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NFL Week 8 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters (2026)

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Jordan Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Week 8 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 8, from Josh Allen to Cam Ward.

Several elite quarterbacks were on a bye in Week 7, but the stars who did play showed out. Joe Burrow was the belle of the ball, throwing for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the second half of Sunday's rout over Baltimore. Burrow and the Bengals are picking up steam.

Elsewhere, we continued to see improvements from Cam Ward and Malik Willis. While neither quarterback is lighting it up, stringing together a couple of quality games in a row is huge for a young quarterback's confidence and makes evaluating these quarterbacks easier.

Hopefully, Week 8 will bring more quality quarterback play. For now, let's dive into where each player stands as we exit Week 7.

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No. 32: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans

Ward was not perfect in Week 7, but he put together another quality game on the back of a solid running game. Ward engineered a game-tying drive at the end, but was ultimately let down by his defense. Although the losses continue to mount, Ward has improved significantly after a difficult start to the season.

 

No. 31: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins

Willis and the Dolphins won their first game of the season and managed to score 28 points. Over his last two games, Willis has looked accurate and confident. He is playing in a manner that should give the Dolphins hope for the future. Now imagine if he had some true weapons.

 

No. 30: Tanner McKee - Philadelphia Eagles

Tanner McKee did not play poorly on Monday night, but it is difficult to have much success when seemingly the entire offense is injured. McKee will continue to audition for the league as the season wears on, but he has been dealt a difficult card.

 

No. 29: Geno Smith - New York Jets

Geno Smith put together a solid performance on Sunday, but it was not enough for the Jets to beat the Dolphins. Smith continues to put together a respectable season, but the Jets continue to lose, which will likely lead to their drafting his replacement eventually.

 

No. 28: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones cost the Colts another game on Sunday. A late interception sealed the Colts' fate even though they had a couple of chances to win. Jones may be on borrowed time in Indianapolis at this point.

 

No. 27: Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals' offense have stalled in a big way recently. Brissett's ability to lead the Cardinals to big offensive output early in the season was saving his job. Now, this team may decide to begin taking a look at what they have in Carson Beck sooner rather than later.

 

No. 26: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson and the Browns continued their winning ways on Sunday. At this point, the Browns are not winning in spite of Watson. You have to give credit where it's due, and Watson has been the engineer of several game-winning drives this season.

 

No. 25: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert was on a bye in Week 7. While no major changes have come to the offense this week, the Chargers will hopefully use the time off to figure out why they can't get Herbert going. Currently, Herbert is playing like one of the worst quarterbacks in the league.

 

No. 24: Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings

After coming off a quality performance in Week 5, Murray came out of the bye with another dud. The Vikings continue to win close games on the back of this elite defense, but eventually this team will need to deliver a quality offensive performance.

 

No. 23: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos

There is the Bo Nix we all know and love. Nix looked much more confident in a game the Broncos dominated. If he can channel this newfound confidence into future success, the Broncos are going to be in good shape moving forward.

 

No. 22: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield did not have to do much in a game against the Panthers where the Buccaneers' defense finally showed up in a big way. Additionally, the Buccaneers' rushing attack was unstoppable. This was a great reintroduction to the offense after three weeks off for injury.

 

No. 21: J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants

J.J. McCarthy is building momentum in New York. He delivered an exciting win in Week 7 that firmly placed the Giants atop the NFC East standings. If McCarthy continues to play this way, the Giants will have an unfathomable quarterback controversy in 2027.

 

No. 20: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough put up respectable numbers against a vaunted Steelers defense in Week 7, but one touchdown was not enough to win the game. The Saints' season has not gone quite as expected despite a lot of hype around Shough and his weapons.

 

No. 19: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins and co. dropped a fourth-straight loss. This was a tough outing for a team that began the season 3-0. Cousins still threw for 295 passing yards, but it was all for naught. However, this team is not necessarily losing because of Cousins, which will keep him in the starting job for a while longer.

 

No. 18: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. led the Falcons to a somewhat dominating win over the 49ers in Week 7. The final score was closer than the game really was. Penix continues to play solid football as he ascends within this Falcons offense and new regime.

 

No. 17: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels enjoyed a bye week in Week 7. He will exit the bye with a clash with the Eagles on the docket. Daniels is just getting going this season, but he was beginning to build momentum prior to the bye.

 

No. 16: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young fell flat in Week 7. The Buccaneers pressured Young like crazy, and his recent tear came to an end for at least one week. It was a disappointing outing for a player who had been playing so much better in 2026 than in past years.

 

No. 15: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks

Aside from one bad red zone interception, Sam Darnold was much more under control in Week 7. Darnold made some incredibly difficult throws in what was probably his best game of the season. The Seahawks took down the Chiefs to build some momentum heading into Week 8.

 

No. 14: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers passed Peyton Manning on the all-time touchdown pass list, and delivered a win for the Steelers while doing so. The win was massive for Pittsburgh as it kept them on track with the Browns in the division. As long as Rodgers continues to turn back the clock, this will be a team to watch out for in the NFL.

 

No.13: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has seemed close to returning to the lineup for the last two weeks, but it seems like a Week 8 return is likely. The Ravens need Jackson badly with the offense struggling to create explosive plays.

 

No. 12: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Prescott bounced back in a big way on Monday night. He tossed three touchdown passes and was in a serious rhythm. The Cowboys seem to have found a bit of an identity on offense as well. Look for Prescott to carry this momentum into the next few weeks.

 

No. 11: Drake Maye - New England Patriots

Although the Patriots lost in Week 7, Drake Maye continued his resurgence after a tough start to the season. Maye has been confident and decisive with his throws of late. He is doing well to use both his arm and his legs.

 

No. 10: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams looks completely in command in Chicago, and the Bears continue to win because of it. This team seems like a walking 30-burger with Williams at the helm, and they were able to do so once again against a quality New England defense in Week 7.

 

No. 9: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud continues to play very well this season, but his defense is letting him down. The Texans have just two wins to their name at this point, so the playoffs are unlikely on the table anymore. However, if the team's record was better, Stroud would be an MVP candidate.

 

No. 8: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow suffered from a slow first half in Week 7, but he blew up in the second half. The Bengals are building steam behind the play of Burrow, who only seems to be getting better week-after-week.

 

No. 7: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love went toe-to-toe with Jared Goff in Week 7, but ultimately it was the latter who came out victorious. Still, Love is squarely in the MVP conversation as he continues to do his part to carry the Packers' offense.

 

No. 6: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Goff is quietly having perhaps the best season of his career. The Lions may not be in the lead in the NFC North, but if Goff continues to play at this high level, a push for the divisional title could be in this team's future.

 

No. 5: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford bounced back from a tough Week 6 game with a big outing in Week 7. The Rams needed this performance to right the ship and stay within striking distance of the playoff race. This performance also came against a Raiders defense that is no slouch.

 

No. 4: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was on a bye in Week 7. We will see if the bye week will unlock even more answers for a quarterback who has ascended to among the best in the league. It will be exciting to watch.

 

No. 3: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy and the 49ers dropped their first game of the season. Without Mike Evans in the lineup, Purdy struggled with two interceptions and just one touchdown. The injuries are now beginning to catch up with San Francisco.

 

No. 2: Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes II was completely stifled by a swarming Seahawks defense in Week 7. Mahomes had no time in the pocket, and the Chiefs struggled to get their running game going. There was a bit of exposure here.

 

No. 1: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was off in Week 7. The bye week was necessary for a quarterback who has been banged up at times throughout this early season. Allen should pick up in Week 8 where he left off in Week 6.

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