Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 9 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 9 fantasy football lineups.
Eight weeks into the 2026 NFL season, fantasy managers can see that even the most reliable players aren't immune to a bad matchup. Look at the Chicago running back from last week. At least D'Andre Swift was kind enough to score three touchdowns last week, because otherwise that would have been a miserable fantasy day.
With the fantasy playoffs approaching, every lineup decision becomes important. Week 9 features several games that don't exactly give us fantasy enthusiasm, including Giants-Eagles (38.5), Cardinals-Seahawks (39.5), Texans-Chargers (40.5), and Browns-Saints (42.5). Those projected totals should make fantasy managers nervous about their starting options.
As always, appearing on this list doesn't automatically mean you should bench a player. Even fantasy superstars can have disappointing weeks, and the goal is to identify players who might fall short of expectations. Here are 10 potential fantasy football busts for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterbacks
Josh Allen (QB, BUF) at Minnesota Vikings
Allen is impossible to bench, especially with Buffalo averaging 33.3 points per game, but this could be one of his toughest matchups of the season. Minnesota has surrendered just 7.8 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the fewest in the NFL. You can't bench him, but temper expectations.
The Vikings have also been exceptional against tight ends and wide receivers, limiting the opportunities for opposing passing attacks to pile up fantasy points. Allen's rushing ability always gives him a chance to overcome a difficult matchup, but fantasy managers shouldn't automatically expect another 25-point performance.
Kirk Cousins (QB, LV) at San Francisco 49ers
Cousins has been one of the season's biggest fantasy surprises, ranking fifth among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game and recording multiple top-12 finishes. However, that impressive run could end against San Francisco, which has allowed just 15.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and 223.9 passing yards per game.
The Raiders have struggled to establish their running game, with Ashton Jeanty averaging just 3.12 yards per carry and Mike Washington Jr. not loooking efficient either. If the 49ers make Las Vegas move away from the run, Cousins could spend much of the afternoon facing obvious passing situations. He's a risky QB2 this week despite his recent success.
Running Backs
D'Andre Swift (RB, CHI) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Swift scored three touchdowns against Seattle on Monday night, making fantasy managers happy despite a very inefficient performance. He needed 27 carries to gain just 69 rushing yards, an average of 2.6 yards per attempt. Now, he faces a Tampa Bay defense allowing only 14.5 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs (second best in the league).
The Buccaneers are surrendering just 80 rushing yards per game and haven't allowed a running back to reach 100 rushing yards this season. Swift's workload should keep him in fantasy lineups, but counting on another touchdown explosion might be foolish. He's more of an RB2 than a potential RB1 this week.
Ollie Gordon II (RB, MIA) vs. Detroit Lions
Gordon has definitely emerged as Miami's lead running back, recording at least 17 carries in four of his last five games. Unfortunately, that workload might not translate into much fantasy production against Detroit. The Lions have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
🎥 Ollie Gordon II on the Dolphins defense coming up against the Detroit Lions, who currently have the #1 offense in the NFL
“I like my guys… I don’t care who we play, honestly. I’m going to have their back, I trust them,” (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp https://t.co/axwqWJ6s2V
— FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) November 5, 2026
That pushes him down in my book, considering the overall state of the Miami offense. They just don't look especially promising in this matchup (although Detroit will be dealing with some injuries, so there could be a silver lining). Gordon's volume makes him a viable RB2/flex option, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much against one of the toughest run defenses.
Ashton Jeanty (RB, LV) at San Francisco 49ers
Jeanty continues to be one of the more frustrating fantasy running backs, averaging just 3.12 yards per carry despite his supposed huge talent. The Raiders have found more success through the passing game, with Jeanty even ranking second on the team in receptions behind Brock Bowers.
San Francisco has allowed 19.2 points per game to opposing backfields, but the 49ers are favored by 9.5 points. A big deficit could leave Jeanty depending heavily on receiving production, particularly if Las Vegas continues struggling to create running lanes. His passing workload keeps him in the RB2 conversation (espeically in PPR leagues), but another inefficient rushing performance might come.
Wide Receivers
Michael Wilson (WR, ARI) at Seattle Seahawks
The up-and-down Michael Wilson enjoyed a resurgence last week with Gardner Minshew taking over at quarterback, helping Arizona pull off an impressive comeback victory against Dallas. Unfortunately, fantasy managers hoping that chemistry continues will have to deal with a much tougher opponent this week.
Analysis: Michael Wilson Still Managing Two Broken Ribs
https://t.co/Gj4YK1rhEE
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 5, 2026
Seattle has surrendered just 18.5 points per game to opposing wide receivers, the fewest in the NFL. The Seahawks have also limited quarterbacks to only 11.9 fantasy points per game. Wilson is playing through two broken ribs, and Arizona enters the game as a big underdog. That's a lot of reasons to worry about a receiver whose fantasy value can fluctuate dramatically depending on the matchup.
Tetairoa McMillan (WR, CAR) vs. Denver Broncos
McMillan has established himself as one of Carolina's most important offensive weapons, but Denver presents a really tough challenge for the young receiver. The Broncos have allowed just 22.4 points per game to opposing wide receivers (and that's all receivers on the opponent's team), one of the stingiest marks in football.
Denver has also limited opposing quarterbacks to 17.3 fantasy points per game, which creates additional concerns for Carolina's passing offense. McMillan should continue getting significant opportunities, but volume alone won't guarantee a productive afternoon if the Panthers struggle to move the football. He's still a WR2, although fantasy managers should be prepared for a disappointing performance against one of the league's best defenses.
Tre Tucker (WR, LV) at San Francisco 49ers
Tucker has become an important weapon in the Raiders' passing offense, but his reliance on explosive plays makes him a volatile fantasy option, especially if we predict Kirk Cousins will struggle. Through Week 7, he was averaging 16.3 yards per reception, including a two-game stretch with 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The 49ers have allowed just 23.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and their defense could make it difficult for Kirk Cousins to attack downfield. With Brock Bowers commanding plenty of opportunities and Jeanty involved in the passing game, Tucker may need another long reception to deliver a strong fantasy performance. He's a risky WR3.
Tight Ends
Dalton Kincaid (TE, BUF) at Minnesota Vikings
Dalton Kincaid has been productive when given opportunities, averaging 3.8 receptions and 57.3 receiving yards per game. However, he has also recorded three games with three or fewer targets, making his fantasy production unpredictable. Now he faces Minnesota, which has surrendered just 5.5 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends, which is the lowest in the NFL.
Analysis: Dalton Kincaid Limited With Chest Injury on Thursday
https://t.co/10SpuJ666q
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 6, 2026
The Vikings haven't allowed a tight end touchdown this season, either. Even with Josh Allen playing at an elite level, Kincaid could struggle to deliver enough receptions or yardage to overcome this brutal matchup. The unfortunate icing on the cake is Kincaid was limited on Thursday with a chest injury.
Tucker Kraft (TE, GB) at New England Patriots
Kraft faces a difficult matchup against a New England defense allowing just 9.6 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, one of the lowest totals in football. The Patriots have also surrendered only 15.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, so it's possible Jordan Love could have difficulty generating production through the air.
Green Bay has several receiving options competing for targets, making Kraft a roller coaster candidate when he doesn't find the end zone. He's talented enough to produce against almost anybody, but this looks like a matchup where a few short receptions might be all fantasy managers get. Consider him a lower-end TE1 rather than a top-five option this week.
More Potential Week 9 Busts
- Caleb Williams (QB, CHI) vs. Tampa Bay – The Buccaneers have surrendered just 11.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the third-fewest in football (thanks, Week 8 Michael Penix!). Even after Chicago's impressive offensive performance against Seattle, Williams might find his pass-catchers to be in tough matchups against this linebacker and secondary crew.
- Josh Jacobs (RB, GB) at New England – The Patriots have allowed just 15.1 Half- PPR points per game to opposing running backs. Jacobs remains a weekly starter because of volume, but a difficult matchup could limit his rushing efficiency and touchdown opportunities.
- Courtland Sutton (WR, DEN) at Carolina – Sutton faces a Carolina defense allowing just 17.5 Half-PPR points per game to wide receivers, and his uncertain place in Denver's receiving hierarchy makes him difficult to trust. Sutton could struggle to generate enough targets to deliver a strong fantasy performance.
- Dalton Schultz (TE, HOU) at Los Angeles Chargers – Schultz has reached double-digit fantasy points just once this season, and his matchup isn't doing him any favors. The Chargers have surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.
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