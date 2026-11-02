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Tight Ends Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 9 TE Options Include Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, more

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Mike Gesicki - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.

This is not the week byes will destroy fantasy football managers.

Only the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are on bye this upcoming week, which is forgiving for fantasy footballers after back-to-back weeks where four teams were off. Steelers stalwarts Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington will be missing from fantasy squads this week, so there will be some managers out there searching for help at the tight end position. If you are one of them, keep reading!

Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end for Week 9, starting with Joe Burrow’s favorite target when he throws inside the 10-yard-line:

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 9 Waiver Wire

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

What can I say? All the man does is score touchdowns. Mike Gesicki was at it again on Sunday, touching his toes in the end zone for the sixth time in seven games. He has been a model of consistency, which is interesting since Gesicki has always been inconsistent throughout his nine-year career.

Unlike the previous two weeks where Gesicki’s TD catches were the only catches he had in those games, he brought more to the fantasy table in Week 8. Gesicki had four receptions for 76 yards against Tennessee and proved he can be more than just a red-zone specialist when given opportunities.

Opportunities can be scarce in this offense when wonderful wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins need to be fed 20 targets per game combined, though. The touchdowns should keep coming this week as Gesicki’s Bengals face Atlanta’s 29th-ranked pass defense. Just because the Falcons held Baker Mayfield to no completions in Week 8 does not mean they are good.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota’s main man over the middle keeps making plays while wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison underperform. Leave it to Kyler Murray, who does not elevate the fantasy values of his receivers, but has no trouble completing intermediate passes in front of linebackers.

T.J. Hockenson has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games and still has fantasy managers talking about his 13-reception, 119-yard back in Week 4. His next game is a Monday night matchup at home against Buffalo and its 31st-ranked pass defense. If Gesicki is No. 1 on this tight end list this week, Hockenson is 1A.

 

Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange should not still be on fantasy waiver wires at this point. I know he scores as many touchdowns as a WR4 does. I know he is never going to rip off a 50-yard catch because he a lumberer, not s sprinter. But the guy piles up receptions and yardage like a pizzeria piles up pepperoni.

Strange has 21 catches for 262 yards over the last month. But of course, which Jacksonville tight end scored a touchdown in Week 8? Not Strange. No, the man, the myth, the legend, Nate Boerkircher did the deed. One of these weeks Strange will score again. Could happen this Thursday against a Baltimore defense that has to be tired after being on the field so much in its blowout loss to Buffalo.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

When all you have ahead of you in the pass-catching pecking order is a past-his-prime Stefon Diggs, chances are you are going to get some spirals thrown your way. That’s exactly what’s been happening to Chig Okonkwo recently. 17 targets in his last three games. If your fantasy tight end is getting five-to-six targets per week, you are usually happy.

Okonkwo is averaging 54 yards per game over his last three outings as he is building chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels. I do not love his matchup this week against a L.A. Rams defense that is tightening up, but Okonkwo is one to watch from here on out.

 

Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Tight end teammate Brock Bowers might be the one setting records, but Michael Mayer is still putting starting tight end-type numbers. Over his last three games, Mayer has racked up 15 receptions for 180 yards. He is stuck behind Bowers in the target pecking order, though, and has only scored one touchdown in eight games, so he should only be considered in PPR leagues where his catches count for much more.

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Maybe I was wrong about this guy. Maybe after several seasons of spotty numbers and untimely hamstring pulls, Greg Dulcich has figured out how to be healthy and productive. Miami’s top tight end has complied 13 catches for 166 yards over his last trio of games.

I do not think he is the second coming of Travis Kelce, but he is facing Detroit’s 32nd-ranked pass defense this Sunday. So I do not hate the idea of picking him up for a one-week start.

Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Just because Washington is off this week does not mean he should not be picked up. He could be useful during the second-half stretch of your fantasy campaign, especially since Aaron Rodgers is finding his big body downfield and in the red zone more and more. Washington’s 94 yards on Sunday was a career-high and possibly a symbol of more fantasy points to come.

Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

A Hunter Henry foot injury may open the barn door for rookie Eli Raridon to barrel through and become a fantasy force.  Henry, who was highlighted in last week’s column as top tight end to pick up, was injured in the fourth quarter against Miami.

That means Raridon, who has 16 targets over his past four contests and has shown flashes of brilliance when he has been thrown to, could be in line for a bigger role in the passing attack if Henry has to miss some games.

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Darren Waller has not been getting the volume of targets to make him a definite player to pick up. After a two-game stretch early on where he was aimed at 14 times, he has now gone three straight games with just two targets. Unless you are a deep threat who could turn one of the two targets into a 50-yard TD, this is not going to cut it fantasy-wise. I am cool on Waller for now, but he still needs to be mentioned on this list.

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

The good news is Mason Taylor has been targeted 17 times over his last three games, which has led to 114 yards and a TD. The bad news is he ended up with only 19 yards and a lower back injury in his game this past Sunday. Kenyon Sadiq is the Jets tight end with the brighter in dynasty league, but if Taylor is healthy he may be the more dependable option in standard leagues.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

After showing what the future could bring with two touchdowns and a 100-yard game within the first three games of the season, Sadiq is scuffling. In his last five games, Sadiq has only five catches. He has gone from fantasy hero to fantasy zero in record time. But if his aforementioned teammate Taylor cannot go this week, more targets should come Sadiq’s direction.

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

Is Cam Ward starting to figure out how to be a franchise quarterback, or at least an NFL quarterback? He looked more the part on Sunday against Cincinnati (304 passing yards and two touchdowns), and that led to Gunnar Helm catching five passes for a team-high and career-high 76 yards. If Ward keeps cooking, Helm’s fantasy needle will continue to go up and up.

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Do not forget about this wunderkind while he’s recuperating on injured reserve. The Rams have a thousand tight ends on their roster, but Terrance Ferguson is the best of the bunch, or he will be eventually. With no one breaking out from the tight-end trio of Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Colby Parkinson, the top tight end spot in L.A. is Ferguson’s to lose once he returns.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up" tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Michael Mayer, Greg Dulcich, Darnell Washington, Eli Raridon, Darren Waller, Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, Gunnar Helm, and Terrance Ferguson. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Michael Mayer, Greg Dulcich, Darnell Washington, Eli Raridon, Darren Waller, Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, Gunnar Helm, and Terrance Ferguson. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Mike Gesicki, T.J. Hockenson, Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Michael Mayer, Greg Dulcich, Darnell Washington, Eli Raridon, Darren Waller, Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, Gunnar Helm, and Terrance Ferguson:

Mike Gesicki
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Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
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Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
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Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
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Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
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Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
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Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mike Gesicki
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Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
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Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
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Terrance Ferguson
Brenton Strange
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Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
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Greg Dulcich
Brenton Strange
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Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
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Eli Raridon
Brenton Strange
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Brenton Strange
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Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
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Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
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Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
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Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
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Greg Dulcich
Chig Okonkwo
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Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
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Eli Raridon
Chig Okonkwo
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Chig Okonkwo
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Kenyon Sadiq
Greg Dulcich
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Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
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Terrance Ferguson
Greg Dulcich
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Tyler Higbee
Greg Dulcich
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Eli Raridon
Greg Dulcich
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Chig Okonkwo
Greg Dulcich
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Brenton Strange
Greg Dulcich
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Greg Dulcich
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Kenyon Sadiq
Eli Raridon
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Tyler Higbee
Eli Raridon
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Greg Dulcich
Eli Raridon
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Eli Raridon
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Kenyon Sadiq
Eli Raridon
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Mike Gesicki
Eli Raridon
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Terrance Ferguson
Eli Raridon
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Chig Okonkwo
Eli Raridon
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Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kenyon Sadiq
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Eli Raridon
Kenyon Sadiq
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Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
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Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
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Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
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Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
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Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
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Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
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Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
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Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
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Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
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Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyler Higbee
Terrance Ferguson
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Eli Raridon
Terrance Ferguson
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Terrance Ferguson
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Kenyon Sadiq

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