Nick Mariano's fantasy football waiver wire FAAB bidding guide for Week 9 (2026) -- how many FAAB dollars (free agent acquisition budget) to spend on waivers.
Gather around and let's discuss how to best use what's left in those FAAB wallets after yet another loopy week of NFL action. We saw a slate-altering injury, more weather-marred games, and plenty of duds that kicked some of our rosters around. But we know that one week does not define a season, and now it is time to press on and keep climbing with our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.
Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much free-agent players will go for, but are best viewed as percentage ranges to help you get your bearings. Teams that still have funds, but remain active as they fall to 3-5 or even 2-6 may necessitate your one-upping their max budget if you share their positional needs. Pick your spots and attack.
Try to leverage historical data and personal knowledge whenever possible, while respecting your team's construction. We will cap the rostered rate at 40% on Yahoo!, but you must adjust if someone is dropped or remains on the wire above that threshold. This week sees only the Steelers and Titans on a bye, so some of us can take an extra lotto ticket add this time around.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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FAAB Waiver Wire Bids - Quarterbacks
Malik Willis (QB, MIA) - 20% rostered
FAAB Bid: 8-12%
Aggressive Bid: 12-18%
Superflex Bid: 50-60%
If you didn’t stash Willis before, then get ready to pony up. After throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns against a solid New England defense, he now gets a Detroit defense that could be without linebacker Jack Campbell (neck, very scary) and safety Brian Branch (concussion). The Lions had rounded into form, but those losses could unravel that.
Willis only ran once for two yards in Week 8, but had put up 8-37-1 and 8-74-1 rushing lines in their two previous games. Aidan Hutchinson may force him to step up often and take what’s there. With Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell gaining experience alongside Malik Washington and Greg Dulcich, this could be a fantastic spot for Willis.
Then there’s the concerning matchups facing many other widely-available QBs. Not to besmirch other names further down this list, but it’s looking dire. Geno Smith goes to Arrowhead Stadium. Gardner Minshew II travels to Seattle. Baker Mayfield has not been tested ahead of a road date with a revamped Chicago D. This can drive up the price.
J.J. McCarthy (QB, NYG) - 9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 20-30%
Of course, there are still some other bright pockets. McCarthy and the G-Men get to grind down Philadelphia’s defense in Week 9, and the banged-up running back room should put more on McCarthy’s shoulders. We’ve seen him make big-time downfield throws against Houston and New Orleans, and the next month (PHI, WAS, JAX, IND) is fairly soft.
You deep-league sickos who are thinking way ahead can note that he’ll face Detroit in Week 16 and Dallas in Week 17, if you can work around the Seahawks and Browns in Weeks 14 and 15. If he keeps peppering his receivers with downfield shots then we'll be happy:
Shallow League Adds:
*Sam Darnold (43% rostered) - Schedule opens way up after a tough month; ARI first.
*Kirk Cousins (56% rostered) - Shut down haters with a four-TD day. Schedule gets tough now.
Dollar Bin:
*Baker Mayfield - Tough to back until we see them play like it's the 21st century.
*Deshaun Watson - One TD in three games, can he course correct at NO?
*Daniel Jones - Great home date with Dallas, but trust is gone, and many could be dealt.
*Gardner Minshew II - Awful matchup at SEA, and many playmakers are hurt. Bridge to Carson Beck?
*Joe Fagnano - Not 100% so very risky. Tyler Huntley would be ideal, but his turf toe may send him to the IR, and they play JAX on Thursday.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
Mike Washington Jr. (RB, LV) - 27% rostered
FAAB Bid: 35-40%
Aggressive Bid: 40-50%
Desperation Bid: 50-60%
Washington was the primary rusher against the Jets, totaling 25 carries on 38 snaps for 83 yards. Ashton Jeanty only saw two carries (nine yards) and caught three balls for 64 yards, giving him 50 or more receiving yards in four of his last five games.
Whether this came down to Jeanty’s health, recent lackluster rushing (28-64-1 in the prior three games), or midweek comments about the Jets’ tackling, we won’t know. We only know that it was communicated to Jeanty before the game, and wasn’t some “on-the-fly” approach. Let’s really dive in since many are dug in about this.
It’s unlikely that Washington will simply be the rusher and Jeanty the receiver, but that’s not 0% either. Social media erupted with folks pointing out that MWJ’s 3.3 yards per carry echoed Jeanty’s failures, and therefore it must be the line or the scheme. Others pointed to nine yards on eight inside-the-10 totes, with a 4.4 YPC otherwise.
Do you want to gamble on the role sticking, even if the Raiders are simply not talented enough to generate rushing lanes when the field shortens up? Washington has a 5.4 YPC outside of the red zone (48-257-1, +0.013 EPA per carry) to Jeanty’s 3.5 YPC (86-301-0, -0.222 EPA/carry), per SumerSports.
With seven or fewer defenders in the box, Jeanty has a 3.54 YPC to Washington’s 5.9 mark. With eight or more, it’s 3.92 for Jeanty to MWJ’s 4.57 mark. The overall point is that there’s enough smoke here to warrant a role switch. One can’t bid as if it’s a clear turning point, but ignoring it is no good. They will face SF, SEA, DEN, and CLE next. That’s the real caution.
Emmett Johnson (RB, KC) - 19% rostered
FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%
The rookie continues to flash electricity whenever the ball finds him, giving Chiefs fans flashbacks to another dynamo who wore No. 10 for them. Johnson’s one carry went for 15 yards, and he brought in all five targets for 128 yards and a beautiful 73-yard score. Kenneth Walker III still had 25 touches (84 total yards), but this is bigger than the RB position.
The Chiefs got Rashee Rice back as a clear go-to presence in the short/intermediate field with Travis Kelce, but Xavier Worthy continues to underwhelm. With Tyquan Thornton out, the team shouldn’t be stingy about involving Johnson through the air.
Perhaps the upcoming games against NYJ, ATL, and ARI won’t force KC out of its comfort zone, but then a BUF, LAR, CIN, NE, and SF stretch will push them. Also, the 15-yard rush was more impressive than the 73-yard TD. He shook off nearly half of the defense, including multiple tacklers in the backfield:
Emmett Johnson having a day!
KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/m5yCyVVchn
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Seth McGowan (RB, IND) - 31% rostered
FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%
The Jonathan Taylor trade rumors are only intensifying as the Nov. 10 deadline nears, especially after an embarrassing 35-point loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. McGowan only had five carries, but he still gained 29 yards. No small feat against the Jags’ rushing defense.
DJ Giddens got six carries in garbage time, so don’t read much into those 43 yards. A stripped-down Colts team without Quenton Nelson as a force on the line is bad, but at least the schedule remains above-average for a fantasy running back. Never underestimate crummy volume!
Devin Singletary (RB, NYG) - 5% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-9%
Desperation Bid: 9-12%
Singletary could be the man for Big Blue with Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on IR and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) working to the side with a trainer during Monday’s post-bye practice. Skat is labeled as “day-to-day” for now, and is a heightened reinjury risk at best.
With a solid matchup against an Eagles team, which should bring a positive gamescript, Singletary has good hands and could step into a versatile 15-20 touches.
MarShawn Lloyd (RB, GB) - 39% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-9%
Desperation Bid: 9-12%
Green Bay remains a poor rushing environment with its patchwork offensive line, but additional accusations against Josh Jacobs have arisen. I’m no lawyer, but uncertainty and risk simply create opportunity. For now, the Packers are acting as though they’ll have Jacobs, but things can change quickly. Stashing Lloyd for a bit is prudent.
Shallow League Adds (~15-25%):
*Tyler Allgeier (52% rostered) - Crushed soft Dallas as last man standing, but SEA next.
*Kenny Gainwell (42% rostered) - 39 carries for 228 yards in last two run-happy weeks.
Dollar Bin:
*Kaelon Black - Remains elite handcuff following CMC’s mild hamstring strain.
*Chris Rodriguez Jr. - No. 2 RB in a high-scoring offense can get it done. Managing hand injury.
*Dylan Sampson - PPR force. Only one carry, but 6-62-0 receiving on eight targets!
*Elijah Mitchell - Still a dart with Barkley not 100% until Tank Bigsby is back.
*Kimani Vidal - Outgained Omarion Hampton, but no one is useful here (yet).
*Austin Ekeler - Saw more usage after Jeremy McNichols’ significant foot injury.
*James Conner - Trade play, but may also be needed amidst ARI RB injuries.
*Roschon Johnson - Viable stash until Kyle Monangai returns.
*Corey Kiner - Trusted ancillary piece with TreVeyon Henderson out (traded soon?).
*Sione Vaki - 12 touches for 70 yards and Jacob Saylors’ neck injury cements role.
*Pierre Strong Jr. - Don’t forget about him if Jacobs becomes unavailable.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
Antonio Williams (WR, WAS) - 26% rostered
Treylon Burks (WR, WAS) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 7-10% / 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15% / 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 15-20% / 6-8%
In the first game after Terry McLaurin’s season-ending injury, Stefon Diggs scored and Burks led the team with 81 receiving yards, but it was Williams who paced the lot with five catches and seven targets. He also had a healthy 60/40 wide/slot split and can perform across the formation.
I know we’ve been waiting for the big game since that 4-64-1 tease late in Week 1, but the stars are lining up. Trust the process!
DeMario Douglas (WR, NE) - 37% rostered
Kyle Williams (WR, NE) - 1% rostered
Efton Chism III (WR, NE) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-8% / 3-4% / 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12% / 4-6% / 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 12-15% / 6-8% / 6-8%
In a game with lesser passing volume, New England still had a little something for each of its top three wideouts. Douglas popped off with a 3-76-1 line in the second half, Williams once again flashed as a deep threat with a 43-yard TD, and Chism led with five catches.
With no A.J. Brown or TreVeyon Henderson, and especially following Hunter Henry’s foot injury, these guys could make noise against vulnerable Green Bay and Detroit secondaries in the coming weeks.
Ryan Flournoy (WR, DAL) - 34% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
With George Pickens pushing through multiple issues that “tighten up” on him during the game, including a hamstring, Flournoy ran just as many routes (23) with three catches for 38 yards and a score. The No. 3 WR has either scored or hit 70 yards in each of his last four games going into this road date with Indy.
There are also some Pickens trade whispers rising. Whether it’s the low chance that comes to fruition or the injuries limiting him, Flournoy’s role is growing for us. Jake Ferguson’s ankle injury and generally decreasing effectiveness also leave more for Flournoy to eat up.
George Pickens Could be Traded at Deadline
https://t.co/kQIlU3Wwdb
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 3, 2026
Tank Dell (WR, HOU) - 15% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
Dell’s first game back yielded an exciting 43-yard reception that fueled a crowd pop, but that was his only target on four routes run. We anticipated a ramp-up no matter what, but Jaylin Noel’s season-ending toe injury could accelerate matters. Risk-takers can gamble on Xavier Hutchinson providing a decent floor, while Dell is the ceiling play.
Malachi Fields (WR, NYG) - 4% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%
Fields made an impact with 83 yards on four catches, the bulk of which came when he shook off a tackler and carried others for an extra 32 yards after the catch.
Giants have big plans for Malachi Fields. https://t.co/KlEkCzQIYD
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 25, 2026
An ailing RB group could see Fields emphasized next to Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely as the distance between the rookie and Darnell Mooney grows. Let's see if he can make a few more statement catches against talented Philadelphia DBs who will probably be gassed by the second half.
Shallow League Adds:
*Jordyn Tyson (52% rostered) - One of the few unknowns left, 8th overall pick has massive ceiling.
*Khalil Shakir (53% rostered) - Remains a steady piece of juggernaut offense
*Courtland Sutton (55% rostered) - Ran 28 routes to Jaylen Waddle’s 17.
*Keenan Allen (51% rostered) - Inevitable PPR floor staying put (7-67-0)?
*Devaughn Vele (52% rostered) - Still a playmaker; Tyson no sure thing to return ASAP.
*Makai Lemon (58% rostered) - Best option with DeVonta Smith out, snuck in 6-57-0.
*Malik Washington (48% rostered) - Versatile weapon may be tough for DET to track.
*Brian Thomas Jr. (43% rostered) - Jags barely threw in Wk 8, but it’s trade or bust here.
Dollar Bin:
*Adonai Mitchell - Crushed with 142 yards and 222 air yards. Boom-bust dart.
*Travis Hunter - Zero targets on three routes – this won’t be linear.
*Jalen Nailor - Outworked Tre Tucker with Jack Bech back.
*Tre' Harris - Would they move on from Quentin Johnston for a development year?
*Jahan Dotson - Starting reps and Zachariah Branch (hamstring) hurt ahead of Spain game.
*Devin Duvernay - Cardinals’ new slot WR with Kendrick Bourne (leg) done?
*Reggie Virgil - Another riser for Arizona, reportedly “great” after goalpost collision.
*Dohnte Meyers - Ran 34 routes to Colbie Young’s nine as No. 3 WR.
*Kevin Coleman Jr. - Flashing signs. Most Dolphins are viable against DET.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
Mike Gesicki (TE, CIN) - 19% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-16%
Gesicki’s fifth straight game with a touchdown catch came with his best usage since Week 1. His TD catches in Weeks 5 and 7 were his only receptions of that day, but the Week 8 win saw him secure four balls for 76 yards. And the score down the seam from the slot came with a Ja'Marr Chase decoy screen look, which they've run before.
5th straight game with a TD for Mike Gesicki! Bengals retake the lead.
TENvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/XWMIU61Bfn
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
He remains a clear favorite as the red zone approaches, but injuries to Erick All Jr. (knee) and Tanner Hudson (pec) further his case. This likely led to a season-best 67.6% snap share, with Drew Sample (39.2%) blocking and Jack Endries (16.2%) sprinkled in. Three of his next four matchups come against teams that are top-10 fantasy-friendly TE defenses.
Terrance Ferguson (TE, LAR) - 16% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-12%
Ferguson remains a strong stash if you can find the space. We saw what a healthy and involved Year 2 Ferg can do with that 6-54-1 line on nine targets in Week 2, but injuries and the wacky Australia game have waylaid everything else. Coach Sean McVay said there’s a “good chance” that Ferguson practices this week.
The worst-case scenario would presumably be his being withheld through the Week 11 bye. But either Washington or Arizona, generous defenses to TEs, await him if he can get back on the field for Week 9 or 10, respectively. With Davante Adams (hamstring) out for another month and Tyler Higbee inconsistent at best, the No. 2 receiving role remains vacant.
Chig Okonkwo (TE, WAS) - 30% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-7%
Desperation Bid: 7-9%
It was a disappointing Week 8 for Okonkwo outside of a sick one-handed catch, as a 2-32-0 line won’t get it done. He still had a robust 13.0 aDOT on 26 routes run, which was right in the 25-28 range with the three starting WRs. But Washington didn’t need to keep its foot on the pedal for all 60 minutes against Philly, which should change against the Rams.
Greg Dulcich (TE, MIA) - 6% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-7%
Four catches for 43 yards on six targets is fine, but doesn’t move the needle after his 5-86-0 line from Week 7’s win over the Jets. Seeing six targets will be what we hang our helmets on going into a dream date with a depleted Detroit defense. Perhaps he can find his first TD of the season as Miami tries to keep up with the Lions offense.
Eli Raridon (TE, NE) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-7%
Raridon did almost nothing on Sunday, bringing in just one of his four targets for five yards, but Hunter Henry’s foot injury could kick the door of opportunity down. Mix that in with others like A.J. Brown missing more time, and the game could quickly find Raridon against the Packers and Lions over the next couple of weeks.
Dollar Bin:
*Brevyn Spann-Ford - Jake Ferguson (ankle) could miss Week 9. BSF had 4-31-0 vs. ARI.
*Darnell Washington - Remains a fun dart throw, but is on a bye.
*Gunnar Helm - Saw usage jump in shootout with CIN (5-76-0, 9 tgts), on bye and Carnell Tate will absorb looks.
*Kenyon Sadiq - Mason Taylor looked hurt on a deep shot in the final minute.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
Chicago Bears Defense (vs. TB) - 27% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5-6%
Trade acquisition Jeffrey Simmons provides an anchor in the middle of this line and will really test Tampa Bay’s ability to create rushing lanes. Those who still picture Baker Mayfield being a turnover-prone slinger from the early weeks can set up this play now.
Even with Quenton Nelson joining the line, Seattle saw Jadarian Price gain just 29 yards on 10 carries, with Zach Charbonnet going 6-23-0. I recognize that a trade can lead to shifted roles and chemistry for a unit, but Simmons and that front was like a brick wall. It will be a challenge for the Bucs to play their preferred style.
Buffalo Bills Defense (at MIN) - 10% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5-6%
Buffalo’s defense took advantage of a third-string QB playing through the pain for much of the game against Baltimore, which led to four sacks and a trio of turnovers in the 36-10 win. Minnesota will be tougher, but Kyler Murray hasn’t proven much in ‘26 and is now battling a hamstring issue.
The Vikes are terrifying on defense, but averaging under 17 points per game since Week 2. And if anyone can replicate Detroit’s blueprint and turn the scoreboard over on Minny, it’s Josh Allen’s offense. Also note that the Bills will then face the Jets and Dolphins.
New York Giants Defense (at PHI) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5-6%
You’ll have to sweat a Saquon Barkley revenge game, but Tanner McKee’s Eagles aren’t capable of much else. If DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is cleared then you can consider pivoting, but this light pass-catching corps won’t beat the secondary before Arvell Reese comes knocking. Washington just slammed them for five sacks.
Detroit Lions Defense (at MIA) - 28% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-5%
We can appreciate the streaming appeal against the Lions while still acknowledging that Miami is a volatile opponent with a lower floor. Much will hinge on injuries, so keep an eye out across our site for those, but they’ve held opponents to an average of 18 points in their last three games. With nine sacks and three picks in that span, you’ve got something to believe in.
New Orleans Saints Defense (vs. CLE) - 3% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
A rested Saints team will host a regressing Deshaun Watson here. We’re looking for this team to keep up the momentum after registering 10 sacks with six TOs and a defensive score in their last three games before the bye.
Dallas Cowboys Defense (at IND) - 17% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
It feels gross to list them, but the Colts are the apex litmus test for how bad a defense can truly be. Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs could both be gone by this tilt, which would really deepen the hole for either Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson Sr. at home.
Indy has faced Minnesota and Jacksonville in back-to-back weeks and will be happy to see Dallas, but they are one of the few teams with lower morale than the Cowboys. With an average of 17 standard fantasy points allowed over their last three games, Indy is an automatic target regardless of additional trades.
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