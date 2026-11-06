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DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Week 9 Main Slate (Premium)

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Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, DFS, Running Back

Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 9 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.

What an interesting array of games we have here in Week 9 of the NFL season. There’s no Buffalo on this slate, no Jacksonville, no Cincinnati, no Chicago Bears, no Bucky Irving, no Bijan Robinson, no Justin Jefferson… where are the stars? I exaggerate a little bit, because we do have strong players at receiver and running back, but there is no juggernaut offense on this slate. 

Detroit has a great matchup, but it is very expensive to go all in on the Lions, especially outdoors in the elements. There’s so much value that you can do pretty much whatever you want, so what do we want to do? Read on to find out.

Jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have so many different channels devoted to whatever you're playing in fantasy football. We also have plenty of great NFL DFS articles and tools to help you win MORE this season! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 9 slate together!

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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 9 DFS Picks

TOP Play: Brock Purdy, SF vs LV ($6,800)

Who needs receivers? The 49ers will likely be without Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans this weekend, but I still think Brock Purdy will have a great game. San Francisco has the highest projected team total of the weekend at 30.75 points. They’re not getting all of those points on the ground, especially with Christian McCaffrey banged up. Even if McCaffrey plays, he’s a beast out of the backfield and should get tons of work in the passing game. 

The Raiders have given up 265 passing yards in 29.8 real-life points per game on the road. Purdy has at least one touchdown pass in every game this year, and has eclipsed that number in five of seven games. With his receivers banged up over the last two weeks, he is still averaging 275 passing yards per game. We need a better result than the 31 combined fantasy points he scored in those two games, but we have seen his upside with his three-game run of 22 or more fantasy points to start the season.

He’s very easy to stack with George Kittle and McCaffrey in tournaments, and he should be the most popular quarterback on the slate, making him a strong cash game play if you have the money to spend up at the position. 

VALUE PLAY: Malik Willis, MIA vs NE ($5,100)

Malik Willis was my easy cash-game click this weekend at just $5100, until massive value opened up with Joe Milton III and Drew Lock being named starters. At just $4,100 and $ 4,000, respectively, they make a lot more sense than Willis for cash lineups, giving you a little more money to spend at running back and receiver. On the flip side, that value has lowered Willis's ownership, turning him into one of the best spend-down options in tournaments.

Willis has established himself as a reliable fantasy producer over the last three weeks, scoring at least 15.6 points in each game and twice going over 20. He has done this at a sub-$5000 price point, providing a strong point-per-dollar return. Although he still looks reluctant to run, we do know what Willis is capable of on the ground. He’s had at least four games with six rushes, and he’s averaged over nine DraftKings points from his legs in those games. 

We will talk more about him later, but I love using Greg Dulcich as one stacking partner for Willis. Caleb Douglas is the other, as his usage has increased recently, and he's scored over 14 DraftKings points in the four games he’s completed this year. For a combined $12,400, they provide strong salary relief, letting you spend up at other positions. 

Other options - J.J. McCarthy, Jared Goff, Joe Milton III, Dak Prescott, Drew Lock

 

DraftKings Running Backs - Week 9 DFS Picks


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