👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 9 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

Fantasy football rankings - Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

Amazingly, we are already into November and getting ready to kick off Week 9. As usual, fantasy managers will have to find injury replacements, but only the Titans and Steelers are on the bye this week. At RotoBaller HQ, we help you get a jump-start with our early Week 9 overall rankings. As injuries and news continue to flow in, we will update our rankings throughout the week.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 4 Bijan Robinson RB
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Puka Nacua WR
2 7 Javonte Williams RB
2 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 Kyren Williams RB
2 12 Bucky Irving RB
2 13 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 14 Bhayshul Tuten RB
2 15 D'Andre Swift RB
2 16 Malik Nabers WR
3 17 Brock Bowers TE
3 18 Jonah Coleman RB
3 19 Chase Brown RB
3 20 Chris Olave WR
3 21 Drake London WR
3 22 Tee Higgins WR
3 23 Justin Jefferson WR
3 24 Mike Evans WR
4 25 Luther Burden III WR
4 26 James Cook III RB
4 27 Josh Jacobs RB
4 28 Nico Collins WR
4 29 Saquon Barkley RB
4 30 George Kittle TE
4 31 Christian Watson WR
4 32 Parker Washington WR
4 33 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 34 Ollie Gordon II RB
4 35 Matthew Golden WR
4 36 Rashee Rice WR
5 37 Garrett Wilson WR
5 38 Jameson Williams WR
5 39 Isaiah Likely TE
5 40 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 41 George Pickens WR
5 42 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 43 Sam LaPorta TE
5 44 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 45 Colston Loveland TE
5 46 Cam Skattebo RB
5 47 DJ Moore WR
5 48 Derrick Henry RB
5 49 Stefon Diggs WR
5 50 Jalen Coker WR
5 51 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 52 Trey McBride TE
5 53 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
6 54 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 55 Malik Washington WR
6 56 Rachaad White RB
6 57 Blake Corum RB
6 58 Michael Wilson WR
6 59 Zay Flowers WR
6 60 Braelon Allen RB
6 61 Ladd McConkey WR
6 62 Zach Charbonnet RB
6 63 Tre Tucker WR
7 64 David Montgomery RB
7 65 Tucker Kraft TE
7 66 Caleb Douglas WR
7 67 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
7 68 Tyler Allgeier RB
7 69 Keenan Allen WR
7 70 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 71 Mike Washington Jr. RB
7 72 Woody Marks RB
7 73 Tyler Warren TE
7 74 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
7 75 Denzel Boston WR
7 76 Omarion Hampton RB
7 77 Rome Odunze WR
7 78 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 79 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 80 Josh Downs WR
7 81 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 82 Jordan Mason RB
7 83 Travis Kelce TE
7 84 KC Concepcion WR
7 85 Dallas Goedert TE
7 86 Mike Gesicki TE
8 87 Dylan Sampson RB
8 88 Brenton Strange TE
8 89 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 90 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 91 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 92 Greg Dulcich TE
8 93 Ryan Flournoy WR
8 94 Jordan Addison WR
8 95 Hunter Henry TE
8 96 Chig Okonkwo TE
8 97 Kyle Monangai RB
8 98 Tyler Higbee TE
8 99 Breece Hall RB
8 100 Xavier Worthy WR
8 101 A.J. Brown WR
8 102 DeVonta Smith WR
9 103 Juwan Johnson TE
9 104 Jordyn Tyson WR
9 105 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 106 Devin Singletary RB
9 107 DeMario Douglas WR
9 108 Dalton Schultz TE
9 109 Khalil Shakir WR
9 110 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 111 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 112 Antonio Williams WR
9 113 Devaughn Vele WR
9 114 AJ Barner TE
9 115 Cooper Kupp WR
9 116 Kaelon Black RB
9 117 Michael Mayer TE
9 118 Cade Otton TE
9 119 Quentin Johnston WR
9 120 Jadarian Price RB
9 121 Kimani Vidal RB
10 122 Mason Taylor TE
10 123 Eli Raridon TE
10 124 Chris Bell WR
10 125 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 126 Emmett Johnson RB
10 127 Samaje Perine RB
10 128 Austin Ekeler RB
10 129 Darren Waller TE
10 130 Courtland Sutton WR
10 131 Justice Hill RB
10 132 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 133 Elijah Mitchell RB
10 134 Keon Coleman WR
10 135 Kalif Raymond WR
10 136 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 137 TreVeyon Henderson RB
10 138 Alvin Kamara RB
10 139 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 140 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 141 Treylon Burks WR
10 142 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 143 Seth McGowan RB
11 144 Tyler Goodson RB
11 145 Mark Andrews TE
11 146 Bam Knight RB
11 147 Malachi Fields WR
11 148 Noah Fant TE
11 149 Ty Johnson RB
11 150 Evan Engram TE
11 151 Colby Parkinson TE
11 152 Jahan Dotson WR
11 153 Dontayvion Wicks WR
11 154 Konata Mumpfield WR
11 155 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 156 Savion Williams WR
11 157 Tre Harris WR
11 158 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
11 159 Makai Lemon WR
11 160 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 161 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
11 162 Jaylen Wright RB
11 163 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 164 Reggie Virgil WR
11 165 Tory Horton WR
11 166 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 167 Corey Kiner RB
11 168 Davis Allen TE
12 169 Rashod Bateman WR
12 170 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 171 Kyle Williams WR
12 172 Efton Chism III WR
12 173 Tank Dell WR
12 174 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 175 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
12 176 Tommy Tremble TE
12 177 Kendre Miller RB
12 178 Noah Gray TE
12 179 Charlie Kolar TE
12 180 Ted Hurst WR
12 181 Josh Cameron WR
12 182 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
12 183 Elijah Higgins TE
12 184 Devin Duvernay WR
12 185 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 186 Darius Cooper WR
12 187 Tez Johnson WR
12 188 Jake Ferguson TE
12 189 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 190 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 191 Sione Vaki RB
12 192 Drew Sample TE
12 193 Theo Johnson TE
12 194 Foster Moreau TE
12 195 Travis Hunter WR
12 196 Jack Bech WR
12 197 Christian Kirk WR
12 198 Simi Fehoko WR
12 199 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 200 Jauan Jennings WR
13 201 Darnell Mooney WR
13 202 Jalen Nailor WR
13 203 Jordan Whittington WR
13 204 Brandin Cooks WR
13 205 Dyami Brown WR
13 206 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 207 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 208 Jaydon Blue RB
13 209 Dawson Knox TE
13 210 Tutu Atwell WR
13 211 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 212 Austin Hooper TE
13 213 George Holani RB
13 214 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
13 215 Sam Roush TE
13 216 Zavion Thomas WR
13 217 Gavin Bartholomew TE
13 218 Will Kacmarek TE
13 219 Isaiah Williams WR
13 220 Trevor Etienne RB
13 221 Nate Boerkircher TE
13 222 Eric Saubert TE
13 223 Roschon Johnson RB
13 224 Tai Felton WR
13 225 Kaytron Allen RB
13 226 Nate Adkins TE
13 227 Cyrus Allen WR
14 228 Sean Tucker RB
14 229 Luke Farrell TE
14 230 Mitchell Evans TE
14 231 Adam Trautman TE
14 232 Jonathan Mingo WR
14 233 Cody White WR
14 234 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 235 Josh Cuevas TE
14 236 John Bates TE
14 237 Brock Wright TE
14 238 Jalen Royals WR
14 239 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
14 240 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 241 Xavier Legette WR
14 242 Isaiah Bond WR
14 243 Oscar Delp TE
14 244 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 245 John Metchie III WR
14 246 Colbie Young WR
14 247 CJ Donaldson RB
14 248 Marquise Brown WR
14 249 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
14 250 Bo Melton WR
14 251 Jahdae Walker WR
14 252 Bryce Lance WR
14 253 Ray Davis RB
14 254 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 255 Ameer Abdullah RB
14 256 Tanner Koziol TE
14 257 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 258 Cade Stover TE
15 259 Eli Stowers TE
15 260 Charlie Jones WR
15 261 Dylan Laube RB
15 262 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
15 263 Troy Franklin WR
15 264 Hunter Luepke RB
15 265 Van Jefferson WR
15 266 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
15 267 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 268 Ben Sinnott TE
15 269 Johnny Mundt TE
15 270 Matthew Hibner TE
15 271 Jackson Hawes TE
15 272 Jake Briningstool TE
15 273 Devontez Walker WR
15 274 Charlie Woerner TE
15 275 Dare Ogunbowale RB
15 276 Brycen Tremayne WR
15 277 Jared Wayne WR
15 278 James Mitchell TE
15 279 Deion Burks WR
15 280 Derius Davis WR
15 281 Drew Ogletree TE
15 282 DeeJay Dallas RB
15 283 Joe Burrow QB
15 284 Josh Allen QB
15 285 Brock Purdy QB
15 286 Drake Maye QB
15 287 Dak Prescott QB
15 288 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 289 Jared Goff QB
15 290 Caleb Williams QB
15 291 Matthew Stafford QB
15 292 Jayden Daniels QB
15 293 Jordan Love QB
15 294 Malik Willis QB
15 295 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 296 Kirk Cousins QB
15 297 Sam Darnold QB
15 298 Tyler Shough QB
15 299 Kyler Murray QB
15 300 C.J. Stroud QB
16 301 Bo Nix QB
16 302 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 303 Bryce Young QB
16 304 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 305 Deshaun Watson QB
16 306 Baker Mayfield QB
16 307 Daniel Jones QB
16 308 Geno Smith QB
16 309 Justin Herbert QB
16 310 Tanner McKee QB
16 311 Gardner Minshew II QB
16 312 Joe Fagnano QB
17 313 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 314 Houston Texans DST
17 315 New York Giants DST
17 316 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 317 Denver Broncos DST
17 318 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 319 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 320 Chicago Bears DST
17 321 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 322 Buffalo Bills DST
17 323 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 324 Detroit Lions DST
17 325 Green Bay Packers DST
17 326 New England Patriots DST
17 327 Cleveland Browns DST
17 328 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 329 New Orleans Saints DST
17 330 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 331 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 332 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 333 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 334 Carolina Panthers DST
17 335 Washington Commanders DST
17 336 New York Jets DST
17 337 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 338 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 339 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 340 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 341 Miami Dolphins DST
17 342 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 343 Brandon Aubrey K
17 344 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 345 Evan McPherson K
17 346 Will Reichard K
18 347 Cam Little K
18 348 Jake Bates K
18 349 Cairo Santos K
18 350 Tyler Bass K
18 351 Chase McLaughlin K
18 352 Jason Myers K
18 353 Eddy Pineiro K
18 354 Wil Lutz K
18 355 Drew Stevens K
18 356 Brandon McManus K
18 357 Matt Gay K
18 358 Daniel Carlson K
18 359 Spencer Shrader K
18 360 Dominic Zvada K
18 361 Harrison Butker K
18 362 Trey Smack K
18 363 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 364 Nick Folk K
18 365 Andre Szmyt K
18 366 Jason Sanders K
18 367 Andy Borregales K
18 368 Zane Gonzalez K
18 369 Cameron Dicker K
18 370 Chad Ryland K
18 371 Jake Elliott K
18 372 Jake Moody K

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football News

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III hauled in seven of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The 22-year-old put together another solid performance against the reigning Super Bowl champs, tying tight end Colston Loveland for Chicago's lead in receptions and targets. While Burden failed to lead the team in receiving yards for a third straight game, he yet again made an impact on significantly fewer snaps than his positional cohorts.

The only qualm owners may have with the former second-round pick is that most of his damage has been done in the first half. Still, he's a featured part of the offense and holds considerable fantasy value despite operating in a somewhat part-time role. Burden and the Bears will face another tough ask in Week 9 against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Monday night's 34-17 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Smith-Njigba shone again despite quarterback Sam Darnold struggling to a 50% completion rate against a new-look Bears defense. It's the seventh time in 2026 that the fourth-year pro has surpassed 100 receiving yards, and his sixth outing with 11 or more targets.

No other Seattle pass catcher gained more than 26 yards or had more than three receptions on Monday. Smith-Njigba is averaging a ludicrous 123.1 receiving yards per game and has collected 56 more targets (89) than his next-closest teammate, tight end AJ Barner. As essentially the only show in town, the Ohio State product is a locked-in weekly elite WR1. The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column next weekend when they take on the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

 

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was a non-participant during Monday's walkthrough, per Travis D. Holmes. Tuten is coming off an epic performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 55 yards and added another score through the air.

It appears Tuten picked up a minor injury during the game, but fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much right now. Tuten still has plenty of time to get ready for Thursday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring Tuten's status throughout the week.

 

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Monday that wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) and his broken rib are sore but "doing great," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "We'll see as the week goes," Vrable added. Watson will do everything possible to get his body ready for Sunday's Week 9 contest on the road against the New England Patriots. The 27-year-old big-play wideout suffered a broken rib in last Thursday night's home victory against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field and was taken to a local hospital during the game after coughing up blood.

After being cleared by doctors, Watson surprisingly returned to the contest and finished with a season-high eight catches on 10 targets for 113 yards in the 27-19 victory. His status for Week 9 in New England is in question, and it will likely be a matter of pain tolerance when it comes to Watson suiting up. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status throughout the week, but if he is active on Sunday, he will be a must-start as the WR3 overall in standard fantasy scoring through eight weeks in 2026.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ja'Marr Chase, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaxson Smith Njigba, Luther Burden III, D'Andre Swift, Jonah Coleman, James Cook III, Jameson Williams, Derrick Henry, DJ Moore, Ashton Jeanty, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Mason, Jakobi Meyers, Greg Dulcich, Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, and Kyler Murray. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Ja'Marr Chase, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaxson Smith Njigba, Luther Burden III, D'Andre Swift, Jonah Coleman, James Cook III, Jameson Williams, Derrick Henry, DJ Moore, Ashton Jeanty, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Mason, Jakobi Meyers, Greg Dulcich, Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, and Kyler Murray:

Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Javonte Williams
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Puka Nacua
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
James Cook III
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Kyren Williams
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Derrick Henry
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Bucky Irving
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Zay Flowers
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake London
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Bowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Rachaad White
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
James Cook III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
James Cook III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
James Cook III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
James Cook III
vs
Bucky Irving
James Cook III
vs
Javonte Williams
James Cook III
vs
Zay Flowers
James Cook III
vs
Puka Nacua
James Cook III
vs
Trey McBride
James Cook III
vs
Bijan Robinson
James Cook III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
James Cook III
vs
Kyren Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Jameson Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyren Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Derrick Henry
vs
Puka Nacua
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Derrick Henry
vs
Javonte Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Bijan Robinson
Derrick Henry
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Derrick Henry
vs
Bucky Irving
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Warren
Derrick Henry
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Rachaad White
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Braelon Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Kelce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ladd McConkey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Blake Corum
Ladd McConkey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Warren
Ladd McConkey
vs
Denzel Boston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Mason
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Michael Mayer
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Eli Raridon
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Corey Kiner
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Samaje Perine
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Puka Nacua
Jakobi Meyers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Zay Flowers
Greg Dulcich
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Greg Dulcich
vs
Samaje Perine
Greg Dulcich
vs
Josh Downs
Greg Dulcich
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Greg Dulcich
vs
AJ Barner
Greg Dulcich
vs
Michael Mayer
Greg Dulcich
vs
Trey McBride
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brock Bowers
Greg Dulcich
vs
Dallas Goedert
Greg Dulcich
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tre Tucker
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Mason
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jameson Williams
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Higbee
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Higbee
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Allen
vs
Tylan Wallace
Josh Allen
vs
Drake Maye
Josh Allen
vs
Jake Briningstool
Josh Allen
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Allen
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Josh Allen
vs
Lamar Jackson
Josh Allen
vs
Julius Chestnut
Josh Allen
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Josh Allen
vs
Jayden Daniels
Josh Allen
vs
Dak Prescott
Josh Allen
vs
Matthew Stafford
Josh Allen
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
vs
Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Bryce Young
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Sam Darnold
vs
Baker Mayfield
Sam Darnold
vs
Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Bo Nix
Sam Darnold
vs
Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
vs
Justin Herbert
Sam Darnold
vs
Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
vs
Tanner McKee
Sam Darnold
vs
Drake Maye
Sam Darnold
vs
Joe Burrow
Sam Darnold
vs
Lamar Jackson
Sam Darnold
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Tanner McKee
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Jayden Daniels

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 9?
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
Max Christie

Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Derrick Jones Jr.

Sidelined Against the Raptors
Jakob Poeltl

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Scottie Barnes

Good to Go Monday
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Max Strus

Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Brandon Williams

Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Alpha Diallo

Cleared to Play Monday
Clint Capela

Downgraded to Out Monday
Reed Sheppard

Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Kyrie Irving

Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Dejounte Murray

Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Jadarian Price

Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Jalen Johnson

Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Logan O'Connor Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Monday
Draymond Green

Set to Return Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Stephen Curry

Active on Monday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
Trey Murphy III

Set to Suit Up Monday
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Paul George

Sidelined Against Houston
Lamar Jackson

Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Micah Parsons

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Alexandre Sarr

Out of Action on Monday
Brandon Aiyuk

Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Josh Jacobs

Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Daniel Jones

to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Emeka Egbuka

Could Return in Week 9
Travis Etienne Jr.

Could Return to Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Ready to Return to the Field
Breece Hall

Won't be Traded
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Peyton Watson

Questionable for Monday
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 9?
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions