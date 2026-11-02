👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Bears vs. Seahawks Monday Night Showdown

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Bears vs, Seahawks Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, November 2, 2026.

Welcome back, RotoBallers! We had a big night on Thursday Night Football. If Tetairoa McMillan had scored a touchdown instead of Jalen Coker, it would have been an even better night! Now it's time to lock in and cap Week 8 off with a bang.

We have a banger matchup between a pair of NFC contenders: the Chicago Bears (5-2) travel west to take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-3). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 8, Bears vs. Seahawks on November 2, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks range from higher-priced, elite options to lower-priced value picks. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - WR, $18K (DK), $19.5K (FD)

I truly don't know how you go anyone but JSN at the MVP spot. He is having a legit MVP season, and there really isn't anyone close to him in terms of fantasy value on this slate. JSN is averaging just over 11 targets a game this season; he also has only one outlier game, which was against the Chargers earlier this year.

He has over 100 receiving yards in all but one game this season. He also has eight touchdowns this season and has been Darnold's favorite red-zone target, with a 44.4% red-zone target share. Now it's going to make for an expensive pick, but when you could end up with close to 40 fantasy points in the MVP spot, it's hard to pass up.

D'Andre Swift - RB, $14.7K (DK), $15.9K (FD)

I think a lot of people will roll with Caleb Williams at MVP, but just to get a little different, I'm gonna take a shot on D'Andre Swift. Without Kyle Monangai, Swift has seen an uptick in carries and usage in the receiving game, which is actually one of the better spots against this stout Seahawks defense.

Swift has had 15+ fantasy points in his last three games, and at least one touchdown in all of those. As long as Swift can remain involved in the passing game, then he should be in for a solid night, and with him being a bit cheaper than the likes of  JSN and Caleb Williams.

Other Captains/MVPs: Caleb Williams

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Zach Charbonnet - RB, $7K (DK), $9.4K (FD)

I'm taking a risk going with Zach Charbonnet in his first game back, but I think that makes for a good spot with lower ownership. Jadarian Price is also expected to be back, but it does seem like the Seahawks are a bit hesitant to activate him from the IR.

I do expect Charbonnet to be on some sort of limited snap count, but if he sees anywhere close to the red zone snaps he did last year alongside Kenneth Walker III, then all it might take is a touchdown and a solid 50 yards, and he could easily make for a great value spot.

Charbonnet had 12 touchdowns last year, and to get him back in the groove, don't be surprised if Mike McDonald gets him right back in with a few goal-line carries. Price, Charbonnet, and Emmanuel Wilson are all priced right in the same range, but I don't imagine Wilson will see many carries if Price is back as well, so a fade on him is smart.

I'll have a little bit of both depending on who is ruled in and out.

Colston Loveland - TE, $7.8K (DK), $7.2K (FD)

Colston Loveland has finally kicked it into gear, and now that Caleb Williams is back in the lineup after the last couple of weeks, it has shown how much these guys have a connection. In the last two weeks, he has had 15+ fantasy points. In last week's win over the Patriots, he had 12 targets, seven of which he caught.

Loveland also has back-to-back weeks with a touchdown. He now leads the team in red zone target share as well. This is a tough matchup as the Seahawks give up the second fewest yards to opposing TEs, but I think the game script will need Williams to throw the ball, and Loveland should be a prime target for that. Loveland is also insanely cheap, so he won't need much to be value.

Other Flex Options: Rome Odunze, Jadarian Price(if he starts), Cooper Kupp

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Tory Horton - WR, $2.8K (DK), $2.6K (FD)

Rashid Shaheed is down, and even though Darnold throws to JSN a ton, there is a chance he has to mix it up. The Seahawks keep their receiving core to a minimum. Horton should see 60-70% of snaps. Over the last two weeks, he has seen up to 45% of snaps played as well. So the increase should be nice for him.

Horton is about as cheap as you can realistically get on this slate, without essentially just punting a player in your lineup. Which I will say has worked in the past. But you definitely have to get the correct top guys to make it worth the shot. Horton was targeted five times in their loss to the Broncos, but was only able to bring in one of them.

Horton should be locked in as the WR3 in the offense.

Cairo Santos - K, $5K (DK), $6.2K (FD)

There isn't a lot of value on this Bears team; you could take a shot on Kalif Raymond, but his production has dropped like a rock in recent weeks, so he is a bit tough to trust at the moment. So I'm going to roll with the kicker Cairo Santos. Santos has nine or more fantasy points in five of seven weeks this season.

Santos has only been in position to score 15 times this season; he has hit them 11 times. He has a long of 58 this year, and with how tough this Seahawks defense has been, he could get multiple opportunities, and with a leg like his, a couple of 50+ yarders would really put him in prime position to be value at his price.

Other Value Options: AJ Barner

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
NFL Week 8 Same Game Parlays (2026)
Week 8 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaylen Warren

Remains Effective Despite Heavier Backfield Split
Saquon Barkley

Wants to Stay with the Eagles
Brian Thomas Jr.

Drawing Interest From Three Teams
Josh Allen

Turns in Another Terrific Performance After the Bye Week
Jonathan Taylor

Broncos Want to Acquire Jonathan Taylor
Jahmyr Gibbs

Posts Best Efficiency Numbers of the Season
James Cook III

Furthers Touchdown Streak in Week 8 Win
Joe Burrow

Lights Up Titans in Overtime Victory
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Bhayshul Tuten

Continues Breakout Season with Dominant Week 8 Showing
Emmett Johnson

Plays Massive Role in Receiving Game
Hunter Henry

Ruled Out With Foot Injury Against Dolphins
Tyler Huntley

Expected to Undergo MRI for Suspected Turf Toe
Tee Higgins

Looks Unstoppable in Overtime Victory
Tyler Allgeier

has Career Day Against Cowboys
Brock Bowers

Big Day For Brock Bowers In Raiders' Victory
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Bucky Irving

Goes Off As Bucs Break Team Rushing Record
Michael Wilson

Playing Through Two Broken Ribs
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Lamar Jackson

Thumb Injury Could End His Season
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Hunter Henry

Questionable to Return With Foot Injury
Braelon Allen

Delivers RB1-Level Fantasy Production in Week 8
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Needs Thumb Surgery, Headed to Injured Reserve
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Sidney Crosby

Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Cale Makar

Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
Tristan Jarry

Records Second Straight Shutout
Warren Foegele

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Andre Burakovsky

to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Jock Landale

Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Mitchell Robinson

Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Sean Durzi

Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Joel Eriksson Ek

OK for Sunday
Samuel Montembeault

Now Day-to-Day
Mike Matheson

Out Two Weeks With Lower-Body Injury
Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Esa Lindell

Rejoins Stars Lineup
Ivan Provorov

to Make Season Debut Saturday
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Jaylen Brown

Iffy for Saturday
Reed Sheppard

Sits Out Again on Saturday
Fred VanVleet

Ruled Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Off the Injury Report for Saturday
LeBron James

Ruled Out Saturday Against Charlotte
Joel Embiid

Out Saturday
Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Kyrie Irving

Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Klay Thompson

Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Stephen Curry

Sinks Eight Triples in Comeback Win Over Lakers
Quinten Post

Unlikely to Face Kings on Saturday
Meleek Thomas

Iffy Against Milwaukee
Jaylon Tyson

to Miss Saturday's Game
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Waiver Wire Express - Week 9 Lightning Round
Updated Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections
Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 8
Start/Sit Chart - Week 8 Matchup Ratings