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Quarterback (QB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 9 (2026)

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Josh Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Matt's quarterback (QB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 9 of 2026. His QB lineups advice for Week 9 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

Week 9 is here, and the quarterback position is loaded with intriguing matchups, potential breakout performances, and a few landmines fantasy managers need to avoid. We've got streaming options with legitimate QB1 upside, established veterans looking to capitalize on favorable matchups, and some quarterbacks who could make you regret trusting them in your starting lineup.

And yes, we're even taking a closer look at Josh Allen. Nobody is suggesting you casually bench one of the best quarterbacks in football, but his matchup against Minnesota is anything but ordinary. The Vikings have been shutting down opposing quarterbacks, and Allen may not be quite as automatic as you think.

Let’s break down the Week 9 RotoBaller quarterback starts and sits, identify matchups to exploit, and make sure you’re starting the right quarterback when it matters most.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Week 9 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Malik Willis - QB, Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a great defense to stream quarterbacks. This has been proven time and time again this season, except for Kyler Murray last week. Before the contest against the Vikings, Detroit’s defense had surrendered 29.7 fantasy points per game to the position.

Malik Willis is far from a locked-in starter, but given the matchup and the ability to produce fantasy points with his legs, Willis is an intriguing option this week. On the season, Willis is averaging a modest 15.2 fantasy points per game; however, in two of the last three contests, the Dolphins signal-caller has produced 20-plus fantasy points.

The rushing production is legitimate. Willis has accumulated 36 carries for 225 yards and three rushing touchdowns this season. That's 22.5 rushing yards per game and three additional scoring opportunities that traditional pocket passers don't offer. That said, the passing game has improved.

After throwing just two touchdown passes over his first five games, Willis has thrown two touchdowns in each of his last two games. He's also surpassed 200 passing yards in both outings.

Bottom line: The rushing upside gives him a built-in fantasy floor, while the matchup provides legitimate QB1 ceiling. If you're looking for a quarterback off the waiver wire, Willis should be near the top of your list.

Matthew Stafford - QB, Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders

Washington is struggling against quarterbacks. The Commanders have allowed 22.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, including 15 passing touchdowns through seven games. This is one of the most favorable matchups on this week's slate.

While Stafford isn’t playing at an MVP level, finishing with 10 or fewer fantasy points on three occasions, he isn’t playing bad either. Stafford has thrown 15 touchdowns in eight games (fifth-most), including seven touchdowns over his last four outings, while his 2,146 passing yards this season are second only to Jordan Love.

Bottom line: Last week’s matchup against the Chargers wasn’t great, and Stafford didn't produce. Washington has been one of the more generous defenses against fantasy quarterbacks, and Stafford's 15 passing touchdowns demonstrate the scoring upside. View him as a top-10 to top-12 quarterback play this week.

Brock Purdy - QB, San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Along with Stafford, Brock Purdy has thrown 15 touchdown passes this season, ranking inside the top five among fantasy quarterbacks. However, he’s done so in one fewer contest. Purdy is also averaging 249.7 passing yards per game and may be averaging the quietest 21.4 fantasy points per contest ever.

No other quarterback has dealt with more injuries and uncertainty at wide receiver this season than Purdy, and it hasn’t seemed to affect his fantasy outlook from week to week. Purdy has finished with 17 or more fantasy points in every contest this season, except in the last game before the 49ers' bye week.

Expect a big bounce-back performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming off the 49ers' Week 8 bye, Purdy gets a favorable matchup against a Raiders defense that has struggled to contain opposing quarterbacks. The combination of Kyle Shanahan's offensive system, an explosive supporting cast, and Purdy's ability to contribute as a runner gives him legitimate top-five quarterback upside this week.

The matchup is particularly appealing because San Francisco has one of the most productive offenses in football, and the Raiders allow the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. I want exposure to the 49ers' passing game here.

 

Week 9 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Kirk Cousins - QB, Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

As much as I love the Kirk Cousins fantasy rebirth narrative, I don't like his outlook this week against a well-rested San Francisco 49ers defensive front.

Before I tear Cousins down, let’s give the Raiders quarterback a little respect. After dropping three straight, the Raiders rebounded against the Jets last week and are now .500 heading into Week 9. From a fantasy perspective, Cousins is the QB6, averaging 20.6 fantasy points per game and topping 20 fantasy points in five of eight contests this season.

There is a lot to like about what Cousins has done statistically this season, but I'm pumping the brakes heading into Week 9. Cousins enters the matchup with 2,124 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions through eight games. He's coming off an excellent performance against the Jets, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

The 19 touchdown passes are impressive, and I'm not suggesting you automatically bench a quarterback who's been this productive. But Cousins has virtually no rushing upside, and now he's facing a top-10 pass defense that has allowed just 244 passing yards per game.

The Raiders are coming off a 38-33 win over the Jets, and Cousins just threw three touchdown passes. However, I expect San Francisco to present a much tougher challenge.

Tyler Shough - QB, New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns

Tyler Shough has shown flashes of fantasy upside this season, but he's still an inconsistent young quarterback working through the growing pains of his first full season as a starter.

Through eight contests, including last week, the Browns have allowed 243 passing yards per game and only seven touchdowns through the air while coming away with three interceptions of their own and sacking the opposing quarterback 21 times, the eighth-most in the NFL this season. That brings the team to fewer than 17 fantasy points per contest allowed at the position, ranking top-seven in fantasy. 

Over the last three games, Cleveland has allowed just two passing touchdowns and recorded one interception. Aaron Rodgers managed only 172 passing yards without a touchdown in Week 8, and Cam Ward threw no passing touchdowns in Week 7.

This defense is finding ways to limit opposing quarterbacks, and Shough could be next. Remember the Vikings game? In that contest against a team notorious for getting to the quarterback, Shough produced a modest 96 passing yards and threw two picks.

Josh Allen - QB, Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings

You know we need to bring the heat at least once every week. This isn't a conventional “sit,” but a temper-your-expectations inclusion, since Allen is obviously not a player you sit no matter the case I build against him. This is the best quarterback in the NFL against the best defense, and something has to give.

Minnesota has been an absolute nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, allowing just 7.8 fantasy points per game, the fewest in the NFL through Week 8. This group has surrendered only four passing touchdowns while intercepting eight passes, and its pressure has consistently disrupted opposing offenses.

Through seven contests, the Vikings have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game (165.6) and total yards (271.6). Their persistent pressure has forced eight interceptions (fourth-most), and their 25 sacks are also the second-most, one fewer than Pittsburgh with a game in hand.

For Allen, the money maker has been rushing upside. Allen has rushed for 270 yards and nine touchdowns. But here's the concern: that rushing production is doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Minnesota has allowed just 81 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks all season, with no rushing touchdowns.

Irresistible force meets immovable object this week, and it’s going to be absolute cinema.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tyler Shough, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Tyler Shough, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tyler Shough, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy compared to others:

Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Tanner McKee
Tyler Shough
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Fagnano
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tanner McKee
Kirk Cousins
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Fagnano
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Joe Burrow
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
vs
Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
vs
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Malik Willis
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Kirk Cousins
Brock Purdy
vs
Sam Darnold
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
vs
Kyler Murray
Brock Purdy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Brock Purdy
vs
Bo Nix
Brock Purdy
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Brock Purdy
vs
Bryce Young
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Deshaun Watson
Brock Purdy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Brock Purdy
vs
Daniel Jones
Brock Purdy
vs
Geno Smith
Brock Purdy
vs
Justin Herbert
Brock Purdy
vs
Tanner McKee
Brock Purdy
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Brock Purdy
vs
Joe Fagnano

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