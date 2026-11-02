Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Bears vs, Seahawks Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, November 2, 2026.
Welcome back, RotoBallers! We had a big night on Thursday Night Football. If Tetairoa McMillan had scored a touchdown instead of Jalen Coker, it would have been an even better night! Now it's time to lock in and cap Week 8 off with a bang.
We have a banger matchup between a pair of NFC contenders: the Chicago Bears (5-2) travel west to take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-3). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 8, Bears vs. Seahawks on November 2, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks range from higher-priced, elite options to lower-priced value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - WR, $18K (DK), $19.5K (FD)
I truly don't know how you go anyone but JSN at the MVP spot. He is having a legit MVP season, and there really isn't anyone close to him in terms of fantasy value on this slate. JSN is averaging just over 11 targets a game this season; he also has only one outlier game, which was against the Chargers earlier this year.
He has over 100 receiving yards in all but one game this season. He also has eight touchdowns this season and has been Darnold's favorite red-zone target, with a 44.4% red-zone target share. Now it's going to make for an expensive pick, but when you could end up with close to 40 fantasy points in the MVP spot, it's hard to pass up.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks amongst WRs this season:
867 Yds (1st in NFL)
58 Catches (1st in NFL)
8 TD (1st in NFL)
78 Targets (2nd in NFL)
36.3% Target Share (1st in NFL)
813 Air Yards (4th in NFL)
270 YAC (3rd in NFL)
43 First Downs (1st in NFL)
58.6 EPA (1st in NFL)
14 20+ Yd Catches (1st in NFL)
#Seahawks
— PaceBall (@paceball__) October 29, 2026
D'Andre Swift - RB, $14.7K (DK), $15.9K (FD)
I think a lot of people will roll with Caleb Williams at MVP, but just to get a little different, I'm gonna take a shot on D'Andre Swift. Without Kyle Monangai, Swift has seen an uptick in carries and usage in the receiving game, which is actually one of the better spots against this stout Seahawks defense.
Swift has had 15+ fantasy points in his last three games, and at least one touchdown in all of those. As long as Swift can remain involved in the passing game, then he should be in for a solid night, and with him being a bit cheaper than the likes of JSN and Caleb Williams.
Other Captains/MVPs: Caleb Williams
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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Zach Charbonnet - RB, $7K (DK), $9.4K (FD)
I'm taking a risk going with Zach Charbonnet in his first game back, but I think that makes for a good spot with lower ownership. Jadarian Price is also expected to be back, but it does seem like the Seahawks are a bit hesitant to activate him from the IR.
I do expect Charbonnet to be on some sort of limited snap count, but if he sees anywhere close to the red zone snaps he did last year alongside Kenneth Walker III, then all it might take is a touchdown and a solid 50 yards, and he could easily make for a great value spot.
Charbonnet had 12 touchdowns last year, and to get him back in the groove, don't be surprised if Mike McDonald gets him right back in with a few goal-line carries. Price, Charbonnet, and Emmanuel Wilson are all priced right in the same range, but I don't imagine Wilson will see many carries if Price is back as well, so a fade on him is smart.
I'll have a little bit of both depending on who is ruled in and out.
Colston Loveland - TE, $7.8K (DK), $7.2K (FD)
Colston Loveland has finally kicked it into gear, and now that Caleb Williams is back in the lineup after the last couple of weeks, it has shown how much these guys have a connection. In the last two weeks, he has had 15+ fantasy points. In last week's win over the Patriots, he had 12 targets, seven of which he caught.
Loveland also has back-to-back weeks with a touchdown. He now leads the team in red zone target share as well. This is a tough matchup as the Seahawks give up the second fewest yards to opposing TEs, but I think the game script will need Williams to throw the ball, and Loveland should be a prime target for that. Loveland is also insanely cheap, so he won't need much to be value.
Right back to Loveland, who muscles it in!
Bears score to open the 2nd half.
NEvsCHI on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/huW26QpwYn
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2026
Other Flex Options: Rome Odunze, Jadarian Price(if he starts), Cooper Kupp
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Tory Horton - WR, $2.8K (DK), $2.6K (FD)
Rashid Shaheed is down, and even though Darnold throws to JSN a ton, there is a chance he has to mix it up. The Seahawks keep their receiving core to a minimum. Horton should see 60-70% of snaps. Over the last two weeks, he has seen up to 45% of snaps played as well. So the increase should be nice for him.
Horton is about as cheap as you can realistically get on this slate, without essentially just punting a player in your lineup. Which I will say has worked in the past. But you definitely have to get the correct top guys to make it worth the shot. Horton was targeted five times in their loss to the Broncos, but was only able to bring in one of them.
Horton should be locked in as the WR3 in the offense.
Cairo Santos - K, $5K (DK), $6.2K (FD)
There isn't a lot of value on this Bears team; you could take a shot on Kalif Raymond, but his production has dropped like a rock in recent weeks, so he is a bit tough to trust at the moment. So I'm going to roll with the kicker Cairo Santos. Santos has nine or more fantasy points in five of seven weeks this season.
Santos has only been in position to score 15 times this season; he has hit them 11 times. He has a long of 58 this year, and with how tough this Seahawks defense has been, he could get multiple opportunities, and with a leg like his, a couple of 50+ yarders would really put him in prime position to be value at his price.
Other Value Options: AJ Barner
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
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