NFL Week 9 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters (2026)

NFL Week 9 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 8, from Josh Allen to Cam Ward.
Week 8 brought stellar quarterback play all around. Cam Ward and Joe Burrow went toe-to-toe to combine for 766 passing yards. Trevor Lawrence was excellent once again. Even Bo Nix was able to duel with Patrick Mahomes II who was completely on his game in his own right.
When quarterbacks around the league shine, we are treated to a better product as NFL fans. Sometimes quarterback play can start slow in a given season, but these guys are often able to figure it out as the season wears on.
We also had our first major shake-up at quarterback for the season. Jacoby Brissett has lost his starting job to Gardner Minshew II in Arizona. It feels like it will only be a matter of time before we see Carson Beck as well. With some movement this week, let's dive in and see where each quarterback stands.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
No. 32: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones is officially at risk of losing his job. Question marks surrounding the quarterback position began to swirl after the Colts were dominated by Jacksonville in Week 8. With Indianapolis selling house as well, circumstances do not figure to improve for Jones.
No. 31: Joe Milton III - Philadelphia Eagles
The NFL world has been waiting for Joe Milton III to get his shot, and it will finally come in Week 9. The Eagles have turned the page on Tanner McKee, despite solid play from him. At this point, this team needs to throw anything at the wall and see what sticks.
No. 30: Joe Fagnano - Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson is likely done for the season, and Tyler Huntley went down in the same game. Joe Fagnano is the next man up, but even he is dealing with his own injury. Things are bleak in Baltimore right now.
No. 29: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert looked arguably worse in Week 8 than he has all season despite the Chargers coming out of a bye week. This season is going nowhere for the Chargers, and they do not project to get better. Herbert is playing by far the worst football of his career.
No. 28: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Ward delivered a 300-yard performance and posted an 81.0 QBR in Week 8. This performance comes on the heels of several solid outings in recent games. Ward is clearly improving, and it is a great sight for Titans fans.
Cam Ward keeps it to tie it up 21-21 in Cincy
TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/b29VSdDyWx
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
No. 27: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins
Willis has found himself in this offense, even if the Dolphins dropped a game to the Patriots. The offense is moving the ball with decent effectiveness. As long as weekly improvements continue to come, Willis will give himself a chance to hold down this job going into next season.
No. 26: Geno Smith - New York Jets
Geno Smith continued to put up solid numbers for the Jets, but the team kept losing in Week 8. As of now, it would seem that Smith is in no danger of losing his job, but could we see Cade Klubnik before season's end?
No. 25: Gardner Minshew II - Arizona Cardinals
It is time for Minshew mania in Arizona. After weeks of inconsistent offense with Brissett under center, Minshew will now get his shot in this offense. Don't look now, but Arizona has three wins and may rally behind Minshew's charisma.
MINSHEW MAGIC OH MY! https://t.co/KCtTmz4Av4
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
No. 24: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson and the Browns' offense were completely stymied by the Steelers in Week 8. It felt like a major fall back down to Earth for a team that seemed to be overachieving through the first half of the season. We will see how Watson can bounce back over the next few weeks.
No. 23: Carson Wentz - Minnesota Vikings
In an opportunity to show what he has left in the tank, Carson Wentz will draw the start for an injured Kyler Murray in Week 9. Wentz has demonstrated an ability to operate this offense effectively during his two seasons with the team, including in Week 1 of this season. There is a chance he takes this job outright.
No. 22: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield did not need to complete a single pass for the Buccaneers to roll to victory in Week 8. Since his return from a thumb injury in Week 7, Mayfield has hardly been used as the Buccaneers lean on their defense and running game. They have essentially given Mayfield a couple extra weeks to heal even though he has been in the lineup.
No. 21: J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants
J.J. McCarthy entered the bye week on a high note. The third-year pro is coming into his own in New York. Hopefully, this is not smoke and is the start of something new for a player who was embattled in Minnesota.
No. 20: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. had been rolling of late, until he ran into an impenetrable Buccaneers defense in Week 8. Penix only managed to throw for 125 yards as the Falcons fell. The performance was puzzling for a player who had been coming into his own.
No. 19: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough is exiting his bye week ready to make a push for the NFC South divisional title. The Saints are very much in the running given how weak the rest of the division is. Shough has played well in Year 2, and the bye likely provided a chance for this offense to find more answers.
No. 18: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Bo Nix is playing with stellar confidence. With Nix finally starting to look like his old self, the Broncos are winning games and sit atop the AFC West standings. Kansas City better watch out if Nix continues to play this way.
No. 17: Drew Lock - Seattle Seahawks
Drew Lock will take Sam Darnold's place for at least a week. Lock has actually outplayed Darnold this season, so it will be interesting to see if that carries over into Week 9. He checks in higher on this list than most backups as a result.
No. 16: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young struggled against a swarming Packers defense in Week 8. Young had hardly any time to throw the ball as he was on his back all night. This is now two down performances in a row from Young, who had been on the ascension to begin the season.
No. 15: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders
Kirk Cousins continued to dispel the calls for Fernando Mendoza to take his place as the starting quarterback. The Raiders got back into the winning column in Week 8 after a four-game losing streak, and Cousins continued to play well.
Kirk Cousins has the Raiders back on top in a high-scoring game
LVvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/jQI5vkJ8Xb
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
No. 14: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels performed quite well on Sunday night against the Eagles. Daniels has looked solid since his return from injury, and he has the Commanders in a potential position to push for the NFC East title if everything breaks right.
No. 13: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott played solidly in Week 8, but it was not enough for the Cowboys to capture a win. Dallas is in a tough spot now with its playoff hopes waning with each passing loss. Prescott has not played up to his usual MVP potential.
No. 12: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers looks fantastic. Perhaps it is due to now being several years removed from his Achilles injury, but Rodgers looks like the perennial MVP candidate he once was. What is more, Pittsburgh looks like it could be a potential powerhouse to deal with in the postseason.
No. 11: Drake Maye - New England Patriots
Drake Maye continued to light up the box score in Week 8. Maye has surged back into the elite category with consistent play. The Patriots are happy for it as they continue to rack up wins and march towards the playoffs.
Drake Maye fakes the pitch and scores!
NEvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/AnYFWNgzRv
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
No. 10: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud was on a bye in Week 8. Hopefully, the Texans were able to find answers around Stroud. He has played like an MVP candidate at times this season, but he has very little help around him.
No. 9: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love had another big game under the lights on Thursday night. With a struggling running game, even with Josh Jacobs back, Love has been fantastic this season. He is a true MVP candidate as the race for the award is getting tighter.
No. 8: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is beginning to make an MVP case for himself. Williams marched into Seattle and helped the Bears embarrass the defending champs on Monday Night Football. With the way Williams is playing, Chicago is going to be a force moving forward.
No. 7: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford rode the running game to victory in Week 8. Frankly, Stafford's services were not very necessary in the battle of L.A. The Rams now sit at 4-4 and are right back in the mix.
No. 6: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff threw his first interception of the season in Week 8, but he still led the Lions to a win over the Vikings. The Lions' offense has hummed along this season with Goff calling the shots. This was a massive win to demonstrate this unit can succeed against an elite defense.
Goff doing what it takes out there!
MINvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/4IPeTqESC1
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
No. 5: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars rolled to a 42-7 victory over the Colts. The Colts did not look like they belonged on the same field. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is emerging as a true powerhouse contender this season.
No. 4: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow threw for a very necessary 462 passing yards in Week 8 as the Bengals rallied to beat the Titans in overtime. Burrow has been lights out this season. If he keeps this play up, the Bengals are going to be a dangerous team.
No. 3: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy was on a bye in Week 8. The week off should have provided Purdy and the 49ers some much-needed time to heal up.
No. 2: Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes put forth his best effort since Week 2 in Week 8, but the Chiefs still fell to the Broncos. Mahomes was unable to lead the Chiefs to a go-ahead touchdown despite getting to fourth and goal as time expired.
No. 1: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen and the Bills cruised to victory over the Ravens in Week 8. Frankly, Allen and co. embarrassed Baltimore, leaving Allen atop these rankings this week.
Josh Allen becomes the Bills all-time leader in TD passes (259) with Jim Kelly in attendance 👏
BALvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/k62VFqausS
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.