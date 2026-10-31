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Week 8 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Dak Prescott - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 8 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.

The weekend is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated fantasy football rankings. The bye-week crunch hit hard again in Week 8, with the 49ers, Giants, Texans, and Saints on bye. Managers will be without Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, Tyler Shough, and even J.J. McCarthy. If you are looking for a streamer or a bye-week replacement, check out our Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Find out where key quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis, and Aaron Rodgers rank.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Drake Maye QB
1 3 Joe Burrow QB
2 4 Lamar Jackson QB
2 5 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 6 Jayden Daniels QB
2 7 Dak Prescott QB
3 8 Matthew Stafford QB
3 9 Jordan Love QB
3 10 Caleb Williams QB
3 11 Jacoby Brissett QB
3 12 Jared Goff QB
4 13 Kyler Murray QB
4 14 Bryce Young QB
4 15 Kirk Cousins QB
4 16 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 17 Aaron Rodgers QB
5 18 Malik Willis QB
5 19 Geno Smith QB
5 20 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 21 Baker Mayfield QB
5 22 Sam Darnold QB
5 23 Deshaun Watson QB
5 24 Bo Nix QB
6 25 Justin Herbert QB
6 26 Tanner McKee QB
6 27 Daniel Jones QB
6 28 Cam Ward QB

 

Week 8 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott should not be left out of starting lineups in any fantasy football leagues in Week 8. He gets a home matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, who are simply a bad team with a bad defense that's been torn to shreds by opposing quarterbacks this season. If you simply started the QB that faced Arizona each week, you'd have gotten an average of 22.3 fantasy points per game, which would rank as the No. 2 overall quarterback in fantasy football if it were done by one player.

The Cardinals are abysmal against the pass, allowing nearly eight yards per pass attempt to opposing QBs. That's a recipe for disaster against an excellent passing offense with two high-quality WRs. Prescott should comfortably eclipse the 20-point mark, making him a lineup lock in all leagues for Week 8.

 

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett's fantasy performance in 2026 has been inconsistent, but he will be a good streaming option in Week 8. Last week was another good showing, going 27-for-48 for 272 yards and one touchdown against the Broncos. The prolific passer has now put up 35 pass attempts or more in six of his first seven games and now leads the league with 40.3 pass attempts per game. Arizona's tendency to let Brissett air it out sets up a potential boom game against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Dallas has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, with 12 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions. Brissett is a definite start in two-QB formats and is a worthwhile streamer in single-QB leagues for Week 8.

 

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers disappointed for fantasy purposes last week but will look to get back on track in a divisional bout with the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While the Browns are surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, Rodgers managed 299 passing yards and three touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions against Cleveland back in Week 4.

This is a pivotal matchup with both AFC North teams sitting at 5-2 heading into Sunday, so Rodgers should be locked in for what projects to be a competitive game. That said, plenty of other fantasy options have more favorable matchups at the position. Fantasy managers can turn to Rodgers in a pinch, but he should be viewed as a low-end QB2 with some streaming appeal.


Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will face the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8. Burrow has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks since Week 3, scoring at least 22 points every week in 4-point per passing touchdown leagues. The Bengals star sandwiched the team's Week 6 bye with four-touchdown performances in Weeks 5 and 7. Burrow passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week.

The LSU alum will get the chance to continue his strong play against the Titans in Cincinnati. The Tennessee defense has been an easy matchup for opposing quarterbacks this season so Burrow is set up to smash yet again. Burrow is ranked QB3 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him one of the best options at the position this week.

 

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Mahomes was listed with a knee injury again, but it is the same injury he sustained last season, so his presence on the report is merely a formality. Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense were disastrous last week, as they could get nothing going against the Seattle Seahawks defense. The Chiefs superstar completed just 19 of 33 pass attempts (58%) for 165 yards and an interception in the 3-20 loss last week. The veteran QB now has back-to-back games with zero passing touchdowns and an interception, highlighting a major issue with the Kansas City passing attack.

Outside of Travis Kelce, Mahomes lacks a reliable pass-catching option, but help may be on the way. With Rashee Rice listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, Mahomes could get a top target back from injury. Mahomes will definitely need all the help he can get facing the Denver Broncos on the road this weekend. The Chiefs blew out the Broncos 31-10 back in Week 1 on the back of an incredible Kenneth Walker performance, but the Broncos are an improved unit since then.

This weekend will be an important get-right spot for Mahomes facing a division rival and hopefully he can rise to the occasion. Mahomes is ranked QB16 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him a mid-range QB2 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on how Mahomes performs in this matchup because if he underperforms again, it may be best to leave him on the bench moving forward.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis, and Aaron Rodgers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis, and Aaron Rodgers:

Joe Burrow
vs
Drake Maye
Joe Burrow
vs
Lamar Jackson
Joe Burrow
vs
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Joe Burrow
vs
Jayden Daniels
Joe Burrow
vs
Dak Prescott
Joe Burrow
vs
Matthew Stafford
Joe Burrow
vs
Jordan Love
Joe Burrow
vs
Caleb Williams
Joe Burrow
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Burrow
vs
Jared Goff
Joe Burrow
vs
Kyler Murray
Joe Burrow
vs
Bryce Young
Joe Burrow
vs
Kirk Cousins
Joe Burrow
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Joe Burrow
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Burrow
vs
Malik Willis
Joe Burrow
vs
Geno Smith
Joe Burrow
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Burrow
vs
Baker Mayfield
Joe Burrow
vs
Sam Darnold
Joe Burrow
vs
Deshaun Watson
Joe Burrow
vs
Bo Nix
Joe Burrow
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
vs
Tanner McKee
Joe Burrow
vs
Daniel Jones
Joe Burrow
vs
Cam Ward
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kyler Murray
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bryce Young
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Daniels
vs
Geno Smith
Jayden Daniels
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jayden Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jayden Daniels
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tanner McKee
Jayden Daniels
vs
Daniel Jones
Jayden Daniels
vs
Cam Ward
Dak Prescott
vs
Jayden Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Josh Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Malik Willis
Dak Prescott
vs
Geno Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dak Prescott
vs
Sam Darnold
Dak Prescott
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
vs
Justin Herbert
Dak Prescott
vs
Tanner McKee
Dak Prescott
vs
Daniel Jones
Dak Prescott
vs
Cam Ward
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Caleb Williams
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jared Goff
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Love
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bryce Young
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Burrow
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drake Maye
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tanner McKee
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cam Ward
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kyler Murray
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
vs
Tanner McKee
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tanner McKee
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tanner McKee
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Malik Willis
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
vs
Deshaun Watson
Malik Willis
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Tanner McKee
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
vs
Cam Ward
Malik Willis
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Willis
vs
Lamar Jackson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Malik Willis
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bryce Young
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jared Goff
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Caleb Williams
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tanner McKee
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Dak Prescott
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Cam Ward
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Josh Allen
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drake Maye
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Lamar Jackson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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a Risky Play at Vidanta
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an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
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Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
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