RotoBaller staff's fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and start 'em sit 'em picks for Week 9 of 2026. Expert lineup advice from Robert Lorge, Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, and Thunder Dan Palyo.
We're hitting a crucial part of the fantasy football season, where wins become more important than ever, with teams jockeying for playoff positions. Every start-sit call becomes that much more important down the stretch!
We do this every week! The goal is to give you the confidence you need to make tough calls, moving a player with a murky projection in OR out of your starting lineup to maximize your score for the week.
These fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and busts come from top RotoBaller contributors Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, Robert Lorge, and me. Good luck in your Week 9 matchups, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleepers - Start 'Em Picks
Quinshon Judkins, RB - CLE at NO (Murchison)
Judkins is locked in as Cleveland’s lead back even with Dylan Sampson back in the mix (namely as just the receiving back), still commanding the bulk of the carries and every goal-line look. The Saints have been a complete sieve against running backs all year—dead last in fantasy points allowed to the position—and a road spot against that defense is exactly the kind of soft landing that lets a volume-based back like Judkins finally stack efficient yards and a score.
After the quiet Week 8 against Pittsburgh, most people are treating him like a low-end flex, which is why this feels like the week his 14-15 touch role turns into a sneaky RB2 finish.
Caleb Douglas, WR - MIA vs. DET (Lorge)
Douglas gets the Detroit Lions this weekend, a very appealing matchup for receivers. The Lions have allowed the fifth-most points to receivers this season. They're also giving up 277 passing yards per game. No other team in the NFL is allowing 260.
Caleb Douglas down to the 6!
NEvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/isSu0BobV9
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
The Dolphins will likely fall behind on the scoreboard early, forcing Miami to abandon the run and increase their passing volume. Douglas has played three full games this season and has scored 11.9, 20.0, and 6.3 half-PPR points. In those three games, he's averaged an elite 2.62 yards per route run. Fantasy managers should fire Douglas up as a WR3 with upside.
Jordan Addison, WR - MIN vs. BUF (Murchison)
Addison finally saw a healthier target share last week with eight looks and a 51-yarder, and the switch to Carson Wentz (with Murray’s hamstring lingering) should open up more of those downfield shots
With ownership still hovering in the mid-60s after a quiet season, most managers have written him off as boom-or-bust, which is exactly why this feels like the week his air-yard role finally pays off as a sneaky flex.
Woody Marks, RB - HOU at LAC (Thunder Dan)
Marks continues to function as the lead back for the Texans with David Montgomery out. He handled 20 touches against the Giants and is a good bet for around that many again this week against the lowly Chargers.
The matchup won't pop on paper, but he's a good bet for a touchdown and a candidate to pick up a few catches, too, which is really his strength. It's likely a good game script, with the Texans favored on the road. We've seen the Chargers just totally evaporate once they go down a few scores, too, and it's exactly what happened against the Rams last week when Kyren Williams and Blake Corum ran all over them in the second half.
Devin Singletary, RB - NYG vs. PHI (Lorge)
Tyrone Tracy Jr. is currently on IR. Cam Skattebo did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and looks highly questionable for this weekend's game. With back-to-back DNPs, even if Skattebo ends up active on Sunday, he'll likely be on a snap count.
In Week 7, Singletary had five carries and 41 yards, along with the game-clinching touchdown. The Giants play the Eagles, who are dead in the water. They're also giving up the fifth-most rushing yards per game. If Skattebo is out, Singletary will be an absolute bell-cow and could push for 20 touches. Even if Skattebo is active, this will likely be a 50/50 split. Singletary should be viewed as a backend RB2 with top-12 potential if Skattebo is out.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Avoids - Sit 'Em Picks
Braelon Allen, RB - NYJ at KC (Murchison)
Allen has been feasting with Breece Hall on the shelf, averaging north of 18 points the last three weeks on 17-21 carries, but Hall’s return this week is going to carve that workload right back down to a committee split. The Jets are double-digit underdogs in Kansas City against a Chiefs defense that has been stingy against the run all year, so the game script is going to lean pass-heavy early and leave Allen with limited early-down volume and potentially no goal-line equity.
Braelon Allen, grown man strength.
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bONdE7sDVr
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
After the recent stretch has pushed his ownership near 90 percent, most managers are still treating him like a locked-in RB2, which is why this feels like the week the volume vanishes, and he finishes closer to a pure bench stash.
Ollie Gordon III, RB - MIA vs. DET (Lorge)
The Lions have given up the ninth-fewest rushing yards this season. They've also allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Several factors explain this. The Lions are great at getting ahead on the scoreboard and forcing teams to throw as they play from behind. Their pass defense is also atrocious. For Miami, it's almost a guarantee they'll fall behind early, forcing them to abandon the run game.
In five games with De'Von Achane, Gordon has just nine targets and six receptions. He's basically a zero in the passing game, so when the Dolphins fall behind, Gordon will be effectively schemed out of the game. He's ranked as an RB2, but if he doesn't fall into the end zone, he might struggle to finish inside the top-36 this week. Even if he does score, he might still struggle to score double-digit half-PPR points.
Quentin Johnston, WR - LAC vs. HOU (Thunder Dan)
The matchup data is going to suggest that the Texans allow a lot of production to opposing receivers, but I am not sure you can start these Chargers wide receivers with any confidence going forward. Johnson caught all four targets last week, but managed only 37 yards and has cracked 50 yards receiving just once this season.
I'm not saying to bench Ladd McConkey outright, but he's definitely a guy who I worry about here, too, and would be looking for other options if at all possible.
Week 9 Potential Busts
You might not be able to sit these players unless you're in a very shallow league. But temper your expectations accordingly.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR - CAR vs. DEN (Murchison)
McMillan has cooled off hard since that Week 4 explosion, posting just 16 catches for 184 yards and zero scores over the last three games while Bryce Young has been under constant pressure. The Broncos roll into town with one of the league’s stingiest secondaries—allowing among the fewest fantasy points to wideouts all year—and Carolina’s battered offensive line is going to make it tough for Young to push the ball downfield the way McMillan needs.
Most managers are still treating him like a no-doubt WR2, which is why this feels like the week the volume stays empty and he finishes closer to a low-end flex. Add in the possibility that this game doesn't sniff the current game total of 44.5, and you have all the trappings of a low-scoring affair that leaves fantasy managers wanting more.
Jalen Coker, WR - CAR vs. DEN (Lorge)
The Panthers play the Broncos this weekend, who have allowed the fifth-fewest points to receivers this season. Their offensive line is absolutely decimated by injuries, and now, Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury. This Panthers' passing offense has been a bit of a schedule merchant.
They've beaten up on bad passing defenses and have been effectively shut down by the good passing defenses they've faced. Well, Denver is certainly a good one. Maybe even one of the best five. I'll bet Young, Coker, and Tetairoa McMillan all bust.
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