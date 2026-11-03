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Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Emmett Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 9 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. The theme of this week's piece is rookie running backs. We will also look at some emerging wide receivers, including the No. 2 option in New York, who could be poised for a post-bye-week surge.

This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 9 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune in to RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET, as well as Sunday Gameday at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

2026 Fantasy Football: Week 9 Waiver Wire Adds

All Players are rostered in 50% or less in all Yahoo Leagues

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders backfield was a major talking point on Sunday afternoon. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. typically served as a change-of-pace option for much of the first half of the campaign, but his role was very different in the Raiders' victory over the Jets. On Sunday afternoon, Washington logged a season-high 25 attempts for 83 yards.

Prior to this, Washington averaged just 5.7 attempts per game. Instead, the team's primary option, Ashton Jeanty, took just two carries for nine yards. While coach HC Klint Kubiak acknowledged that Jeanty will remain a key part of the offense going forward, Washington seems poised to have a larger role going forward.

This season, Washington has averaged a solid 4.3 YPC, while Jeanty has averaged just 3.1 YPC. While Washington may still be the "No. 2" on most weeks, he is far more valuable than a typical handcuff.

 

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

While Emmett Johnson did not see surging usage like our first rookie running back, he did enjoy his best showing in the pros. In their loss to the Broncos, Johnson took just one carry but shone as a pass catcher, rubbing in all five targets for 128 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception went for 73 yards and a score.

While he has seen only 2.9 attempts per game, Johnson could see his receiving role grow in the second half, while maintaining elite handcuff value behind Kenneth Walker III.

 

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts took another tough loss on Sunday, falling to the Jaguars 42-7, but the reason to include rookie Seth McGowan is the possibility of a major increase in his role over the next week. With the Colts in a full-blown rebuild, they are expected to listen to offers on many top players, including wide receiver Josh Downs and running back Jonathan Taylor.

All season, McGowan has been deployed as the RB2 and has had a limited role, averaging 4.7 YPC. While his team context will not be great, he could see up to 20 carries per game if Taylor is shipped to a contender.

 

Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants

Devin Singletary is more of a traditional stash option. With Najee Harris off the roster and Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the IR, Singletary enters Week 9 as the clear RB2 in New York. However, Cam Skattebo is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which could open the door for the veteran to take the backfield this weekend.

On Monday, HC John Harbaugh noted that Skattebo will continue to be viewed as day-to-day leading up to the weekend. Singletary is a top handcuff to pick up, as any type of setback could push him into the RB1 role on Sunday.

 

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Another injury to monitor is in Dallas. While wideout George Pickens has not missed any game action this season, he has dealt with a recurring hamstring injury that has kept him limited in practice at times. On Monday, it was reported that Pickens is still dealing with the effects of this hamstring injury, among other ailments that continue to "tighten up" during games, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

While there is no indication Pickens will miss time, the team's No. 3 WR, Ryan Flournoy, is emerging as an elite stash option. The 27-year-old has already made noise, averaging 13.3 PPR points per game over his last four games, and could enter borderline WR2 territory if Pickens is sidelined.

 

Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York Jets

While rookie Omar Cooper Jr. has taken much of the headlines in New York, Adonai Mitchell reminded fantasy managers that he deserves to be rostered in all standard formats. During their loss to the Raiders, Mitchell led the team with seven receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. His nine targets were just three shy of the team lead (Garrett Wilson).

Mitchell missed four games earlier in the season due to a finger injury, but appears to be rounding into form. In Week 7, he was unable to bring in any of his three targets, but his performance on Sunday showed he is still the WR2 in the offense. Prior to the injury, Mitchell drew 7.5 targets per game (Week 1-2) and totaled at least 60 yards in each game.

While Cooper will remain involved, Mitchell still has the clearest path to consistent targets opposite of Wilson.

 

Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

The final name we will look at is a name for deeper three-WR formats. Fields is coming off a bye week, and rookie WRs typically see a surge in snap count and potential production after a bye, as it takes time to adjust to the NFL.

Fortunately, Fields is already the team's No. 2 WR and is coming off his best effort as a pro. During their overtime victory over the Texans, Fields tallied his season-best 83 yards on four catches (five targets). Over his last two games, Fields has seen at least five targets in each, compared to 3.4 per game over his first five NFL contests.

By a wide margin, his PFF grade shows he is coming off the best effort as a pro.

He faces minimal competition for the No. 2 role and could begin to emerge as a weekly FLEX option in an improving offense.

 

Other Waiver Wire Adds

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, Adonai Mitchell, Ryan Flournoy, Malachi Fields. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, Adonai Mitchell, Ryan Flournoy, Malachi Fields. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, Adonai Mitchell, Ryan Flournoy, Malachi Fields:

Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Conner
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sione Vaki
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emmett Johnson
vs
James Conner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Emmett Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Seth McGowan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Seth McGowan
vs
Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Brenton Strange
Seth McGowan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Courtland Sutton
Seth McGowan
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Seth McGowan
vs
Keenan Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Seth McGowan
vs
Devaughn Vele
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Makai Lemon
Seth McGowan
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Keon Coleman
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Seth McGowan
vs
Demario Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Seth McGowan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Seth McGowan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Malik Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Seth McGowan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Dylan Sampson
Seth McGowan
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Seth McGowan
vs
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
vs
Kimani Vidal
Seth McGowan
vs
James Conner
Seth McGowan
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
Roschon Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Corey Kiner
Seth McGowan
vs
Sione Vaki
Devin Singletary
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devin Singletary
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devin Singletary
vs
Antonio Williams
Devin Singletary
vs
Keenan Allen
Devin Singletary
vs
Seth McGowan
Devin Singletary
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devin Singletary
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Devin Singletary
vs
Makai Lemon
Devin Singletary
vs
Brenton Strange
Devin Singletary
vs
Keon Coleman
Devin Singletary
vs
Emmett Johnson
Devin Singletary
vs
Demario Douglas
Devin Singletary
vs
Kaelon Black
Devin Singletary
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devin Singletary
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Devin Singletary
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devin Singletary
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devin Singletary
vs
Malik Washington
Devin Singletary
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devin Singletary
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Devin Singletary
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devin Singletary
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devin Singletary
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devin Singletary
vs
Dylan Sampson
Devin Singletary
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Devin Singletary
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Devin Singletary
vs
Samaje Perine
Devin Singletary
vs
Kimani Vidal
Devin Singletary
vs
James Conner
Devin Singletary
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devin Singletary
vs
Roschon Johnson
Devin Singletary
vs
Corey Kiner
Devin Singletary
vs
Sione Vaki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Hunter
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kimani Vidal
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Dell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demario Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darius Cooper
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Makai Lemon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Efton Chism III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre' Harris
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Treylon Burks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devin DuVernay
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Demario Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keon Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Makai Lemon
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devin Singletary
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ryan Flournoy
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Seth McGowan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Hunter
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Greg Dulcich
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tank Dell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Darius Cooper
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyle Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Efton Chism III
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Nailor
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre' Harris
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jahan Dotson
Malachi Fields
vs
Efton Chism III
Malachi Fields
vs
Tyler Higbee
Malachi Fields
vs
Kyle Williams
Malachi Fields
vs
Eli Raridon
Malachi Fields
vs
Darius Cooper
Malachi Fields
vs
James Conner
Malachi Fields
vs
Tank Dell
Malachi Fields
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Kimani Vidal
Malachi Fields
vs
Roschon Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Samaje Perine
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen Nailor
Malachi Fields
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Malachi Fields
vs
Corey Kiner
Malachi Fields
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Sione Vaki
Malachi Fields
vs
Greg Dulcich
Malachi Fields
vs
Tre' Harris
Malachi Fields
vs
Travis Hunter
Malachi Fields
vs
Jahan Dotson
Malachi Fields
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Treylon Burks
Malachi Fields
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Mike Gesicki
Malachi Fields
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malachi Fields
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malachi Fields
vs
Antonio Williams
Malachi Fields
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malachi Fields
vs
Keenan Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malachi Fields
vs
Makai Lemon
Malachi Fields
vs
Keon Coleman
Malachi Fields
vs
Demario Douglas

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