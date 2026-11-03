Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 9 is officially here, and we are back with more early rankings!. Fantasy managers will have bye weeks to deal with as the Titans and Steelers are off this week. Our early Week 9 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings are generated for managers looking to get a jump-start for the week. Below, you will find where key RBs such as Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Rachaad White, Braelon Allen, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 9 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|7
|1
|6
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|11
|2
|7
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|12
|2
|8
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|14
|3
|10
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|15
|3
|11
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|18
|3
|12
|Chase Brown
|RB
|19
|3
|13
|James Cook III
|RB
|26
|3
|14
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|27
|3
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|29
|3
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|33
|3
|17
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|34
|4
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|40
|4
|19
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|44
|4
|20
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|46
|4
|21
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|48
|4
|22
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|51
|5
|23
|Rachaad White
|RB
|56
|5
|24
|Blake Corum
|RB
|57
|5
|25
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|60
|5
|26
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|5
|27
|David Montgomery
|RB
|64
|5
|28
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|67
|5
|29
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|68
|5
|30
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|70
|5
|31
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|71
|5
|32
|Woody Marks
|RB
|72
|5
|33
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|76
|5
|34
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|82
|5
|35
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|87
|6
|36
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|97
|6
|37
|Breece Hall
|RB
|99
|6
|38
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|106
|6
|39
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|110
|6
|40
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|111
|6
|41
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|116
|6
|42
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|120
|6
|43
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|121
|6
|44
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|125
|6
|45
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|126
|7
|46
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|127
|7
|47
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|128
|7
|48
|Justice Hill
|RB
|131
|7
|49
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|132
|7
|50
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|133
|7
|51
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|136
|7
|52
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|137
|7
|53
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|138
|7
|54
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|142
|7
|55
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|143
|7
|56
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|144
|7
|57
|Bam Knight
|RB
|146
|7
|58
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|149
|7
|59
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|162
|7
|60
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|167
|8
|61
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|177
|8
|62
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|191
|8
|63
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|206
|8
|64
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|207
|8
|65
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|208
|8
|66
|George Holani
|RB
|213
|8
|67
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|214
|8
|68
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|220
|8
|69
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|223
|8
|70
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|225
|8
|71
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|228
|8
|72
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|247
|8
|73
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|249
|8
|74
|Ray Davis
|RB
|253
|8
|75
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|255
|9
|76
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|261
|9
|77
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|262
|9
|78
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|264
|9
|79
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|275
|9
|80
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|282
Week 9 Running Back News
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in his team's 34-17 Monday Night Football victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He added 10 yards and two receptions on three targets. Swift's efficiency tapered off against what's been a staunch Seattle defense, but he rewarded fantasy managers with his second hat trick thus far. The 27-year-old is up to a sterling seven touchdowns over his last four appearances, and set a new career high with his tenth rushing score of the campaign.
Swift has been asked to shoulder a heavy load, tallying 49 totes over the last two weeks, which account for the most in a two-game stretch in his career. He'll likely lose some of the workhorse volume he's experienced when backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) rejoins the fold. However, Swift remains a strong RB2 play most weeks with superb touchdown upside. Chicago will line up for a Week 9 home matchup against an underrated Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense its next time out.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) will be considered "day-to-day" ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Skattebo injured his hamstring during the Giants' Week 7 win over the Houston Texans. While New York had a bye, Skattebo's status for Week 9 remains in question.
The 24-year-old had a breakout game against Houston before suffering the injury, recording 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. While Skattebo has had an up-and-down season, his fantasy stock is back up when healthy due to the respect defenses have to give to Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy's mobility. If Skattebo is unable to play against Philadelphia, Giants RB2 Devin Singletary would likely dominate backfield work for New York in Week 9.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is making progress in his recovery, but a return to action is not imminent, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Sources indicate that Montgomery's rehabilitation is moving in the right direction, although the veteran remains sidelined after suffering the injury during Houston's Week 5 victory over Tennessee. He missed the following two games and did not practice leading up to Week 7 before the Texans entered their bye.
The latest report casts doubt on his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Woody Marks has taken control of the backfield during Montgomery's absence, recording 34 carries for 122 rushing yards and three receptions for 40 yards over two games. Marks should remain Houston's primary fantasy option while Montgomery continues his recovery, with his substantial workload keeping him in flex consideration.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to remain with the team despite newly publicized allegations of physical abuse, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the organization is aware of the allegations and will allow the NFL's investigation to proceed, adding that he anticipates Jacobs remaining with Green Bay. Police records released Friday included accounts from three additional women alleging previous incidents of physical abuse, which Jacobs' attorneys have disputed.
The 28-year-old previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from a separate May incident. Jacobs spent the first six games of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List before returning in Week 7. He has since rushed for 75 yards while adding 11 receptions for 68 yards and three total touchdowns across two games. Jacobs remains Green Bay's lead running back and a fantasy starter, although the ongoing investigation creates uncertainty about potential additional discipline.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Rachaad White, Braelon Allen, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Rachaad White, Braelon Allen, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price:
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