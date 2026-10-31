RotoBaller's updated Week 8 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.
The weekend is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated fantasy football rankings. The bye-week crunch hit hard again in Week 8, with the 49ers, Giants, Texans, and Saints on bye. Managers will be without Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, Tyler Shough, and even J.J. McCarthy. If you are looking for a streamer or a bye-week replacement, check out our Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Find out where key quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis, and Aaron Rodgers rank.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 8 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Drake Maye
|QB
|1
|3
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2
|5
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|7
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|9
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|10
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|11
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|3
|12
|Jared Goff
|QB
|4
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|14
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|16
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|5
|18
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|19
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|20
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|21
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|22
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|23
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|24
|Bo Nix
|QB
|6
|25
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|26
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|27
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|28
|Cam Ward
|QB
Week 8 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott should not be left out of starting lineups in any fantasy football leagues in Week 8. He gets a home matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, who are simply a bad team with a bad defense that's been torn to shreds by opposing quarterbacks this season. If you simply started the QB that faced Arizona each week, you'd have gotten an average of 22.3 fantasy points per game, which would rank as the No. 2 overall quarterback in fantasy football if it were done by one player.
The Cardinals are abysmal against the pass, allowing nearly eight yards per pass attempt to opposing QBs. That's a recipe for disaster against an excellent passing offense with two high-quality WRs. Prescott should comfortably eclipse the 20-point mark, making him a lineup lock in all leagues for Week 8.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett's fantasy performance in 2026 has been inconsistent, but he will be a good streaming option in Week 8. Last week was another good showing, going 27-for-48 for 272 yards and one touchdown against the Broncos. The prolific passer has now put up 35 pass attempts or more in six of his first seven games and now leads the league with 40.3 pass attempts per game. Arizona's tendency to let Brissett air it out sets up a potential boom game against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Dallas has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, with 12 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions. Brissett is a definite start in two-QB formats and is a worthwhile streamer in single-QB leagues for Week 8.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers disappointed for fantasy purposes last week but will look to get back on track in a divisional bout with the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While the Browns are surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, Rodgers managed 299 passing yards and three touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions against Cleveland back in Week 4.
This is a pivotal matchup with both AFC North teams sitting at 5-2 heading into Sunday, so Rodgers should be locked in for what projects to be a competitive game. That said, plenty of other fantasy options have more favorable matchups at the position. Fantasy managers can turn to Rodgers in a pinch, but he should be viewed as a low-end QB2 with some streaming appeal.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will face the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8. Burrow has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks since Week 3, scoring at least 22 points every week in 4-point per passing touchdown leagues. The Bengals star sandwiched the team's Week 6 bye with four-touchdown performances in Weeks 5 and 7. Burrow passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week.
The LSU alum will get the chance to continue his strong play against the Titans in Cincinnati. The Tennessee defense has been an easy matchup for opposing quarterbacks this season so Burrow is set up to smash yet again. Burrow is ranked QB3 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him one of the best options at the position this week.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Mahomes was listed with a knee injury again, but it is the same injury he sustained last season, so his presence on the report is merely a formality. Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense were disastrous last week, as they could get nothing going against the Seattle Seahawks defense. The Chiefs superstar completed just 19 of 33 pass attempts (58%) for 165 yards and an interception in the 3-20 loss last week. The veteran QB now has back-to-back games with zero passing touchdowns and an interception, highlighting a major issue with the Kansas City passing attack.
Outside of Travis Kelce, Mahomes lacks a reliable pass-catching option, but help may be on the way. With Rashee Rice listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, Mahomes could get a top target back from injury. Mahomes will definitely need all the help he can get facing the Denver Broncos on the road this weekend. The Chiefs blew out the Broncos 31-10 back in Week 1 on the back of an incredible Kenneth Walker performance, but the Broncos are an improved unit since then.
This weekend will be an important get-right spot for Mahomes facing a division rival and hopefully he can rise to the occasion. Mahomes is ranked QB16 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him a mid-range QB2 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on how Mahomes performs in this matchup because if he underperforms again, it may be best to leave him on the bench moving forward.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis, and Aaron Rodgers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis, and Aaron Rodgers:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.