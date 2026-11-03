Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 9, 10, 11, 12 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 9, 10, 11, and 12 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.
Every week of the fantasy football season, we dive into the best defenses to stream for the next several weeks. This week, we will look at the defenses fantasy managers should consider picking up heading into Week 9. Some of these defenses can be used in Week 9, while others are strong stash candidates.
These are the best defenses to stream for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 9, 10, 11, 12). If you want our Week 9 D/ST fantasy football rankings, be sure to check out that link.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 9-12
This article covers the four best streaming defenses for the next four weeks. This article will identify several streamers to target on the waiver wire for the coming weeks. This article will not feature the Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST since that unit is rostered in over 50% of Yahoo! leagues, but that defense has the best fantasy schedule over the next four weeks. If the Jaguars are somehow available, they are a must-pickup.
We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of Yahoo! leagues.
- “Temporary” Streamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 9
- “Part-Time” Streamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 9 D/ST Streamers
Detroit Lions D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Yahoo Rostership: 29%
- Over-Under: 50.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 21.75
The Detroit Lions defense has a prime opportunity in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. This Lions D/ST has done a good job getting pressure on quarterbacks this season. This unit has recorded the third-most sacks and has the second-best sack-per-game numbers in the NFL through eight weeks. Detroit has also tallied at least three sacks in four of the last five weeks.
Those sacks should play a major role in this contest against the Dolphins. Malik Willis has been sacked the seventh-most times this season and was just taken down five times in last week's loss. With the Lions ranking eighth in sack rate and seventh in pressure rate, this Lions D/ST will be a high-floor fantasy play this weekend because of its sack upside.
Skyler Gill-Howard sack. Buy the hype https://t.co/JpYVZdlEgR
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 1, 2026
After this matchup against the Dolphins, the Lions defense can be dropped in all formats. This group will play the New England Patriots in Week 10, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, and the Chicago Bears in Week 12. None of those matchups work in Detroit's favor following this favorable matchup against Miami.
New Orleans Saints D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Yahoo Rostership: 5%
- Over-Under: 43.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 20.5
The New Orleans Saints D/ST will be one of the best plays in Week 9. While the Saints allowed over 30 points in three of their first four games, they have figured things out recently. This defense has scored double-digit fantasy points in two of its past three contests and just held the Pittsburgh Steelers to 16 offensive points in its last game before the Week 8 bye.
New Orleans will now get one of the better defensive matchups this coming week. The Browns offensive line has not been able to protect Deshaun Watson this season. Watson has been sacked a league-leading 33 times and has been sacked eight times in a game on two different occasions. Given that the Saints have eight sacks over their last two contests, start this D/ST with confidence.
GRANDO. Welcome back 💥
#MINvsNO on FOX https://t.co/qzlNMkTUSo
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 11, 2026
Like the Lions, though, this D/ST can only be used for one week. The Saints defense shouldn't be trusted against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, the Chicago Bears in Week 11, and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. This New Orleans D/ST should be dropped after this promising matchup.
New York Giants D/ST (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 9 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Yahoo Rostership: 3%
- Over-Under: 40.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18.5
The New York Giants come off their Week 8 bye with one of the week's best defensive matchups. They'll face an Eagles offense that will still be starting Tanner McKee under center. Philadelphia has scored 14 points (Week 6), 21 points (Week 7), and 10 points (Week 8) in McKee's three starts since he took over for the injured Jalen Hurts.
That's enough reason to roll with this Giants D/ST in Week 9. New York has capable pass rushers to get to the quarterback, and the Eagles offensive line has given up 10 sacks in McKee's three starts. New York's second-ranked pass-rush win rate has this defense as a top-7 play this week. Don't forget, this same D/ST totaled five sacks against the Commanders a few weeks back.
CJ Okoye Giants SACK! https://t.co/a4EXJ6UkPu
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 4, 2026
After this matchup against the Eagles, it could be worth hanging onto this Giants D/ST a little longer. Despite tough matchups against the Commanders in Week 10 and the Jaguars in Week 11, New York will face the subpar Colts offense in Week 12. If you're looking further down the line as well, the Giants play the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the fantasy playoffs in Week 15.
Buffalo Bills D/ST (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 10 Opponent: New York Jets
- Yahoo Rostership: 10%
- Over-Under: N/A
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: N/A
If you already have Week 9 figured out and are looking for a defense to stash for the next few weeks, the Buffalo Bills should be your top choice. The Bills will play the New York Jets in Week 10 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Both of those matchups make this Buffalo D/ST one of the best streaming options for the next few weeks.
The Bills should be able to rack up plenty of sacks in those two contests. They just tallied four sacks against the Ravens last week, and both the Jets and Dolphins haven't done a good job protecting their signal-callers this year. Geno Smith has been sacked multiple times in every game since Week 2, and Willis was just sacked five times last week. The Bills and their fourth-ranked pressure rate will be a must-start D/ST in both weeks.
This Buffalo D/ST could also potentially be used in Week 9 against the Vikings. Minnesota hasn't exactly lit it up on offense this year, and Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring issue that could force him to miss this week's contest. Even if Murray plays, this Bills defense could be started in some formats. The Vikings have scored 23 points or fewer in each of Murray's last four starts.
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 10
If you have Week 9 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 10:
- Buffalo Bills (10% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 10 opponent: New York Jets (noted above)
- Indianapolis Colts (7% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 10 opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Miami Dolphins (1% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 10 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
Dallas Cowboys D/ST at IND
- Week 9 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Yahoo Rostership: 17%
Fantasy managers can't possibly start this Cowboys D/ST in Week 9. This same defense scored only one fantasy point against the Jalon Daniels-led Buccaneers offense in Week 5 and gave up 33 points to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Even though this Colts offense has struggled to move the ball this season, this Dallas defense has performed too poorly to start in fantasy.
The Cowboys rank 31st in EPA/play, 30th in yards allowed per game, 25th in sack rate, 21st in pressure rate, and 31st in red zone rate. That's not a defense fantasy managers should be looking to start in Week 9. There are a handful of other defenses that managers can roll with instead of this Dallas D/ST.
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks.
- Week 9: Stream the Lions versus the Dolphins
- Week 10: Stream the Bills versus the Jets
- Week 11: Stream the Bills versus the Dolphins
- Week 12: Stream the Jets versus the Dolphins
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