Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em lineups advice for the Jaguars vs. Ravens Thursday game in Week 9 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and TNF starts/sits for Week 9.
The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday Night Football in a matchup that looks much less exciting with Lamar Jackson ruled out. Jacksonville enters as a massive 10-point favorite at home, and the low 40.5-point over/under suggests oddsmakers aren't expecting much offense from Baltimore. That's not exactly what fantasy managers want to hear with Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews in their lineups.
Jacksonville has a much more favorable outlook, with Trevor Lawrence leading an offense featuring several great fantasy options. Parker Washington has emerged in the passing game, while Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Brenton Strange offer varying degrees of upside. The Jaguars also have uncertainty in their backfield, with Bhayshul Tuten questionable and Chris Rodriguez Jr. potentially taking on a larger role if Tuten can't play.
I'll bring you Thursday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into the Week 9 matchup. You can also check out our main Week 9 rankings for all other players. Good luck in Week 9, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jacksonville Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens
Thursday, November 5, 8:15 p.m. ET
Notable Injuries:
- Lamar Jackson (QB, BAL) – Thumb - OUT
- Tyler Huntley (QB, BAL) –Toe - OUT
- Bhayshul Tuten (RB, JAX) – Ankle/Foot - QUESTIONABLE
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RB, JAX) – Hand - QUESTIONABLE
- Jakobi Meyers (WR, JAX) – Hamstring/Ankle - QUESTIONABLE
Jaguars vs. Ravens Matchup Breakdown
The biggest storyline Thursday night is Baltimore's quarterback situation and how it will impact their offense. Jackson is out with a thumb injury, Huntley is out for the season with a toe injury, and undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is expected to make his first NFL start. Fagnano completed just 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception against Buffalo last week, and the Ravens managed only 144 total yards in a 36-10 loss.
Baltimore will presumably lean heavily on Henry, who has rushed for 632 yards and eight touchdowns this season. However, Jacksonville has been excellent defensively against that position, allowing only 15.9 points per game and ranking among the league's stingiest defenses against running backs.
Flowers remains the only Baltimore receiver I would even consider starting, but even his fantasy outlook takes a significant hit with Fagnano under center.
Jacksonville is coming off an impressive 42-7 demolition of Indianapolis, with Lawrence throwing three touchdown passes and Tuten rushing for 104 yards and a score on 16 carries. Tuten also caught a touchdown pass, giving him six total touchdowns this season.
However, his foot injury could force Rodriguez into a featured role (assuming Rodriguez is healthy!). Jacksonville's projected game script should provide plenty of rushing opportunities regardless of which back starts.
The Jaguars are favored by 10 points, and the 40.5-point total gives Jacksonville an implied team total of 25.25 points compared to just 15.25 for Baltimore. That makes Lawrence and Jacksonville's primary offensive weapons attractive fantasy options, but it also creates some concern that the Jaguars could build a comfortable lead and spend much of the second half running.
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Derrick Henry (RB, BAL)
Henry has rushed for 632 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries this season, including 53 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo last week. Jacksonville is the toughest team against opposing running backs, making this a difficult matchup.
However, Baltimore might have no choice but to give Henry 20-plus carries with Fagnano starting. The possibility of a negative game script is concerning, but Henry remains a solid RB2 with touchdown upside.
Trevor Lawrence (QB, JAX)
Lawrence has thrown for 1,690 yards and 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions, including three scores in last week's blowout victory over Indianapolis. He's averaging an impressive 8.5 yards per attempt, and Baltimore has allowed 25.4 points per game this season with a weakened defense. Lawrence is a strong QB1 option, although a blowout could limit his second-half passing attempts.
Bhayshul Tuten (RB, JAX)
Tuten has been outstanding recently, scoring 24.7 and 32.9 fantasy points over his last two games. He rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis and added two catches for 55 yards and another score. However, a foot injury has kept him out of practice this week. If Tuten plays without restrictions, he's a must-start RB2 against Baltimore, particularly with Jacksonville favored by 10 points.
Bhayshul Tuten Misses Second Straight Practice on Tuesday
https://t.co/7fagkcWz1k
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 3, 2026
Parker Washington (WR, JAX)
Even though it's been slower lately, Washington has emerged as one of Lawrence's most productive receiving options, catching 27 passes for 432 yards and four touchdowns in 2026. That's an impressive 16.0 yards per reception.
He managed just one catch for 16 yards against Indianapolis, but Jacksonville only needed 14 Lawrence pass attempts in the blowout. Washington is a strong WR2 against a Baltimore defense allowing more than 25 points per game.
Possible Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Zay Flowers (WR, BAL)
Flowers and his Week 8 performance were a nightmare. He failed to catch any of his five targets against Buffalo, leaving fantasy managers with a goose egg. Fagnano's struggles are obviously concerning, but Flowers is still Baltimore's most talented receiver and should command some kind of significant share of whatever passing volume the Ravens create. He's a risky WR3/Flex option, but I'm probably looking for another option.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RB, JAX)
Rodriguez has rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries this season, including a 28-yard touchdown against Indianapolis last week. If Tuten sits and Rodriguez is healthy enough to play, he could see 15-plus touches with Jacksonville heavily favored. Baltimore has allowed only 3.8 yards per carry but has surrendered 10 rushing touchdowns. Rodriguez would be an intriguing RB2 or FLEX option if he gets the starting job.
Brian Thomas Jr. (WR, JAX)
Thomas finally found the end zone against Indianapolis, catching a 12-yard touchdown pass, but that was his only reception on two targets. He has just 10 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns this season, making him one of fantasy's more frustrating receivers... Again.
His limited involvement makes him a touchdown-dependent Flex option rather than a reliable starter. He's more valuable if Meyers were to miss the game or is limited.
Brian Thomas Jr. of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
https://t.co/GfRwlxPRob
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 4, 2026
Jakobi Meyers (WR, JAX)
Meyers managed just two catches for 24 yards on three targets against Indianapolis, and he's now dealing with both a hamstring and an ankle injury. With Washington, Strange, and Thomas all competing for opportunities, Meyers is a risky Flex option even if he plays. Fantasy managers should monitor his status before committing to Thursday night's game.
Brenton Strange (TE, JAX)
Strange caught two passes for 55 yards against Indianapolis, including a 46-yard reception that helped set up Jacksonville's opening touchdown. His standard involvement in the passing game makes him a viable TE1 streamer, especially at a position where consistent targets can't just be found anywhere. However, Strange has scored only once this season, limiting his touchdown upside.
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
Joe Fagnano (QB, BAL)
Rookie Joe Fagnano will make his first NFL start after completing just 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception when he was forced into action as the emergency QB against Buffalo. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and was sacked three times.
Jacksonville is allowing just 15.9 points per game, making this an extremely difficult matchup for an inexperienced quarterback. Fagnano shouldn't be started outside of desperate Superflex situations.
.@joefagnano on what he's learned from Lamar and Snoop: https://t.co/mhzrPLPgUi
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2026
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR, BAL)
Lane has caught just nine passes for 89 yards this season, including one reception for 13 yards against Buffalo. The Ravens' passing attack looks completely dysfunctional without Jackson or Huntley. Fagnano threw for only 91 yards last week, and Lane has yet to score a touchdown this season. There's simply not enough upside here to justify a fantasy start.
Rashod Bateman (WR, BAL)
Bateman's 15.2 yards per reception demonstrates his big-play ability this season, but that becomes significantly less valuable when Baltimore's quarterbacks can't complete long passes. With Fagnano starting against a strong Jacksonville defense, Bateman is an extremely risky FLEX option who belongs on most fantasy benches.
Mark Andrews (TE, BAL)
Andrews has caught 29 passes for 218 yards and just one touchdown this season, and his recent production has been awful. He managed only three receptions for 14 yards on four targets against Buffalo. Even with Jackson healthy, Andrews hasn't been particularly productive, and Fagnano's presence makes matters considerably worse. Andrews is a touchdown-dependent TE2 who should be benched if managers have a reasonable alternative.
Travis Hunter (WR, JAX)
Hunter has caught just six passes for 76 yards and one touchdown this season. Against Indianapolis, he played only six offensive snaps, ran three routes, and failed to catch his lone target. That's simply not enough playing time to generate consistent fantasy production, especially with Washington, Meyers, and Thomas ahead of him in the receiving rotation. Hunter belongs on fantasy benches or waiver wires until his offensive involvement increases.
Kirksey's Thursday Night Football Picks
Current Spread: JAX -10
Over/Under: 40.5
Jacksonville enters Thursday night coming off a dominant victory, while Baltimore was embarrassed by Buffalo. The Jaguars have won five of their first seven games, and their defense is allowing just 15.9 points per contest. Meanwhile, Baltimore has struggled to generate offense without Jackson all season, and things could get even worse with Fagnano making his first NFL start.
Jacksonville's biggest advantage should be its ability to control the game offensively. Lawrence has thrown 17 touchdowns against only four interceptions, and the Jaguars have a suddenly productive running game led by Tuten. If Tuten can't play, Rodriguez should be capable of handling a significant workload, especially against a Baltimore defense that has surrendered 10 rushing touchdowns.
The Ravens will try to establish Henry early, but that's going to be difficult if Jacksonville builds a significant lead. Fagnano completed fewer than half his passes against Buffalo, and Jacksonville's defense should be able to pressure him into mistakes. Flowers might make a couple of plays, but I have a difficult time envisioning Baltimore generating enough offense to keep this competitive.
The 40.5-point total is low, but I still lean toward the under. Jacksonville could score 30 points by itself, but Baltimore might struggle to reach double digits. I expect Lawrence to throw a couple of touchdowns, Jacksonville to establish its running game, and the Jaguars to cruise to a road victory.
I'll take Jacksonville to win 28-10, covering the 10-point spread and keeping the total under 40.5.
The Pick: JAX -10, UNDER 40.5
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