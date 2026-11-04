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Jaylin Williams Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland

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Nov 4, 2026, 8:56 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to lower back spasms. Williams made his first start of the season in Monday's 117-112 win at Cleveland, finishing with three points in 20 minutes while shooting 1-for-6 from the field. He is averaging 2.9 points and 4.0 rebounds this season, but Oklahoma City remains thin up front with Chet Holmgren (knee) sidelined for 8-to-10 weeks. If Williams sits, Aday Mara, Kenrich Williams, and Micah Peavy could all pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:46 AM ET

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to injury management. Johnson recently returned from a right ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games and has yet to find much rhythm, finishing Monday's loss to Portland with seven points on 2-for-5 shooting. The 30-year-old is averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds through three appearances this season. With Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) both out, Denver remains thin on the wing. If Johnson is held out, Trevon Brazile could see additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:37 AM ET

Los Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat after sitting out Monday's loss to Toronto. Hachimura scored a season-high 24 points against Golden State the night before and is averaging 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 threes in 30.0 minutes through five games. He has struggled with his shot overall, hitting just 36.9% from the field. Hachimura's return should send Gradey Dick back to the bench and could also cut into Kobe Sanders' minutes after the second-year guard scored a career-high 26 points in Monday's spot start.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:28 AM ET

Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat after missing Monday's loss to Toronto. Jones hurt his right knee in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Golden State but will return after a one-game absence. The 29-year-old is averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 threes in 28.7 minutes through six appearances while shooting 53.1% from the field. Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) is also back, which should squeeze Kobe Sanders' minutes after the rookie started Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 4, 2026, 8:11 AM ET

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets with left shoulder bursitis. The issue has kept Poeltl out of the last two games, including a late scratch before Sunday's loss to the Lakers. He has had a quiet start when available, averaging 4.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 20.2 minutes across five appearances. If Poeltl misses a third straight game, Collin Murray-Boyles should remain the main beneficiary after starting at center Monday and posting 18 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:41 PM ET

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprain. The two-time MVP is coming off 30 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in Monday's loss to the Lakers, though he also committed seven turnovers. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 58.6 percent from the field through seven games. He appears on track to play Wednesday, but Miami also visits Golden State on Thursday, making his status worth monitoring on the second night of the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:34 PM ET

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has successfully completed treatment for swelling and will return to Toronto to begin the team's return-to-play process. Leonard has missed five straight games, and the Raptors plan to provide another update in one week. The 35-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals in his first two appearances of the season. Nov. 11 against Boston is the earliest he could return, though that will depend on how his ramp-up goes. Ja'Kobe Walter should remain in the starting lineup for now, with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett continuing to handle much of the scoring.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:28 PM ET

Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing five straight contests. The 29-year-old sprained his ankle against Brooklyn on Oct. 25 and is averaging 9.0 points and 9.0 rebounds through three appearances, including a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double on Opening Night. Jay Huff has started in his absence and is coming off 22 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in 40 minutes against Atlanta. That workload came with Indiana down to six available players, so Huff's minutes could come down if Zubac is cleared to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:21 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) will miss a sixth straight game Wednesday against the Utah Jazz with a bone bruise. Missi has been sidelined since suffering the injury against Utah on Oct. 23, and New Orleans has yet to set a firm timetable for his return. Karlo Matkovic has settled into the starting role and is coming off a career-high 25 points with five threes in Monday's overtime win over Memphis. Derik Queen added 20 points off the bench, giving the Pelicans two productive options in the middle while Missi remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:15 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz with bilateral patella tendinopathy. The issue did not keep him from logging 40 minutes in Monday's overtime win over Memphis, when he finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 5-for-11 shooting. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists through seven games after scoring 21.5 points per game last season. If Murphy is unexpectedly ruled out, Saddiq Bey would be a strong candidate to move into the starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 9:06 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz after missing the last three contests following the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes through four appearances. Murray's return should push Herbert Jones back to the bench and take some of the playmaking burden off Jeremiah Fears, who handed out 13 assists against Sacramento last week. Jordan Poole (ankle) is also probable, so Fears could see his touches come down with New Orleans getting healthier in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 8:58 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) will miss a second straight game Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watson dealt with the same hamstring last season, when a strain and later aggravation kept him out for stretches and sidelined him for Denver's entire first-round playoff series. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks through six starts, though he has made just four of 24 attempts from deep. Meleek Thomas scored 17 points in his first career start Monday and could remain in the starting mix while Watson and Jaylon Tyson (ankle) are out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 8:50 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to injury management. White made his season debut Monday after missing the first seven games, finishing with seven points and three assists in 16 minutes against Detroit while playing under a restriction. His workload should gradually increase, which keeps Dennis Schroder involved off the bench for now. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is also probable to debut Wednesday, giving Charlotte another scoring option alongside White, who remains the Hornets' primary ball-handler following LaMelo Ball's offseason departure.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 8:37 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards after sitting out Monday's win over Indiana. Johnson sprained his ankle Saturday against New Orleans and is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting 42.1 percent through seven games. CJ McCollum took on more of the playmaking Monday and handed out 12 assists, while Luguentz Dort stepped into the starting lineup and knocked down four threes on his way to 14 points. If Johnson sits again, McCollum should remain heavily involved as a creator, with Dort a strong candidate to stay in the first unit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 8:25 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is probable to make his season debut Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. The 21-year-old has missed Charlotte's first eight games after suffering a hamstring strain during offseason workouts. Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as a rookie while becoming the first first-year player to lead the NBA in three-pointers with 273. Charlotte may ease him back after the long layoff, but his return gives the offense another proven shooter alongside Brandon Miller. Sion James could move back to the bench once Knueppel rejoins the starting group.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 8:16 PM ET

New York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls with soreness. Hart finished Monday's win over Brooklyn with eight points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 27 minutes before fouling out. The 31-year-old has scored in single digits in four straight games, but he is still averaging 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals through seven appearances. If Hart sits, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride would both be candidates to enter the starting lineup, with Shamet coming off a season-high 22 points Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 8:08 PM ET

Washington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after missing Monday's win over Orlando. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 25.3 minutes through six appearances, down from 16.3 points and 2.0 blocks last season. Deandre Ayton started in Sarr's place Monday and would be a strong candidate to do so again if Sarr remains sidelined. With Anthony Gill (back) questionable and Tristan Vukcevic (hip) out, Ayton could continue seeing added frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 7:58 PM ET

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a contusion. The 28-year-old played through the issue Monday in Houston but struggled, finishing with four points on 0-for-7 shooting in 30 minutes. Pritchard is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists off the bench while shooting 31.0 percent from three. With Jayson Tatum (rest) also questionable and Devin Carter (illness) out, Derrick White could take on more ball-handling if Pritchard sits, while Baylor Scheierman could also pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 4:36 PM ET

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (rest) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum could be rested as the Celtics are in the midst of an eight-game stretch in the span of 13 days. Tatum is averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game this season. His absence would leave a big scoring void in the Celtics' lineup.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 4:30 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is probable with a left-finger sprain against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Smith looks like he will play through the injury to his finger, but he could see his playing time restricted if Nic Claxton (questionable, hamstring) returns to the lineup. Claxton returning would likely push Smith to a bench role. Smith is averaging 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists so far this season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 3, 2026, 4:25 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Nic Claxton (hamstring) is listed as questionable with a left-hamstring strain for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Claxton has yet to suit up for the Bulls this season. He has returned to practice, but his status for playing in a game is still up in the air for Wednesday's game. This is his first questionable tag of the young 2026-27 season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaylin Williams

Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
Cameron Johnson

Expected to Play Wednesday
Rui Hachimura

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Derrick Jones Jr.

Cleared to Face the Heat on Wednesday
Jakob Poeltl

Could Miss Third Straight Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Kawhi Leonard

Begins Return-to-Play Process
Ivica Zubac

Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Yves Missi

Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Utah
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Peyton Watson

Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Coby White

Likely Available on Wednesday
Jalen Johnson

Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Kon Knueppel

Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Josh Hart

Questionable for Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Thomas Jr.

of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
Payton Pritchard

Questionable for Wednesday Versus Bucks
Pat Bryant

Trending Toward Practicing This Week
John Tavares

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Anthony Mantha

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Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
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Giants Among Most Active Teams as Trade Deadline Approaches
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Second Straight Practice on Tuesday
Jayson Tatum

Could Be Rested On Wednesday
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Listed As Questionable For Wednesday's Game
Joe Fagnano

Officially Named Thursday Night Starter for Ravens
George Pickens

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Fernando Mendoza

Raiders Feeling "No Pressure" to Start Fernando Mendoza
Jeremiyah Love

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Not Expected to Be Traded
Joe Fagnano

Expected to Make First Career Start Against Jaguars
George Pickens

Jerry Jones Says George Pickens Needs the Ball More
Ryan Flournoy

Could Be Set Up for a Larger Role
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Jadarian Price

Leads Seattle's Backfield in His Return
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
D'Andre Swift

Stays Hot Despite Inefficient Outing
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Evan Carter

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Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Antonio Williams

' High Volume Share is Here to Stay
Seth McGowan

a Priority Stash Ahead of Trade Deadline
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
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Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
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Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
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Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
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