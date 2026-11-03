👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 9 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Matthew Golden - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 9 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 9 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

Matthew Golden is the Golden Ticket to Willy Wonka's fantasy football funhouse, and I'm ready to take the ride. The Packers rookie is emerging as a legitimate fantasy difference-maker, and the target volume is becoming impossible to ignore. Golden is turning opportunity into production, making him one of my favorite wide receiver starts heading into Week 9. If you're looking for a receiver who can deliver a little fantasy magic, this is your guy.

Ladd McConkey and Caleb Douglas are two other names I'm looking to get into lineups. McConkey has a favorable matchup against Houston and is coming off one of his better performances of the season. At the same time, Douglas offers some deep-league upside against a Detroit defense that has struggled to contain opposing receivers. Sometimes you have to get a little uncomfortable to find fantasy value.

On the flip side, Michael Wilson, Jameson Williams, and D.J. Moore are three receivers I'm approaching with caution. The talent is there, but the matchups and weekly opportunity create some legitimate concerns. Let's find the Week 9 RotoBaller booms and avoid the fantasy busts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Matthew Golden - WR, Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots

Golden is becoming a legitimate fantasy difference-maker. Against Carolina in Week 8, he commanded 13 targets, catching seven for 79 yards and a touchdown. That kind of involvement is exactly what we want from a mid-round receiver.

He's now up to 82 targets, 43 receptions, 619 yards, and four touchdowns through eight games. New England presents a favorable matchup, and Golden is seeing the kind of volume that makes him difficult to leave on the bench.

Suppose Christian Watson is suiting up this week after returning to the field via ambulance; that strengthens the case for Golden, as he will not need to face the likes of Christian Gonzalez as often. New England is allowing nearly 32 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, so both Golden and Watson have plenty of opportunities to be productive.

Even after dropping a touchdown pass on second down, Jordan Love wasn’t afraid to revisit that connection with Golden, connecting on the very next play for a touchdown. Green Bay's passing game is clicking, and both Packers receivers should be in your weekly fantasy lineups.

Ladd McConkey - WR, Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans

First, I don't like the Chargers offense in any way, shape, or form. But a good matchup is a good matchup, and when one presents itself, you need to take advantage.

If there was a bright spot for this Chargers team this past Sunday, it was McConkey, who caught four of six targets for 86 yards and finished with a usable 12.6 fantasy points. It’s not something to brag about to your friends, but sometimes you take what you can get and move on to the next one.

The next one is a somewhat favorable opportunity for McConkey. The Week 9 matchup against Houston is another reason to be optimistic.

The Texans have been a favorable matchup for opposing wide receivers, allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to the position on a schedule-adjusted basis. McConkey also has a favorable stretch ahead, with Houston followed by Baltimore, giving fantasy managers a couple of opportunities to capitalize on his talent.

I'm not expecting the Chargers to turn into an offensive juggernaut suddenly, but McConkey remains one of Justin Herbert's most dangerous receiving options. After seeing six targets and producing 86 yards against the Rams, I'm comfortable putting him back into starting lineups as a WR2 with upside in Week 9.

Caleb Douglas - WR, Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions

I could easily have gone Malik Nabers this week, since the Giants receiver has the best fantasy matchup on the board against the Eagles, but let’s go deep. Let’s go to the places that are never spoken out loud: the Dolphins' passing game. You think it, but you don't dare say it out loud. Douglas is an intriguing Week 9 deep-league flex, and I'm willing to take a shot on him against Detroit.

Detroit has been one of the most generous defenses to opposing wide receivers, ranking among the bottom three in fantasy points allowed to the position. That's an opportunity worth exploiting, particularly for a receiver who has already demonstrated big-play and touchdown upside.

Douglas is coming off a four-catch, 43-yard performance on six targets against New England. He also commanded a 20% target share and accounted for 37.2% of Miami's air yards. The previous week against the Jets, he caught just two passes but turned them into 70 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard reception.

If you are looking for a flex play this week with upside, Douglas’s reputation and this matchup are worth considering.

 

Week 9 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Michael Wilson - WR, Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Take a cautious approach with Wilson in Week 9, even after his breakout performance against Dallas. Wilson exploded for eight receptions, 111 receiving yards, and a touchdown on 15 targets, giving fantasy managers one of the week's biggest performances. The problem is that chasing last week's production could lead to disappointment against a Seattle defense that has consistently made life difficult for opposing wide receivers.

Before the Monday Night contest against the Bears to close out Week 8, the Seahawks have allowed just 642 receiving yards and four touchdowns to wide receivers through seven games. They're surrendering only 12.0 fantasy points per game to the position, the fewest in the league.

Wilson only has to look back a few weeks to see what he is getting himself into. Back in Week 2, Wilson managed only two receptions for 18 yards on seven targets.

The concern isn't whether Wilson can earn targets. His 15-target performance against Dallas proves the opportunity is there. It's whether Arizona can turn those opportunities into meaningful production against a defense that limits explosive plays and scoring chances.

Jameson Williams - WR, Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

Just when you thought it was safe to trust once again. Williams has produced 16 or more fantasy points in each of his last four contests. Williams has found his rhythm over the last two weeks, which makes this a difficult sit recommendation.

He's coming off a four-catch, 70-yard, one-touchdown performance against Minnesota after posting five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. That's 161 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his last two games.

However, Miami Beach and this Dolphins defense hit different when it comes to fantasy production at wide receiver, allowing just 16.1 fantasy points per game to the position through seven games. The Dolphins have also limited opponents to five receiving touchdowns to wide receivers.

Williams can break a matchup with one play, but I'm not banking on another touchdown to save his fantasy day. He's a boom-or-bust option I'd consider sitting if I have a safer alternative.

Four of the last five Dolphins opponents had their top receiver finish with fewer than 90 receiving yards. Williams only needs one big play to have a solid outing, but it’s a risky proposition.

DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings

Like Wilson, I’m not completely ignoring the Week 8 breakout, but I'm cautious given the matchup. Moore had himself an afternoon against the Ravens, hauling in 4 of 7 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 16.6 fantasy points in his first action since Week 4.

Over four appearances, Moore is averaging just over six targets per game, while Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid are also competing for opportunities in Josh Allen's offense. Moore's snap share has been around 52.5%, another reason to be careful about projecting consistent volume.

The Minnesota matchup doesn't help. Through seven games, the Vikings have allowed only 859 receiving yards and four touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, giving up 15.9 fantasy points per game. That's one of the toughest statistical matchups on the schedule.

Moore has the talent to beat coverage, but between the target competition, limited playing time, and a difficult opponent, I'm lowering expectations. He's a risky WR3, not a must-start this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Matthew Golden, Jameson Williams, Caleb Douglas. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Matthew Golden, Jameson Williams, Caleb Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Matthew Golden, Jameson Williams, Caleb Douglas compared to others:

Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Matthew Golden
vs
Saquon Barkley
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Parker Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
Jameson Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Jacobs
Matthew Golden
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Matthew Golden
vs
Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
James Cook III
Matthew Golden
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Luther Burden III
Matthew Golden
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Evans
Matthew Golden
vs
Sam Laporta
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Colston Loveland
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Isaiah Likely
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
Stefon Diggs
Matthew Golden
vs
DJ Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
George Kittle
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
James Cook III
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Caleb Douglas
vs
David Montgomery
Caleb Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Caleb Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Caleb Douglas
vs
Derrick Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 9
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joe Fagnano

Expected to Make First Career Start Against Jaguars
George Pickens

Jerry Jones Says George Pickens Needs the Ball More
Ryan Flournoy

Could Be Set Up for a Larger Role
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Pours in Season-High 43 Points
Ty Jerome

Notches Second 40-Point Game of the Season
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 42 Points Against Miami
Dalen Terry

Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Thunder
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Jadarian Price

Leads Seattle's Backfield in His Return
Draymond Green

Tossed in Third Quarter Against Phoenix
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Jordan Goodwin

Exits with Calf Injury
Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
D'Andre Swift

Stays Hot Despite Inefficient Outing
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Antonio Williams

' High Volume Share is Here to Stay
Seth McGowan

a Priority Stash Ahead of Trade Deadline
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
Max Christie

Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Derrick Jones Jr.

Sidelined Against the Raptors
Jakob Poeltl

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Scottie Barnes

Good to Go Monday
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Max Strus

Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Brandon Williams

Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Alpha Diallo

Cleared to Play Monday
Clint Capela

Downgraded to Out Monday
Reed Sheppard

Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Kyrie Irving

Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Dejounte Murray

Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Jadarian Price

Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Lamar Jackson

Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 9
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks