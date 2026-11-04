👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jared Goff - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Quincy's NFL Week 9 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 9? Read the updated power rankings featuring the Buffalo Bills and more.

Week 8 in the NFL was a joy to watch. Several divisional races around the league got interesting. The NFC South is a mess, Pittsburgh is in command in the AFC North, and the Lions made up a game in the NFC North.

Additionally, there are no more undefeated teams left in the NFL with the Vikings going down. However, the Chargers remain the only winless team. This team is difficult to watch and simply does not have any spark offensively. It is puzzling due to the amount of talent that is on the team.

Otherwise, young teams such as the Titans and Dolphins are showing improvements even while losing. It bodes well for the future of both franchises to make incremental improvements each week. In any case, let's dive into Week 9 power rankings.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:

 

No. 32 - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles finds itself at 0-7 with no answers. This is by far the worst team in the league, and it does not seem like the bye brought any improvements. The team is too talented to be this bad, but here we are.

 

No. 31 - Tennessee Titans

Tennessee put forth a valiant effort against the Bengals in Week 8, but fell short in overtime. However, even in a loss, we got a glimpse at what this team may be capable of in the future. Cam Ward is beginning to string together some solid play. It is a great sight to see.

 

No. 30 - New York Jets

New York could not keep the Raiders' losing streak going in Week 8. The Jets offense put up a lot of points, but the defense allowed a whopping 38. The Jets seem to be so close, yet so far away.

 

No. 29 - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts never showed up in Week 8. The Jaguars did whatever they wanted against a team that is selling the house. It feels like Jonathan Taylor could be on his way out of town with no real reason to hold onto him.

 

No. 28 - Miami Dolphins

Miami looked like it might be on its way to another victory, but the Patriots came storming back in the second half to take this team down. Even so, the Dolphins continue to improve and show solid fight each week.

 

No. 27 - Arizona Cardinals

Somehow, someway, Arizona beat the Cowboys in Week 8. At one point, it looked like the Cardinals were going to be run out of town. However, Gardner Minshew II entered the contest and took over. We may have seen the last of Jacoby Brissett as the starter in Arizona.

 

No. 26 - Philadelphia Eagles

This is officially a lost season for the Eagles, who simply do not have enough firepower offensively. It does not help that several players have been in and out of the lineup this year. However, this team knows how to build, and should be in a much better position next season.

 

No. 25 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans enjoyed its much-needed bye in Week 8. With the NFC South race wide open, the two-win Saints are squarely in the race. Perhaps the bye will allow this team to find some answers and make a push for the divisional title.

 

No. 24 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were inexplicably shut out this weekend by Tampa Bay. Somehow, this team managed to lose without allowing a single pass completion. Atlanta sometimes looks like the best team in the NFC South. At other times, it looks completely lifeless.

 

No. 23 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It is unfathomable in the modern NFL that a team could win a game without completing a single pass. Baker Mayfield threw three passes and did not complete any of them as Tampa Bay controlled the Falcons with the ground game. This two-game winning streak the Buccaneers find themselves on has been very unorthodox.

 

No. 22 - Washington Commanders

Washington continued to put itself in a potential position to push for a divisional title with a dominating win over the Eagles in Week 8. The Commanders looked solid offensively and may be able to put together some semblance of a run with a healthy Jayden Daniels under center.

 

No. 21 - Houston Texans

The Texans were on a bye in Week 8. This team needs to find some answers on defense, and a bye is a great time to potentially search for those answers. The next several weeks for this team will be interesting to watch.

 

No. 20 - Dallas Cowboys

After managing to capture a huge win over Philadelphia in Week 7, Dallas turned around and allowed a huge comeback by the Cardinals in Week 8. The Cowboys are now sitting at 3-5. They are losing ground to the Giants in the NFC East quite quickly as well.

 

No. 19 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders snapped their four-game losing streak in a complete shootout against the Jets in Week 8. Las Vegas needed this win to keep the pundits at bay who may be calling for Fernando Mendoza. Kirk Cousins continued to hold down the fort quite well.

 

No. 18 - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers lost a one-score game to the Packers in Week 8. Carolina had a golden opportunity to extend its lead in the NFC South, but the loss made the race a four-team affair. The Panthers seem like the best team in the division, but they have not been consistent.

 

No. 17 - Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore lost Lamar Jackson on the first play of his return to the lineup for likely the rest of the season. The team then lost Tyler Huntley and is down to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano. None of that mattered, as the defense was embarrassed once again, leading to a second straight blowout loss.

 

No. 16 - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland was completely trounced by the Steelers in Week 8. The Browns looked more like the team we all thought them to be coming into the season. We will see if Cleveland can bounce back from this loss, but this was a bit disheartening for a team that is beginning to believe in itself.

 

No. 15 - New York Giants

The Giants rode high into their Week 8 bye, and watched the Cowboys go down to a far inferior opponent. New York is now in prime position to make a serious push for the divisional title.

 

No. 14 - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams improved to 0.500 with an easy win over the Chargers in Week 8. The Rams were definitely the far superior Los Angeles team in this contest.

 

No. 13 - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay won on Thursday night to keep up with the rest of the division. The NFC North is turning out to be as brutal as we thought it would be. However, Green Bay's offense and defense are humming along nicely.

 

No. 12 - New England Patriots

The Patriots continued their winning ways in Week 8. After a tough first half that saw the Dolphins leading, Drake Maye turned it on in the second half. While it was not the most decisive victory, the win forced the Patriots to overcome some adversity, which will bode well in the playoffs.

 

No. 11 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are in dire straits. The divisional title is slipping away with every loss. This offense has nothing going for it outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the defense just allowed another 30-point outing in Week 8. This team needs to find itself quickly before the season gets out of hand.

 

No. 10 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh took sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the AFC North with a blowout win over the Browns in Week 8. With Lamar Jackson injured in Baltimore, the Steelers are yet again in prime position to make a run at the playoffs this year. Although this year it feels different with how well the offense is playing.

 

No. 9 - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati almost dropped a bad loss to the Titans in Week 8. It took overtime for this team to close the deal. Still, a win is a win, and the Bengals are squarely in the AFC North race.

 

No. 8 - Denver Broncos

Denver pulled another win out late in the fourth quarter and took over the division lead from the Chiefs. Perhaps most encouragingly, the Broncos played much better offensively, and the defense looked rejuvenated with Patrick Surtain II back in the lineup.

 

No. 7 - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City dropped a loss to the Broncos in Week 8. The loss set the Chiefs back into second in the AFC West. The Chiefs look vulnerable after back-to-back weeks of their running game being shut down.

 

No. 6 - Minnesota Vikings

No longer undefeated, Minnesota was a bit exposed in Week 8. No matter how good your defense is, you need to score points to win in the NFL. Minnesota is still not doing that at a high level, and the losses could begin to stack up against better opponents.

 

No. 5 - Chicago Bears

Chicago has cemented itself as a true contender following Monday night's win over the Seahawks. The addition of Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line paid immediate dividends. This team looks scary moving forward.

 

No. 4 - Detroit Lions

The Lions took down the undefeated Vikings in Week 8. Detroit's defense has stood up in recent weeks, and the offense continues to play well. This win gives the Lions a chance to make a push for the divisional title, especially with the defense beginning to show up.

 

No. 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville completely dismantled the Colts in Week 8. Down Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, there was nothing Indianapolis could do to compete in this game. The Jaguars look like they are going to cruise to a divisional title.

 

No. 2 - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers were on a bye in Week 8, but saw themselves dethroned at the No. 1 spot on this list by Buffalo. Even so, San Francisco should exit the bye with healthier bodies and renewed energy.

 

No. 1 - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo took apart the Ravens in Week 8. The Bills offense hummed along, and they put some distance between themselves and New England in the divisional race.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9
RB Breakouts: Snap Count and Usage Risers
Top DST Matchups:Weeks 9, 10, 11, 12 Streamer
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 9 Waiver Wire



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Kawhi Leonard

Begins Return-to-Play Process
Ivica Zubac

Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Yves Missi

Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Utah
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Peyton Watson

Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Coby White

Likely Available on Wednesday
Jalen Johnson

Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Kon Knueppel

Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Josh Hart

Questionable for Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Payton Pritchard

Questionable for Wednesday Versus Bucks
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Second Straight Practice on Tuesday
Jayson Tatum

Could Be Rested On Wednesday
Jalen Smith

Probable Against Knicks On Wednesday
Nic Claxton

Listed As Questionable For Wednesday's Game
Cade Cunningham

Pours in 33 Points In Pistons Win
George Pickens

Cowboys Not Trading George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love

Headed to Injured Reserve With High-Ankle Sprain
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Garrett Wilson

Not Expected to Be Traded
Joe Fagnano

Expected to Make First Career Start Against Jaguars
George Pickens

Jerry Jones Says George Pickens Needs the Ball More
Ryan Flournoy

Could Be Set Up for a Larger Role
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Pours in Season-High 43 Points
Ty Jerome

Notches Second 40-Point Game of the Season
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 42 Points Against Miami
Dalen Terry

Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Thunder
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Jadarian Price

Leads Seattle's Backfield in His Return
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
D'Andre Swift

Stays Hot Despite Inefficient Outing
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Antonio Williams

' High Volume Share is Here to Stay
Seth McGowan

a Priority Stash Ahead of Trade Deadline
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Jadarian Price

Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9
RB Breakouts: Snap Count and Usage Risers
Top DST Matchups:Weeks 9, 10, 11, 12 Streamer
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 9 Waiver Wire