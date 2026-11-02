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Players To Cut Before Week 9 Fantasy Football? Lamar Jackson, Tre Tucker, Ja'Kobi Lane, Xavier Worthy, Chris Godwin Jr., Tyler Higbee

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Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 9 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Lamar Jackson, Tre Tucker, and more?

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Another slate of NFL action is behind us, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire.

On Sunday, managers saw many players suffer potentially serious injuries, while several underperforming assets continued their first-half slump.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 9?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Jaylin Noel WR 11 Drop in All Leagues
2 Dameon Pierce RB 28 Drop in All Leagues
3 Terry McLaurin WR 28 Drop in All Leagues
4 Jalen Hurts QB 36 Drop in All Leagues
5 Jaydon Blue RB 7 Drop in All Leagues
6 Washington Commanders DEF 46 Drop in All Leagues
7 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 87 Drop in All Leagues
8 New England Patriots DEF 89 Drop in All Leagues
9 Jacoby Brissett QB 50 Drop in All Leagues
10 Tyler Loop K 78 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 16 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Tyler Higbee TE 25 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Kendrick Bourne WR 18 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
15 Bam Knight RB 19 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Michael Penix Jr. QB 20 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
17 Roschon Johnson RB 20 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
18 Kendre Miller RB 28 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
19 Samaje Perine RB 21 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
20 Emanuel Wilson RB 66 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
21 Mark Andrews TE 65 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
22 Chig Okonkwo TE 30 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
23 Aaron Rodgers QB 44 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
11 Keon Coleman WR 31 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
24 Makai Lemon WR 58 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
25 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 69 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
26 Tre Tucker WR 75 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
27 Bryce Young QB 72 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
28 RJ Harvey RB 69 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
29 Hunter Henry TE 74 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
30 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
31 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
33 Davante Adams WR 89 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
34 Lamar Jackson QB 99 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
35 Chris Boswell K 50 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
36 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 74 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
37 Xavier Worthy WR 70 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
38 Spencer Shrader K 81 Hold in All Leagues
39 Evan McPherson K 81 Hold in All Leagues
40 Cleveland Browns DEF 44 Hold in All Leagues
41 Pittsburgh Steelers DEF 93 Hold in All Leagues
42 J.K. Dobbins RB 79 Hold in All Leagues
43 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 83 Hold in All Leagues
44 Germie Bernard WR 75 Hold in All Leagues
45 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 73 Hold in All Leagues
46 Jordan Mason RB 81 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (Cut List Ranking No. 34)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could miss the remainder of the 2026 season after head coach Jesse Minter confirmed he needs surgery, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Minter did not rule out a season-ending absence, saying "We'll see" when asked about Jackson's chances of returning. The Ravens plan to place the two-time MVP on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. Jackson's return from a three-game ankle absence lasted just one play in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His only pass attempt was incomplete before he exited with an injury to his throwing hand.

Backup Tyler Huntley (toe) also left the game, and his availability remains uncertain for Thursday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie Joe Fagnano finished Sunday's loss and is currently Baltimore's only healthy quarterback.

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons (Cut List Ranking No. 43)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was unable to keep his touchdown streak alive during the Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coming into this game, Pitts had found the end zone in three straight games, but the Bucs defense held Pitts in check on Sunday. Pitts hauled in two of his five targets for six yards during the Week 8 loss.

This was a nightmare game for the entire Falcons offense as they were unable to score on Sunday. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed only eight passes and threw four interceptions. Fantasy managers can expect better results from Pitts next weekend, considering it's almost impossible to do worse than six receiving yards. He should rebound against the inconsistent Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 9.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets (Cut List Ranking No. 45)

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was a major fantasy disappointment in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing without a catch or target after consecutive 100-yard performances. The rookie entered Week 8 having caught 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games, but he was completely absent from the passing attack despite Geno Smith throwing for 290 yards and two scores.

Adonai Mitchell emerged as New York's leading receiver with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, while Garrett Wilson recorded six receptions for 83 yards on 12 targets. Cooper's recent success had come on relatively limited volume, with several explosive receptions accounting for much of his production.

Sunday's shutout exposed the risks associated with that reliance on big plays, particularly with Mitchell commanding a larger share of the passing opportunities. Cooper still has demonstrated considerable playmaking ability, but this performance makes him a more difficult WR3/flex option to trust until his target involvement becomes more consistent.

Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (Cut List Ranking No. 26)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was a major bust for fantasy managers in Week 8, earning just one target and failing to record a reception in his team's 38-33 win over the New York Jets. Tucker's quiet game is a significant letdown given his strong play coming into the week, as he had recorded 10 catches for 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets across his last two games.

However, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted just 26 passes against New York, with 16 of those going to Raiders tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Tucker's explosive downfield ability makes him a threat to go off in any given week, but he's also proven to be prone to bust weeks throughout his career to this point. He will have a chance to bounce back in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.

 

Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier:

Jordyn Tyson
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Tyler Allgeier
Jordyn Tyson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
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Kenny Gainwell
Jordyn Tyson
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Kaelon Black
Jordyn Tyson
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Emmett Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
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Brenton Strange
Jordyn Tyson
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Chig Okonkwo
Jordyn Tyson
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Seth McGowan
Jordyn Tyson
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Antonio Williams
Jordyn Tyson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jordyn Tyson
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Devin Singletary
Jordyn Tyson
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Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
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Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
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Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
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Makai Lemon
Jordyn Tyson
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Keon Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
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Demario Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
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Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
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Caleb Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
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Malik Washington
Jordyn Tyson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
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Adonai Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
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Travis Hunter
Jordyn Tyson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Tank Dell
Jordyn Tyson
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Darius Cooper
Jordyn Tyson
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Kyle Williams
Jordyn Tyson
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Efton Chism III
Jordyn Tyson
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Malachi Fields
Jordyn Tyson
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Jalen Nailor
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
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Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
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Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emmett Johnson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
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Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
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Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
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Courtland Sutton
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
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Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
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Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
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Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
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Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
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Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
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Elijah Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Jonathon Brooks
Emmett Johnson
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Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
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Kimani Vidal
Emmett Johnson
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James Conner
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Emmett Johnson
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Sione Vaki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Allgeier
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
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Kenny Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
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Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
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Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
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Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
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Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
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Seth McGowan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devin Singletary
Tyler Allgeier
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Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
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Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
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Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Conner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sione Vaki

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Waiver Wire Express - Week 9 Lightning Round
Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 9)


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Emeka Egbuka

Could Return in Week 9
Travis Etienne Jr.

Could Return to Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Ready to Return to the Field
Breece Hall

Won't be Traded
Tyler Huntley

Expected to Miss Extended Period of Time
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Mike Washington Jr.

Worth Adding After Heavy Workload in Week 8
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Tyler Allgeier

Explodes in Week 8, a Must-Add Moving Forward
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Jordyn Tyson

Should be Rostered in All Leagues As He Nears Return
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Peyton Watson

Questionable for Monday
Alexandre Sarr

Iffy Against Orlando
Jalen Smith

Expected to Play Monday
Zach LaVine

Uncertain to Face Mavericks on Monday
Rudy Gobert

Off the Injury Report for Monday
Ty Jerome

Set to Return Monday
Nic Claxton

Doubtful for Bulls Debut on Monday
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Kings
Coby White

Cleared for Season Debut Monday
Jalen Johnson

Iffy for Monday
Joel Embiid

Listed as Questionable Versus Chicago
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Memphis
Yves Missi

to Miss Fifth Straight Game
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Monday
Jordan Mason

Struggles to Make an Impact Vs. Lions
Jaylen Warren

Remains Effective Despite Heavier Backfield Split
Saquon Barkley

Wants to Stay with the Eagles
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Could Make Another Move Before the Trade Deadline
Brian Thomas Jr.

Drawing Interest From Three Teams
Adonai Mitchell

Makes a Statement With Career-Best Performance
Trey McBride

has Another Big Game, Still the Overall TE1 in Fantasy
Kenny Gainwell

Handles an Enormous Workload in Bucs' Historic Win
Josh Allen

Turns in Another Terrific Performance After the Bye Week
Jonathan Taylor

Broncos Want to Acquire Jonathan Taylor
Jahmyr Gibbs

Posts Best Efficiency Numbers of the Season
Chase Brown

Handles Enormous Receiving Volume in Win
Patrick Mahomes

Bounces Back with Strong Performance in Week 8
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Sidney Crosby

Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Cale Makar

Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
Tristan Jarry

Records Second Straight Shutout
Warren Foegele

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Andre Burakovsky

to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Jock Landale

Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Mitchell Robinson

Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Sean Durzi

Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
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