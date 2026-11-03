👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 9 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Caleb Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

Injuries have hit the quarterback position hard once again, as Lamar Jackson could be out for the season, and even the Ravens' backup, Tyler Huntley, has already been ruled out for Week 9. The Cardinals are switching from Jacoby Brissett to Gardner Minshew II, while the Ravens are rolling with Joe Fagnano. The Titans and Steelers are the only teams with a bye this week. If you are looking for a replacement for Jackson or need a QB streamer, our early Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you get a head start. Below are early rankings for key quarterbacks, including Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Joe Burrow QB
1 2 Josh Allen QB
1 3 Brock Purdy QB
2 4 Drake Maye QB
2 5 Dak Prescott QB
2 6 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 7 Jared Goff QB
3 8 Caleb Williams QB
3 9 Matthew Stafford QB
3 10 Jayden Daniels QB
3 11 Jordan Love QB
3 12 Malik Willis QB
4 13 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 14 Kirk Cousins QB
4 15 Sam Darnold QB
4 16 Tyler Shough QB
4 17 Kyler Murray QB
5 18 C.J. Stroud QB
5 19 Bo Nix QB
5 20 J.J. McCarthy QB
5 21 Bryce Young QB
5 22 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 23 Deshaun Watson QB
5 24 Baker Mayfield QB
6 25 Daniel Jones QB
6 26 Geno Smith QB
6 27 Justin Herbert QB
6 28 Tanner McKee QB
6 29 Gardner Minshew II QB
6 30 Joe Fagnano QB

 

Week 9 Quarterback News

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 road win against the Seattle Seahawks. He added a single yard on two carries. Following a Seattle three-and-out to open the game, Williams and the Bears' offense marched down the field on an 18-play, 80-yard TD drive that chewed up more than half the quarter and set the tone early.

The USC product couldn't eclipse 300 passing yards for a third consecutive outing, but was sublime against an elite pass defense. Seattle had allowed just 144.4 yards per game through the air through Week 7 -- a figure Williams hit by halftime. With the offense healthy and humming, the 24-year-old burgeoning superstar will lead Chicago into a Week 9 home matchup against a surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, before a week of rest.

 

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) left the locker room after Sunday's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a bag of ice wrapped around his right elbow, according to Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford has dealt with some soreness in the arm, but he deferred to Stafford on how he is feeling. It is something that RotoBaller will be keeping tabs on throughout the week, but we doubt that it is an injury that will keep the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer from suiting up this Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. Do not be surprised if Stafford is rested during the practice week.

After a strong start to the 2026 campaign, which included four straight games with over 300 passing yards, Stafford has now gone three straight games without reaching that mark. He threw for just 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's win over the Chargers, and he now has back-to-back games with under 200 passing yards, although he did throw three TD passes in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Stafford will have a great opportunity against Washington to bounce back as a QB1 as long as his arm cooperates.

 

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team is "not making any changes" at quarterback when asked about the status of signal-caller Tanner McKee, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. McKee has started Philadelphia's last three games since Eagles QB1 Jalen Hurts (calf) was placed on Injured Reserve due to complications from blood clots. McKee has struggled since taking over as the starter, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts for 638 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The 26-year-old is averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt, and the Eagles are averaging 15 points per game in his starts. However, it does not appear as though Philadelphia is considering going to current backups Joe Milton III or Cole Payton any time soon.

 

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is dealing with a sore hamstring following the team's first loss of the year against the division-rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Murray is going through a full evaluation on Monday. O'Connell does not think that Murray's hamstring injury will jeopardize his availability for the team's Week 9 contest against the Buffalo Bills next Monday night, but it is definitely something to watch for fantasy managers.

The 29-year-old veteran signal-caller stayed in Sunday's loss to Detroit, but he continued to underwhelm in leading Minnesota's offense, going 17-for-29 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. It was Murray's first time this year throwing multiple TD passes, but he has not looked comfortable yet in O'Connell's offense in his first year with the team. If Murray's hamstring injury lingers throughout the week, veteran Carson Wentz could be an option to start against Buffalo in Week 9. We will keep a close eye on Murray's practice status this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith:

Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Sam Darnold
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Willis
vs
Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Brock Purdy
Malik Willis
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Willis
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bo Nix
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bryce Young
J.J. McCarthy
vs
C.J. Stroud
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kyler Murray
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Deshaun Watson
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyler Shough
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Sam Darnold
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Daniel Jones
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Joe Burrow
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Josh Allen
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Brock Purdy
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Drake Maye
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Tanner McKee
vs
Justin Herbert
Tanner McKee
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tanner McKee
vs
Geno Smith
Tanner McKee
vs
Joe Fagnano
Tanner McKee
vs
Daniel Jones
Tanner McKee
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee
vs
Bryce Young
Tanner McKee
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tanner McKee
vs
Bo Nix
Tanner McKee
vs
Joe Burrow
Tanner McKee
vs
Josh Allen
Tanner McKee
vs
Brock Purdy
Tanner McKee
vs
Drake Maye
Tanner McKee
vs
Dak Prescott
Geno Smith
vs
Daniel Jones
Geno Smith
vs
Justin Herbert
Geno Smith
vs
Baker Mayfield
Geno Smith
vs
Tanner McKee
Geno Smith
vs
Deshaun Watson
Geno Smith
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Joe Fagnano
Geno Smith
vs
Bryce Young
Geno Smith
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Geno Smith
vs
Bo Nix
Geno Smith
vs
Joe Burrow
Geno Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Geno Smith
vs
Brock Purdy
Geno Smith
vs
Drake Maye
Geno Smith
vs
Dak Prescott

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 9 Tight End Rankings
Early Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 9 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 9 Rankings: All Positions


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Jordan Goodwin

Exits with Calf Injury
Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
Max Christie

Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Derrick Jones Jr.

Sidelined Against the Raptors
Jakob Poeltl

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Scottie Barnes

Good to Go Monday
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Max Strus

Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Brandon Williams

Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Alpha Diallo

Cleared to Play Monday
Clint Capela

Downgraded to Out Monday
Reed Sheppard

Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Kyrie Irving

Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Dejounte Murray

Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Jadarian Price

Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Draymond Green

Set to Return Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Stephen Curry

Active on Monday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
Trey Murphy III

Set to Suit Up Monday
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Paul George

Sidelined Against Houston
Lamar Jackson

Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Micah Parsons

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Alexandre Sarr

Out of Action on Monday
Brandon Aiyuk

Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Josh Jacobs

Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Daniel Jones

to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Emeka Egbuka

Could Return in Week 9
Travis Etienne Jr.

Could Return to Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Ready to Return to the Field
Breece Hall

Won't be Traded
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 9 Tight End Rankings
Early Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 9 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 9 Rankings: All Positions