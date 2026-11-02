Several NFL players underwhelmed in Week 8 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Andersen Pickard identifies busts at each position and if they'll bounce back.
Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season delivered a little bit of everything, including a historic zero-completion performance in the rain and the end to the Vikings' quest for an undefeated campaign. We continued to see several big performances from top players, as well as some huge bounce-back showings from players who disappointed last week.
However, there are certainly some players who would like to forget Week 8. A common trend was that many notable NFL players drastically underperformed. These "busts" failed to meet their fantasy expectations and may have cost their managers an opportunity to win their matchups in Week 8.
Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 8, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who were limited due to injury are exempt from being featured.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
Baker Mayfield, 1.4 FPTS
Mayfield didn't complete a pass on Sunday, becoming the first quarterback to win a game with zero completions in more than 50 years. The veteran quarterback's 1.4 points came from his 14 rushing yards. Although he has the talent needed to be a low-end QB1, he can't currently be trusted in fantasy lineups after completing just seven passes over his last two games.
Baker Mayfield the last two weeks
7/14, 64 yds, 1 TD. He did not complete a pass in Week 8
The Bucs are 2-0 in those games
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 1, 2026
Michael Penix Jr., 2.1 FPTS
Penix dealt with the same weather conditions that limited Mayfield, except the Falcons' quarterback added four interceptions to his stat line. He'll look to bounce back as a high-end QB2 with additional upside heading into a potential Week 9 shootout against Cincinnati.
Jacoby Brissett, 4.5 FPTS
Brissett had just 119 passing yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, and four sacks on Sunday. The Cardinals benched him mid-game, and his replacement (Gardner Minshew) came in, threw for three touchdowns, and led Arizona to the win. It's hard to envision Brissett getting much playing time in the future, let alone getting on the fantasy radar. We would expect Minshew to start in Week 9.
Aaron Rodgers, 5.9 FPTS
Rodgers' back-and-forth season continues, as the veteran fell from his previous ranking as the overall QB14 after totaling 172 yards and an interception. He has a Week 9 bye, but then he returns to action in Week 10 against the Bengals. The last time he played against Cincinnati, he racked up 292 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
Omarion Hampton, 4.7 FPTS
All three Chargers running backs finished Week 8 with between 4.7 and 5.3 fantasy points. The biggest bust of the group is Hampton, given that he typically has the most favorable outlook among the trio. The UNC product has single-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games, making him a very risky RB3/flex play for Week 9 against Houston.
#Chargers Week 8 RB Usage
- Kimani Vidal: 44% snaps, 8 carries, 8 routes, 2 targets (30 yds)
- Keaton Mitchell: 32% snaps, 4 carries, 12 routes, 3 targets (23 yds)
- Omarion Hampton: 31% snaps, 9 carries, 6 routes, 3 targets (27 yds)
Unusable for fantasy
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 1, 2026
Jonathan Taylor, 8.7 FPTS
This may be pushing the boundary of the "bust" definition, but Taylor's 8.7 points bear mentioning when you consider just how productive he has been week in and week out this season. We're not shocked that his workload and efficiency looked a little different amid all the trade chatter. He should bounce back as a fantasy RB1 next week, regardless of whether he's in Indy or elsewhere.
Javonte Williams, 6.7 FPTS
The Cowboys dropped 30 points on Sunday, and Williams touched the ball a whopping 25 times. However, he had very poor efficiency, totaling just 56 rushing yards and one receiving yard. He ranked as the overall RB8 entering this week, so we'd expect him to bounce back with a higher scrimmage yards total in Week 9.
Ollie Gordon II, 6.9 FPTS
Gordon posted single-digit fantasy points on Sunday, which ended up being his worst fantasy performance since Week 2 — before De'Von Achane had even suffered his season-ending knee surgery. Gordon snapped a four-game touchdown streak on Sunday, but he usually ranks as a high-end RB2. He should return to that level of production against Detroit's suspect defense in Week 9.
Jordan Mason, 2.0 FPTS
Nobody could have predicted that Mason's rushing workload would nearly be cut in half from Week 7 to Week 8. Alas, Mason had just eight carries for 20 yards and wasn't involved in the passing game. It was a lower-volume game from the 27-year-old, who led the backfield in touches but was out-snapped by Aaron Jones Sr. and DeeJay Dallas. He'll remain in the RB3 mix for Week 9 against Buffalo.
#Vikings Week 8 RB Usage
- Aaon Jones: 38% snaps, 5 carries, 7 routes, 2 targets (40 yds)
- Jordan Mason: 28% snaps, 8 carries, 4 routes, 0 targets (20 yds)
- DeeJay Dallas: 34% snaps, 1 carry, 9 routes (4 yds)
Kyler Murray led then with 35 rush yds
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 1, 2026
Bijan Robinson, 7.6 FPTS
There are worse performances on this list, but Robinson is worth highlighting after he rushed for 76 yards with zero receptions. This was Robinson's first game without a catch since Week 8 of his rookie season (2023) against the Titans. He should bounce back as a high-end RB1 against the Bengals next week.
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
Drake London, 1.8 FPTS
Some extremely poor weather conditions impacted the Falcons' passing game on Sunday, and London was no exception. The 25-year-old had just one catch for eight yards, and he turned in his worst fantasy outing since Week 17 of the 2025 season. We would expect him to bounce back as a WR1 in a potentially high-scoring game against the Bengals in Week 9.
Parker Washington, 3.6 FPTS
Washington had a surprise dud of a game on Sunday, catching just one of his two targets against Indianapolis. The Jaguars were afforded the opportunity to just drain the clock by running the ball, and we would fully expect Washington to handle several more targets in a closer game script environment. He is a high-end WR2 for Week 9 against Baltimore on Thursday night.
Zay Flowers, 0.0 FPTS
Flowers was targeted five times on Sunday and finished without catching a single pass. Two serious quarterback injuries were the ultimate reason why Flowers underperformed, so he can escape some of the blame. However, we still would have liked to see him be a little more productive with five targets headed his way.
Lamar Jackson's Thumb Injury Could End His Season
https://t.co/OHqFTTn6VT
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 1, 2026
Chris Godwin Jr., 0.0 FPTS
The Bucs won a football game without completing a pass, which means any of their receivers are fair game for this article with zero catches and zero receiving yards. More favorable weather conditions will get Godwin back into the WR3 tier going forward, especially if Emeka Egbuka (foot) misses any more time.
George Pickens, 6.8 FPTS
Pickens underperformed to the tune of just two catches for 48 yards. He also had a big touchdown catch that was taken off the board due to an offensive penalty. This Dallas offense can support several fantasy-relevant receivers at once, which means players will deal with a dud game here and there. Pickens should bounce back as a WR1 against a woeful Colts team next week.
Tre Tucker, 0.0 FPTS
After exploding for 10 catches and three touchdowns over his previous two games, Tucker delivered a dud outing in Week 8. He had zero catches on one target, representing one of the most glaring bust performances from Week 8. Tucker has a high ceiling and low floor, while Brock Bowers remains the only Vegas pass-catcher in must-start territory on Sunday against San Francisco.
Keon Coleman, 1.4 FPTS
Even on a day when DJ Moore (knee) left the game twice, Coleman was still unable to carve out a meaningful role on offense. He was held to just one catch on three targets, making him an unreliable fantasy option going forward. As long as Moore and Khalil Shakir are both healthy, Coleman doesn't have a fantasy-relevant workload.
DK Metcalf, 1.4 FPTS
Metcalf was targeted six times on Sunday, but he finished with just one catch for four yards. He has endured a few games this season where the target total is significantly higher than the reception total, but this Week 8 example is the most extreme one yet. He's a high-end WR3 with additional upside on the other side of the Steelers' Week 9 bye.
Omar Cooper Jr., 0.0 FPTS
In a shocking turn of events, Cooper finished Week 8 without being targeted. The 22-year-old rookie had 11 catches, 218 yards, and two touchdowns over his previous two games, so his inability to get open for any sort of volume in Week 8 is alarming. The jury is still out on whether Cooper or Adonai Mitchell is the preferred Jets receiver in redraft leagues for the second half of the season.
Last week, I benched Omar Cooper Jr.
His 20+ points on my bench would have won me the week.
This week, I started Omar Cooper Jr.
His 0 points is going to make me lose.
I'm going to rage drop him lol
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) November 1, 2026
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
Tyler Higbee, 2.4 FPTS
This week had huge breakout potential for Higbee, given that Colby Parkinson (rib) was inactive and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) remains on injured reserve. The veteran ultimately caught just one pass, and he'll remain off the fantasy radar going forward — especially if Parkinson and Ferguson return to the mix for Week 9.
Chig Okonkwo, 5.2 FPTS
Okonkwo was held in check on Sunday night, catching two passes for 32 yards with a lost fumble. He did get involved around the goal line, but a near-touchdown catch was ruled barely incomplete after Okonkwo couldn't get a second foot down. He remains in the TE2 conversation with top target Terry McLaurin (knee) done for the season.
Mason Taylor, 4.9 FPTS
Taylor's role was scaled back a little in Week 8, as he caught a modest three passes for just 19 yards. He still operated ahead of Kenyon Sadiq, but he wasn't a fantasy-relevant tight end by most leagues' standards. He ranks as a high-end TE3 for Week 8 against the Chiefs, with additional upside because of the projected negative game script.
Tyler Warren, 5.8 FPTS
Warren returned from injury and was immediately peppered with 10 targets, but he turned them into just four catches for 18 yards. The 24-year-old had his worst fantasy performance since late last season, when Philip Rivers was Indianapolis' quarterback. He has the talent to bounce back as a mid-range TE1 next week, especially in a projected negative game script environment.
Mark Andrews, 4.4 FPTS
The Ravens' veteran tight end finished with single-digit fantasy points for the fourth week in a row. He is now averaging just 6.4 fantasy points per game, which is nowhere near reliable. He ranks outside the top 24 fantasy tight ends heading into Week 9, and he can be avoided in most leagues.
Darren Waller, 2.1 FPTS
Waller handled a season-high 62% snap share on Thursday, but it amounted to his second-worst fantasy output of the year. Outside of a few impressive, touchdown-aided performances, Waller has mostly been an unappealing fantasy tight end this season. He now has just two catches over his last three games.
Kyle Pitts Sr., 2.6 FPTS
Pitts' three-game touchdown streak came to an end on Sunday, as he caught just two passes for six yards. Weather conditions made it a lot more difficult to throw the ball, and we would expect Pitts to bounce back as a TE1 as the Falcons host the Bengals in their closed stadium next week.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!