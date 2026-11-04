Zach analyzes the top fantasy football RB committees, looking for fantasy football RB breakouts heading into Week 9 (2026). Read his key takeaways about five RB committees.
With eight weeks in the books, the NFL season is almost halfway over, and fantasy football seasons are turning the corner and pushing toward the playoffs. With two more teams on a bye week in Week 9 and injuries also continuing to mount, almost all fantasy managers are looking for depth, especially in the backfield. Thankfully, multiple players are sharing the workload in many teams' backfields, providing plenty of options to consider.
To help in preparation for the 15 games on the scoreboard in Week 9, let's take a look at how five key backfield situations with upside are playing out. Matchups, game flow, and injuries can impact who plays each week and for how long, with coaches always looking for a "hot hand" to ride. If you're also looking to add a running back who is trending up to your fantasy roster, check out the latest from each of these committees headed into Week 9.
What can we learn from the work distribution in Week 8, and how does it change our projections going forward? What follows are my breakdowns of the backfields in Minnesota, New England, Cleveland, Denver, and Green Bay. We've got lots to get to, so let's jump in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Broncos Committee: Jonah Coleman Cruises
The Broncos got a massive win in Week 8 by holding on to beat the Chiefs and take over the lead in the AFC West. The backfield also has some added clarity after the win, as Jonah Coleman seems to be the best fantasy option going forward.
A very significant midweek development last week was RJ Harvey sustaining a knee injury in practice. Not only did the injury keep Harvey on the sideline for this week, but he was also placed on IR, meaning he will miss at least three more games, with his earliest potential return in Week 13 against the Dolphins.
Without Harvey, Coleman played a season-high 66% of the Broncos' offensive snaps, compared to just 21% for J.K. Dobbins.
Coleman finished with a team-high 11 carries for 41 rushing yards and his second rushing touchdown of the year. Additionally, he led the team with 63 receiving yards, while catching four of his five targets.
JONAH COLEMAN DOWN TO THE 4
KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nRd1e0xIhC
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
Dobbins had only 13 yards on his seven carries and did not receive a single target. He still has a role potentially in short-yardage situations and could be a touchdown-dependent option, but his role seems to be seriously in decline.
With Harvey's absence for the next few weeks, Coleman's opportunity to take over as a clear No. 1 running back is clear and real, especially with all his work in the passing game.
The rookie is a very strong start in Week 9 in a great matchup against the Panthers, while Dobbins is a high-risk play even in that favorable spot.
Browns Committee: Back to Plan A
The Browns came into the season with Quinshon Judkins as the early-down workhorse and Dylan Sampson as a third-down option with some big-play potential. Unfortunately, that tandem didn't last very long before Sampson ended up on IR with a knee injury. In fact, he left before getting a single catch or a carry and didn't return until Week 7.
During the time that Sampson was out, Raheim Sanders (hip) landed on IR, and Quinshon Judkins also missed a game, leaving Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin to share the workload against the Ravens in Week 6.
Both Judkins and Sampson were back in both Week 7 and Week 8, and each showed significant upside. Judkins still seems the favorite for carrying the workload in most close games. He had a big week in Week 7 against the Titans, racking up 96 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to post over 20+ PPR points for the second time in seven games this season.
Sampson had double-digit PPR points in both Week 7 and Week 8, mostly due to his work as a receiver out of the backfield. He caught six of his eight targets for 62 yards and actually played more snaps than Judkins since the Browns were forced to go pass-heavy as they tried to rally against the Steelers.
haven't you heard? Samp is back 🔥🔥🔥
#CLEvsTEN on CBS https://t.co/C3OXE25AHF
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2026
This week, the Browns have a great matchup against the Saints, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to running backs this season. If the Browns play from ahead, Judkins will likely get most of the work, but if they have to go more pass-heavy, Sampson could get more work. Both running backs have FLEX upside against the Saints.
Giants Committee: Fire up the Motor?
After Cam Skattebo was the primary option early in the season, the Giants went to a four-way running back rotation in Week 6 in their loss to the Saints. Skattebo didn't even get a carry in that game, but he returned with a big game in Week 7 against the Texans.
The starter in Week 6 was Najee Harris, who was released before Week 7, and the best fantasy option was Tyrone Tracy Jr., who had another touchdown in Week 7, but landed on the IR with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next four games after the team's Week 8 bye.
Skattebo went off for 124 rushing yards in Week 7 against the Texans and seemed to regain his role as the lead back, but he sustained a hamstring injury of his own on his final carry of the game in overtime.
Skattebo said he "felt something in his hamstring," but the initial reports are that he would be "OK." However, even after the bye, Coach John Harbaugh said that Skattebo is day-to-day and could end up being a game-time decision for Week 9 against the Eagles.
If Skattebo is limited or out, it'll be time to fire up "The Motor," Devin Singletary. Singletary scored the walk-off winner in overtime against Houston, and he could be a good third-down back and change-of-pace option even when Skattebo is healthy.
SINGLETARY WALKS IT OFF FOR THE GIANTS IN OT https://t.co/C17QkEG4R7
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Singletary is a great grab from the waiver wire if available in your league, and he could have value even in a complementary role moving forward while Tracy is out. If Skattebo is able to play through his injury, he's also a strong starting option, since the Giants will likely lean more on the running game while J.J. McCarthy gets up to speed.
Rams Committee: Is Blake Corum Climbing?
The Rams are still blending Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield like they have all season long. Williams continues to play the majority of snaps (68% for the season), but Corum has been posting solid numbers of his own in the last few weeks, including Week 8's win over the Chargers.
Corum ran 11 times for 73 rushing yards on Sunday, and he found the end zone for a second straight week and third time in the last four games. He has over 13 fantasy points in PPR scoring in each of his last four games and has become reliable enough to be a solid FLEX option.
Blake Corum with the smooth move and TD!
LACvsLAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YP3lqMMQYg
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Corum is averaging a career-best 5.2 yards per carry and has been very effective when on the field. His role in the timeshare still makes him risky, but he's proven he can be effective.
Despite Corum's recent rise, Williams has still been solid. He had 16 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers in Week 8 and has scored five touchdowns in his last five games. He's still the preferred option on passing downs and near the goal line, and he's a solid start in most formats, even though he is losing some work.
Both backs should continue to be heavily involved for the Rams, who remain without Davante Adams (hamstring) and have been more run-heavy the last few weeks.
Seahawks Committee: Everybody's Back!
The Seahawks lost on Monday Night Football to the Bears, but their backfield got healthy in a hurry with rookie Jadarian Price (chest) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) each returning from injury.
Price missed the last four games on IR with a chest injury and led the backfield with 30 snaps (48%) on Monday night. He also had the most carries on the team with 10 carries for 29 yards and two catches for eight more yards.
Charbonnet had six carries for 23 rushing yards and three catches for six yards in his return from knee surgery less than 10 months ago. Charbonnet officially got the start and played 23 snaps (37%) in the team's tough home loss.
The Seahawks averaged just 3.6 yards/designed run last night with Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet back and Quenton Nelson making his Seattle debut. Between the RBs and re-shuffled line, a lot has to gel in the run game. But there were glimpses of what Nelson (53) can add there https://t.co/mgBlcHgym8
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 4, 2026
Neither back was especially effective, but the good news is that both apparently emerged healthy. They'll have a short week after playing on Monday before they take on the Cardinals in Week 9. Depending on how he recovers from his first game action, Charbonnet will likely grow into a larger workload over the next few weeks, but the Seahawks used a first-round pick on Price, so they'll be sure to keep the rookie very involved as well.
It's hard to start either one confidently with their recent injuries and uncertain timeshare, but both do bring great upside and potential to produce moving forward, so they should be owned in all leagues.
Of the two backs, Price has a higher ceiling since he seems to have more burst and explosion, but Charbonnet is so trusted that he could get more goal-line chances. I'd prefer Price over Charbonnet for the rest of the season, even though it does come with more risk. George Holani and Emanuel Wilson, who filled in the last few weeks, are back to their minimal support roles and can be benched or dropped in all formats.
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