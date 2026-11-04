Quincy's NFL Week 9 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 9? Read the updated power rankings featuring the Buffalo Bills and more.
Week 8 in the NFL was a joy to watch. Several divisional races around the league got interesting. The NFC South is a mess, Pittsburgh is in command in the AFC North, and the Lions made up a game in the NFC North.
Additionally, there are no more undefeated teams left in the NFL with the Vikings going down. However, the Chargers remain the only winless team. This team is difficult to watch and simply does not have any spark offensively. It is puzzling due to the amount of talent that is on the team.
Otherwise, young teams such as the Titans and Dolphins are showing improvements even while losing. It bodes well for the future of both franchises to make incremental improvements each week. In any case, let's dive into Week 9 power rankings.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
- Overall fantasy football rankings
- Running back (RB) rankings
- Wide receiver (WR) rankings
- Quarterback (QB) rankings
- Tight end (TE) rankings
- Defense (D/ST) rankings
- Kicker (K) rankings
- FLEX rankings
- Dynasty rankings
No. 32 - Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles finds itself at 0-7 with no answers. This is by far the worst team in the league, and it does not seem like the bye brought any improvements. The team is too talented to be this bad, but here we are.
No. 31 - Tennessee Titans
Tennessee put forth a valiant effort against the Bengals in Week 8, but fell short in overtime. However, even in a loss, we got a glimpse at what this team may be capable of in the future. Cam Ward is beginning to string together some solid play. It is a great sight to see.
Cam Ward throws a strike to Chimere Dike and the Titans take the lead with 11:29 to play!
TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DkE6WkAtqm
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
No. 30 - New York Jets
New York could not keep the Raiders' losing streak going in Week 8. The Jets offense put up a lot of points, but the defense allowed a whopping 38. The Jets seem to be so close, yet so far away.
No. 29 - Indianapolis Colts
The Colts never showed up in Week 8. The Jaguars did whatever they wanted against a team that is selling the house. It feels like Jonathan Taylor could be on his way out of town with no real reason to hold onto him.
No. 28 - Miami Dolphins
Miami looked like it might be on its way to another victory, but the Patriots came storming back in the second half to take this team down. Even so, the Dolphins continue to improve and show solid fight each week.
No. 27 - Arizona Cardinals
Somehow, someway, Arizona beat the Cowboys in Week 8. At one point, it looked like the Cardinals were going to be run out of town. However, Gardner Minshew II entered the contest and took over. We may have seen the last of Jacoby Brissett as the starter in Arizona.
No. 26 - Philadelphia Eagles
This is officially a lost season for the Eagles, who simply do not have enough firepower offensively. It does not help that several players have been in and out of the lineup this year. However, this team knows how to build, and should be in a much better position next season.
No. 25 - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans enjoyed its much-needed bye in Week 8. With the NFC South race wide open, the two-win Saints are squarely in the race. Perhaps the bye will allow this team to find some answers and make a push for the divisional title.
No. 24 - Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons were inexplicably shut out this weekend by Tampa Bay. Somehow, this team managed to lose without allowing a single pass completion. Atlanta sometimes looks like the best team in the NFC South. At other times, it looks completely lifeless.
No. 23 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It is unfathomable in the modern NFL that a team could win a game without completing a single pass. Baker Mayfield threw three passes and did not complete any of them as Tampa Bay controlled the Falcons with the ground game. This two-game winning streak the Buccaneers find themselves on has been very unorthodox.
Bucky Irving TD!
He's up to 169 yards!
ATLvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/PsIV3YPlxE
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
No. 22 - Washington Commanders
Washington continued to put itself in a potential position to push for a divisional title with a dominating win over the Eagles in Week 8. The Commanders looked solid offensively and may be able to put together some semblance of a run with a healthy Jayden Daniels under center.
No. 21 - Houston Texans
The Texans were on a bye in Week 8. This team needs to find some answers on defense, and a bye is a great time to potentially search for those answers. The next several weeks for this team will be interesting to watch.
No. 20 - Dallas Cowboys
After managing to capture a huge win over Philadelphia in Week 7, Dallas turned around and allowed a huge comeback by the Cardinals in Week 8. The Cowboys are now sitting at 3-5. They are losing ground to the Giants in the NFC East quite quickly as well.
No. 19 - Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders snapped their four-game losing streak in a complete shootout against the Jets in Week 8. Las Vegas needed this win to keep the pundits at bay who may be calling for Fernando Mendoza. Kirk Cousins continued to hold down the fort quite well.
No. 18 - Carolina Panthers
The Panthers lost a one-score game to the Packers in Week 8. Carolina had a golden opportunity to extend its lead in the NFC South, but the loss made the race a four-team affair. The Panthers seem like the best team in the division, but they have not been consistent.
No. 17 - Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore lost Lamar Jackson on the first play of his return to the lineup for likely the rest of the season. The team then lost Tyler Huntley and is down to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano. None of that mattered, as the defense was embarrassed once again, leading to a second straight blowout loss.
No. 16 - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland was completely trounced by the Steelers in Week 8. The Browns looked more like the team we all thought them to be coming into the season. We will see if Cleveland can bounce back from this loss, but this was a bit disheartening for a team that is beginning to believe in itself.
No. 15 - New York Giants
The Giants rode high into their Week 8 bye, and watched the Cowboys go down to a far inferior opponent. New York is now in prime position to make a serious push for the divisional title.
No. 14 - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams improved to 0.500 with an easy win over the Chargers in Week 8. The Rams were definitely the far superior Los Angeles team in this contest.
INT 🚨 Trent McDuffie gets the second interception of the day for the Rams!
LACvsLAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/gyGBY0XLhe
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
No. 13 - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay won on Thursday night to keep up with the rest of the division. The NFC North is turning out to be as brutal as we thought it would be. However, Green Bay's offense and defense are humming along nicely.
No. 12 - New England Patriots
The Patriots continued their winning ways in Week 8. After a tough first half that saw the Dolphins leading, Drake Maye turned it on in the second half. While it was not the most decisive victory, the win forced the Patriots to overcome some adversity, which will bode well in the playoffs.
No. 11 - Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are in dire straits. The divisional title is slipping away with every loss. This offense has nothing going for it outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the defense just allowed another 30-point outing in Week 8. This team needs to find itself quickly before the season gets out of hand.
No. 10 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh took sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the AFC North with a blowout win over the Browns in Week 8. With Lamar Jackson injured in Baltimore, the Steelers are yet again in prime position to make a run at the playoffs this year. Although this year it feels different with how well the offense is playing.
No. 9 - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati almost dropped a bad loss to the Titans in Week 8. It took overtime for this team to close the deal. Still, a win is a win, and the Bengals are squarely in the AFC North race.
No. 8 - Denver Broncos
Denver pulled another win out late in the fourth quarter and took over the division lead from the Chiefs. Perhaps most encouragingly, the Broncos played much better offensively, and the defense looked rejuvenated with Patrick Surtain II back in the lineup.
No. 7 - Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City dropped a loss to the Broncos in Week 8. The loss set the Chiefs back into second in the AFC West. The Chiefs look vulnerable after back-to-back weeks of their running game being shut down.
No. 6 - Minnesota Vikings
No longer undefeated, Minnesota was a bit exposed in Week 8. No matter how good your defense is, you need to score points to win in the NFL. Minnesota is still not doing that at a high level, and the losses could begin to stack up against better opponents.
No. 5 - Chicago Bears
Chicago has cemented itself as a true contender following Monday night's win over the Seahawks. The addition of Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line paid immediate dividends. This team looks scary moving forward.
No. 4 - Detroit Lions
The Lions took down the undefeated Vikings in Week 8. Detroit's defense has stood up in recent weeks, and the offense continues to play well. This win gives the Lions a chance to make a push for the divisional title, especially with the defense beginning to show up.
A ridiculous run by Jahmyr Gibbs with some help from a Jared Goff block!
MINvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mF4E23wbH9
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
No. 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville completely dismantled the Colts in Week 8. Down Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, there was nothing Indianapolis could do to compete in this game. The Jaguars look like they are going to cruise to a divisional title.
No. 2 - San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers were on a bye in Week 8, but saw themselves dethroned at the No. 1 spot on this list by Buffalo. Even so, San Francisco should exit the bye with healthier bodies and renewed energy.
No. 1 - Buffalo Bills
Buffalo took apart the Ravens in Week 8. The Bills offense hummed along, and they put some distance between themselves and New England in the divisional race.
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