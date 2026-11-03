Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.
Injuries have hit the quarterback position hard once again, as Lamar Jackson could be out for the season, and even the Ravens' backup, Tyler Huntley, has already been ruled out for Week 9. The Cardinals are switching from Jacoby Brissett to Gardner Minshew II, while the Ravens are rolling with Joe Fagnano. The Titans and Steelers are the only teams with a bye this week. If you are looking for a replacement for Jackson or need a QB streamer, our early Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you get a head start. Below are early rankings for key quarterbacks, including Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 9 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|2
|4
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|5
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|6
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|7
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|8
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|9
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|10
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|3
|11
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|12
|Malik Willis
|QB
|4
|13
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|15
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|4
|16
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|17
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|5
|18
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|19
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|20
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|5
|21
|Bryce Young
|QB
|5
|22
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|23
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|24
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|6
|25
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|26
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|27
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|28
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|29
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|6
|30
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
Week 9 Quarterback News
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 road win against the Seattle Seahawks. He added a single yard on two carries. Following a Seattle three-and-out to open the game, Williams and the Bears' offense marched down the field on an 18-play, 80-yard TD drive that chewed up more than half the quarter and set the tone early.
The USC product couldn't eclipse 300 passing yards for a third consecutive outing, but was sublime against an elite pass defense. Seattle had allowed just 144.4 yards per game through the air through Week 7 -- a figure Williams hit by halftime. With the offense healthy and humming, the 24-year-old burgeoning superstar will lead Chicago into a Week 9 home matchup against a surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, before a week of rest.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) left the locker room after Sunday's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a bag of ice wrapped around his right elbow, according to Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford has dealt with some soreness in the arm, but he deferred to Stafford on how he is feeling. It is something that RotoBaller will be keeping tabs on throughout the week, but we doubt that it is an injury that will keep the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer from suiting up this Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. Do not be surprised if Stafford is rested during the practice week.
After a strong start to the 2026 campaign, which included four straight games with over 300 passing yards, Stafford has now gone three straight games without reaching that mark. He threw for just 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's win over the Chargers, and he now has back-to-back games with under 200 passing yards, although he did throw three TD passes in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Stafford will have a great opportunity against Washington to bounce back as a QB1 as long as his arm cooperates.
Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team is "not making any changes" at quarterback when asked about the status of signal-caller Tanner McKee, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. McKee has started Philadelphia's last three games since Eagles QB1 Jalen Hurts (calf) was placed on Injured Reserve due to complications from blood clots. McKee has struggled since taking over as the starter, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts for 638 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
The 26-year-old is averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt, and the Eagles are averaging 15 points per game in his starts. However, it does not appear as though Philadelphia is considering going to current backups Joe Milton III or Cole Payton any time soon.
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.