Lock in the best NFL Week 8 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.
Last week, we had another nice +230 win with the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons SGP. There was also another SGP that finished 1 yard short, since Matthew Golden only had 39 yards compared to the 40 yards we needed. I'm not going to be tilted about it. It's a long season, and we'll pick up plenty of wins by only a yard or two.
There are two games on Sunday's slate with game totals up at 54.5 points, which are clear targets for SGPs. We're expecting plenty of offense and no defense between the Baltimore Ravens at the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals at the Dallas Cowboys.
Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 8 Same Game Parlays
- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (54.5 total)
- Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (54.5 total)
- Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (46.5 total)
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills SGP (+212 FanDuel)
Bills -3.0, Total - 54.5 points
Lamar Jackson is back! It was officially announced on Friday afternoon that after missing the last three games, Jackson will be back under center for the Baltimore Ravens. It couldn't have come at a better time, as the Ravens are trying to break a bit of a losing streak. The Bills have been resting at home and are coming off their bye week.
Personally, I'm not putting Lamar in any SGPs; I'm sticking with the other options. That starts with Josh Allen, going for a simple 250+ passing and rushing yards, a mark he's hit in five out of six games this season.
Zay Flowers is popping off this season, and with his prop at 82.5, I'll take him down to only 70 yards, a mark he's hit in four of six games this season. The Bills have allowed 1,043 receiving yards to opposing wide receivers, which is 15th in the NFL.
Next, we're turning to both Derrick Henry and James Cook, both to individually go for 60+ rushing and receiving yards. Henry is coming off some really slow games, but the Bills' defense has allowed over 100 rushing yards per game this season, putting Henry in a good spot.
Cook has been over this mark in every single game this season, and with some questions in the Bills' wide receiver room, he should have plenty of work in the offense. These are really the main players on each team, and seeing them not involved would be shocking.
I can understand the argument for adding someone like Dalton Kincaid or DJ Moore or Mark Andrews, but the varying levels of production are not comforting. I'll stick with these main guys and lean into what's been working for each of them.
- Josh Allen 250+ passing+rushing yards
- Zay Flowers 70+ receiving yards
- Derrick Henry 60+ rushing+receiving
- James Cook 60+ rushing+receiving
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys SGP (+234 FanDuel)
Cowboys -7.0, Total - 54.5 points
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