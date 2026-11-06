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Jamie Calandro's Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-3 Industry Accuracy Ranker

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Malik Willis - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football Week 9 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.

RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 9 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.

Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.

The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 9

Rank Name Team
1 Joe Burrow CIN
2 Josh Allen BUF
3 Brock Purdy SF
4 Caleb Williams CHI
5 Drake Maye NE
6 Patrick Mahomes II KC
7 Dak Prescott DAL
8 Jared Goff DET
9 Trevor Lawrence JAC
10 Matthew Stafford LAR
11 Jordan Love GB
12 Jayden Daniels WAS
13 Malik Willis MIA
14 C.J. Stroud HOU
15 Bo Nix DEN
16 Drew Lock SEA
17 Tyler Shough NO
18 Michael Penix Jr. ATL
19 Bryce Young CAR
20 Shedeur Sanders CLE
21 Kirk Cousins LV
22 J.J. McCarthy NYG
23 Daniel Jones IND
24 Carson Wentz MIN
25 Baker Mayfield TB
26 Joe Milton III PHI
27 Geno Smith NYJ
28 Justin Herbert LAC
29 Joe Fagnano BAL
30 Gardner Minshew II ARI

Malik Willis is the biggest riser on the QB list this week. Generally in the early- to mid-20s, I have Willis all the way up to QB13, and I could be talked into going even higher. The Dolphins still only have one win, but they no longer represent the joke we thought they'd be this year, and Willis is a big part of that.

Over the past three games, he has two top-12 finishes (and one at QB4). The Lions have allowed by far the most passing yards and FPPG to QBs, and also the tenth-most QB rushing yards.

This is the week of quarterback changes, but are they useful ones? Drew Lock is automatically a streamer, as the Arizona Cardinals have allowed the most PPG in the league at 29.8. They've also given up the second-most FPPG to QBs along with the third-highest passer rating. Carson Wentz also gets a big boost against the pass-funnel Bills.

Joe Milton III is better left on the bench despite the fact that he could provide rushing upside. He has a cannon for an arm but is wildly inaccurate and makes poor decisions. I'd rather play the Giants' defense. ... Michael Penix Jr. is in a far better spot this weekend in Madrid. There's no torrential rain in the forecast, and CIN's defensive rankings against QBs are plummeting. He can be streamed.

With Deshaun Watson looking likely to miss, Shedeur Sanders is on the radar. The entire Browns' offense is still a bit tough to trust, but it's a good situation for Sanders. Cleveland will be playing in a domed environment in New Orleans, and the Saints rank 28th in the NFL in pressure rate.

 

Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 9

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Christian McCaffrey SF
3 Kenneth Walker III KC
4 Bijan Robinson ATL
5 D'Andre Swift CHI
6 Javonte Williams DAL
7 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
8 Chuba Hubbard CAR
9 Kyren Williams LAR
10 Bucky Irving TB
11 Chase Brown CIN
12 James Cook III BUF
13 Josh Jacobs GB
14 Jonah Coleman DEN
15 Derrick Henry BAL
16 Jonathan Taylor IND
17 Woody Marks HOU
18 Quinshon Judkins CLE
19 Ollie Gordon II MIA
20 Tyler Allgeier ARI
21 Devin Singletary NYG
22 Ashton Jeanty LV
23 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
24 Saquon Barkley PHI
25 Rachaad White WAS
26 Jadarian Price SEA
27 Breece Hall NYJ
28 Braelon Allen NYJ
29 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
30 Jordan Mason MIN
31 Zach Charbonnet SEA
32 Blake Corum LAR
33 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
34 Alvin Kamara NO
35 Dylan Sampson CLE
36 Omarion Hampton LAC
37 J.K. Dobbins DEN
38 Kenny Gainwell TB
39 Emmett Johnson KC
40 Mike Washington Jr. LV
41 Justice Hill BAL
42 Kaelon Black SF
43 Samaje Perine CIN
44 Kendre Miller NO
45 Kyle Monangai CHI
46 Elijah Mitchell PHI
47 Kimani Vidal LAC
48 Seth McGowan IND
49 Keaton Mitchell LAC
50 Austin Ekeler WAS
51 Corey Kiner NE
52 MarShawn Lloyd GB
53 Emanuel Wilson SEA
54 Sione Vaki DET
55 Roschon Johnson CHI
56 Ty Johnson BUF
57 George Holani SEA
58 Kyle Juszczyk SF
59 Khalil Herbert ATL
60 Sean Tucker TB
61 Jaylen Wright MIA
62 Tyler Goodson DAL
63 Dylan Laube LV
64 Ray Davis BUF
65 Isaiah Davis NYJ
66 Trevor Etienne CAR
67 DJ Giddens IND
68 LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC
69 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE
70 Pierre Strong Jr. GB
71 Jaydon Blue PHI
72 Hunter Luepke DAL
73 DeeJay Dallas MIN
74 Jordan James SF
75 Adam Prentice DEN
76 Dare Ogunbowale HOU
77 Tahj Brooks CIN

If you picked up Jonah Coleman off waivers before he was activated, congratulations. You may have acquired a league-winner for free. Coleman has seemingly taken a stranglehold on the majority of Denver RB touches, and R.J. Harvey is now on IR. This week Coleman gets Carolina, who has allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing RBs and the most rushing TDs.

David Montgomery has been ruled out for another week, and Woody Marks has played 84% of snaps since Monty went down. This week he gets the hapless Chargers who have allowed the tenth-most FPPG to RBs, and Houston is favored. ... Ollie Gordon II's floor always worries me since he's not involved in the passing game at all, but any player against the Lions' defense is startable. Gordon has played 83% of snaps since Miami lost De'Von Achane.

Only the Saints have allowed more FPPG to RBs than the Panthers, so Quinshon Judkins is a confident RB2 this week. He's also not involved in the passing game, but this matchup is tailor-made for him. ... The Raiders' RB room is incredibly confusing now, as Mike Washington Jr. looks like he may be passing Ashton Jeanty. Both are tentatively FLEX-playable, and Jeanty still has some upside as the passing back (San Francisco has allowed the most catches to RBs).

Saquon Barkley is still startable, but the arrow is definitely pointing down as the injuries pile up and the Eagles' record gets worse. If you're able to move Barkley for something, I'd recommend it. ... On the other side of the field, Cam Skattebo's injury (doubtful) is one to watch. If he sits, Devin Singletary would become an every-down back and a very startable FLEX play against Philly.

Breece Hall looks likely to return this week, but it's anyone's guess how the Jets' RBs will be used. Braelon Allen has played too well to just be relegated to a backup again, so it's difficult to trust either one not to cannibalize the other's upside. I have them ranked back-to-back as tentative FLEX plays.

Omarion Hampton is "supposedly" getting more snaps this week, but I'll believe it when I see it. I guess you can hold him still to wait and see, but no Chargers' are to be trusted in fantasy anymore. ... Jordan Mason is technically the lead back, but he should continue to struggle against the Bills' run defense. Keep him on your bench.

 

Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 9

Rank Name Team
1 Puka Nacua LAR
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
4 CeeDee Lamb DAL
5 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
6 Justin Jefferson MIN
7 Drake London ATL
8 Malik Nabers NYG
9 Tee Higgins CIN
10 Chris Olave NO
11 Nico Collins HOU
12 Matthew Golden GB
13 Luther Burden III CHI
14 Christian Watson GB
15 Parker Washington JAC
16 Rashee Rice KC
17 George Pickens DAL
18 Jameson Williams DET
19 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
20 Jalen Coker CAR
21 Stefon Diggs WAS
22 Adonai Mitchell NYJ
23 Michael Wilson ARI
24 Zay Flowers BAL
25 DJ Moore BUF
26 Jaylen Waddle DEN
27 Rome Odunze CHI
28 Keenan Allen IND
29 Caleb Douglas MIA
30 Emeka Egbuka TB
31 Ladd McConkey LAC
32 Antonio Williams WAS
33 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ
34 KC Concepcion Jr. CLE
35 Tre Tucker LV
36 Denzel Boston CLE
37 Devaughn Vele NO
38 Makai Lemon PHI
39 Jakobi Meyers JAC
40 Malik Washington MIA
41 DeMario Douglas NE
42 Ryan Flournoy DAL
43 Jordan Addison MIN
44 Efton Chism III NE
45 Xavier Worthy KC
46 Josh Downs IND
47 Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU
48 Keon Coleman BUF
49 Khalil Shakir BUF
50 Jahan Dotson ATL
51 Malachi Fields NYG
52 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
53 Tre' Harris LAC
54 Courtland Sutton DEN
55 Quentin Johnston LAC
56 Darius Cooper PHI
57 Cooper Kupp SEA
58 Kyle Williams NE
59 Savion Williams GB
60 Rashod Bateman BAL
61 Ted Hurst III TB
62 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
63 Kalif Raymond CHI
64 Tez Johnson TB
65 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL
66 Xavier Hutchinson HOU
67 Jordyn Tyson NO
68 Jerry Jeudy CLE
69 Konata Mumpfield LAR
70 Chris Bell MIA
71 Rashid Shaheed SEA
72 Cody White LV
73 Pat Bryant DEN
74 Travis Hunter JAC
75 Jordan Watkins SF
76 Isaac TeSlaa DET
77 Jalen Nailor LV
78 Laquon Treadwell IND
79 Dohnte Meyers CIN
80 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN
81 Darnell Mooney NYG
82 Bryce Lance NO
83 Kayshon Boutte HOU
84 Tank Dell HOU
85 John Metchie III CAR
86 Jauan Jennings MIN
87 Cyrus Allen KC
88 Tory Horton SEA
89 Brandin Cooks SF
90 Tutu Atwell LAR
91 Troy Franklin DEN
92 Jalen Royals KC
93 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
94 Christian Kirk SF
95 Jack Bech LV
96 Hollywood Brown PHI

Tetairoa McMillan has separated himself from Jalen Coker over the few games in target share. He's the better one of the two to start, but both have tough matchups against Denver's perimeter corners. ... Garrett Wilson has been ruled out with a concussion, so Adonai Mitchell will run a full game as the WR1. It's a tough matchup against the Chiefs (second-fewest FPPG allowed to WRs), but Mitchell had a 28% target share last week.

Jaylen Waddle SHOULD feast this weekend. Carolina is playing third-string CBs, and Jaelan Phillips is out as well. It hasn't happened for the Nix-Waddle connection this year, but maybe this is the week. I think Waddle needs to be started and prayed for. ... D.J. Moore is set for a tough outing against Minnesota, but if anyone can beat them, it's Josh Allen.

More Dolphins! Caleb Douglas seems to have taken over as the WR1 on that team, and this is the week for a ceiling game. Detroit has allowed the third-most receiving yards to wideouts along with the sixth-most FPPG. ... This isn't the week to play Denzel Boston. The rookie has had some exciting games, but now he likely gets a QB change and the Saints have been stingy on the perimeter.

The already-good Rams' defense gets a HUGE boost, as it looks like Myles Garrett will return this Sunday. That said, I still like Antonio Williams as a WR3/FLEX play. The rookie led his position in both snap share and targets last week, and could get even more if Trent McDuffie follows Stefon Diggs around.

The New England receiving corps is one of the key elements to watch this week as far as practice reports go. If they're severely undermanned again, Efton Chism III led the team in target share with a 25% rate last week. He'd be an interesting FLEX against the pass-funnel Packers.

The Colts are a dumpster fire now, and they may be trading away more key assets. However, Keenan Allen's target share should provide a rock-solid floor against the Cowboys who have allowed the fifth-most FPPG to WRs. If Josh Downs and/or Jonathan Taylor get traded before Sunday, Allen can expect even more work in a negative game script.

 

Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 9

Rank Name Team
1 George Kittle SF
2 Brock Bowers LV
3 Trey McBride ARI
4 Colston Loveland CHI
5 Travis Kelce KC
6 Sam LaPorta DET
7 Tyler Warren IND
8 Isaiah Likely NYG
9 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
10 Tucker Kraft GB
11 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
12 Dallas Goedert PHI
13 Brenton Strange JAC
14 Greg Dulcich MIA
15 Eli Raridon NE
16 T.J. Hockenson MIN
17 Mark Andrews BAL
18 Dalton Kincaid BUF
19 Mike Gesicki CIN
20 Chig Okonkwo WAS
21 Dalton Schultz HOU
22 Juwan Johnson NO
23 Tyler Higbee LAR
24 Michael Mayer LV
25 AJ Barner SEA
26 Darren Waller CAR
27 Cade Otton TB
28 Mason Taylor NYJ
29 Jake Ferguson DAL
30 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
31 Oronde Gadsden II LAC
32 Tommy Tremble CAR
33 Noah Fant NO
34 Davis Allen LAR

Dolphins' players are the name of the game this week, and Greg Dulcich is the most exciting streamer at tight end. Over the last three weeks, Dulcich has 13 catches on 16 targets, along with two RZ targets. Detroit has allowed the most receptions, yards, TDs, and FPPG to opposing tight ends, but they're also down to mostly second- and third-stringers at linebacker and safety. Wheels up.

Keep an eye on Hunter Henry's status. He left last game with a foot injury and has yet to practice this week. He seems to be on the wrong side of a questionable tag, which means Eli Raridon may be ticketed for a full-time role. He's interesting with New England's entire pass-catching corps banged up.

Juwan Johnson is no longer a startable asset. He's been relegated much more to a blocking role, and his passing game share will only get worse once Jordyn Tyson returns (which could be as early as next week). Sit him, and you can even drop him. ... Terrance Ferguson is set to return for the Rams, and there are now too many TEs on that team to trust any one of them.

Erick All Jr. is out for the season, and Mike Gesicki had a 72% snap share in the first game without him. He went 4-76-1 on six targets, and can be rostered in all formats.

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