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Best Week 9 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts (2026)

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Carson Schwesinger - Cleveland Browns Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Rankings

The top Week 9 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

Hey RotoBallers! We have another full slate of NFL action in just a few days, which means it's almost time to set our lineups. With the playoff race heating up, every matchup carries even more importance, and finding an edge is crucial to securing a victory.

In this piece, we will look at four widely available defense units with sneaky upside in the Week 9 matchup. Our first two suggestions are for deeper formats, as they sit on more than 80% of waiver-wire teams, while our final two are better suited for shallower leagues.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Week 9 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

15% Rostered

The New York Giants are coming off a Week 8 bye and have one of the best matchups on the slate this weekend. They are set to face an Eagles offense decimated by injuries. While Saquon Barkley is set to suit up, they are likely to be without their top two wide receivers, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).

However, what makes this matchup even more compelling is that the Eagles will turn to Joe Milton III to lead the offense in place of Tanner McKee. McKee struggled as the relief of Jalen Hurts, throwing for only 159.5 yards per game with a 2:2 TD:INT. Milton, meanwhile, has only appeared five NFL games in his career.

While he does possess some rushing upside, his limited experience puts the Giants in a prime spot to turn in a dominant effort.

Buffalo Bills @ Minnesota Vikings

15% Rostered

The Bills enter Week 9 allowing a modest 25.9 PPG, but they come off the best offense of the season and are in a great position to stay poised on Monday night. In Week 8, they were set to face Lamar Jackson, but after the opening snap, the Ravens turned to Tyler Huntley and later third-string QB Joe Fagnano.

Buffalo held Baltimore to only 10 points and tallied four sacks. On Monday night, the Vikings are set to start Carson Wentz in relief of their injured Kyler Murray. While Wentz has shown some promise in this offense before, he's far from consistent, posting a 6:5 TD:INT over five games last season with a 65.1% completion rate.

There is an outcome where Buffalo continues to generate pressure and turns into another top-12 effort.

Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints

33% Rostered

The Browns will face Tyler Shough and the Saints, who are coming off a Week 8 bye. While the Saints' offense was productive early in the season, they enter this tilt in a bit of a skid. Shough averaged 300.8 passing yards per game over the first four games of the campaign but has seen his production dip over the past three games.

Since Week 5, the second-year QB has posted a much lower 172.7 passing yards per game with only four passing touchdowns compared to the nine he threw over the first four contests.

Cleveland struggled last weekend against the Steelers (allowing 27 points) but were productive in each of their last three games, including holding the Ravens and Jets to under 20 points. If Shough continues this slump out of the bye, the Browns defense will have a clear path to a top finish facing a Saints offense that has allowed 2.15 sacks per game.

Detroit Lions @ Miami Dolphins

45% Rostered

Our final option is a top look in standard formats. The Lions defense had a disastrous start to the season but has quietly been far more productive in each of the last two games. Over the past two weeks, they held the Vikings and Packers to under 20 points each game and are facing their season-best opponent, the Vikings.

In this victory, Detroit tallied three sacks and scored an interception. This season, the Lions rank third-most in sacks (24) and have now recorded at least one interception in at least three games.

Conversely, the Dolphins enter Week 9 averaging the slowest PPG (16.7), which should allow Detroit to hold their opponent to under 20 points for the third straight week while chipping in a solid amount of sacks.

 

Week 9 D/ST Rankings

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC @BAL
2 Houston Texans HOU @LAC
3 New York Giants NYG @PHI
4 Seattle Seahawks SEA ARI
5 Denver Broncos DEN @CAR
6 Kansas City Chiefs KC NYJ
7 Cincinnati Bengals CIN @ATL
8 Chicago Bears CHI TB
9 San Francisco 49ers SF LV
10 New Orleans Saints NO CLE
11 Buffalo Bills BUF @MIN
12 Detroit Lions DET @MIA
13 Green Bay Packers GB @NE
14 Minnesota Vikings MIN BUF
15 Cleveland Browns CLE @NO
16 New England Patriots NE GB
17 Los Angeles Rams LAR @WAS
18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB @CHI
19 Dallas Cowboys DAL @IND
20 Philadelphia Eagles PHI NYG
21 Atlanta Falcons ATL CIN
22 Baltimore Ravens BAL JAX
23 Carolina Panthers CAR DEN
24 Washington Commanders WAS LAR
25 New York Jets NYJ @KC
26 Los Angeles Chargers LAC HOU
27 Arizona Cardinals ARI @SEA
28 Las Vegas Raiders LV @SF
29 Miami Dolphins MIA DET
30 Indianapolis Colts IND DAL

Read more defense news and updates for Week 9

 

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You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 9 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for defenses like the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills:

Cleveland Browns
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Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
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New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
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Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Browns
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Los Angeles Rams
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns
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Buffalo Bills
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Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns
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New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns
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Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
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San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland Browns
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Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
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Chicago Bears
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Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
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Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
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Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
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Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns
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Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns
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Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns
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New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
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Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
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Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
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New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
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Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns
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Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
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Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland Browns
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Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns
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Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
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Joe Fagnano
Cleveland Browns
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Gardner Minshew II
Cleveland Browns
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Brandon Aubrey
Cleveland Browns
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Geno Smith
Cleveland Browns
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cleveland Browns
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Daniel Jones
Cleveland Browns
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Evan McPherson
Cleveland Browns
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Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns
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Will Reichard
Cleveland Browns
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Joe Milton III
Cleveland Browns
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Cam Little
Cleveland Browns
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Justin Herbert
Cleveland Browns
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Jake Bates
Cleveland Browns
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Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns
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Eric Saubert
Detroit Lions
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Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
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Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
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New Orleans Saints
Detroit Lions
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Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
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Cleveland Browns
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Chicago Bears
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Detroit Lions
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Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
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Detroit Lions
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Detroit Lions
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Detroit Lions
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Detroit Lions
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Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
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New York Giants
Detroit Lions
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Atlanta Falcons
Detroit Lions
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Houston Texans
Detroit Lions
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Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
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Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions
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Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
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New York Jets
Detroit Lions
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Los Angeles Chargers
Detroit Lions
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Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions
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Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions
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Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions
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Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions
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Joe Fagnano
Detroit Lions
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Gardner Minshew II
Detroit Lions
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Geno Smith
Detroit Lions
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Daniel Jones
Detroit Lions
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Shedeur Sanders
Detroit Lions
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Joe Milton III
Detroit Lions
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Justin Herbert
Detroit Lions
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Baker Mayfield
Detroit Lions
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Brandon Aubrey
Detroit Lions
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Michael Penix Jr.
Detroit Lions
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Detroit Lions
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Drew Lock
Detroit Lions
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Evan McPherson
Detroit Lions
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Carson Wentz
Detroit Lions
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Austin Hooper
New York Giants
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New York Giants
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New York Giants
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New York Giants
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New York Giants
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New York Giants
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New York Giants
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New York Giants
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New York Giants
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New York Giants
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Indianapolis Colts
New York Giants
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Joe Fagnano
New York Giants
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Gardner Minshew II
New York Giants
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Geno Smith
New York Giants
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Daniel Jones
New York Giants
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Shedeur Sanders
New York Giants
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Joe Milton III
New York Giants
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Justin Herbert
New York Giants
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Baker Mayfield
New York Giants
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Michael Penix Jr.
New York Giants
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Drew Lock
New York Giants
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Carson Wentz
New York Giants
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Bryce Young
New York Giants
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J.J. McCarthy
New York Giants
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Bo Nix
New York Giants
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Sam Roush
Buffalo Bills
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New Orleans Saints
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Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Cleveland Browns
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Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills
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New York Giants
Buffalo Bills
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Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Carolina Panthers
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Buffalo Bills
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New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
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Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
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Buffalo Bills
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Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
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Indianapolis Colts
Buffalo Bills
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Joe Fagnano
Buffalo Bills
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Gardner Minshew II
Buffalo Bills
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Geno Smith
Buffalo Bills
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Daniel Jones
Buffalo Bills
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Shedeur Sanders
Buffalo Bills
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Joe Milton III
Buffalo Bills
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Justin Herbert
Buffalo Bills
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Baker Mayfield
Buffalo Bills
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Michael Penix Jr.
Buffalo Bills
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Drew Lock
Buffalo Bills
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Brandon Aubrey
Buffalo Bills
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Carson Wentz
Buffalo Bills
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Buffalo Bills
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Bryce Young
Buffalo Bills
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Will Kacmarek

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Rest-Of-Season WR Strength of Schedule
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Returns to Practice
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Absent From Thursday's Practice
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Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
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Cleared to Return Thursday
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Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
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Officially Out Thursday
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Returns to Action Thursday
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Back at Practice on Thursday
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Logs Full Practice on Thursday
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Practices in Full on Thursday
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Says He'll "Be Good" for Week 9
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Practicing in Pads on Thursday
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Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
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