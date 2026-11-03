Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 9 (2026)

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 9 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 9 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Matthew Golden is the Golden Ticket to Willy Wonka's fantasy football funhouse, and I'm ready to take the ride. The Packers rookie is emerging as a legitimate fantasy difference-maker, and the target volume is becoming impossible to ignore. Golden is turning opportunity into production, making him one of my favorite wide receiver starts heading into Week 9. If you're looking for a receiver who can deliver a little fantasy magic, this is your guy.
Ladd McConkey and Caleb Douglas are two other names I'm looking to get into lineups. McConkey has a favorable matchup against Houston and is coming off one of his better performances of the season. At the same time, Douglas offers some deep-league upside against a Detroit defense that has struggled to contain opposing receivers. Sometimes you have to get a little uncomfortable to find fantasy value.
On the flip side, Michael Wilson, Jameson Williams, and D.J. Moore are three receivers I'm approaching with caution. The talent is there, but the matchups and weekly opportunity create some legitimate concerns. Let's find the Week 9 RotoBaller booms and avoid the fantasy busts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 9 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Matthew Golden - WR, Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Golden is becoming a legitimate fantasy difference-maker. Against Carolina in Week 8, he commanded 13 targets, catching seven for 79 yards and a touchdown. That kind of involvement is exactly what we want from a mid-round receiver.
He's now up to 82 targets, 43 receptions, 619 yards, and four touchdowns through eight games. New England presents a favorable matchup, and Golden is seeing the kind of volume that makes him difficult to leave on the bench.
Suppose Christian Watson is suiting up this week after returning to the field via ambulance; that strengthens the case for Golden, as he will not need to face the likes of Christian Gonzalez as often. New England is allowing nearly 32 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, so both Golden and Watson have plenty of opportunities to be productive.
Jordan Love connects with Matthew Golden for the TD 🤝
CARvsGB on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/NVabs2hOxv
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2026
Even after dropping a touchdown pass on second down, Jordan Love wasn’t afraid to revisit that connection with Golden, connecting on the very next play for a touchdown. Green Bay's passing game is clicking, and both Packers receivers should be in your weekly fantasy lineups.
Ladd McConkey - WR, Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans
First, I don't like the Chargers offense in any way, shape, or form. But a good matchup is a good matchup, and when one presents itself, you need to take advantage.
If there was a bright spot for this Chargers team this past Sunday, it was McConkey, who caught four of six targets for 86 yards and finished with a usable 12.6 fantasy points. It’s not something to brag about to your friends, but sometimes you take what you can get and move on to the next one.
The next one is a somewhat favorable opportunity for McConkey. The Week 9 matchup against Houston is another reason to be optimistic.
The Texans have been a favorable matchup for opposing wide receivers, allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to the position on a schedule-adjusted basis. McConkey also has a favorable stretch ahead, with Houston followed by Baltimore, giving fantasy managers a couple of opportunities to capitalize on his talent.
I'm not expecting the Chargers to turn into an offensive juggernaut suddenly, but McConkey remains one of Justin Herbert's most dangerous receiving options. After seeing six targets and producing 86 yards against the Rams, I'm comfortable putting him back into starting lineups as a WR2 with upside in Week 9.
Caleb Douglas - WR, Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions
I could easily have gone Malik Nabers this week, since the Giants receiver has the best fantasy matchup on the board against the Eagles, but let’s go deep. Let’s go to the places that are never spoken out loud: the Dolphins' passing game. You think it, but you don't dare say it out loud. Douglas is an intriguing Week 9 deep-league flex, and I'm willing to take a shot on him against Detroit.
Detroit has been one of the most generous defenses to opposing wide receivers, ranking among the bottom three in fantasy points allowed to the position. That's an opportunity worth exploiting, particularly for a receiver who has already demonstrated big-play and touchdown upside.
Caleb Douglas down to the 6!
NEvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/isSu0BobV9
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Douglas is coming off a four-catch, 43-yard performance on six targets against New England. He also commanded a 20% target share and accounted for 37.2% of Miami's air yards. The previous week against the Jets, he caught just two passes but turned them into 70 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard reception.
If you are looking for a flex play this week with upside, Douglas’s reputation and this matchup are worth considering.
Week 9 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Michael Wilson - WR, Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Take a cautious approach with Wilson in Week 9, even after his breakout performance against Dallas. Wilson exploded for eight receptions, 111 receiving yards, and a touchdown on 15 targets, giving fantasy managers one of the week's biggest performances. The problem is that chasing last week's production could lead to disappointment against a Seattle defense that has consistently made life difficult for opposing wide receivers.
MINSHEW MAGIC OH MY! https://t.co/KCtTmz4Av4
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Before the Monday Night contest against the Bears to close out Week 8, the Seahawks have allowed just 642 receiving yards and four touchdowns to wide receivers through seven games. They're surrendering only 12.0 fantasy points per game to the position, the fewest in the league.
Wilson only has to look back a few weeks to see what he is getting himself into. Back in Week 2, Wilson managed only two receptions for 18 yards on seven targets.
The concern isn't whether Wilson can earn targets. His 15-target performance against Dallas proves the opportunity is there. It's whether Arizona can turn those opportunities into meaningful production against a defense that limits explosive plays and scoring chances.
Jameson Williams - WR, Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins
Just when you thought it was safe to trust once again. Williams has produced 16 or more fantasy points in each of his last four contests. Williams has found his rhythm over the last two weeks, which makes this a difficult sit recommendation.
He's coming off a four-catch, 70-yard, one-touchdown performance against Minnesota after posting five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. That's 161 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his last two games.
However, Miami Beach and this Dolphins defense hit different when it comes to fantasy production at wide receiver, allowing just 16.1 fantasy points per game to the position through seven games. The Dolphins have also limited opponents to five receiving touchdowns to wide receivers.
Williams can break a matchup with one play, but I'm not banking on another touchdown to save his fantasy day. He's a boom-or-bust option I'd consider sitting if I have a safer alternative.
Four of the last five Dolphins opponents had their top receiver finish with fewer than 90 receiving yards. Williams only needs one big play to have a solid outing, but it’s a risky proposition.
DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings
Like Wilson, I’m not completely ignoring the Week 8 breakout, but I'm cautious given the matchup. Moore had himself an afternoon against the Ravens, hauling in 4 of 7 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 16.6 fantasy points in his first action since Week 4.
Over four appearances, Moore is averaging just over six targets per game, while Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid are also competing for opportunities in Josh Allen's offense. Moore's snap share has been around 52.5%, another reason to be careful about projecting consistent volume.
The Minnesota matchup doesn't help. Through seven games, the Vikings have allowed only 859 receiving yards and four touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, giving up 15.9 fantasy points per game. That's one of the toughest statistical matchups on the schedule.
Moore has the talent to beat coverage, but between the target competition, limited playing time, and a difficult opponent, I'm lowering expectations. He's a risky WR3, not a must-start this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Matthew Golden, Jameson Williams, Caleb Douglas. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Matthew Golden, Jameson Williams, Caleb Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Matthew Golden, Jameson Williams, Caleb Douglas compared to others:
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