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Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 9 Early Updates

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Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

Hey RotoBallers! Week 9 is officially here, and we are back with more early rankings!. Fantasy managers will have bye weeks to deal with as the Titans and Steelers are off this week. Our early Week 9 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings are generated for managers looking to get a jump-start for the weekBelow, you will find where key RBs such as Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Rachaad White, Braelon Allen, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 2
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB 4
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 5
1 5 Javonte Williams RB 7
1 6 Kyren Williams RB 11
2 7 Bucky Irving RB 12
2 8 Chuba Hubbard RB 13
2 9 Bhayshul Tuten RB 14
3 10 D'Andre Swift RB 15
3 11 Jonah Coleman RB 18
3 12 Chase Brown RB 19
3 13 James Cook III RB 26
3 14 Josh Jacobs RB 27
3 15 Saquon Barkley RB 29
3 16 Jonathan Taylor RB 33
3 17 Ollie Gordon II RB 34
4 18 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 40
4 19 Quinshon Judkins RB 44
4 20 Cam Skattebo RB 46
4 21 Derrick Henry RB 48
4 22 Ashton Jeanty RB 51
5 23 Rachaad White RB 56
5 24 Blake Corum RB 57
5 25 Braelon Allen RB 60
5 26 Zach Charbonnet RB 62
5 27 David Montgomery RB 64
5 28 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 67
5 29 Tyler Allgeier RB 68
5 30 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 70
5 31 Mike Washington Jr. RB 71
5 32 Woody Marks RB 72
5 33 Omarion Hampton RB 76
5 34 Jordan Mason RB 82
5 35 Dylan Sampson RB 87
6 36 Kyle Monangai RB 97
6 37 Breece Hall RB 99
6 38 Devin Singletary RB 106
6 39 J.K. Dobbins RB 110
6 40 Kenneth Gainwell RB 111
6 41 Kaelon Black RB 116
6 42 Jadarian Price RB 120
6 43 Kimani Vidal RB 121
6 44 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 125
6 45 Emmett Johnson RB 126
7 46 Samaje Perine RB 127
7 47 Austin Ekeler RB 128
7 48 Justice Hill RB 131
7 49 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 132
7 50 Elijah Mitchell RB 133
7 51 MarShawn Lloyd RB 136
7 52 TreVeyon Henderson RB 137
7 53 Alvin Kamara RB 138
7 54 Keaton Mitchell RB 142
7 55 Seth McGowan RB 143
7 56 Tyler Goodson RB 144
7 57 Bam Knight RB 146
7 58 Ty Johnson RB 149
7 59 Jaylen Wright RB 162
7 60 Corey Kiner RB 167
8 61 Kendre Miller RB 177
8 62 Sione Vaki RB 191
8 63 Kyle Juszczyk RB 206
8 64 Emanuel Wilson RB 207
8 65 Jaydon Blue RB 208
8 66 George Holani RB 213
8 67 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 214
8 68 Trevor Etienne RB 220
8 69 Roschon Johnson RB 223
8 70 Kaytron Allen RB 225
8 71 Sean Tucker RB 228
8 72 CJ Donaldson RB 247
8 73 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 249
8 74 Ray Davis RB 253
8 75 Ameer Abdullah RB 255
9 76 Dylan Laube RB 261
9 77 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 262
9 78 Hunter Luepke RB 264
9 79 Dare Ogunbowale RB 275
9 80 DeeJay Dallas RB 282

 

Week 9 Running Back News

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in his team's 34-17 Monday Night Football victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He added 10 yards and two receptions on three targets. Swift's efficiency tapered off against what's been a staunch Seattle defense, but he rewarded fantasy managers with his second hat trick thus far. The 27-year-old is up to a sterling seven touchdowns over his last four appearances, and set a new career high with his tenth rushing score of the campaign.

Swift has been asked to shoulder a heavy load, tallying 49 totes over the last two weeks, which account for the most in a two-game stretch in his career. He'll likely lose some of the workhorse volume he's experienced when backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) rejoins the fold. However, Swift remains a strong RB2 play most weeks with superb touchdown upside. Chicago will line up for a Week 9 home matchup against an underrated Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense its next time out.

 

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) will be considered "day-to-day" ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Skattebo injured his hamstring during the Giants' Week 7 win over the Houston Texans. While New York had a bye, Skattebo's status for Week 9 remains in question.

The 24-year-old had a breakout game against Houston before suffering the injury, recording 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. While Skattebo has had an up-and-down season, his fantasy stock is back up when healthy due to the respect defenses have to give to Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy's mobility. If Skattebo is unable to play against Philadelphia, Giants RB2 Devin Singletary would likely dominate backfield work for New York in Week 9.

 

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is making progress in his recovery, but a return to action is not imminent, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Sources indicate that Montgomery's rehabilitation is moving in the right direction, although the veteran remains sidelined after suffering the injury during Houston's Week 5 victory over Tennessee. He missed the following two games and did not practice leading up to Week 7 before the Texans entered their bye.

The latest report casts doubt on his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Woody Marks has taken control of the backfield during Montgomery's absence, recording 34 carries for 122 rushing yards and three receptions for 40 yards over two games. Marks should remain Houston's primary fantasy option while Montgomery continues his recovery, with his substantial workload keeping him in flex consideration.

 

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to remain with the team despite newly publicized allegations of physical abuse, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the organization is aware of the allegations and will allow the NFL's investigation to proceed, adding that he anticipates Jacobs remaining with Green Bay. Police records released Friday included accounts from three additional women alleging previous incidents of physical abuse, which Jacobs' attorneys have disputed.

The 28-year-old previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from a separate May incident. Jacobs spent the first six games of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List before returning in Week 7. He has since rushed for 75 yards while adding 11 receptions for 68 yards and three total touchdowns across two games. Jacobs remains Green Bay's lead running back and a fantasy starter, although the ongoing investigation creates uncertainty about potential additional discipline.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Rachaad White, Braelon Allen, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Rachaad White, Braelon Allen, Aaron Jones Sr., and Jadarian Price:

Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Puka Nacua
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Puka Nacua
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Bowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Olave
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Antonio Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trey McBride
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Seth McGowan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Stefon Diggs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Coker
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rachaad White
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Jacobs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Jacobs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Derrick Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Malik Washington
Derrick Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Derrick Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Derrick Henry
vs
Jalen Coker
Derrick Henry
vs
Michael Wilson
Derrick Henry
vs
DJ Moore
Derrick Henry
vs
Zay Flowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Cam Skattebo
Derrick Henry
vs
Ladd McConkey
Derrick Henry
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Derrick Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Derrick Henry
vs
Stefon Diggs
Derrick Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Derrick Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Derrick Henry
vs
Braelon Allen
Derrick Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Derrick Henry
vs
Tre Harris
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Ty Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Braelon Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Braelon Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Tory Horton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
Mason Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Bell
Jadarian Price
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jadarian Price
vs
Cade Otton
Jadarian Price
vs
Eli Raridon
Jadarian Price
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jadarian Price
vs
Samaje Perine
Jadarian Price
vs
AJ Barner
Jadarian Price
vs
Darren Waller
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Mayer
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Antonio Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Olave

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 9 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 9 Rankings: All Positions
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 9?


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