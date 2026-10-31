👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL Week 8 Same Game Parlay Picks: Best SGP Bets & Player Prop Stacks (Premium)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Josh Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Lock in the best NFL Week 8 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.

Last week, we had another nice +230 win with the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons SGP. There was also another SGP that finished 1 yard short, since Matthew Golden only had 39 yards compared to the 40 yards we needed. I'm not going to be tilted about it. It's a long season, and we'll pick up plenty of wins by only a yard or two.

There are two games on Sunday's slate with game totals up at 54.5 points, which are clear targets for SGPs. We're expecting plenty of offense and no defense between the Baltimore Ravens at the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals at the Dallas Cowboys.

Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Same Game Parlays

  • Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (54.5 total)
  • Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (54.5 total)
  • Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (46.5 total)

 

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills SGP (+212 FanDuel)

Bills -3.0, Total - 54.5 points

Lamar Jackson is back! It was officially announced on Friday afternoon that after missing the last three games, Jackson will be back under center for the Baltimore Ravens. It couldn't have come at a better time, as the Ravens are trying to break a bit of a losing streak. The Bills have been resting at home and are coming off their bye week.

Personally, I'm not putting Lamar in any SGPs; I'm sticking with the other options. That starts with Josh Allen, going for a simple 250+ passing and rushing yards, a mark he's hit in five out of six games this season.

Zay Flowers is popping off this season, and with his prop at 82.5, I'll take him down to only 70 yards, a mark he's hit in four of six games this season. The Bills have allowed 1,043 receiving yards to opposing wide receivers, which is 15th in the NFL.

Next, we're turning to both Derrick Henry and James Cook, both to individually go for 60+ rushing and receiving yards. Henry is coming off some really slow games, but the Bills' defense has allowed over 100 rushing yards per game this season, putting Henry in a good spot.

Cook has been over this mark in every single game this season, and with some questions in the Bills' wide receiver room, he should have plenty of work in the offense. These are really the main players on each team, and seeing them not involved would be shocking.

I can understand the argument for adding someone like Dalton Kincaid or DJ Moore or Mark Andrews, but the varying levels of production are not comforting. I'll stick with these main guys and lean into what's been working for each of them.

  • Josh Allen 250+ passing+rushing yards
  • Zay Flowers 70+ receiving yards
  • Derrick Henry 60+ rushing+receiving
  • James Cook 60+ rushing+receiving

 

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys SGP (+234 FanDuel)

Cowboys -7.0, Total - 54.5 points


Gain full access to all of our NFL Premium content, tools, and picks, including Team Sync, the Lineup Optimizer, Cheat Sheet, Betting/DFS/Prop tools, and more...
 

Unlock RotoBaller Premium
This content is for premium members only. Gain access to our premium tools and expert advice from proven winners.
Or choose a sport

Already a premium member? Login here

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Gets Downgraded to Limited
Jadarian Price

is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Cameron Johnson

Cleared to Play Friday
Cason Wallace

to be Re-Evaluated Before Regular Season Ends
Chet Holmgren

Out at Least 8-10 Weeks
Gui Santos

Available Against Lakers
Sergio de Larrea

to be Re-evaluated Next Week
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Obi Toppin

Downgraded to Out Friday
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Aaron Nesmith

Will Play Friday in Miami
Andrew Nembhard

Good to Go Friday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Misses Second Straight Game
Tarik Biberovic

Out Again Friday
Santi Aldama

Ruled Out Against Houston
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Naji Marshall

Back in Action Versus Houston
Simone Fontecchio

Available Friday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Available for NBA Cup Opener
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Noah Clowney

Good to Go Friday
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Upgraded to Available Friday
AJ Dybantsa

to Remain on Minutes Restriction Friday
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Jalen Smith

Cleared to Play Friday
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
Jaylen Brown

Downgraded to Out for Friday's Matchup With Knicks
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
George Pickens

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Isaiah Joe

Unavailable on Friday
Ziaire Williams

Sidelined Again on Friday
Colston Loveland

Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

is Ready to Go for Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cleared for Week 8
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out Against Commanders
Saquon Barkley

Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Jakobi Meyers

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Allen

DJ Moore Expects to Play Against Ravens Despite Questionable Tag
Michael Wilson

Good to Go This Week
Rashee Rice

Cleared to Return Against Broncos
Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Dalton Kincaid

Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Remains Week-to-Week
Mats Zuccarello

Deemed Week-to-Week
Warren Foegele

Out for Extended Period
Aleksander Barkov

Back on the Ice
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
Drew Doughty

Good to Go Against Senators
Thomas Chabot

Returns From Four-Game Absence
Jared Spurgeon

Listed as Week-to-Week
Evgeni Malkin

Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Victor Hedman

Returns to Action Thursday
Brandon Hagel

Cleared to Play Thursday
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 8 FLEX Rankings
Week 8 D/ST Rankings
Week 8 Kicker Rankings
Week 8 Quarterback Rankings