The top Week 9 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! We have another full slate of NFL action in just a few days, which means it's almost time to set our lineups. With the playoff race heating up, every matchup carries even more importance, and finding an edge is crucial to securing a victory.
In this piece, we will look at four widely available defense units with sneaky upside in the Week 9 matchup. Our first two suggestions are for deeper formats, as they sit on more than 80% of waiver-wire teams, while our final two are better suited for shallower leagues.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Week 9 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
15% Rostered
The New York Giants are coming off a Week 8 bye and have one of the best matchups on the slate this weekend. They are set to face an Eagles offense decimated by injuries. While Saquon Barkley is set to suit up, they are likely to be without their top two wide receivers, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).
However, what makes this matchup even more compelling is that the Eagles will turn to Joe Milton III to lead the offense in place of Tanner McKee. McKee struggled as the relief of Jalen Hurts, throwing for only 159.5 yards per game with a 2:2 TD:INT. Milton, meanwhile, has only appeared five NFL games in his career.
While he does possess some rushing upside, his limited experience puts the Giants in a prime spot to turn in a dominant effort.
Buffalo Bills @ Minnesota Vikings
15% Rostered
The Bills enter Week 9 allowing a modest 25.9 PPG, but they come off the best offense of the season and are in a great position to stay poised on Monday night. In Week 8, they were set to face Lamar Jackson, but after the opening snap, the Ravens turned to Tyler Huntley and later third-string QB Joe Fagnano.
Buffalo held Baltimore to only 10 points and tallied four sacks. On Monday night, the Vikings are set to start Carson Wentz in relief of their injured Kyler Murray. While Wentz has shown some promise in this offense before, he's far from consistent, posting a 6:5 TD:INT over five games last season with a 65.1% completion rate.
There is an outcome where Buffalo continues to generate pressure and turns into another top-12 effort.
Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints
33% Rostered
The Browns will face Tyler Shough and the Saints, who are coming off a Week 8 bye. While the Saints' offense was productive early in the season, they enter this tilt in a bit of a skid. Shough averaged 300.8 passing yards per game over the first four games of the campaign but has seen his production dip over the past three games.
Since Week 5, the second-year QB has posted a much lower 172.7 passing yards per game with only four passing touchdowns compared to the nine he threw over the first four contests.
Payton Wilson Dives For The Interception And Picks Off Tyler Shough.
Great Effort To Lay Out And Secure It. He Read It And Went All In.
Credit To Wilson For The Play, But That Was A Bad Throw Too. Shough Will Want That One Back.
Gift Wrapped. 🎁 https://t.co/jIT8vlB1Q7
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 25, 2026
Cleveland struggled last weekend against the Steelers (allowing 27 points) but were productive in each of their last three games, including holding the Ravens and Jets to under 20 points. If Shough continues this slump out of the bye, the Browns defense will have a clear path to a top finish facing a Saints offense that has allowed 2.15 sacks per game.
Detroit Lions @ Miami Dolphins
45% Rostered
Our final option is a top look in standard formats. The Lions defense had a disastrous start to the season but has quietly been far more productive in each of the last two games. Over the past two weeks, they held the Vikings and Packers to under 20 points each game and are facing their season-best opponent, the Vikings.
In this victory, Detroit tallied three sacks and scored an interception. This season, the Lions rank third-most in sacks (24) and have now recorded at least one interception in at least three games.
Conversely, the Dolphins enter Week 9 averaging the slowest PPG (16.7), which should allow Detroit to hold their opponent to under 20 points for the third straight week while chipping in a solid amount of sacks.
Week 9 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|@BAL
|2
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|@LAC
|3
|New York Giants
|NYG
|@PHI
|4
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|ARI
|5
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|@CAR
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|NYJ
|7
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|@ATL
|8
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|TB
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|LV
|10
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|CLE
|11
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|@MIN
|12
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|@MIA
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|@NE
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|BUF
|15
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|@NO
|16
|New England Patriots
|NE
|GB
|17
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|@WAS
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|@CHI
|19
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|@IND
|20
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|NYG
|21
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|CIN
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|JAX
|23
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DEN
|24
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|LAR
|25
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|@KC
|26
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|HOU
|27
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|@SEA
|28
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|@SF
|29
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DET
|30
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DAL
Read more defense news and updates for Week 9
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Week 9 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
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Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for defenses like the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills:
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