Josh Morrissey Could Return Sunday

Nov 1, 2026, 5:33 PM ET

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (upper body) will miss 2-4 weeks, the team announced Sunday. Pulock sat out his first game of the season when the Islanders hosted Edmonton on Saturday. With him out for a minimum of two weeks, the team knows it won't have Pulock in the lineup for at least five more games. Pulock has been busy on the defensive end with 23 blocks and 11 hits in 13 games. Offensively, he's done very little this season, recording one assist and no goals on eight SOG. Matthew Kessel replaced Pulock on the blue line Saturday, but he logged a quiet 14:00 of action and isn't expected to be a major factor going forward.