan Taylor get traded before Sunday, Allen can expect even more work in a negative game script.
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 9
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|George Kittle
|SF
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|3
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|4
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|5
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|7
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|8
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|9
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|11
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|12
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|13
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|14
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|15
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|16
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|17
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|18
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|19
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|20
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|21
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|22
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|23
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|24
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|25
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|26
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|27
|Cade Otton
|TB
|28
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|29
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|30
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|31
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|32
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|33
|Noah Fant
|NO
|34
|Davis Allen
|LAR
Dolphins' players are the name of the game this week, and Greg Dulcich is the most exciting streamer at tight end. Over the last three weeks, Dulcich has 13 catches on 16 targets, along with two RZ targets. Detroit has allowed the most receptions, yards, TDs, and FPPG to opposing tight ends, but they're also down to mostly second- and third-stringers at linebacker and safety. Wheels up.
Keep an eye on Hunter Henry's status. He left last game with a foot injury and has yet to practice this week. He seems to be on the wrong side of a questionable tag, which means Eli Raridon may be ticketed for a full-time role. He's interesting with New England's entire pass-catching corps banged up.
Juwan Johnson is no longer a startable asset. He's been relegated much more to a blocking role, and his passing game share will only get worse once Jordyn Tyson returns (which could be as early as next week). Sit him, and you can even drop him. ... Terrance Ferguson is set to return for the Rams, and there are now too many TEs on that team to trust any one of them.
Erick All Jr. is out for the season, and Mike Gesicki had a 72% snap share in the first game without him. He went 4-76-1 on six targets, and can be rostered in all formats.
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