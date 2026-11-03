Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 9 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. The theme of this week's piece is rookie running backs. We will also look at some emerging wide receivers, including the No. 2 option in New York, who could be poised for a post-bye-week surge.
This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 9 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!
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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 9 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 50% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders backfield was a major talking point on Sunday afternoon. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. typically served as a change-of-pace option for much of the first half of the campaign, but his role was very different in the Raiders' victory over the Jets. On Sunday afternoon, Washington logged a season-high 25 attempts for 83 yards.
Prior to this, Washington averaged just 5.7 attempts per game. Instead, the team's primary option, Ashton Jeanty, took just two carries for nine yards. While coach HC Klint Kubiak acknowledged that Jeanty will remain a key part of the offense going forward, Washington seems poised to have a larger role going forward.
This season, Washington has averaged a solid 4.3 YPC, while Jeanty has averaged just 3.1 YPC. While Washington may still be the "No. 2" on most weeks, he is far more valuable than a typical handcuff.
Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
While Emmett Johnson did not see surging usage like our first rookie running back, he did enjoy his best showing in the pros. In their loss to the Broncos, Johnson took just one carry but shone as a pass catcher, rubbing in all five targets for 128 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception went for 73 yards and a score.
While he has seen only 2.9 attempts per game, Johnson could see his receiving role grow in the second half, while maintaining elite handcuff value behind Kenneth Walker III.
Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts took another tough loss on Sunday, falling to the Jaguars 42-7, but the reason to include rookie Seth McGowan is the possibility of a major increase in his role over the next week. With the Colts in a full-blown rebuild, they are expected to listen to offers on many top players, including wide receiver Josh Downs and running back Jonathan Taylor.
All season, McGowan has been deployed as the RB2 and has had a limited role, averaging 4.7 YPC. While his team context will not be great, he could see up to 20 carries per game if Taylor is shipped to a contender.
Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants
Devin Singletary is more of a traditional stash option. With Najee Harris off the roster and Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the IR, Singletary enters Week 9 as the clear RB2 in New York. However, Cam Skattebo is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which could open the door for the veteran to take the backfield this weekend.
On Monday, HC John Harbaugh noted that Skattebo will continue to be viewed as day-to-day leading up to the weekend. Singletary is a top handcuff to pick up, as any type of setback could push him into the RB1 role on Sunday.
Analysis: Cam Skattebo considered "day to day" for Week 9
https://t.co/EUCvEufo5h
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 2, 2026
Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Another injury to monitor is in Dallas. While wideout George Pickens has not missed any game action this season, he has dealt with a recurring hamstring injury that has kept him limited in practice at times. On Monday, it was reported that Pickens is still dealing with the effects of this hamstring injury, among other ailments that continue to "tighten up" during games, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
While there is no indication Pickens will miss time, the team's No. 3 WR, Ryan Flournoy, is emerging as an elite stash option. The 27-year-old has already made noise, averaging 13.3 PPR points per game over his last four games, and could enter borderline WR2 territory if Pickens is sidelined.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York Jets
While rookie Omar Cooper Jr. has taken much of the headlines in New York, Adonai Mitchell reminded fantasy managers that he deserves to be rostered in all standard formats. During their loss to the Raiders, Mitchell led the team with seven receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. His nine targets were just three shy of the team lead (Garrett Wilson).
Mitchell missed four games earlier in the season due to a finger injury, but appears to be rounding into form. In Week 7, he was unable to bring in any of his three targets, but his performance on Sunday showed he is still the WR2 in the offense. Prior to the injury, Mitchell drew 7.5 targets per game (Week 1-2) and totaled at least 60 yards in each game.
While Cooper will remain involved, Mitchell still has the clearest path to consistent targets opposite of Wilson.
Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants
The final name we will look at is a name for deeper three-WR formats. Fields is coming off a bye week, and rookie WRs typically see a surge in snap count and potential production after a bye, as it takes time to adjust to the NFL.
Fortunately, Fields is already the team's No. 2 WR and is coming off his best effort as a pro. During their overtime victory over the Texans, Fields tallied his season-best 83 yards on four catches (five targets). Over his last two games, Fields has seen at least five targets in each, compared to 3.4 per game over his first five NFL contests.
By a wide margin, his PFF grade shows he is coming off the best effort as a pro.
He faces minimal competition for the No. 2 role and could begin to emerge as a weekly FLEX option in an improving offense.
Other Waiver Wire Adds
- Samaje Perine, CIN (handcuff)
- Dylan Sampson, CLE
- DeMario Douglas, NE
- Antonio Williams, WSH
- Chig Okonkwo, WSH
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, Adonai Mitchell, Ryan Flournoy, Malachi Fields. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan, Devin Singletary, Adonai Mitchell, Ryan Flournoy, Malachi Fields:
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