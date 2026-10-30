Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 8 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 8 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 8 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
Week 7 saw some unexpected performances that we called in this very article last week. Bo Nix (26.18 fantasy points) and Zay Flowers (27.7 PPR fantasy points) were both on the love list, while both Sam LaPorta (2.8 PPR fantasy points) and Patrick Mahomes (7 PPR fantasy points) were on the hate list.
Let's dive into every Week 8 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 8!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Matchups We Love:
QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott put together an all-around solid performance last week against the Eagles, throwing for 212 yards and three touchdowns. He'll now look to carry that momentum into a plus matchup against the Cardinals in Week 8. Arizona has given up a top-10 fantasy QB finish in five of the last six weeks, which included letting Bo Nix score 26.2 fantasy points last week. Prescott will be a high-end QB1.
Jacoby Brissett has been hit-or-miss for fantasy managers this season. He has finished as a top-16 fantasy QB in three of the last six weeks but has also scored fewer than 14 points in the other three contests. For this week, Brissett will be a viable QB1 streaming option. The Cowboys have given up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing QBs and over 20 fantasy points to a QB in three of the last five weeks.
There's a strong possibility that Jeremiyah Love returns to the field in Week 8. If he does, he'll get a favorable matchup in his first game back. Dallas has given up the fifth-most rush yards and fourth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs this season and just let Saquon Barkley and Dameon Pierce combine for 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground last week. Love will be a low-end RB2.
Michael Wilson has been a major disappointment since Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Houston Texans. Wilson has scored 7.3 PPR fantasy points (Week 5), 7.2 PPR fantasy points (Week 6), and 10.6 PPR fantasy points (Week 7) in three consecutive games. However, Wilson will be a strong WR2 play this week against the Cowboys. Joey Porter Jr. primarily stays on his side of the field and doesn't shadow opposing WR1s.
Cowboys WRs
Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are must-start WRs in this matchup against the Cardinals. The Cardinals have allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs this season and just let both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams have solid fantasy days a few weeks ago. Lamb will be a high-end WR1, while Pickens is a high-end WR2.
Dak finds his guy CeeDee for 6 🤠
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/WDKs2Kxi62
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Javonte Williams had a career performance in Week 7 against the Eagles, rushing for 155 yards and one touchdown. Williams has now scored a touchdown in six of seven games and currently ranks as the RB9 in fantasy points per game this year. The Cowboys running back will be a solid RB1 play this week against a Cardinals defense that allowed Jahmyr Gibbs to run all over them (151 yards and two touchdowns) back in Week 5.
TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride remains the only Cardinals playmaker fantasy managers can truly trust. He has scored over 20 PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks and is coming off a 10-catch, 111-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Broncos last week. McBride will no doubt be a must-start TE1 in all formats this weekend.
Injuries:
- Jeremiyah Love (ankle)
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matchups We Love:
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving continues to be a workhorse for this Buccaneers offense. He has seen at least 20 touches in three straight games and just ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns in last week's blowout win over the Panthers. Irving will come in as a solid RB1 against the Falcons this week. Atlanta has allowed over 20 PPR fantasy points to an RB in four straight contests.
Kyle Pitts is starting to stack some solid performances in a row. He scored 15.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 5, 23 PPR fantasy points in Week 6, and 13.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 7. This recent stretch, plus this favorable matchup against the Buccaneers, makes Pitts a low-end TE1 this week. Tampa Bay has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this season.
Matchups We Hate:
Michael Penix Jr. has been a reliable fantasy option over the last two weeks. He finished as the overall QB5 against the Bears in Week 6 and as the overall QB8 against the 49ers last week. However, it might be tough for him to replicate those solid fantasy finishes in Week 8. The Buccaneers have allowed just one top-12 fantasy QB finish this season. Penix will be a middle-of-the-pack QB2 this weekend.
Bijan Robinson should remain in all fantasy lineups this week despite his recent mediocre stretch.
Other Matchups:
Baker Mayfield has not produced much in fantasy this year. He has scored under 14 fantasy points in each of his four games and has yet to finish inside the top-20 at the QB position. That will make Mayfield more of a QB2 play in Superflex formats this week. The Falcons just held Caleb Williams and Brock Purdy to under 17 fantasy points in back-to-back games.
WR Drake London
Drake London will enter Week 8 as a strong WR1 play. He has scored above 18 PPR fantasy points in three of his last five games and has seen double-digit targets in three straight contests. Although the Buccaneers have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs this year, this secondary just let Germie Bernard and DK Metcalf combine for 22 catches and 180 yards in Week 6.
Buccaneers WRs
It remains to be seen whether Emeka Egbuka will be able to suit up in Week 8 after missing last week's contest with a concussion/foot injury. If he does, he will come in as a low-end WR2 against the Falcons. Atlanta has given up the fourth-most receptions to opposing WRs this season. If he misses another week, Chris Godwin Jr. would creep up to flex territory after having a 45.5% target share in Egbuka's absence last week.
Injuries:
- Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot)
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Matchups We Love:
Lamar Jackson has missed the last three weeks with an ankle injury, but all signs point to him returning in Week 8. Jackson will come back and immediately be a must-start QB1. The Bills have given up the fourth-most fantasy points, second-most passing yards, and second-most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season.
Derrick Henry has scored under six PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games. But that recent poor production shouldn't take him out of your fantasy lineups for this week. Henry still ranks second in rushing attempts per game, and this matchup against the Bills is juicy. Buffalo has allowed the third-most fantasy points and fourth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs.
WR Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers has been one of the most consistent fantasy WRs in 2026. He ranks as the WR5 in fantasy points per game, as the WR7 in receptions per game, and as the WR2 in receiving yards per game. Flowers now gets one of the best matchups of the week against a Bills secondary that ranks 32nd in fantasy points allowed, 27th in receptions allowed, and 26th in receiving yards allowed to opposing WRs.
Matchups We Hate:
No, you are not sitting James Cook because he is listed in this section. However, this is a tougher matchup for Cook against a physical Ravens front seven. The Ravens have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points and the seventh-fewest rushing yards to opposing RBs through seven weeks. Still, Cook should be in all lineups as an RB1.
Other Matchups:
QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen should be in all fantasy lineups against the Ravens in Week 8. No explanation needed.
Bills WRs
The Bills are expected to get back DJ Moore this week. Moore has played just two full games for the Bills this season, scoring 21 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and 12.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 3. In his return, Moore will come in as a low-end WR2 against a Ravens secondary that let both Bengals WRs score over 17 PPR fantasy points last week.
Moore's return will drop Khalil Shakir to a WR4, and Keon Coleman to a WR5. Shakir has scored nine PPR fantasy points (Week 1) and 1.6 PPR fantasy points (Week 3) in both of Moore's full games played this season.
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews hasn't been involved much in the passing game in recent weeks. He has scored under six PPR fantasy points in three straight games and has only seen seven combined targets over the last two contests. However, those numbers came with Tyler Huntley under center. With Jackson set to return in Week 8, Andrews will be a potential TE1 in deeper leagues. The Bills have given up the third-most receiving yards to TEs.
Dalton Kincaid will look to stay heavily involved in Buffalo's passing attack in Week 8. Kincaid caught seven of eight targets for 38 yards in the team's last game before the bye. The Bills playmaker will come in as a low-end TE1 this week against the Ravens. Baltimore allowed two receiving touchdowns to the Bengals TEs last week and has given up five total to the position over seven weeks.
Injuries:
- Lamar Jackson (ankle)
- DJ Moore (shoulder)
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Matchups We Love:
Germie Bernard was one of the bigger fantasy busts last week. After his 11-catch, 87-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers in Week 6, Bernard caught just three passes for 27 yards against the Saints last week. The rookie, though, should get back on track this week in a plus matchup against a Browns secondary that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to slot WRs over the last four weeks. He's a solid WR2.
Matchups We Hate:
Deshaun Watson is coming off a nice fantasy performance in Week 7. He scored 19.2 fantasy points behind a 308-yard passing day. However, Watson will come in as a lower QB2 against the Steelers this weekend. Watson only scored 13.9 fantasy points against this defense in Week 4, and Pittsburgh has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs.
Other Matchups:
Aaron Rodgers has cooled off a bit after finishing as a top-12 fantasy QB in three straight weeks from Week 3 to Week 5. In Week 8, Rodgers will be a middle-of-the-pack QB2 against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season. If there is a silver lining for Rodgers, he just scored 24 fantasy points against this defense earlier this month.
Quinshon Judkins returned from an ankle injury last week and finished as the overall RB3 (23.4 PPR fantasy points). While the Steelers have allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards to opposing backs this season, Judkins still has RB2 potential in this matchup. Pittsburgh has given up the fifth-most receptions to opposing backs, and the Browns RB caught six passes for 43 yards the last time he faced this defense.
Steelers RBs
Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle were both productive fantasy options last week. Warren scored 16.7 PPR fantasy points behind a 101-yard rushing day, while Dowdle scored 14.6 PPR fantasy points behind a six-catch day. Warren remains the preferred back, so he'll be a solid RB2 against a Browns defense that let Tony Pollard score 36.5 PPR fantasy points last week. Dowdle will be more of an RB2 after seeing only nine carries.
Browns WRs
Denzel Boston has been quiet in the passing game over the past two weeks, catching a combined four passes for 42 yards. The good news for him, though, is that he goes up against a Steelers defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to outside WRs this year. That makes Boston a low-end WR3.
As for KC Concepcion Jr., he'll come in as a high-floor flex play in 12+ team leagues. He just caught eight passes for 129 yards against the Titans last week and has seen at least eight targets in three of the team's past five games. Concepcion caught five passes for 64 yards against this Steelers secondary in Week 4.
WR DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf's fantasy production has been up and down this season. He has finished as a top-16 fantasy WR in two of the past four weeks, but has also scored under eight PPR fantasy points in the other two. That will make Metcalf a high-end WR3 against this Browns secondary in Week 8. The veteran did catch five passes for 115 yards against this same defense earlier this month.
Harold Fannin Jr. turned things around last week by catching six passes for a season-high 91 yards. The second-year tight end will now enter Week 8 as a low-end TE1. He scored 11.7 PPR fantasy points against the same Steelers defense last week, and Pittsburgh let Tyler Warren catch seven passes for 83 yards a few weeks ago. Fannin's 19% target share makes him a viable TE start on Sunday.
Pat Freiermuth hasn't done much over the last two weeks. He caught two passes for 11 yards against the Buccaneers in Week 6 and caught two passes for 20 yards against the Saints in Week 7. For this week, Freiermuth could be a low-end TE1 in 12+ team leagues. The Browns have allowed four different TEs (including Freiermuth) to score in double figures in PPR formats this season.
Injuries:
None
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Matchups We Love:
Trevor Lawrence posted back-to-back strong fantasy performances before the team's bye week. He scored 22.7 fantasy points in Week 5 and 28.3 fantasy points in Week 6. Lawrence will now be a strong QB1 option in a plus matchup against the Colts this week. Indianapolis has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points and fifth-most rushing yards to opposing QBs. That makes the Jaguars signal-caller a QB1.
Matchups We Hate:
Jonathan Taylor has been one of the most consistent fantasy RBs through the first seven weeks. He has finished as an RB1 in five of seven games and ranks top-5 at the position in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. While this is a difficult matchup against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest rushing yards this season, Taylor is still an RB1 play in Week 8.
TE Tyler Warren
Tyler Warren has missed the past two games with a groin injury. If he suits up in Week 8, he will return to being a must-start TE1. Warren has scored in double figures in PPR formats in four of his five contests and currently owns an elite 21.7% target share. Although the Jaguars have given up the third-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs this season, Warren should still be started in his potential return.
Other Matchups:
QB Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones should only be started in deeper Superflex formats this week. He has scored under 13 fantasy points in six of seven games and is averaging just 10.2 fantasy points per game this season. It's hard to trust Jones in many fantasy lineups this week against this tough Jaguars secondary. Jacksonville has given up multiple passing touchdowns in only one game so far.
Bhayshul Tuten will be a strong RB2 option in Week 8 against the Colts. Tuten is coming off his best fantasy game of the season in Week 6 when he scored 24.7 PPR fantasy points. With the young running back topping 85+ yards from scrimmage in four straight games and getting at least 15 touches in every game, he should be in most lineups.
Colts WRs
This Colts wide receiver room is a mess right now. Alec Pierce is still out with a heel injury, Josh Downs recently asked for a trade, and 34-year-old Keenan Allen continues to lead this offense. This week, Downs and Allen will be WR4 options. Downs has totaled under 10 PPR fantasy points in four straight games, while Allen has been held to under 10 PPR fantasy points in two of his last three.
Jaguars WRs
The only two wide receivers that fantasy managers should consider starting in this offense are Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. Sorry, Brian Thomas Jr. Washington will be a WR2 against a Colts secondary that has allowed some big games to opposing slot WRs like Zay Flowers (150 yards and one touchdown) and Germie Bernard (80 yards). Meyers will be a high-end WR4 after seeing 10 targets in his last game.
Brenton Strange has been more involved in the passing game in recent weeks. He caught seven passes for 95 yards in Week 4, caught seven passes for 68 yards in Week 5, and caught five passes for 44 yards in Week 6. Considering Strange saw at least seven targets in each of those contests, he can be a reliable low-end TE1 play this week. The Colts have allowed three receiving touchdowns to TEs over the past three weeks.
Injuries:
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets
Matchups We Love:
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith put together a strong performance in Week 7 against the Dolphins. He threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 24.5 fantasy point day. Smith could have another big fantasy day in Week 8 against the Raiders. Las Vegas has let up a top-12 fantasy QB finish in four of the last five weeks. That makes Smith a potential QB1 streaming option in deeper leagues this weekend.
Jets RBs
Breece Hall has a strong chance to return in this contest against the Raiders. Hall has missed the last four contests with a quad injury, but his limited practices to start the week put him on track to play on Sunday. In his return, the 25-year-old will be a solid RB2 play against a Raiders defense that has allowed the second-most rushing yards and sixth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.
With Hall back, Braelon Allen will obviously lose some key opportunities. However, Allen could still be a flex option in 12+ team leagues in this favorable matchup.
TE Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor came out of nowhere to produce a TE1 fantasy week last Sunday. He caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns and finished as the overall TE2 on the week. Surprisingly, another solid fantasy day could be in store for the 6-foot-5 playmaker. The Raiders have given up the fourth-most fantasy points, fourth-most receptions, and the third-most touchdowns to TEs this season. Taylor has some sneaky TE1 value in some formats.
Matchups We Hate:
Raiders TEs
This is another tough matchup for the Raiders tight ends. Last week, the Rams held Michael Mayer to 6.2 PPR fantasy points and Brock Bowers to 13.3 PPR fantasy points in a tough matchup. This week, you're starting Bowers no matter what, but Mayer will be a riskier TE1 play. The Jets have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to TEs this season.
Other Matchups:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins has been a top fantasy QB option through seven weeks. He has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in five of the last six weeks and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in all but one game. That puts Cousins as a low-end QB1 play this week against the Dolphins. Miami has allowed a top-4 fantasy QB finish in back-to-back games.
Even though Ashton Jeanty hasn't produced much on the ground over the last few weeks, his receiving usage has helped his overall fantasy numbers. Jeanty caught a season-high eight passes for 61 yards and one touchdown in last week's loss. His 4.9 receptions and 44.6 receiving yards per game make him a solid RB2 in fantasy this week. The Jets have also allowed a 90+ yard rusher in three of their last four games.
WR Tre Tucker
Tre Tucker has emerged as the top WR in this Raiders offense. He has finished as a WR1 in consecutive games after catching five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6 and five passes for 103 yards and one touchdown last week. This might be a harder game for Tucker to go off since the Jets rank top-12 in yards per completion allowed. Still, Tucker is a WR3 this week following a 12-target performance.
Jets WRs
The New York Jets have two viable WRs that fantasy managers can start this week. Garrett Wilson will come in as a mid-tier WR2 despite scoring under 10 PPR fantasy points in three of the last four weeks. As for Omar Cooper Jr., he will be a solid WR3 play against the Raiders. Cooper has finished as a WR1 in his first two games back from injury, and the Raiders have allowed four WRs to score above 15.5 PPR fantasy points since Week 5.
Injuries:
- Breece Hall (quad)
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Matchups We Love:
QB Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray has the best fantasy matchup at the QB position this week. The Lions have given up the most fantasy points, most passing yards, most passing touchdowns, and ninth-most rushing yards per game to opposing QBs. That makes Murray a low-end QB1 this week. Detroit has allowed a top-6 fantasy QB finish in five of six games.
Vikings WRs
Both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will be solid starts this weekend. Jefferson will come in as a mid-tier WR1, while Addison has some WR3 upside in this really good matchup against Detroit's secondary. The Lions have given up the third-most fantasy points, the most receiving yards, and the third-most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season.
T.J. Hockenson has actually been a reliable TE1 option in his last two full games. He scored 24.9 PPR fantasy points in Week 4 and then 13.5 PPR fantasy points against the Colts last week. This week, Hockenson gets the best matchup at the TE position against the Lions. Detroit ranks dead last in fantasy points allowed, receptions allowed, receiving yards allowed, and receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing TEs.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Jared Goff
Starting quarterbacks against this Vikings defense hasn't panned out too well this season. Opposing QBs are averaging just 8.7 fantasy points per game against this Minnesota defense, and notable QBs like Caleb Williams (8.7 fantasy points), Baker Mayfield (12.3 fantasy points), and Tyler Shough (1.8 fantasy points) have posted subpar fantasy days. That makes Goff a risky QB1.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
It doesn't really matter that Jahmyr Gibbs has a tough matchup; you're starting him with confidence. Gibbs is a must-start RB1.
Lions WRs
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will have a difficult matchup against the Vikings secondary in Week 8. Minnesota ranks fourth in fantasy points allowed, seventh in receptions allowed, fifth in receiving yards allowed, and fifth in receiving touchdowns allowed. Still, St. Brown should be in all fantasy lineups, while Williams will be a mid-tier WR3 after a few solid performances.
Jared Goff goes deep for Jameson Williams' second TD of the day 👏
@DETvsARI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ktwS7Ijkob
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
TE Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta was involved much in last week's win, catching just one pass for 18 yards. Unfortunately, things might not get better for him in Week 8 against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed the fewest fantasy points and fewest receptions to opposing TEs this season. That makes LaPorta a riskier TE1 play this weekend.
Other Matchups:
Vikings RBs
Aaron Jones Sr.'s knee injury could keep him out of Week 8. If he misses this week's contest, Jordan Mason will be a solid RB2 play against the Lions. Mason would handle most of the RB carries and will go up against a Lions defense that allowed Josh Jacobs to score 20.1 PPR fantasy points last week. If Jones suits up, both he and Mason would be flex options.
Injuries:
- Aaron Jones (knee)
Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals
Matchups We Love:
Wan'Dale Robinson has not provided much fantasy value in recent weeks. He has scored under six PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games and ranks as the WR55 in PPR fantasy points per game. But Robinson has some flex appeal this week against a Bengals defense that has given up the most fantasy points to slot WRs this season.
Matchups We Hate:
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard is coming off a career performance against the Browns. He carried the ball 25 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns en route to an overall RB1 finish. Fantasy managers, though, shouldn't expect another big-time game from him in Week 8. The Bengals have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs through the first seven weeks.
Other Matchups:
QB Cam Ward
Cam Ward should not be started in most Superflex formats this week. He has scored under eight fantasy points in three straight games and has topped 200 passing yards just once through seven weeks. For that reason, Ward is a low-end QB2 against the Bengals on Sunday. Cincinnati has also allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns per game.
QB Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow is simply cooking right now. He has scored over 20 fantasy points in four straight games and has thrown eight passing touchdowns over his last two contests. Burrow can be trusted as a high-end QB1 against the Titans this week. The Pro Bowl quarterback will face a Tennessee secondary that has allowed over 260 pass yards in three consecutive weeks.
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown has not been the same fantasy player as a season ago. Brown has been held to under 12 PPR fantasy points in four of his five games, which included scoring just 9.8 PPR fantasy points last week against the Ravens. Despite his recent fantasy games, the Bengals playmaker will still be an RB2 this weekend. The Titans have allowed a running back to score 20+ fantasy points in back-to-back games.
Bengals WRs
It's very simple with this Bengals wide receiver room. Ja'Marr Chase will be a must-start WR1, while Tee Higgins will be a high-end WR2. Chase caught five passes for 62 yards and one touchdown last week, and Higgins caught six passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. Both should be in for a solid game against this below-average secondary.
WR Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate has been a consistent fantasy producer recently. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy WR in two of the last four weeks and has totaled over 65 receiving yards in back-to-back games. While this Titans passing attack is still a work in progress, Tate will be a high-end WR3 in Week 8. The Bengals rank 23rd in yards per completion allowed this year.
TE Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki has been such an interesting TE play in the last few weeks. He has strictly been a touchdown-dependent option. Gesicki caught only one pass for four yards and one touchdown against the Dolphins in Week 5 and caught one pass for six yards and one touchdown against the Ravens last week. Although the touchdown upside is there, his low target share (8.4%) makes him too risky to trust.
Injuries:
None
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 4:25 EST Games
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
Matthew Stafford has been a reliable QB1 option for most of the season. Stafford has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in four of the last six weeks and has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in three straight contests. This matchup against the Chargers, though, will make Stafford a riskier QB1 play this week. The Chargers have allowed only one top-14 fantasy QB finish in 2026.
Ladd McConkey has been hit with the injury bug this season. He dealt with a foot injury earlier in the year and then suffered a concussion in the team's Week 6 loss. Unfortunately, McConkey will have a tough matchup in this first game back from that concussion. The Rams have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points and fewest receptions to opposing WRs in 2026. McConkey is a risky WR3.
TE Oronde Gadsden II
Oronde Gadsden should not be trusted as a TE1 in most leagues this weekend. Gadsden has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in every game this season and has an extremely difficult matchup against the Rams in Week 8. Los Angeles has given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs through the first seven weeks.
Other Matchups:
Justin Herbert has not provided much fantasy value this season. He has finished outside the top-20 at the QB position in every game this season and has yet to throw multiple passing touchdowns in a game. That makes Herbert a low-end QB2 this week against a Rams secondary that has given up the third-fewest passing yards per game to opposing QBs.
Rams RBs
Both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have been able to post solid fantasy numbers over the last few weeks. Williams has scored above 18 PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks, and Corum has scored at least 14 PPR fantasy points in three consecutive games. Williams will be a solid RB1 play this week, while Corum is a low-end RB2. Corum's 17 carries last week should give fantasy managers confidence in starting him.
Omarion Hampton has been one of the bigger fantasy football busts through the first half of the season. Hampton has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in back-to-back contests and has played under 36% of the team's offensive snaps in two of the last three weeks. Since the Rams have allowed just two rushing touchdowns all year, Hampton will be more of an RB3 option.
WR Puka Nacua
When Puka Nacua is healthy, he should be in every fantasy lineup. He ranks second in fantasy points per game, first in receptions per game, and third in receiving yards per game among all WRs.
Rams TEs
The Rams have relied on their tight ends more over the last few weeks, as both Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee have been productive fantasy options. Parkinson has finished as a top-16 fantasy TE in each of the last two weeks, while Higbee has scored in double figures in three of the last five weeks. Of the two TEs, Parkinson is the slightly better play because he's been more involved in the passing attack over the last two games.
Parkinson and Higbee are ranked right around each other as a low-end TE1 in deeper formats this week.
Injuries:
None
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Matchups We Love:
TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce has been a below-average fantasy TE option over the last few weeks. He has finished outside the top-16 at the TE position in three straight games and has caught more than four passes in a game just once this season. However, Kelce will be a low-end TE1 this week in a plus matchup. The Broncos have allowed a TE to score 17+ fantasy points in three of the last five weeks.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix had his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 8. He scored 26.2 PPR fantasy points behind 222 passing yards, 73 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns (one passing and one rushing). However, fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to start Nix in any format this week. The Chiefs have given up the third-fewest fantasy points and second-fewest passing touchdowns this year.
Broncos RBs
This whole Broncos backfield is a mess right now. Jonah Coleman led this group with a 50% snap share, RJ Harvey had a 26% snap share, and J.K. Dobbins had a 23% snap share. While Coleman is the best fantasy option in this backfield right now after totaling 11 touches, he will be a riskier flex option this week. Harvey and Dobbins remain involved, and the Chiefs have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs.
As for Harvey and Dobbins, they should be started in only dire situations. Harvey will be a low-end flex option in PPR leagues in 14+ team leagues, as he has totaled over 30 receiving yards in four of his last five weeks. Dobbins should only be started in extremely deep leagues after totaling only six rush attempts in Week 7.
Broncos WRs
Both Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton have not been consistent pass catchers in this Broncos offense. Waddle has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in three straight games, and Sutton has yet to reach double figures in PPR this season. For that reason alone, Waddle and Sutton should be sat in most formats. The Chiefs have also allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs this season.
WR Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice could return from his hamstring injury in Week 8. Rice has missed Kansas City's last two games after straining his hamstring in Week 4. His limited practice sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday put him on track to return. In his first game back, Rice will be a low-end WR2. The Broncos have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to slot WRs, which included holding Rice to only two catches in Week 1.
Other Matchups:
QB Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes is no longer a must-start QB1 option. He hasn't finished as a top-12 fantasy QB since Week 2 and has scored under 12 fantasy points in back-to-back games. The Pro Bowl quarterback will be more of a high-end QB2 against the Broncos this week. Denver has given up the 12th-fewest points and seventh-fewest passing touchdowns to opposing QBs through seven weeks.
RB Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III had his first bad fantasy performance of the season last week. Walker totaled 9.7 PPR fantasy points against his former team. However, he will still be a must-start RB1 against the Broncos this weekend. Denver let Walker score 34.1 PPR fantasy points all the way back in Week 1.
Injuries:
- Rashee Rice (hamstring)
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Matchups We Love:
QB Drake Maye
Drake Maye has been on another level for fantasy managers over the past month. He has finished as a top-4 fantasy QB in four straight games and scored above 27 fantasy points in three of his last four contests. Now, Maye gets an extremely favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 8. Miami has let a QB score over 24 fantasy points in back-to-back games.
Patriots RBs
Both Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson can be trusted in fantasy lineups this weekend. The Dolphins have given up the fourth-most fantasy points, 11th-most rushing yards, and fourth-most receptions to opposing RBs this season. That makes Stevenson a surefire RB2, and Henderson a potential flex option even despite his recent offensive numbers.
Patriots TEs
The Patriots actually have two viable fantasy TE options in Week 8. Hunter Henry will come in as a low-end TE1 after scoring over 13 PPR fantasy points in three straight games, and Eli Raridon has some TE1 potential in deeper formats after scoring in double figures in PPR formats in two of the last three weeks. Given that the Dolphins have given up the third-most fantasy points to TEs this season, both playmakers can be started in formats.
Matchups We Hate:
Caleb Douglas had a big-time fantasy game against the Jets last week, catching two touchdown passes en route to a 21 PPR fantasy point performance. This week, though, Douglas will be harder to trust as a fantasy option. The rookie could get the Christian Gonzalez shadow on the outside. Gonzalez ranks 12th in fantasy points allowed per cover snap this season.
Patriots WRs
This Dolphins secondary has done a good job against opposing WRs this year. Miami has given up the third-fewest fantasy points, third-fewest receptions, and third-fewest receiving yards to wideouts through seven weeks. A.J. Brown could also miss this game after missing Thursday's practice. If Brown plays, he'll be a low-end WR2. If he misses, DeMario Douglas becomes an interesting WR3.
Other Matchups:
QB Malik Willis
Malik Willis has been a much better fantasy option over his past two games. He scored 20.9 fantasy points against the Bengals in Week 5 and scored 26 fantasy points against the Jets in Week 6. Willis' rushing upside will make him a middle-of-the-pack QB2 against the Patriots this week. Just be cautious starting Willis, as New England has allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game to opposing QBs.
Ollie Gordon II has been a consistent fantasy running back since De'Von Achane went down with a season-ending injury. Gordon has rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown, 88 yards and one touchdown, and 103 yards and one touchdown in three consecutive games. That consistency makes Gordon a solid RB2 this week.
53 yards for Ollie Gordon II
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Malik Washington will come in as a high-floor WR3 option against the Patriots in Week 8. Washington has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three of his last four games, and his 26.7% target share should give fantasy managers some confidence to start him in some formats. He's a fine bye week replacement fill-in.
TE Greg Dulcich
Greg Dulcich has certainly been more involved in the passing game recently. He has finished as a top-18 fantasy TE in three of the last four games, which included catching five passes for a season-high 86 yards last week. Dulcich can be started as a TE1 in some deeper leagues in Week 8. The Patriots just let Colston Loveland total 19.9 PPR fantasy points last week.
Injuries:
- A.J. Brown (knee)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Matchups We Love:
QB Tanner McKee
Tanner McKee has a solid matchup in Week 8 against the Commanders. Washington has given up the second-most fantasy points, fourth-most passing yards, and third-most passing touchdowns per game to opposing QBs this season. That will put McKee on the QB2 radar in Superflex formats this weekend.
Jayden Daniels will be a solid QB1 option this weekend. Daniels has scored at least 21 fantasy points in his last two games, and he just threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6 against the 49ers. He will now face an Eagles defense that has allowed over 19.5 fantasy points to a QB in four of the past five weeks.
Commanders WRs
The Commanders will hope Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams can lead this WR room for the rest of the season with Terry McLaurin out for the year. This week, Diggs and Williams could be solid WR starts. Diggs will be a WR2, while Williams could be a flex option in 12+ team leagues. The Eagles have given up the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to wideouts this year.
Eagles WRs
It remains to be seen whether DeVonta Smith will be able to suit up in Week 8. His no practice on both Wednesday and Thursday obviously puts his status in jeopardy for Sunday's contest. If he plays, this is a plus matchup against the Commanders. He would be a solid WR2 play. If he misses and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also misses, Darius Cooper and Hollywood Brown would be potential options in 14+ team leagues.
Dallas Goedert will be a high-floor TE1 option this week, especially if Smith misses another week. Goedert has caught at least five passes in three consecutive games and saw at least seven targets in each of those contests. The veteran playmaker has clearly become McKee's safety valve in the middle of the field, and the Commanders have given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this year.
Matchups We Hate:
Eagles RBs
There's a strong chance that the Philadelphia Eagles will have to turn to Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue for Week 8. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to start either running back in this brutal matchup. The Commanders have given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points and the eighth-fewest rushing yards to opposing backs in 2026.
TE Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo could see more work in the passing game with McLaurin out for the season. Okonkwo caught four passes for 60 yards back in Week 5 and caught seven passes for 69 yards in Week 6. While that usage is encouraging moving forward, the Commanders playmaker is risky to start as a TE1 this weekend. The Eagles have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and sixth-fewest receptions to TEs.
Other Matchups:
In his first game without Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White played 69% of the team's offensive snaps and saw 11 opportunities (seven rushes and four catches). With Croskey-Merritt still out, White has RB2 upside this week against an Eagles defense that just let Javonte Williams rush for 155 yards and one touchdown a week ago.
Injuries:
- Saquon Barkley (hamstring)
- DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- Dontayvion Wicks (ankle)
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
QB Caleb Williams
There aren't many instances where fantasy managers should bench Caleb Williams. This is one of those weeks, though. The Seahawks have given up the second-fewest fantasy points, fewest passing yards, and the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. On top of that, this Seattle secondary hasn't allowed a top-12 fantasy QB finish through seven weeks.
Bears WRs
The bad matchup for the quarterback usually means the WR group could have a subpar fantasy game. Both Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze will be riskier WR starts this weekend against the Seahawks. Seattle has given up the fewest fantasy points, second-fewest receptions, and fewest receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. Burden will be a riskier WR2, while Odunze will be a WR4.
Colston Loveland has been on a roll over the last two weeks. He scored 18.5 PPR fantasy points against the Falcons in Week 6 and 19.9 PPR fantasy points against the Patriots last weekend. For this week, Loveland will be a lower-end TE1. The Seahawks haven't allowed a top-20 TE fantasy finish since Week 2.
Other Matchups:
QB Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold hasn't really provided much fantasy value in recent weeks. He has finished outside the top-14 at the QB position in four straight games and has scored more than 15 fantasy points only once this season. Even though this is a solid matchup against a Bears secondary that ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed to QBs this season, Darnold is a QB2.
D'Andre Swift should remain in most lineups in Week 8. He has finished as an RB1 in three straight games and has four rushing touchdowns during that span. Seattle has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards to opposing RBs this season, but Swift's work in the passing game will keep him in the RB2 territory. Seattle is giving up 5.4 receptions per game to RBs.
Seahawks RBs
This Seahawks backfield could be a mess this week. Emanuel Wilson has operated as the team's top running back for most of the season, but Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price could be added to the mix again. Assuming Charbonnet suits up, he will be a riskier flex option in his return. That would push Wilson into risky flex territory as well.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be in all lineups.
Injuries:
- Zach Charbonnet (knee)
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