Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 9 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Lamar Jackson, Tre Tucker, and more?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Another slate of NFL action is behind us, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire.
On Sunday, managers saw many players suffer potentially serious injuries, while several underperforming assets continued their first-half slump.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 9?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|11
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|28
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|28
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|36
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|7
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Washington Commanders
|DEF
|46
|Drop in All Leagues
|7
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|87
|Drop in All Leagues
|8
|New England Patriots
|DEF
|89
|Drop in All Leagues
|9
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|50
|Drop in All Leagues
|10
|Tyler Loop
|K
|78
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|16
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|25
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|15
|Bam Knight
|RB
|19
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|20
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|17
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|20
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|18
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|28
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|19
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|21
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|20
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|66
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|21
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|65
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|22
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|30
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|23
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|44
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|11
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|31
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|24
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|58
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|25
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|69
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|26
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|75
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|27
|Bryce Young
|QB
|72
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/Superflex
|28
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|69
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|74
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|Davante Adams
|WR
|89
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|34
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|99
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|35
|Chris Boswell
|K
|50
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|74
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|70
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|81
|Hold in All Leagues
|39
|Evan McPherson
|K
|81
|Hold in All Leagues
|40
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|44
|Hold in All Leagues
|41
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DEF
|93
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|79
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|83
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|75
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|73
|Hold in All Leagues
|46
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|81
|Hold in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (Cut List Ranking No. 34)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could miss the remainder of the 2026 season after head coach Jesse Minter confirmed he needs surgery, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Minter did not rule out a season-ending absence, saying "We'll see" when asked about Jackson's chances of returning. The Ravens plan to place the two-time MVP on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. Jackson's return from a three-game ankle absence lasted just one play in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His only pass attempt was incomplete before he exited with an injury to his throwing hand.
Backup Tyler Huntley (toe) also left the game, and his availability remains uncertain for Thursday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie Joe Fagnano finished Sunday's loss and is currently Baltimore's only healthy quarterback.
Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons (Cut List Ranking No. 43)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was unable to keep his touchdown streak alive during the Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coming into this game, Pitts had found the end zone in three straight games, but the Bucs defense held Pitts in check on Sunday. Pitts hauled in two of his five targets for six yards during the Week 8 loss.
This was a nightmare game for the entire Falcons offense as they were unable to score on Sunday. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed only eight passes and threw four interceptions. Fantasy managers can expect better results from Pitts next weekend, considering it's almost impossible to do worse than six receiving yards. He should rebound against the inconsistent Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 9.
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets (Cut List Ranking No. 45)
New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was a major fantasy disappointment in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing without a catch or target after consecutive 100-yard performances. The rookie entered Week 8 having caught 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games, but he was completely absent from the passing attack despite Geno Smith throwing for 290 yards and two scores.
Adonai Mitchell emerged as New York's leading receiver with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, while Garrett Wilson recorded six receptions for 83 yards on 12 targets. Cooper's recent success had come on relatively limited volume, with several explosive receptions accounting for much of his production.
Sunday's shutout exposed the risks associated with that reliance on big plays, particularly with Mitchell commanding a larger share of the passing opportunities. Cooper still has demonstrated considerable playmaking ability, but this performance makes him a more difficult WR3/flex option to trust until his target involvement becomes more consistent.
Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (Cut List Ranking No. 26)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was a major bust for fantasy managers in Week 8, earning just one target and failing to record a reception in his team's 38-33 win over the New York Jets. Tucker's quiet game is a significant letdown given his strong play coming into the week, as he had recorded 10 catches for 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets across his last two games.
However, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted just 26 passes against New York, with 16 of those going to Raiders tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Tucker's explosive downfield ability makes him a threat to go off in any given week, but he's also proven to be prone to bust weeks throughout his career to this point. He will have a chance to bounce back in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Week 9 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 9 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 9 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 9 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 9 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 9 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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