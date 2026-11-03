Fantasy football rankings - Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Amazingly, we are already into November and getting ready to kick off Week 9. As usual, fantasy managers will have to find injury replacements, but only the Titans and Steelers are on the bye this week. At RotoBaller HQ, we help you get a jump-start with our early Week 9 overall rankings. As injuries and news continue to flow in, we will update our rankings throughout the week.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|7
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|11
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|12
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|2
|13
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|14
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|2
|15
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|2
|16
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|17
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|18
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|3
|19
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|20
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|21
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|22
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|23
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|24
|Mike Evans
|WR
|4
|25
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|26
|James Cook III
|RB
|4
|27
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|4
|28
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|29
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|4
|30
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|31
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|32
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|33
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|4
|34
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|4
|35
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|36
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|37
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|38
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|39
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|40
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|41
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|42
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|43
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|44
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|45
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|46
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|47
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|48
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|5
|49
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|5
|50
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|51
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|52
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|53
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|6
|54
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|55
|Malik Washington
|WR
|6
|56
|Rachaad White
|RB
|6
|57
|Blake Corum
|RB
|6
|58
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|6
|59
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|6
|60
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|6
|61
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|6
|62
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|6
|63
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|7
|64
|David Montgomery
|RB
|7
|65
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|66
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|67
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|7
|68
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|7
|69
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|70
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|71
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|7
|72
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|73
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|74
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|7
|75
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|76
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|77
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|78
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|79
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|80
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|81
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|82
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|7
|83
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|84
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|85
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|86
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|87
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|88
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|89
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|8
|90
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|91
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|92
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|8
|93
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|94
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|95
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|96
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|8
|97
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|98
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|99
|Breece Hall
|RB
|8
|100
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|101
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|8
|102
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|9
|103
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|104
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|9
|105
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|106
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|9
|107
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|9
|108
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|109
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|110
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|111
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|112
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|9
|113
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|114
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|115
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|9
|116
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|117
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|118
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|119
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|9
|120
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|9
|121
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|122
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|10
|123
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|10
|124
|Chris Bell
|WR
|10
|125
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|126
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|10
|127
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|10
|128
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|10
|129
|Darren Waller
|TE
|10
|130
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|10
|131
|Justice Hill
|RB
|10
|132
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|133
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|10
|134
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|135
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|136
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|10
|137
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|10
|138
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|10
|139
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|140
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|141
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|10
|142
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|143
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|11
|144
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|11
|145
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|11
|146
|Bam Knight
|RB
|11
|147
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|148
|Noah Fant
|TE
|11
|149
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|150
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|151
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|152
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|153
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|11
|154
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|11
|155
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|156
|Savion Williams
|WR
|11
|157
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|158
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|159
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|11
|160
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|161
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|11
|162
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|11
|163
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|164
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|11
|165
|Tory Horton
|WR
|11
|166
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|167
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|168
|Davis Allen
|TE
|12
|169
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|170
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|171
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|12
|172
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|12
|173
|Tank Dell
|WR
|12
|174
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|175
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|12
|176
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|12
|177
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|178
|Noah Gray
|TE
|12
|179
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|180
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|181
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|182
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|12
|183
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|184
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|12
|185
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|186
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|12
|187
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|12
|188
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|12
|189
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|190
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|191
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|192
|Drew Sample
|TE
|12
|193
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|194
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|195
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|196
|Jack Bech
|WR
|12
|197
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|12
|198
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|12
|199
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|200
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|13
|201
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|13
|202
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|13
|203
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|13
|204
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|13
|205
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|206
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|13
|207
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|208
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|13
|209
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|13
|210
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|13
|211
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|212
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|13
|213
|George Holani
|RB
|13
|214
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|13
|215
|Sam Roush
|TE
|13
|216
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|217
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|13
|218
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|13
|219
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|13
|220
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|13
|221
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|222
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|13
|223
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|13
|224
|Tai Felton
|WR
|13
|225
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|13
|226
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|227
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|14
|228
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|229
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|230
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|14
|231
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|232
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|14
|233
|Cody White
|WR
|14
|234
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|14
|235
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|14
|236
|John Bates
|TE
|14
|237
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|238
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|14
|239
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|14
|240
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|241
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|14
|242
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|14
|243
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|244
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|245
|John Metchie III
|WR
|14
|246
|Colbie Young
|WR
|14
|247
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|14
|248
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|14
|249
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|14
|250
|Bo Melton
|WR
|14
|251
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|252
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|14
|253
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|254
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|255
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|256
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|14
|257
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|258
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|259
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|15
|260
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|261
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|262
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|15
|263
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|264
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|265
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|15
|266
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|267
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|268
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|269
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|15
|270
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|15
|271
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|272
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|273
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|15
|274
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|275
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|15
|276
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|15
|277
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|15
|278
|James Mitchell
|TE
|15
|279
|Deion Burks
|WR
|15
|280
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|281
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|282
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|15
|283
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|284
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|285
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|286
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|287
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|288
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|289
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|290
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|291
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|292
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|293
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|294
|Malik Willis
|QB
|15
|295
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|296
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|297
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|15
|298
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|299
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|15
|300
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|16
|301
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|302
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|16
|303
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|304
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|305
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|306
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|307
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|308
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|309
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|310
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|16
|311
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|16
|312
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|17
|313
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|314
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|315
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|316
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|317
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|318
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|319
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|320
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|321
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|322
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|323
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|324
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|325
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|326
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|327
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|328
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|329
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|330
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|331
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|332
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|333
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|334
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|335
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|336
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|337
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|338
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|339
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|340
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|341
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|342
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|343
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|344
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|345
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|346
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|347
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|348
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|349
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|350
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|351
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|352
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|353
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|354
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|355
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|356
|Brandon McManus
|K
|18
|357
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|358
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|359
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|360
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|361
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|362
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|363
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|364
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|365
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|366
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|367
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|368
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|18
|369
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|370
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|371
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|372
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 9 Fantasy Football News
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III hauled in seven of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The 22-year-old put together another solid performance against the reigning Super Bowl champs, tying tight end Colston Loveland for Chicago's lead in receptions and targets. While Burden failed to lead the team in receiving yards for a third straight game, he yet again made an impact on significantly fewer snaps than his positional cohorts.
The only qualm owners may have with the former second-round pick is that most of his damage has been done in the first half. Still, he's a featured part of the offense and holds considerable fantasy value despite operating in a somewhat part-time role. Burden and the Bears will face another tough ask in Week 9 against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Monday night's 34-17 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Smith-Njigba shone again despite quarterback Sam Darnold struggling to a 50% completion rate against a new-look Bears defense. It's the seventh time in 2026 that the fourth-year pro has surpassed 100 receiving yards, and his sixth outing with 11 or more targets.
No other Seattle pass catcher gained more than 26 yards or had more than three receptions on Monday. Smith-Njigba is averaging a ludicrous 123.1 receiving yards per game and has collected 56 more targets (89) than his next-closest teammate, tight end AJ Barner. As essentially the only show in town, the Ohio State product is a locked-in weekly elite WR1. The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column next weekend when they take on the visiting Arizona Cardinals.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was a non-participant during Monday's walkthrough, per Travis D. Holmes. Tuten is coming off an epic performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 55 yards and added another score through the air.
It appears Tuten picked up a minor injury during the game, but fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much right now. Tuten still has plenty of time to get ready for Thursday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring Tuten's status throughout the week.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Monday that wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) and his broken rib are sore but "doing great," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "We'll see as the week goes," Vrable added. Watson will do everything possible to get his body ready for Sunday's Week 9 contest on the road against the New England Patriots. The 27-year-old big-play wideout suffered a broken rib in last Thursday night's home victory against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field and was taken to a local hospital during the game after coughing up blood.
After being cleared by doctors, Watson surprisingly returned to the contest and finished with a season-high eight catches on 10 targets for 113 yards in the 27-19 victory. His status for Week 9 in New England is in question, and it will likely be a matter of pain tolerance when it comes to Watson suiting up. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status throughout the week, but if he is active on Sunday, he will be a must-start as the WR3 overall in standard fantasy scoring through eight weeks in 2026.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ja'Marr Chase, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaxson Smith Njigba, Luther Burden III, D'Andre Swift, Jonah Coleman, James Cook III, Jameson Williams, Derrick Henry, DJ Moore, Ashton Jeanty, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Mason, Jakobi Meyers, Greg Dulcich, Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, and Kyler Murray. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Ja'Marr Chase, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaxson Smith Njigba, Luther Burden III, D'Andre Swift, Jonah Coleman, James Cook III, Jameson Williams, Derrick Henry, DJ Moore, Ashton Jeanty, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Mason, Jakobi Meyers, Greg Dulcich, Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, and Kyler Murray:
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