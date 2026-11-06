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Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 9 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

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Xavier Worthy - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 9 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Emanuel Wilson, Xavier Worthy, and more?

Hey RotoBallers! Another slate of NFL action kicks off in a few days! While most are focused on setting their optimal lineups, managers in an inch may need to cut ties with a full year in order to fill their starting lineup.

In this piece, we will look at four underperforming players who are viable cut candidates ahead of Week 9.

Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 9 slate begins? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Players to Consider Cutting for Week 9

Emanuel Wilson, SEA - 35% Rostered

Emanuel Wilson saw a short-term value surge earlier this season, but with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price both back on the field, the veteran's path to fantasy relevance is far less clear. During their Monday night loss to the Bears, Wilson's usage plummeted as he did not log a single offensive snap.

From Weeks 4 through 7, Wilson averaged 16.5 PPR points per game and saw 19.8 carries per game.

However, with both Charbonnet and Price healthy, Wilson is now the clear RB3/RB4 on his roster. He is only worth holding in deeper 14+ team leagues as a low-end handcuff.

Jake Ferguson, DAL - 41% Rostered

Jake Ferguson was a weekly TE1 for nearly the entire 2025 season but has seen his production drop significantly in 2026. After totaling at least 11.0 PPR points in two of his first three games, the tight end has since averaged 2.5 PPR points per game over his last five games. During this stretch, Ferguson has totaled 0.0 FPTS in two games and never eclipsed 5.0 PPR points.

He is also dealing with an ankle injury and has already begun to cede snaps to Brevyn Spann-Ford. He is only worth rostering in tight-end premium formats entering Week 9.

Dalton Schultz, HOU - 39% Rostered

The other tight end we will spotlight also plays in Texas, but in Houston. Schultz saw his value surge earlier in seasons like Wilson when injuries hit the Houston WR room. In Week 2, Schultz drew a hefty 14 targets and caught 12 of them for 140 yards. However, since Nico Collins has returned (and the team acquired Marvin Harrison Jr.), Schultz's role has greatly declined.

Since Week 3, Schultz has seen just 4.2 targets per game. In this stretch, the 30-year-old has only tallied more than 30 yards in one game and never hit the double-digit PPR-point mark.

With a limited ceiling and declining floor, Schultz is a safe cut in standard leagues.

Xavier Worthy, KC - 66% Rostered

Rounding out this list, we will be a WR who sits just under the 70% rostership mark. Worthy was selected in a high-upside FLEX spot but has failed to deliver for the bulk of the campaign.

Since totaling 14.3 PPR points back in Week 6, Worthy has averaged a modest 4.2 PPR points in each of his last two games. While he drew six targets each game, he only caught three targets per game for a low 12.0 yards per game.

While he is not a "must-drop" in all leagues, those in shallower formats who can pivot to an upside option like Antonio Williams should consider switching, as Worthy is the clear fourth option in this offense, behind Rashee Rice, Kenneth Walker III, and Travis Kelce.

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 9?

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Terry McLaurin WR 28 Drop in All Leagues
2 Jalen Hurts QB 32 Drop in All Leagues
3 Kendrick Bourne WR 7 Drop in All Leagues
4 New York Jets DEF 10 Drop in All Leagues
5 Washington Commanders DEF 16 Drop in All Leagues
6 Trey Smack K 29 Drop in All Leagues
7 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 52 Drop in All Leagues
8 New England Patriots DEF 70 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Emanuel Wilson RB 30 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 9 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Bam Knight RB 14 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
12 MarShawn Lloyd RB 34 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
13 Sam Darnold QB 41 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
14 Kyler Murray QB 58 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
15 Jacoby Brissett QB 22 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
16 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 68 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
17 Keon Coleman WR 25 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
18 Xavier Worthy WR 70 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
19 Pat Freiermuth TE 33 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
20 Aaron Rodgers QB 34 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
21 Samaje Perine RB 14 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
22 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 35 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
23 Brenton Strange TE 60 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
24 Bryce Young QB 66 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
25 Germie Bernard WR 65 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
26 Hunter Henry TE 62 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
27 RJ Harvey RB 61 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
28 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
29 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
30 Jeremiyah Love RB 90 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
32 Davante Adams WR 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
33 Lamar Jackson QB 79 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
34 Mark Andrews TE 59 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
35 Jake Ferguson TE 41 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
36 Spencer Shrader K 72 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
37 J.K. Dobbins RB 79 Hold in All Leagues
38 Devaughn Vele WR 52 Hold in All Leagues
39 TreVeyon Henderson RB 65 Hold in All Leagues
40 Cleveland Browns DEF 33 Hold in All Leagues
41 Pittsburgh Steelers DEF 71 Hold in All Leagues
42 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 83 Hold in All Leagues
43 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 60 Hold in All Leagues
44 Denzel Boston WR 71 Hold in All Leagues
45 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 72 Hold in All Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz, and Xavier Worthy. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz, Xavier Worthy. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emanuel Wilson, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz, and Xavier Worthy:

No matching players.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 9
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 9
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Absent From Thursday's Practice
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Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
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Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

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Officially Out Thursday
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Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
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Ravens Officially Place Lamar Jackson on Injured Reserve
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Back at Practice on Thursday
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Logs Full Practice on Thursday
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Practices in Full on Thursday
Michael Wilson

Still Managing Two Broken Ribs
Malik Nabers

Says He'll "Be Good" for Week 9
Christian Watson

Practicing in Pads on Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Sandis Vilmanis

Racks Up Four Points Versus Blackhawks
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Dishes Out Four Assists in Big Win
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Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
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Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
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Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
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Close to Season Debut
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Not Expected Back in the Bronx
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Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
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MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
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Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
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Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
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Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
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