Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 8 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.
I'd like to take a chance to start this article by saying that Week 7 was one that I'd rather forget happened from a betting perspective. I completely whiffed with the picks I provided here, going 0-4. It was brutal, and if it weren't for a decent day on props and DFS, it would have been a costly week for me overall.
I'm pretty sure Week 8 will be better for us; I mean, it literally can't be any worse!
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Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.
The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.
On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.
Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!
Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator right here, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!
NFL Underdog Picks Against the Spread
All odds listed are from NoVig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Minnesota Vikings (+3.5) at Detroit Lions (53%)
The Vikings are the last undefeated team in the NFL and bring their 6-0 record into Detroit for a huge divisional game with playoff implications.
They might be one of the most unconventional teams to get this far into the season without a loss. They've been pretty mediocre, at best, on offense but have allowed just 125 points, the same number of points allowed at this point of the season by the legendary 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense.
The Vikings defense blitzed on 85.2% of Daniel Jones' dropbacks, the highest blitz rate by a defense in a game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).
Minnesota generated pressure on 60.9% of those blitzes, with all four its sacks coming when blitzing.
#INDvsMIN | #Skol
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 25, 2026
The Vikings aren't getting much respect here, however, as they're 3.5-point underdogs in Detroit. Their winning streak is now at 11 games if we go back to December of last season, and they beat the Lions twice in that stretch.
I am not saying that they'll win outright, but I do like siding with a team that plays good defense and is always in the game. The Lions are not that team, as last week was the first time they held an opponent under 20 points this season.
I like the way that Minnesota matches up here, and I'm happy to take them with the points in this spot, even on the road.
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NFL Favorite Picks Against the Spread
Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (51%)
Are we finally ready to get two good games in a row from the Rams? This team was the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl, but they've yet to win consecutive games this season and are just 3-4 through the first seven weeks.
That may be true, but they're at home this week (well, kind of, as they face a team that shares the same stadium) against the Chargers, and the other L.A. team has been one of the worst teams in the league by nearly every metric.
the Chargers first half of games:
drop back to pass on 52.9% of snaps
#32 in the NFL
only 50% of their yards come via the pass
#32 in the NFL
when they do pass the ball:
#32 completion rate (52%)
#31 EPA per dropback (-0.34)
#29 YPA (5.4)
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 28, 2026
Not only are the Chargers 0-6, but they've only been within one touchdown in one game - a 6-point loss to the Broncos in Week 5.
The Chargers have not been able to run the ball ...or pass the ball, and will be facing a Rams defense that has been steadily improving and is now sixth in overall DVOA defense.
This game feels like it could get lopsided. The Rams are down Davante Adams, but had no problems hanging 35 points on the Raiders last week and dominating in the trenches. I rarely lay this many points on a favorite, but my model has the Rams favored by 14 points this week!
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NFL Game Totals
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins OVER 42.5 points (50%)
This total feels low to me, and my model backs up my gut, as I have it projected for around 46-47 points.
A few weeks ago, I would have never dreamed of betting on the Dolphins to score any points, under any circumstances. But this offense is slowly perking up a bit, putting up 24 points against the Bengals in a Week 5 loss to the Bengals and 28 points against the Jets last week in their first win of the season.
Malik Willis has struggled with play-action this season, ranking 4th-worst in success rate (37.0%).
Unfortunately, the Patriots have struggled even more at defending it, allowing a 62.1% success rate (2nd-worst) and 10.9 yards per attempt (2nd-most). https://t.co/PjWz3CVhSM
— Pete Collins (@Pete_Collins_) October 28, 2026
Those two games averaged 54 total points, as the Miami defense continues to be one of the worst in the league. When we look at the Patriots side of things, their defense has been pretty bad since Week 3. Over the last five games, they're averaging 51.4 points in their games and have cleared this total in all but one (41 points back in a 35-6 loss to the Jags).
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders OVER 39.5 points (54%)
Here we go again with another really low total, and I can't help but lean toward the over. This game actually grades out the best in my O/U model, and I am trying to figure out what the catch is.
I suppose it has to do with the Eagles rolling with a backup quarterback, but that offense seemed to move the ball better than they had in weeks against Dallas last week, finishing with 21 points. They should get DeVonta Smith back as another weapon, and Tanner McKee is slowly starting to look more competent as a passer.
The Commanders' defense just held the Niners to 23 points a few weeks ago, but have struggled to stop teams all year. Washington has gone over this total number of points in every game this season!
I don't see any weird weather or any other reasons this total should be low. I'm firing away on the over and counting on both offenses to eke out enough points to get us across this low threshold!
Good luck if you're tailing these bets, and thanks for reading!
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